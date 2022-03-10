Newrange Gold Corp.

Drilling at North Birch. Newrange commenced drilling in February at the North Birch project in the Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt in northwestern Ontario, Canada with approximately 2,000 meters of drilling planned. Once completed, the rig may be moved to the nearby past-producing Argosy gold mine to test the depth of known veins below historic mine workings, along with the continuity of other veins. Geophysical surveys lead the way. In April 2021, Newrange completed an induced polarization (IP) survey over the eastern portion of the North Birch project area covering the main target horizon. The survey revealed several well-defined chargeability anomalies which are being targeted for drilling and coincide with the target horizon along the limb of the sheared and folded iron formation. A LiDAR survey conducted last summer revealed a pronounced break in the topography reflecting an 8-kilometer-long shear zone. Drilling confirms expectations. As originally interpreted from the company's geophysical work, the first diamond drill hole on the primary target horizon confirmed the presence of a strong deformation zone greater than 100 meters wide. The sheared and folded basalts and iron formation show moderate to high carbonate alteration, and local quartz veining. Both the iron formation and basalts can be mineralized and the presence of strong shearing and carbonate alteration with local quartz veining and sulphides indicate that Newrange is on the right path. Rating is Outperform. We think 2022 will be an eventful year for Newrange as activity accelerates at both North Birch and Argosy. We believe the drilling program could reveal the significant discovery potential at North Birch and unrealized potential remaining at Argosy. Read More >>
Newrange Gold
Overview
The most promising gold mine isn’t worth much if it’s located in an unsafe or non-mining-friendly jurisdiction. Navigating obstructive laws and adapting to political instability can quickly consume a mining company’s resources. Regions with clearly stated mining laws that have demonstrated political stability are essential to the long-term success of a mining project. Even with the current geopolitical climate skyrocketing the price of gold, investors must consider the jurisdiction in which mining companies operate.
The Fraser Institute repeatedly ranks Nevada as the top jurisdiction for investment attractiveness in the entire world. Nevada’s mineral endowments, regulatory certainty and clearly stated public policy are what earned the state its top spot. Overall, North America has quickly become known as a politically stable and mining-friendly continent.
Few countries have embraced the mining industry quite like Canada. The country’s clear sustainability requirements and multiple initiatives that aim to improve the country’s economy by leveraging its natural resources are only a few of the reasons why Canada continues to be an attractive country for mining. Much like real estate, the location of mining projects is vital and investors need to take an asset’s jurisdiction into consideration when performing due diligence.Newrange Gold (TSXV:NRG,OTC:NRGOF,FSE:X6C.F) is a Canadian-based mining exploration and development company focused on district-scale exploration of prolific assets in safe jurisdictions. The company has projects in Nevada and Ontario that benefit from pro-mining regulations, a highly-trained local workforce and district-scale historical data. Newrange Gold focuses on stable jurisdictions in order to cultivate long-term value for shareholders.
The company’s asset portfolio is rich with district scale potential projects, all located within stable and mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Argosy Gold Mine and North Birch Gold Project are both located in the Red Lake District in Ontario. To date, this district has produced 22 million ounces of gold. The projects are nearly contiguous and comprise 4,454 hectares located on the Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt and adjacent to the prolific Red Lake Greenstone Belt which has similar geographical formations and is three times the size of the Red Lake Belt. Despite this, it is relatively underexplored.
Newrange Gold’s Pamlico Project is located in Nevada. The project is located in the famous Pamlico District, which was known as one of the highest-grade gold districts in the 1880s. However, because it’s been privately held since 1896, the district has largely gone unexplored. Fortunately, the presence of over 300 historic mines in the region has led to the creation of excellent infrastructure to facilitate future development. The project sits on the Walker Lane geographic structure, which is a large-scale multi-phase polymetallic mineralization system that contains multiple gold and copper targets across 5,700 hectares.
The management team leading Newrange Gold is equally as impressive as its asset portfolio. Robert Archer, president and CEO, has over 40 years of management experience in the mining industry within the Americas. He also possesses a strong scientific background as a professional geologist with an honors BSc. Meanwhile, David Cross, CFO, has 21 years of experience focused on corporate governance and finance. The team is rounded out by independent directors who add their specific expertise to the company, including a geologist, metallurgical engineer and corporate accountant.
Company Highlights
- Newrange Gold is a Canada-based exploration and development mining company dedicated to building long-term shareholder value with its gold-focused assets that leverage district-scale historical data to inform its decisions
- The company has built an asset portfolio that is entirely within mining-friendly jurisdictions with clear legal requirements and regulations that provide confidence in the future of each project
- Both the Argosy Gold Mine and North Birch Project are located in the Red Lake District in Northwestern Ontario, a region famous for gold production
- Newrange Gold’s Pamlico Project in Nevada benefits from an incredibly mining-friendly state and is located in a legendary district that has remained relatively unexplored since the late 1800s
- The company is led by an impressive management team with decades of experience that is directly relevant to Newrange Gold’s ambitions, including experience managing mining companies that operate in the Americas
Key Projects
The Pamlico Project
This project is located in Nevada, a state that ranks as the most desirable mining jurisdiction in the world and is currently the fifth-largest gold producer. Mines throughout the state produced a combined 5.4 million ounces of gold in 2019 alone and a staggering 169.1 million ounces from 1835 to 2018.
Project Highlights:
- Located on the Prolific Walker Lane Geologic Structure: Current and historic mining operations on the Walker Lane structure have produced 53 million ounces of gold and 519 million ounces of silver
- Unique Opportunity in a Legendary District: The Pamlico District was the highest-grade gold district in Nevada between the 1880s and 1920s. Despite its reputation, much of the property has been in private hands and has been largely unexplored. Newrange Gold is now in a unique position with tremendous potential.
- Excellent Infrastructure and Metallurgy: The region's historical and current emphasis on gold mining has resulted in a reliable infrastructure, along with exceptional metallurgy.
- New Discoveries in a Proven District: Recent geological models suggest the presence of a large gold-copper system with high-grade, near-surface oxide gold mineralization. The same models also indicate lower-grade bulk tonnage gold mineralization, along with skarn and porphyry copper-gold targets.
- Multiple Drill Targets Identified: Newrange Gold has identified promising drill targets to further explore the project’s area, including the McGill Canyon Skarn Zone, the La Panta Mine, and the new ‘91’ zone.
North Birch Gold Project
The North Birch Gold Project sits upon the Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt, which has similar geology as the famous Red Lake Greenstone Belt. However, limited accessibility has left the area belt largely unexplored. Current exploration data and the proximity to an existing mine create tremendous blue-sky potential for the project.
Project Highlights:
- Proximity to Existing Projects: The Springpole Gold Deposit operated by First Mining Gold has an indicated 4.6 million ounces of gold and is only 12 kilometers away from the North Birch Gold Project.
- Folded Iron Formations (IF) Indicate Gold Deposits: IF-hosted gold deposits are well known around the world and have become attractive targets for gold exploration. Roughly 3,850 hectares of the project are sitting on IF packages.
- IF Yet to Be Drilled: Even though the project has multiple gold showings, the IF has never been drilled, creating blue-sky potential as the company further develops promising targets
- Promising Historical Data: Historic drilling south of the IF has indicated up to 35 g/t gold over 1.6 meters. A grab sample of pyritic IF has indicated 5.64 g/t gold.
- Multiple Strong Drill Targets Identified: Current exploration data has already identified several promising drill targets for further exploration and development.
Argosy Gold Mine
The Argosy Gold Mine is immediately southeast of the North Birch Gold Project and is even closer to the Springpole Gold Deposit, which is only 10 kilometers away. Unlike the North Birch project, Argosy was a high-grade gold mine between 1931 and 1952. Including more recent exploration conducted in the early 2000s, 72 drill holes have generated promising data that have created strong confidence in the project.
