Newrange Gold Corp.

Drilling at North Birch. Newrange commenced drilling in February at the North Birch project in the Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt in northwestern Ontario, Canada with approximately 2,000 meters of drilling planned. Once completed, the rig may be moved to the nearby past-producing Argosy gold mine to test the depth of known veins below historic mine workings, along with the continuity of other veins. Geophysical surveys ...

Drilling at North Birch. Newrange commenced drilling in February at the North Birch project in the Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt in northwestern Ontario, Canada with approximately 2,000 meters of drilling planned. Once completed, the rig may be moved to the nearby past-producing Argosy gold mine to test the depth of known veins below historic mine workings, along with the continuity of other veins. Geophysical surveys lead the way. In April 2021, Newrange completed an induced polarization (IP) survey over the eastern portion of the North Birch project area covering the main target horizon. The survey revealed several well-defined chargeability anomalies which are being targeted for drilling and coincide with the target horizon along the limb of the sheared and folded iron formation. A LiDAR survey conducted last summer revealed a pronounced break in the topography reflecting an 8-kilometer-long shear zone. Drilling confirms expectations. As originally interpreted from the company's geophysical work, the first diamond drill hole on the primary target horizon confirmed the presence of a strong deformation zone greater than 100 meters wide. The sheared and folded basalts and iron formation show moderate to high carbonate alteration, and local quartz veining. Both the iron formation and basalts can be mineralized and the presence of strong shearing and carbonate alteration with local quartz veining and sulphides indicate that Newrange is on the right path. Rating is Outperform. We think 2022 will be an eventful year for Newrange as activity accelerates at both North Birch and Argosy. We believe the drilling program could reveal the significant discovery potential at North Birch and unrealized potential remaining at Argosy. Read More >>

Newrange Gold TSXV:NRG Gold Investing
Newrange Gold

Newrange Confirms Structural Interpretation with First Drill Hole at North Birch Project

Newrange Confirms Structural Interpretation with First Drill Hole at North Birch Project

Newrange Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA TheNewswire - March 9, 2022 (TSXV:NRG ) (OTC :NRGOF ) ( Frankfurt: X6C) Newrange Gold Corp. (" Newrange " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the first diamond drill hole on the Primary Target Horizon ("PTH") at the 100% owned North Birch Project has confirmed the presence of a strong deformation zone, well in excess of 100 metres wide, as originally interpreted from the geophysics (see Figure 1 ).  The sheared and folded basalts and iron formation ("IF") also display moderate to intense carbonate alteration and local quartz veining.  Pyrite and pyrrhotite mineralization occur as disseminations, stringers and, locally, as ‘clots' within quartz veins and veinlets.

Newrange Gold Closes First Tranche of Non-Flow-Through Financing and Announces Flow-Through Financing

Newrange Gold Closes First Tranche of Non-Flow-Through Financing and Announces Flow-Through Financing

Newrange Gold Corp.

TSXV:NRG ) (OTC :NRGOF ) ( Frankfurt:X6C) Newrange Gold Corp. (" Newrange " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the closing of the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $408,100 consisting of 5,830,332 non-flow-through units (the "NFT Units") at a price of $0.07 per unit.  Each NFT Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half share purchase warrant (each whole share purchase warrant, a "NFT Warrant").  Each NFT Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.12 at any time until February 23, 2024.  Proceeds will be used for general working capital and for continued surface exploration on the Pamlico project in Nevada

Newrange Commences Drilling at North Birch Project

Newrange Commences Drilling at North Birch Project

Newrange Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA TheNewswire - February 17, 2022 (TSXV:NRG ) US (OTC :NRGOF ) ( Frankfurt:X6C) Newrange Gold Corp. (" Newrange " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that diamond drilling has commenced on its 100% owned North Birch Project in the Birch-Uchi greenstone belt northeast of Red Lake, Ontario.  Approximately 2,000 metres are planned, with the first five holes testing a three-kilometre strike length of the main target horizon, interpreted to be a sheared limb of a folded iron formation (see Figure 1 ).

Newrange Outlines Winter Drilling Program for Red Lake Projects

Newrange Outlines Winter Drilling Program for Red Lake Projects

Newrange Gold Corp.

TSXV:NRG ) (OTC :NRGOF ) ( Frankfurt:X6C) Newrange Gold Corp. (" Newrange " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide further details on the upcoming drill programs on its 100% owned North Birch and Argosy Gold Mine Projects northeast of Red Lake, Ontario.  At least 4,000 metres will be drilled, split roughly evenly between the two projects, starting at North Birch in early February

Newrange Samples up to 47.34 g/t Gold in Central Mine Area of Pamlico Project

Newrange Samples up to 47.34 g/t Gold in Central Mine Area of Pamlico Project

Newrange Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA TheNewswire - January 11, 2022 (TSXV:NRG ) (OTC: NRGOF ) ( Frankfurt:X6C) Newrange Gold Corp. (" Newrange " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that a new mapping and sampling program in the historic Central Mine area of its Pamlico Project in Nevada has indicated widespread gold mineralization with values up to 47.34 gt .  In keeping with the Company's renewed focus on the larger scale geological setting, and as there is little historical information from the mine itself, a preliminary program of mapping mineralized structures and sampling dump material from the numerous adits was undertaken to determine what had been mined in the past.