Project Highlights:
- Promising Historical High-Grade Production: The Argosy Gold Mine was once the belt’s most significant gold producer before closing in 1952. While in operation, the mine produced 101,875 ounces of gold at 12.7 g/t.
- Recent Exploration Data Indicates Deeper Gold Deposits: The four gold veins that were previously mined reached a maximum depth of 270 meters. However, more recent exploration in 2003-04 indicated that gold mineralizations extend to 400 meters, which includes 10.46 g/t gold over 2.98m and 14.15 g/t gold over 1.65m.
- Underdeveloped Asset Showing Promising Results: Even with the above promising data, the asset has not had any work since 2005. Newrange Gold has leveraged existing data to identify multiple drill targets to commence in 2022.
Management Team
Robert Archer - President and CEO
Robert Archer has more than 40 years’ experience in the mining industry, working throughout the Americas. After spending more than 15 years with major mining companies, he held several senior management positions in the junior mining sector and co-founded Great Panther Mining Limited, now a mid-tier precious metals producer. He served as President & CEO of Great Panther from 2004-2017 and Director until 2020, and joined Newrange Gold Corp. as a Director in March 2018 followed by his appointment as CEO in January 2019 and President in October 2021. Mr. Archer is a Professional Geologist and holds an Honors BSc from Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario.
David Cross - CFO
David Cross is a CPA and CGA with over 21 years’ experience in the junior sector with a focus on finance and corporate governance. He is currently a partner of Cross Davis and Company LLP Chartered Professional Accountant, which specializes in accounting and management services for private and publicly-listed companies within the mining industry, and has recently been appointed CFO of Ashburton Ventures Inc.
Colin Jones - Independent Director
Colin Jones lives in New Zealand and is Principal Consultant for Orimco Resource Investment Advisors, based in Perth, Australia. He has almost 40 years’ experience as a mining, exploration and consulting geologist in a number of different geological environments on all continents. He has managed large exploration and due diligence projects, and has undertaken numerous bankable technical audits, technical valuations, independent expert reports and due diligence studies worldwide, most of which were on behalf of major international resource financing institutions and banks. Jones holds a Bachelor of Science (Earth Sciences) degree from Massey University, NZ.
David Salari - Independent Director
David Salari has worldwide experience in the design, construction and operation of extractive metallurgical plants. He is an engineer with more than 35 years of experience in the mining and mineral processing field and is currently the President and CEO of DENM Engineering.
Ron Schmitz - Independent Director
Ron Schmitz is the Principal and President of ASI Accounting Services Inc., a firm that has provided administrative, accounting and office services to public and private companies since July 1995. Schmitz has served as a Director and/or Chief Financial Officer of various public companies since 1997, and currently holds these positions with various public and private companies.
Newrange Confirms Structural Interpretation with First Drill Hole at North Birch Project
(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA TheNewswire - March 9, 2022 (TSXV:NRG ) (OTC :NRGOF ) ( Frankfurt: X6C) Newrange Gold Corp. (" Newrange " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the first diamond drill hole on the Primary Target Horizon ("PTH") at the 100% owned North Birch Project has confirmed the presence of a strong deformation zone, well in excess of 100 metres wide, as originally interpreted from the geophysics (see Figure 1 ). The sheared and folded basalts and iron formation ("IF") also display moderate to intense carbonate alteration and local quartz veining. Pyrite and pyrrhotite mineralization occur as disseminations, stringers and, locally, as ‘clots' within quartz veins and veinlets.
Figure 1: Airborne magnetic map of the North Birch Property highlighting folded iron formation (in red/purple), gold showings and primary target horizon for the 2022 drilling program
"The first hole is encouraging as it is an important step in confirming our exploration model at North Birch," stated Robert Archer, Newrange's President & CEO. "The structural environment as interpreted from airborne magnetics and LiDAR imagery is the basis for identifying the PTH. In this environment both the IF and the basalts can be mineralized and the presence of strong shearing and carbonate alteration with local quartz veining and sulphides are great indicators that we are on the right track."
Hole NB22001 was designed to provide geological information in the vicinity of an interpreted fold structure. It was drilled first mainly for logistical reasons, being closest to camp and a water source, as the temperature had dropped to -40°C during mobilization and setup. Holes NB22002 to 005 will continue to step out to the north-west along the Primary Target Horizon and test coincident chargeability and magnetic anomalies along a three-kilometre strike length.
The 3,850-hectare North Birch project is located in the Birch-Uchi greenstone belt northeast of Red Lake, Ontario, immediately adjacent to the past-producing Argosy Gold Mine (also owned by Newrange) and 12 kilometres from the Springpole Deposit being developed by First Mining Gold.
Qualified Person
The technical content disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by David Hladky , P.Geo., Senior Geologist for Newrange and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.
About Newrange Gold Corp.
Newrange is focused on district-scale exploration for precious metals in favorable jurisdictions including Nevada and Ontario. The Company's Pamlico Project in Nevada contains a large-scale multi-phase polymetallic mineralizing system with multiple gold and copper targets spread over more than 5,700 hectares. In the prolific Red Lake District of northwestern Ontario, the past-producing high-grade Argosy Gold Mine is open to depth, while the adjacent North Birch Project offers additional blue-sky potential.
President & CEO
For further information contact :
Sharon Fleming
Corporate Communications
Phone: 760-898-9129
Email: info@newrangegold.com
Dave Cross
Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
Phone: 604-669-0868
Email: dcross@crossdavis.com
Website: www.newrangegold.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .
Some of the statements in this news release contain forward-looking information that involves inherent risk and uncertainty affecting the business of Newrange Gold Corp. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.
Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
Newrange Gold Closes First Tranche of Non-Flow-Through Financing and Announces Flow-Through Financing
(TheNewswire)
TSXV:NRG ) (OTC :NRGOF ) ( Frankfurt:X6C) Newrange Gold Corp. (" Newrange " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the closing of the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $408,100 consisting of 5,830,332 non-flow-through units (the "NFT Units") at a price of $0.07 per unit. Each NFT Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half share purchase warrant (each whole share purchase warrant, a "NFT Warrant"). Each NFT Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.12 at any time until February 23, 2024. Proceeds will be used for general working capital and for continued surface exploration on the Pamlico project in Nevada
The Company also announces a parallel non-brokered flow-through private placement for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 consisting of 15,000,000 units of the Company (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.10 per FT Unit. Each FT Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half share purchase warrant (each whole share purchase warrant, a "FT Warrant"). Each FT Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.12 at any time until February 23, 2024. Proceeds will be used to advance the Company's Argosy Gold Mine Project in the Red Lake Mining Division of Ontario. The FT financing and the second and final tranche of the NFT financing (approximately $100,000) are expected to close in approximately two weeks.
Cash finder's fees or commissions in the amount of $13,720 were paid on the first tranche of the NFT financing and the Company issued 63,000 share purchase finders warrants (the "Finders Warrants"). Each Finders Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.12 for a two-year period.
All securities issued are subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issuance and subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. The securities offered have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 , as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.
Insiders subscribed for an aggregate of 1,615,000 Units for a total of $113,050. As insiders of Newrange participated in the financing, it is deemed to be a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61- 101 "). Newrange is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements contained in Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, on the basis that the fair market value of the transaction does not exceed 25% of Newrange's market capitalization. The Company will be filing a material change report in respect of the related party transaction on SEDAR.
About Newrange Gold Corp.
Newrange is focused on district-scale exploration for precious metals in favorable jurisdictions including Nevada and Ontario. The Company's Pamlico Project in Nevada contains a large-scale multi-phase polymetallic mineralizing system with multiple gold and copper targets spread over more than 5,700 hectares. In the prolific Red Lake District of northwestern Ontario, the past-producing high-grade Argosy Gold Mine is open to depth, while the adjacent North Birch Project offers additional blue-sky potential.
Signed: "Robert Archer"
CEO & Director
For further information contact :
Sharon Fleming Dave Cross
Corporate Communications Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
Phone: 760-898-9129 Phone: 604-669-0868
Email: info@newrangegold.com Email: dcross@crossdavis.com
Website: www.newrangegold.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .
Some of the statements in this news release contain forward-looking information that involves inherent risk and uncertainty affecting the business of Newrange Gold Corp. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.
Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
Newrange Commences Drilling at North Birch Project
(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA TheNewswire - February 17, 2022 (TSXV:NRG ) US (OTC :NRGOF ) ( Frankfurt:X6C) Newrange Gold Corp. (" Newrange " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that diamond drilling has commenced on its 100% owned North Birch Project in the Birch-Uchi greenstone belt northeast of Red Lake, Ontario. Approximately 2,000 metres are planned, with the first five holes testing a three-kilometre strike length of the main target horizon, interpreted to be a sheared limb of a folded iron formation (see Figure 1 ).
"We are excited to start the inaugural drill program on the main iron formation target at North Birch," stated Robert Archer, Newrange's President & CEO. "This target has never been drill-tested but, with gold elsewhere on the property and at the nearby Argosy Gold Mine and Springpole Deposit, it checks all the boxes for a potential discovery."
Figure 1: Airborne magnetic map of the North Birch Property highlighting folded iron formation (in red/purple), gold showings and primary target horizon for the 2022 drilling program
The 3,850-hectare North Birch Project encompasses a folded and sheared iron formation that is structurally similar to Newmont's Musselwhite Mine, 185 kilometres to the northeast and the largest of this class of deposits in Canada, with past production and reserves exceeding 7 million ounces (Ontario Geological Survey and Newmont Corporation). The Pickle Lake District, in the next greenstone belt to the east of Birch-Uchi, contains several deposits hosting gold in iron formation and adjacent rocks and has collectively produced 2.9 million ounces of gold since 1935 (MNDM archives).
Qualified Person
The technical content disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by David Hladky , P.Geo., Senior Geologist for Newrange and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.
About Newrange Gold Corp.
Newrange is focused on district-scale exploration for precious metals in favorable jurisdictions including Nevada and Ontario. The Company's Pamlico Project in Nevada contains a large-scale multi-phase polymetallic mineralizing system with multiple gold and copper targets spread over more than 5,700 hectares. In the prolific Red Lake District of northwestern Ontario, the past-producing high-grade Argosy Gold Mine is open to depth, while the adjacent North Birch Project offers additional blue-sky potential.
President & CEO
For further information contact :
Email: info@newrangegold.com
Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
Email: dcross@crossdavis.com
Website: www.newrangegold.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .
Some of the statements in this news release contain forward-looking information that involves inherent risk and uncertainty affecting the business of Newrange Gold Corp. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.
Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
Newrange Outlines Winter Drilling Program for Red Lake Projects
(TheNewswire)
TSXV:NRG ) (OTC :NRGOF ) ( Frankfurt:X6C) Newrange Gold Corp. (" Newrange " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide further details on the upcoming drill programs on its 100% owned North Birch and Argosy Gold Mine Projects northeast of Red Lake, Ontario. At least 4,000 metres will be drilled, split roughly evenly between the two projects, starting at North Birch in early February
"We believe that Newrange's winter drill program on its North Birch and Argosy Gold Mine Projects will be the largest in the Birch-Uchi Belt this year, outside of the nearby Springpole Deposit," stated Robert Archer, Newrange's President & CEO. "Our two projects complement each other very well in that Argosy, being the largest past-producing gold mine in the belt, has known gold mineralization that is open to depth, while North Birch holds the ‘blue sky' potential for a significant new discovery."
Iron formation hosted gold deposits occur in Precambrian rocks throughout the world and the 3,850-hectare North Birch Project encompasses a folded and sheared iron formation (see Figure 1 ) that is structurally similar to Newmont's Musselwhite Mine, 185 kilometres to the northeast and the largest of this class of deposits in Canada, with past production and reserves exceeding 7 million ounces (Ontario Geological Survey and Newmont Corporation). The LiDAR survey that was flown over the North Birch Project last summer highlights a very clear break between two topographical domains that is interpreted to reflect a shear zone (see Figure 2 ) that follows exactly along the trace of the main fold limb of the iron formation and is at least eight kilometres long.
While iron formation can be an excellent physical and chemical trap and remains the primary target, structure is the key to gold mineralization and adjacent rock types may also be mineralized. This is the case in the Pickle Lake District, in the next greenstone belt to the east of Birch-Uchi, which contains several deposits hosting gold in iron formation and adjacent rocks and has collectively produced 2.9 million ounces of gold since 1935 (MNDM archives). Both the magnetic and LiDAR surveys at North Birch highlight other structures on the property that will require future follow up. Although gold mineralization is known elsewhere on the property, the main iron formation horizon has never been drill-tested as it lies under cover.
At present, five holes are planned along approximately three kilometres of strike on the main target horizon. Additional holes will depend on the results from this first pass.
Figure 1: Airborne magnetic map of the North Birch Property highlighting folded iron formation (in red/purple), gold showings and primary target horizon for the 2022 drilling program
Figure 2: Digital Elevation Map (DEM) from the LiDAR survey on the North Birch Property highlighting topographic and structural features and primary target horizon for the 2022 drilling program
On the Argosy Gold Mine Project, the focus for the upcoming drilling will be on testing the depth extent of known veins below the historic mine workings and testing for continuity on certain other veins that were not previously mined. A total of 101,875 ounces of gold was produced at a grade of 12.7 g/t between 1931 and 1952. Production came from two inclined shafts on multiple levels but only to a maximum vertical depth of 900 feet (274 metres). Holes drilled in 2003-04 intersected gold mineralization to a vertical depth of 400 metres, including 10.46 g/t Au over 2.98 metres and 14.15 g/t Au over 1.65 metres, indicating that mineralization continues to depth.
Although no detailed production data exists, the Company has compiled information from 72 historic drill holes in conjunction with outlines of the underground mine workings to complete a preliminary 3D Leapfrog model (see Figure 3 ) that is being used to assist in planning the upcoming drill program. Further details on the planned holes will be provided once the process is complete.
Figure 3: 3D Leapfrog Model of the veins and historic underground workings on the Argosy Gold Mine Property. Click here to see a short video representation.
Qualified Person
The technical content disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by David Hladky , P.Geo., Senior Geologist for Newrange and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.
About Newrange Gold Corp.
Newrange is focused on district-scale exploration for precious metals in favorable jurisdictions including Nevada and Ontario. The Company's Pamlico Project in Nevada contains a large-scale multi-phase polymetallic mineralizing system with multiple gold and copper targets spread over more than 5,700 hectares. In the prolific Red Lake District of northwestern Ontario, the past-producing high-grade Argosy Gold Mine is open to depth, while the adjacent North Birch Project offers additional blue-sky potential.
President & CEO
For further information contact :
|
Sharon Fleming
|
Dave Cross
|
Corporate Communications
|
Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
|
Phone: 760-898-9129
|
Phone: 604-669-0868
|
Email: info@newrangegold.com
|
Email: dcross@crossdavis.com
Website: www.newrangegold.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .
Some of the statements in this news release contain forward-looking information that involves inherent risk and uncertainty affecting the business of Newrange Gold Corp. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.
Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
Newrange Samples up to 47.34 g/t Gold in Central Mine Area of Pamlico Project
(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA TheNewswire - January 11, 2022 (TSXV:NRG ) (OTC: NRGOF ) ( Frankfurt:X6C) Newrange Gold Corp. (" Newrange " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that a new mapping and sampling program in the historic Central Mine area of its Pamlico Project in Nevada has indicated widespread gold mineralization with values up to 47.34 gt . In keeping with the Company's renewed focus on the larger scale geological setting, and as there is little historical information from the mine itself, a preliminary program of mapping mineralized structures and sampling dump material from the numerous adits was undertaken to determine what had been mined in the past.