ALX Resources Corp. Begins Drilling at Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. Begins Drilling at Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a diamond drilling program has commenced at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project ("Gibbons Creek", or the "Project") located in the northern Athabasca Basin, adjacent to the town of Stony Rapids, Saskatchewan.

ALX has prepared two target areas along a previously untested geophysical conductor (the "Zinger Conductor") first detected by a 2005 MegaTem airborne survey and confirmed by ALX's 2017 ZTEM airborne survey. A Spatiotemporal Geochemical Hydrocarbon ("SGH") soil survey carried out by ALX in October 2021 outlined two areas along the Zinger Conductor interpreted as prospective for uranium mineralization, shown on the map below as GC22-01 and GC22-02.

Snowline Gold Expands Valley Gold Mineralization to >2 km with Discovery of Ridge Zone on Its Rogue Project, Yukon

Snowline Gold Expands Valley Gold Mineralization to >2 km with Discovery of Ridge Zone on Its Rogue Project, Yukon

  • Snowline has discovered the "Ridge" zone, a 1.0 km stretch of anomalous gold in soils, talus fines and rock samples on the northeast shoulder of the Valley intrusion
  • Gold-bearing sheeted quartz veins within this new zone similar are to those hosting Snowline's 2021 Valley drill discoveries
  • Ridge zone significantly increases bulk-tonnage scale potential and further demonstrates fertility of the Valley intrusion.

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce additional surface sampling results from its "Ridge" zone, immediately adjacent to its Valley discoveries on its Rogue gold project in the Yukon Territory, Canada. Contour soil and talus fine samples as well as rock grab samples reveal a 1.0 km zone of anomalous gold concentrations on the northeast edge of the Valley intrusion associated with sheeted quartz veins arrays. A continuous stretch of 18 contour soil and talus fine samples spanning 750 m within the zone averaged 0.21 ppm Au, with values up to 0.758 ppm Au. The zone is open in all directions

Figure 1 - Soil, talus fines, rock and magnetic results around the Valley intrusion delineates an open, 1.0 km zone of anomalous gold concentrations to 0.758 g/t Au in soils near sheeted quartz vein arrays. Background colours show detailed total magnetic field data, with pinks and purples denoting high field values and blues low.

Moneta Expands Gold Mineralization at 55 Zone, Tower Gold Project

Moneta Expands Gold Mineralization at 55 Zone, Tower Gold Project

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSX: ME) (OTCQX: MEAUF) (XETRA: MOP) ("Moneta") is pleased to announce the final assay results from ten (10) drill holes at the 55 Zone, from the Golden Highway area of the Tower Gold project, located 100 kilometres ("km") east of Timmins, Ontario. The drilling was part of the 20202021 72,500 metre ("m") program in 130 drill holes designed to test extensions of the current mineral resource estimate of 4.0 million ("M") ounces indicated gold and 4.4M ounces inferred gold (see February 24, 2021 press release) on the Tower Gold project. Additional holes and assays from this drill program remain pending from the Garrcon deposit area.

This drilling successfully intersected gold mineralization as extensions to the current 55 Zone mineral resource estimate within and as extensions to the economic open pit, over a strike length of 800 m and a width of 250 m.

Bam Bam Resources Announces Deep Core Holes Point to Large Copper Porphyry Potential at Majuba Hill

Bam Bam Resources Announces Deep Core Holes Point to Large Copper Porphyry Potential at Majuba Hill

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) ("Bam Bam" or the "Company") is very pleased to have discovered a granodiorite porphyry underlying areas where the Company has drilled significant copper. The discovery strongly supports the large scale copper deposit emerging from the historic mining and recent drilling.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6332/116240_f9327d43f4442a92_001.jpg

Cross Section 4502840N-Long Section Looking N09E

figurine shoveling gold bars and coins

VIDEO — Lobo Tiggre: Gold, Silver and Uranium — What to Watch as "New Iron Curtain" Descends

Lobo Tiggre March 2022 youtu.be

The war between Russia and Ukraine remains front and center for resource investors as commodities across the board continue to feel the impact of this developing situation.

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Lobo Tiggre, founder and editor of IndependentSpeculator.com, shared his thoughts on what the war — and more importantly, sanctions — mean for gold, silver and uranium.

Importantly, he explained that even if the war ends soon, he doesn't see sanctions being removed. Tiggre believes they are here to stay, and will create a "new Iron Curtain" with widespread implications for the global economy.

Franco-Nevada Reports Record Annual Results

High margins and growing free cash flow

(in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted)

Latest Press Releases