Gold mineralization seems to have been confined to a volcano-sedimentary ("VS") unit on the west side of a limestone ridge. A total of 67 grab samples were taken of quartz breccia material (most with iron oxides) in the old mine dumps extending over an area of approximately 700 metres north-south by up to 350 metres east-west. Of these samples, 55 (78%) returned gold values greater than 0.1 g/t, 29 samples (43%) were greater than 1.0 g/t and 13 (19%) assayed more than 5.0 g/t Au. The average grade of all 67 samples was 4.33 g/t gold.
Significantly, other metals are also highly anomalous within this zone. Assay ranges and averages are as follows:
-
Gold : 0.005 to 47.34 g/t ; Ave. 4.33 g/t
-
Silver : 0.2 to 175 g/t ; Ave. 18.2 g/t
-
Copper : 5 to 34300 ppm (3.43%) ; Ave. 1420 ppm
-
Lead : 6 to 38900 ppm (3.89%) ; Ave. 4386 ppm
-
Zinc : 2 to 7900 ppm (0.79%) ; Ave. 1810 ppm
-
Manganese : 44 to 49000 ppm (4.9%) ; Ave. 8908 ppm
-
Arsenic : 6 to 14800 ppm (1.48%) ; Ave. 717 ppm
"These results are very encouraging in that they give us a better understanding of the style of mineralization in the Central Mine area," stated Robert Archer, Newrange President & CEO. "As the area had not been previously mapped in detail, the new information will be important for our follow up drilling. The ‘91' Zone discovered by Newrange in late 2020 lies just on the eastern edge of here at a vertical depth of approximately 100 metres. Although we do not have any reliable production figures from the mine, the lateral extent and tenor of the polymetallic mineralization in the old dumps coupled with that in the ‘91' Zone suggests that a significant mineralizing system is present here.
Furthermore, the Chargeability anomaly named the ‘Line 5' anomaly lies just to the east, under the limestone ridge. It is still considered likely that this anomaly reflects sulphide mineralization within the VS unit below the limestone."
The gold-bearing mineralized structures at the Central Mine are sub-parallel with a general north-south strike and dip between 15 and 85 degrees to the east and are offset by east-west faults. The structures contain quartz veins (including banded quartz), silicified vein and fault breccia, and variable amounts of iron-oxides. Veins are between 4 centimetres and 2 metres wide. Limonite, pseudomorphs of pyrite by goethite and boxwork textures all indicate that sulphides were present in the quartz veins prior to oxidation. Copper minerals were noted locally.
In addition, recently recognized skarn alteration and extensive silicification exists in the limestones to the immediate southwest of the Central Mine area, which fits with the working hypothesis that mineralization on the Pamlico Project is related to a large intrusive system.
Quality Assurance/Quality Control
All rock samples were securely stored following collection and delivered to Paragon Geochemical Laboratories in Sparks, Nevada for preparation and analysis. Samples are dried then stage crushed to 70% passing 10 mesh. A 250-gram sub-sample is then split out and pulverized to 85% passing 200 mesh from which 1 Assay Ton (approximately 30-gram) samples are split for analysis by fire assay (FA) with an Aqua Regia (AQR) digest and OES finish. Samples assaying in excess of 5 g/t Au are re-assayed by FA with a gravimetric finish. Silver was determined by FA with an atomic absorption finish. Samples submitted for multi-element geochemistry were subjected to AQR digestion and ICP-OES. In addition to the QA/QC conducted by the laboratory, the Company inserts blanks, duplicates, standards, and certified reference material (CRM) at a rate of not less than 1 in 20.
Qualified Person
Mr. Robert A. Archer, P. Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, and the President and CEO of the Company, has reviewed, verified and approved for disclosure the technical information contained in this news release.
About Newrange Gold Corp.
Newrange is focused on district-scale exploration for precious metals in favorable jurisdictions including Nevada and Ontario. The Company's Pamlico Project in Nevada contains a large-scale multi-phase polymetallic mineralizing system with multiple gold and copper targets spread over more than 5,700 hectares. In the prolific Red Lake District of northwestern Ontario, the past-producing high-grade Argosy Gold Mine is open to depth, while the adjacent North Birch Project offers additional blue-sky potential.
President & CEO
For further information contact :
Sharon Fleming Dave Cross
Corporate Communications Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
Phone: 760-898-9129 Phone: 604-669-0868
Email: info@newrangegold.com Email: dcross@crossdavis.com
Website: www.newrangegold.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .
Some of the statements in this news release contain forward-looking information that involves inherent risk and uncertainty affecting the business of Newrange Gold Corp. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.
Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
ALX Resources Corp. Begins Drilling at Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan
ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a diamond drilling program has commenced at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project ("Gibbons Creek", or the "Project") located in the northern Athabasca Basin, adjacent to the town of Stony Rapids, Saskatchewan.
ALX has prepared two target areas along a previously untested geophysical conductor (the "Zinger Conductor") first detected by a 2005 MegaTem airborne survey and confirmed by ALX's 2017 ZTEM airborne survey. A Spatiotemporal Geochemical Hydrocarbon ("SGH") soil survey carried out by ALX in October 2021 outlined two areas along the Zinger Conductor interpreted as prospective for uranium mineralization, shown on the map below as GC22-01 and GC22-02.
Gibbons Creek Uranium Project - 2022 drill targets GC22-01 and GC22-02
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3046/116230_4a4452fff4aba8ae_001full.jpg
In early 2022, ALX successfully engaged with First Nations and other local communities regarding the nature and timing of the winter 2022 work. The Company mobilized drilling equipment and personnel to Stony Rapids in late February after the completion of the Alligator Lake drilling program. Local workers were contracted to construct winter drill trails to the Zinger Conductor target area in advance of mobilization. ALX plans to drill up to 2,000 metres in five holes, with individual drill pads each potentially hosting two to three holes.
2021 SGH Survey Results with Zinger Conductor Axis and Interpreted Fault Structure
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3046/116230_4a4452fff4aba8ae_002full.jpg
About Gibbons Creek
Gibbons Creek consists of seven mineral claims encompassing 13,864 hectares (34,259 acres) located along the northern margin of the Athabasca Basin. The Project is located in a region hosting numerous historical uranium occurrences. ALX received an exploration permit for Gibbons Creek in June 2021, good until October 2022, that allows for up to 20 diamond drill holes totaling approximately 5,000 metres, along with ground-based geophysics, prospecting, and geochemical sampling. Access to Gibbons Creek is via roads and trails that lead from the community of Stony Rapids, SK, which is connected to all-weather Highway 905, thereby creating flexibility for either summer or winter exploration programs.
To view maps and photos of Gibbons Creek click here
The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jody Dahrouge, P.Geo., a Director of ALX, who is a Qualified Person in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101.
About ALX
ALX is based in Vancouver, BC, Canada and its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "AL", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "6LLN" and in the United States OTC market under the symbol "ALXEF".
ALX's mandate is to provide shareholders with multiple opportunities for discovery by exploring a portfolio of prospective mineral properties, which include uranium, nickel-copper-cobalt and gold projects. The Company uses the latest exploration technologies and holds interests in over 220,000 hectares of prospective lands in Saskatchewan, a stable Canadian jurisdiction that hosts the highest-grade uranium mines in the world, a producing gold mine, and production from base metals mines, both current and historical.
ALX is an active explorer with interests in a number of uranium exploration properties in northern Saskatchewan, including 100% interests in the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, the Sabre Uranium Project and the Javelin and McKenzie Lake Uranium Projects, a 40% interest in the Black Lake Uranium Project (a joint venture with UEX Corporation and Orano Canada Inc.), and a 20% interest in the Hook-Carter Uranium Project, located within the uranium-rich Patterson Lake Corridor with Denison Mines Corp. (80% interest) as operator of exploration since 2016.
ALX also owns 100% interests in the Firebird Nickel Project (now under option to Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc., who can earn up to an 80% interest), the Flying Vee Nickel/Gold and Sceptre Gold projects, and can earn up to an 80% interest in the Alligator Lake Gold Project, all located in northern Saskatchewan, Canada. ALX owns, or can earn, up to 100% interests in the Electra Nickel Project and the Cannon Copper Project located in historic mining districts of Ontario, Canada, the Vixen Gold Project (now under option to First Mining Gold Corp., who can earn up to a 100% interest in two stages), and in the Draco VMS Project in Norway.
For more information about the Company, please visit the ALX corporate website at www.alxresources.com or contact Roger Leschuk, Manager, Corporate Communications at: PH: 604.629.0293 or Toll-Free: 866.629.8368, or by email: rleschuk@alxresources.com
On Behalf of the Board of Directors of ALX Resources Corp.
"Warren Stanyer"
Warren Stanyer, CEO and Chairman
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements in this document which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this news release include: ALX's plans to initiate 2022 winter exploration at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, and to expend funds at that project. It is important to note that the Company's actual business outcomes and exploration results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include that ALX may not be able to fully finance exploration on our exploration projects, including drilling; our initial findings at our exploration projects may prove to be unworthy of further expenditures; commodity prices may not support further exploration expenditures; exploration programs may be delayed or changed due to any delays experienced in consultation and engagement activities with First Nations and Metis communities and the results of such consultations; and economic, competitive, governmental, societal, public health, environmental and technological factors may affect the Company's operations, markets, products and share price. Even if we explore and develop our projects, and even if uranium, nickel, gold or other metals or minerals are discovered in quantity, ALX's projects may not be commercially viable. Additional risk factors are discussed in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Except as required by law, we will not update these forward-looking statement risk factors.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/116230
Snowline Gold Expands Valley Gold Mineralization to >2 km with Discovery of Ridge Zone on Its Rogue Project, Yukon
- Snowline has discovered the "Ridge" zone, a 1.0 km stretch of anomalous gold in soils, talus fines and rock samples on the northeast shoulder of the Valley intrusion
- Gold-bearing sheeted quartz veins within this new zone similar are to those hosting Snowline's 2021 Valley drill discoveries
- Ridge zone significantly increases bulk-tonnage scale potential and further demonstrates fertility of the Valley intrusion.
Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce additional surface sampling results from its "Ridge" zone, immediately adjacent to its Valley discoveries on its Rogue gold project in the Yukon Territory, Canada. Contour soil and talus fine samples as well as rock grab samples reveal a 1.0 km zone of anomalous gold concentrations on the northeast edge of the Valley intrusion associated with sheeted quartz veins arrays. A continuous stretch of 18 contour soil and talus fine samples spanning 750 m within the zone averaged 0.21 ppm Au, with values up to 0.758 ppm Au. The zone is open in all directions
Figure 1 - Soil, talus fines, rock and magnetic results around the Valley intrusion delineates an open, 1.0 km zone of anomalous gold concentrations to 0.758 g/t Au in soils near sheeted quartz vein arrays. Background colours show detailed total magnetic field data, with pinks and purples denoting high field values and blues low.
"These reconnaissance sampling results significantly expand the scale of the mineralized system at Valley," said Scott Berdahl, CEO and director of Snowline Gold. "The tenor of our September 2021 drill discoveries, with drilled intersections of up to 1.25 g/t Au over 168.7 m from surface, provide context for the inherent potential of this sibling zone, located on an adjacent shoulder of the Valley intrusion and exhibiting a similar style of mineralization. Overall, the broader Valley area is looking more and more like the type of large, robust gold system that we founded Snowline Gold Corp to find. With a drill parked on site, permits in place and a strong treasury, we are looking forward to an exciting and discovery-filled exploration season in 2022."
Figure 2 - Discovery outcrop at Snowline Gold's Ridge target. A dense array of sheeted quartz veins cut weathered quartz diorite, striking roughly parallel to similar vein arrays drilled at the nearby Valley zone in 2021. Grab samples of quartz vein and intrusive material in this vicinity assay up to 10.1 g/t Au.
In addition to locating additional sheeted vein arrays, prospecting by Snowline's field team confirmed historical discoveries of arsenopyrite vein material sourced from the Ridge zone, just outside of the Valley intrusion. Historical grab sample assays of this material run as high as 152 g/t Au, and check assays by Snowline and an independent qualified person hired by the Company returned up to 58.4 g/t Au. While this occurrence was known to the Company, the extent of high gold values in soils, talus fines and rock samples and the extent of sheeted veining demonstrate the presence of a significant new zone for targeted future exploration.
Higher on the ridge and farther east of the intrusion, prospecting by Snowline personnel encountered mineralized dikes, additional gold bearing sulphide veins and skarn-like alteration, demonstrating the extent and fertility of the Valley reduced-intrusion related gold system (RIRGS). These observations suggest that the intrusion itself may laterally beneath sedimentary units to the east, in the direction of Snowline's adjacent "Gracie" RIRGS prospect.
Figure 3 - Composite, panoramic view of the Ridge zone. Extensive gossans occur within and above the edge of the Valley intrusion, which runs along the lower half of the mountainside in this photo. Eighteen contour soil and talus fine samples across 750 m at the break in slope midway up the mountainside averaged 0.21 ppm Au, with values up to 0.758 ppm Au. Additional soil and rock samples suggest an overall extent to the zone exceeding 1.0 km. View looks northeast from the eastern end of the Valley geochemical anomaly shown in Figure 1.
UPCOMING EXPLORATION
With over $8.5M CAD in the treasury, Snowline is actively preparing for a busy 2022 exploration season. The upcoming program will see at least two drills turning on an 8,000+ m program focused on the Company's Valley and Jupiter discoveries along with nearby targets. This work continues to build toward establishing North America's newest gold district in the Yukon's Selwyn Basin.
The Company currently has a diamond drill under contract and on site at Valley, overwintering for a quick and cost-effective resumption of drilling in Spring 2022. Given the scale of the associated geochemical anomaly, the extent of sheeted veins observed on surface and the potential for high vein densities within the intrusion, a 3000+ m drill program is planned at Valley to better understand the scale and continuity of the mineralized zone.
QA/QC AND QUALIFIED PERSON
Soil, talus fine and rock samples were collected by Snowline staff and contractors. Soils and talus fines were air dried in camp. Rock samples were photographed during sampling. Standard reference materials, blanks and duplicate samples were inserted by Snowline personnel at regular intervals into the sample stream. Bagged samples were sealed with security tags to ensure integrity during transport. They were delivered by expeditor and by Snowline personnel to ALS Laboratories' preparatory facility in Whitehorse, Yukon, with analysis completed in Vancouver.
ALS is accredited to ISO 17025:2005 UKAS ref 4028 for its laboratory analysis. Rock samples were crushed by ALS to >70% passing below 2 mm and split using a riffle splitter. 250 g splits were pulverized to >85% passing below 75 microns. An aqua regia digest with an inductively coupled plasma mass spectroscopy (ICP-MS) finish was used for 51-element analysis on 50 g samples (ALS code: Au-ME-TL44). Any rock sample returning >50 ppb Au was re-analysed for gold content by fire assay with an inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish on 30 g samples (ALS code: Au-ICP21). Any sample returning >10 g/t Au was reanalysed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish on a 50 g sample (ALS code: Au-GRA22).
Soil and talus fine samples were further dried on receipt at the laboratory at temperatures
While talus fine and soil samples are collected and processed in the same fashion, they are slightly different sample mediums, as talus fines represent a more primary material as derived from bedrock.
Information in this release has been prepared and approved by Scott Berdahl, P. Geo., Chief Executive Officer of Snowline and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.
Figure 4 - Valley zone location map in relation to surrounding Snowline Gold Corp. projects. Valley is the westernmost in an east-west line of 3 small intrusive bodies, each of which appears to have potential to host an intrusion-related gold deposit or deposits.
ABOUT Snowline Gold Corp.
Snowline Gold Corp. is a Yukon Territory focused gold exploration company with a seven-project portfolio covering >100,000 ha. The Company is exploring its flagship 72,000 ha Einarson and Rogue gold projects in the highly prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin. Snowline's project portfolio sits within the prolific Tintina Gold Province, host to multiple million-ounce-plus gold mines and deposits including Kinross' Fort Knox mine, Newmont's Coffee deposit, and Victoria Gold's Eagle Mine. Snowline's first-mover land position provides a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries and the creation of a new gold district.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Scott Berdahl, MSc, MBA, PGeo
CEO & Director
For further information, please contact:
Snowline Gold Corp.
+1 778 650 5485
info@snowlinegold.com
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company reviewing its newly acquired project portfolio to maximize value, reviewing options for its non-core assets, including targeted exploration and joint venture arrangements, conducting follow-up prospecting and mapping this summer and plans for exploring and expanding a new greenfield, district-scale gold system. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.
Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things: risks related to uncertainties inherent in drill results and the estimation of mineral resources; and risks associated with executing the Company's plans and intentions. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.
SOURCE: Snowline Gold Corp.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/692432/Snowline-Gold-Expands-Valley-Gold-Mineralization-to-2-km-with-Discovery-of-Ridge-Zone-on-Its-Rogue-Project-Yukon
Moneta Expands Gold Mineralization at 55 Zone, Tower Gold Project
Moneta Gold Inc. (TSX: ME) (OTCQX: MEAUF) (XETRA: MOP) ("Moneta") is pleased to announce the final assay results from ten (10) drill holes at the 55 Zone, from the Golden Highway area of the Tower Gold project, located 100 kilometres ("km") east of Timmins, Ontario. The drilling was part of the 20202021 72,500 metre ("m") program in 130 drill holes designed to test extensions of the current mineral resource estimate of 4.0 million ("M") ounces indicated gold and 4.4M ounces inferred gold (see February 24, 2021 press release) on the Tower Gold project. Additional holes and assays from this drill program remain pending from the Garrcon deposit area.
This drilling successfully intersected gold mineralization as extensions to the current 55 Zone mineral resource estimate within and as extensions to the economic open pit, over a strike length of 800 m and a width of 250 m.
Highlights from the drilling include:
- MGH21-200 intersected 37.00 m @ 1.04 grams per tonne "g/t" gold "Au", including 4.00 m @ 5.31 g/t Au, including 3.00 m @ 5.89 g/t Au
- MGH21-200 intersected 36.00 m @ 0.96 g/t Au, including 3.05 m @ 3.14 g/t Au, and 4.00 m @ 4.18 g/t Au
- MGH21-202 intersected 4.00 m @ 4.87 g/t Au, including 2.00 m @ 9.07 g/t Au, including 1.00 m @ 15.50 g/t Au
- MGH21-200 intersected 40.00 m @ 0.59 g/t Au, including 12.00 m @ 1.33 g/t Au, and 4.00 m @ 2.57 g/t Au, including 1.00 m @ 5.97 g/t Au
- MGH21-208 intersected 21.00 m @ 2.66 g/t Au, including 4.00 m @ 5.19 g/t Au, and 5.50 m @ 5.43 g/t Au, including 1.00 m @ 10.70 g/t Au
- MGH21-222 intersected 4.00 m @ 6.09 g/t Au, including 1.00 m @ 7.64 g/t Au
- MGH21-222 intersected 12.00 m @ 2.69 g/t Au, including 7.00 m @ 4.23 g/t Au, including 1.00 m @ 7.83 g/t Au
- MGH21-205 intersected 19.00 m @ 0.59 g/t Au, including 3.00 m @ 2.05 g/t Au, including 1.00 m @ 3.51 g/t Au
Gary O'Connor, Moneta's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "These latest drill results have confirmed significant gold mineralization in step out drilling to the current mineral resource at the 55 Zone both within and as extensions outside of the current economic open pit. These drill results have the potential to expand the resource and fundamentally increase the economics of the open pit. The 55 Zone exploration drilling program was testing for gold mineralization over a large area located west of the Westaway underground resource. The 55 Zone occurs as the highest grade open pit deposit and the western most mineral resource on the Tower Gold project and remains open to the west and at depth. We look forward to releasing the remaining outstanding drill results from Garrcon when they become available and updating the mineral resource estimate and the preliminary economic assessment study for the Tower Gold project in the first half of 2022."
The latest assay results from the 55 Zone resource expansion drill program include the results from ten (10) new drill holes for 3,285.0 m and four (4) drill holes previously partially announced for the down dip extensions of the Westaway underground deposit and the new sampling of one (1) historical hole (MA-02-07). The drill program was conducted to test for extensions of the 55 Zone resources within the economic open pit and as extensions to the open pit constrained resource. The 55 Zone open pit gold deposit currently hosts 413,000 ounces gold at a grade of 1.30 g/t gold in indicated resources and 180,000 ounces gold at a grade of 1.10 g/t gold in the inferred category at a cut-off grade of 0.30 g/t gold (see December 10, 2020 press release). Full assays from an additional 10 drill holes for 6,249 m from the Garrcon area from the drill program remain pending.
Figure 1: Tower Gold Project: General Location Map
To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4852/116176_f8817958941af831_002full.jpg
Table 1: 55 Zone: Selected Significant Drill Results
|Hole
|From
|To
|Length
|Au
|Gram metres
|(#)
|(m)
|(m)
|(m)
|(g/t)
|(g x m)
|MGH21-184
|258.00
|260.00
|2.00
|1.42
|2.8
|includes
|258.00
|259.00
|1.00
|2.13
|2.1
|MGH21-187
|275.90
|282.00
|6.10
|0.57
|3.5
|includes
|280.00
|281.00
|1.00
|1.34
|1.3
|MGH21-187
|299.00
|305.00
|6.00
|1.26
|7.6
|includes
|300.00
|305.00
|5.00
|1.48
|7.4
|includes
|303.00
|304.00
|1.00
|2.69
|2.7
|MGH21-189
|200.00
|202.00
|2.00
|1.60
|3.2
|includes
|201.00
|202.00
|1.00
|3.01
|3.0
|MGH21-189
|231.60
|233.00
|1.40
|4.22
|5.9
|MGH21-193
|170.00
|174.00
|4.00
|1.01
|4.0
|includes
|173.00
|174.00
|1.00
|2.32
|2.3
|MGH21-193
|186.00
|198.35
|12.35
|0.37
|4.6
|includes
|197.60
|198.35
|0.75
|2.23
|1.7
|MGH21-193
|359.00
|367.00
|8.00
|0.57
|4.6
|includes
|364.00
|367.00
|3.00
|1.00
|3.0
|includes
|365.90
|367.00
|1.10
|1.69
|1.9
|MGH21-195
|76.00
|84.00
|8.00
|0.54
|4.3
|includes
|76.00
|76.75
|0.75
|1.49
|1.1
|and
|79.90
|81.00
|1.10
|1.49
|1.6
|MGH21-195
|100.00
|110.00
|10.00
|0.29
|2.9
|MGH21-195
|220.00
|236.00
|16.00
|0.32
|5.1
|includes
|234.00
|236.00
|2.00
|1.10
|2.2
|MGH21-200
|75.00
|112.00
|37.00
|1.04
|38.5
|including
|80.40
|84.40
|4.00
|5.31
|21.2
|including
|80.40
|83.40
|3.00
|5.89
|17.7
|MGH21-200
|131.00
|171.00
|40.00
|0.59
|23.6
|includes
|144.00
|156.00
|12.00
|1.33
|16.0
|includes
|145.10
|146.00
|0.90
|2.05
|1.8
|and
|152.00
|156.00
|4.00
|2.57
|10.3
|includes
|155.00
|156.00
|1.00
|5.97
|6.0
|MGH21-200
|259.00
|261.00
|2.00
|5.44
|10.9
|includes
|260.00
|261.00
|1.00
|6.65
|6.7
|MGH21-200
|349.00
|356.00
|7.00
|0.73
|5.1
|includes
|353.00
|355.00
|2.00
|1.93
|3.9
|includes
|353.00
|354.00
|1.00
|2.47
|2.5
|MGH21-200
|384.00
|420.00
|36.00
|0.96
|34.6
|includes
|399.95
|403.00
|3.05
|3.14
|9.6
|includes
|399.95
|401.30
|1.35
|4.68
|6.3
|and
|415.00
|419.00
|4.00
|4.18
|16.7
|includes
|416.00
|417.00
|1.00
|5.48
|5.5
|MGH21-202
|194.00
|198.00
|4.00
|4.87
|19.5
|includes
|194.00
|196.00
|2.00
|9.07
|18.1
|includes
|194.00
|195.00
|1.00
|15.50
|15.5
|MGH21-203
|104.00
|115.00
|11.00
|0.50
|5.5
|includes
|110.00
|115.00
|5.00
|0.67
|3.4
|MGH21-203
|133.00
|145.00
|12.00
|0.51
|6.1
|includes
|133.00
|135.00
|2.00
|1.72
|3.4
|includes
|134.00
|135.00
|1.00
|2.28
|2.3
|MGH21-203
|294.00
|301.00
|7.00
|0.60
|4.2
|includes
|300.00
|301.00
|1.00
|1.01
|1.0
|MGH21-203
|342.00
|350.00
|8.00
|0.66
|5.3
|includes
|343.00
|344.00
|1.00
|3.82
|3.8
|MGH21-205
|68.00
|87.00
|19.00
|0.59
|11.2
|includes
|76.00
|79.00
|3.00
|2.05
|6.2
|includes
|76.00
|77.00
|1.00
|3.51
|3.5
|MGH21-206*
|102.90
|107.55
|4.65
|0.69
|3.2
|includes
|102.90
|103.50
|0.60
|2.31
|1.4
|MGH21-206*
|124.35
|130.30
|5.95
|0.45
|2.7
|includes
|129.00
|130.30
|1.30
|1.18
|1.5
|MGH21-208*
|177.00
|198.00
|21.00
|2.66
|55.9
|includes
|178.00
|182.00
|4.00
|5.19
|20.8
|and
|189.70
|195.20
|5.50
|5.43
|29.9
|includes
|192.00
|193.50
|1.50
|9.51
|14.3
|includes
|192.00
|193.00
|1.00
|10.70
|10.7
|MGH21-213*
|270.00
|276.00
|6.00
|1.43
|8.6
|includes
|271.00
|273.00
|2.00
|3.31
|6.6
|MGH21-222*
|176.81
|179.64
|2.83
|1.37
|3.9
|includes
|177.75
|178.75
|1.00
|2.38
|2.4
|MGH21-222
|216.00
|229.00
|13.00
|0.30
|3.9
|includes
|216.00
|224.00
|8.00
|0.42
|3.4
|MGH21-222*
|312.00
|316.00
|4.00
|6.09
|24.4
|includes
|313.00
|314.00
|1.00
|7.64
|7.6
|MGH21-222*
|328.00
|340.00
|12.00
|2.69
|32.3
|includes
|329.00
|336.00
|7.00
|4.23
|29.6
|Includes
|334.00
|335.00
|1.00
|7.83
|7.8
|MGH21-222*
|347.00
|355.00
|8.00
|0.75
|6.0
|includes
|353.00
|355.00
|2.00
|1.08
|2.2
|MGH21-222*
|377.00
|413.00
|36.00
|0.25
|9.0
|includes
|387.00
|400.00
|13.00
|0.38
|4.9
|MA-02-07
|69.50
|75.50
|6.00
|0.80
|4.8
|includes
|69.50
|70.20
|0.70
|3.73
|2.6
*Previously partially released as part of Westaway. Note: Intercepts are calculated using a 0.20 g/t Au cut-off, a maximum of 3m internal dilution and no top cap applied. Drill intercepts are not true widths, are reported as drill widths, and are estimated to be 80% to 95% of true width.
Figure 2: 55 Zone Drill Program: Drill Hole Location Map
To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4852/116176_f8817958941af831_003full.jpg
Discussion of Drill Results
Drilling was targeting Timiskaming age clastic sediment hosted gold mineralized stacked quartz veins as extensions to the 55 Zone open pit resource located immediately south of the regional Banded Iron Formation "A" ("BIF A") unit and the Destor Porcupine Fault Zone ("DPFZ"). The drilling was testing a large area occurring within and as extensions to the current 55 Zone economic open pit in an area not currently in any resource category. The 55 Zone occurs as the highest grade open pit deposit and the western most mineral resource on the Tower Gold project. Gold mineralization remains open to the west and at depth.
Drill results from the current program at 55 Zone confirmed the occurrence of 2 main sets of veining, shallow north dipping and steeper east-west orientated stacked quartz vein sets and associated ankerite-albite-sericite-pyrite alteration haloes in large step-outs beyond the current gold resource. The latest assay results extended mineralization by 200 m to the west and 300 m to the east of the current resource and has now confirmed gold mineralization over an area 800 m long, 250 m wide, and down to depths of over 300 m. The drill program connected the gold mineralization at 55 Zone with the Westaway underground gold resource to the east. Continuous gold mineralization has now been confirmed over a strike length of 5 km at Golden Highway and a total of over 9 km for the entire Tower Gold project.
Table 2: New Drill Hole Details: 55 Zone
|Hole
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation
|Azimuth
|Inclination
|Depth
|(#)
|(mE)
|(mN)
|(masl)
|(°)
|(°)
|(m)
|MGH21-184
|569084
|5368710
|319
|110
|-55
|441.0
|MGH21-187
|569049
|5368658
|318
|110
|-55
|399.0
|MGH21-189
|569145
|5368625
|318
|110
|-55
|300.0
|MGH21-191
|569238
|5368591
|317
|110
|-55
|201.0
|MGH21-193
|568831
|5368682
|320
|110
|-50
|399.0
|MGH21-195
|568920
|5368650
|318
|110
|-55
|408.0
|MGH21-200
|569398
|5368830
|319
|110
|-50
|468.0
|MGH21-202
|569506
|5368819
|322
|110
|-50
|372.0
|MGH21-203
|569539
|5368832
|323
|110
|-55
|366.0
|MGH21-205
|569429
|5368798
|320
|120
|-55
|312.0
Figure 3: 55 Zone Drilling- Cross Section
To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4852/116176_f8817958941af831_004full.jpg
QA/QC Procedures
Drill core is oriented and cut with half sent to AGAT Laboratories Inc. (AGAT) for drying and crushing to -2 mm, with a 1.00 kg split pulverized to -75 µm (200#). AGAT is an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory. A 50 g charge is Fire Assayed and analyzed using an AAS finish for Gold. Samples above 10.00 g/t Au are analyzed by Fire Assay with a gravimetric finish and selected samples with visible gold or high-grade mineralization are assayed by Metallic Screen Fire Assay on a 1.00 kg sample. Moneta inserts independent certified reference material and blanks with the samples and assays routine pulp repeats and coarse reject sample duplicates, as well as completing routine third-party check assays at Activation Laboratories Ltd. Randall Salo, P.Geo. is a qualified person under NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this press release.
About Moneta Gold
Moneta is a Canadian based gold exploration company focussed on advancing its 100% wholly owned Tower Gold project, which currently hosts a gold mineral resource estimate of 4.0M ounces indicated and 4.4M ounces inferred. The Company's 2020/2021 drill program was designed to test extensions of mineralization and expand the current mineral resource. An updated mineral resource estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment study encompassing the entire Tower Gold project will be announced in the first half of 2022. Moneta is committed to creating shareholder value through the strategic allocation of capital and a focus on the current resource expansion drilling program, while conducting all business activities in an environmentally and socially responsible manner.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Gary V. O'Connor, CEO
416-357-3319
Linda Armstrong, Investor Relations
647-456-9223
The Company's public documents may be accessed at www.sedar.com. For further information on the Company, please visit our website at www.monetagold.com or email us at info@monetagold.com.
This news release includes certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, collectively "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to information with respect to the future performance of the business, its operations and financial performance and condition such as the Company's drilling program and the timing and results thereof; further steps that might be taken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19; the impact of COVID-19 related disruptions in relation to the Corporation's business operations including upon its employees, suppliers, facilities and other stakeholders; uncertainties and risk that have arisen and may arise in relation to travel, and other financial market and social impacts from COVID-19 and responses to COVID-19. and the ability of the Company to finance and carry out its anticipated goals and objectives.
Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/116176
Bam Bam Resources Announces Deep Core Holes Point to Large Copper Porphyry Potential at Majuba Hill
Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) ("Bam Bam" or the "Company") is very pleased to have discovered a granodiorite porphyry underlying areas where the Company has drilled significant copper. The discovery strongly supports the large scale copper deposit emerging from the historic mining and recent drilling.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6332/116240_f9327d43f4442a92_001full.jpg
Key Highlights:
- Core hole MHB-22 was drilled about 2 kilometers southeast of the outcropping copper oxide in the historic mine area and intersected over 1200 ft (365.8 m) of granodiorite with extensive porphyry-style alteration.
- The copper sulfide intersection in MHB-8 drilled in 2021:
- 65 ft (19.8 m) @ 0.35% Cu & 13.9 g/t Ag 865-930 ft (264-284 m)
- 0.49% Copper Equivalent (CuEq)
CuEq=Length-weighted silver converted to copper using US$17/oz Ag & US$2.50/lb. Cu
- 0.49% Copper Equivalent (CuEq)
- 65 ft (19.8 m) @ 0.35% Cu & 13.9 g/t Ag 865-930 ft (264-284 m)
is just above what is now known to be the same granodiorite making this a good indicator for potential sulfide copper grades.
- Cross Cutting relationships between the Granodiorite and the Rhyolite Assemblage Rocks indicates a very robust, strongly mineralizing magma chamber.
- The Oxide Enriched Copper Mineralization Zone reported on by BBR (NR March 8, 2022) is outlined on Section 4502840N above and 4503040N below.
- Copper and molybdenum values were generally low however they showed a distinct increase around 930 ft (281.9 m) to the end of the hole at 1802.5 ft (549.4 m), where a strong increase in secondary biotite and quartz veining with magnetite was noted.
Oxide copper in the enriched oxide zone are shown below on Section 4503040N.
Cross Section 4503040N Looking N30E
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6332/116240_f9327d43f4442a92_002full.jpg
David Greenway, President and CEO, commented: "We are thrilled about the discovery of granodiorite porphyry underlying areas with drill results of significant copper. This discovery strongly supports that Majuba Hill is a District size copper deposit with a billion-ton potential."
Results
Bam Bam drilled 4,541.4 meters (14,900 ft) in 15 RC holes and 859.4 meters (2,820 ft) in 2 core holes during the 2021 drilling program. All intervals were assayed for total copper that was determined using a four-acid digestion process and analyzed by ALS Method ME-ICP61.
Core holes MHB-20 and MHB-22 discovered the widespread extent of the granodiorite intrusive. The core holes were located to drill into the Copper-Gold soils Target which is coincident with a large remanently magnetic zone that surrounds the Rhyolite Intrusive Assemblage Rocks at Majuba Hill. A deep, northeast-trending Induced Polarization (IP) high also crosses the Copper-Gold Target.
Multiple overlapping porphyry alteration events that were identified throughout the previous drilling and historical work were noted also noted throughout the granodiorite core. In addition to widespread propylitic and phyllic alteration their appears to be extensive potassic alteration and magnetite bearing quartz veining. A second type of tourmaline has also been noted.
These all indicate the granodiorite is probably related to the magma chamber that produced the copper at Majuba Hill. The cross-cutting relationship of the granodiorite and the rhyolite intrusive rocks combined with the magnetic anomalies and the widespread IP geophysics indicate very high potential for a large, copper porphyry at Majuba Hill.
MHB-22 807 ft (245.9 m)
Left: Quartz-Pyrite/Pyrrhotite. Right: Dark zones with Secondary Biotite
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6332/116240_bambamfigure3.jpg
Development and Infrastructure
Copper mineralization at Majuba is centered within a large contiguous land position. Bam Bam has 100% control of the emerging Majuba Hill Copper District by private surface and mineral ownership, patented mining claims, and Federal Lode Mining claims. The Company has engaged EM Strategies-A Westland Resources Inc. Company provide long-range environmental planning services.
The property is in Nevada, a Tier 1 mining district that is the most mining friendly place in North America and has well developed transportation, power, and workforce infrastructure. Majuba is easily reached by 23 miles of well-maintained roads leading from U.S. Interstate 80. The existing highways are sufficient for transportation of exploration-size heavy equipment. Development logistics would use the 4 lane Interstate 80 highway, Union Pacific railroad tracks and power, natural gas, and fiber optic transmission lines in the rail - highway corridor.
Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") Measures, Chain of Custody
The Company has implemented a QA/QC program using best industry practices at the Majuba Hill Project. The samples are transported from the BBR secure warehouse or directly from the project to the ALS Sample Prep Facility in Reno or Elko, Nevada. ALS then transports the prepared pulps to their analytical lab in Reno, Nevada or Vancouver, B.C. Soil and rock chip samples are transported by the company directly to Elko or Reno, Nevada.
Drill core samples are sawn in half lengthwise and one half is placed in labeled cloth sample bags. All samples are analyzed for copper, gold, silver, and 33 other elements. Gold is determined by ALS method Au-AA23 which is a fire assay with an AAS finish on a 30 gram split. Copper, silver and the remaining 31 elements are determined by ALS method ME-ICP61 which is a four acid digestion and ICP-AES assay. Approximately 5% of the submitted samples are drill duplicates and copper-gold-porphyry commercial standard reference material pulps.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed by E.L. "Buster" Hunsaker III, CPG 8137, a non-independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101").
About Bam Bam Resources Corp.
Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) is engaged in the identification, review and acquisition of latter stage copper and copper/silver/gold assets. This is in direct response to the growing worldwide demand and lack of supply for precious metals fueled by the Green New Deal in the US and most other developed nations with similar programs aimed at addressing climate change. Such programs are heavily reliant on silver, gold and especially copper to produce Electric Vehicles and other renewable power sources, as well as building infrastructure to provide clean and affordable electricity.
The flagship project is the Majuba Hill copper, silver and gold District located 156 miles outside Reno, Nevada, USA. Management has been mandated to focus on safe, mining friendly jurisdictions where government regulations are supportive of mining operations.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
On Behalf of the Board of Bam Bam Resources Corp.
"David Greenway"
David C. Greenway
President & CEO
For further information, please contact:
Joel Warawa
VP of Corporate Communications
E: jw@bambamresources.com
P: 1 (855) 475-0745
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Bam Bam Resources Corp. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Bam Bam Resources Corp. management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Bam Bam Resources Corp. undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/116240
VIDEO — Lobo Tiggre: Gold, Silver and Uranium — What to Watch as "New Iron Curtain" Descends
Lobo Tiggre March 2022 youtu.be
The war between Russia and Ukraine remains front and center for resource investors as commodities across the board continue to feel the impact of this developing situation.
Speaking to the Investing News Network, Lobo Tiggre, founder and editor of IndependentSpeculator.com, shared his thoughts on what the war — and more importantly, sanctions — mean for gold, silver and uranium.
Importantly, he explained that even if the war ends soon, he doesn't see sanctions being removed. Tiggre believes they are here to stay, and will create a "new Iron Curtain" with widespread implications for the global economy.
"It's not a small thing, and it's not going away. I mean, except for an unlikely scenario, it seems to me that this is a paradigm shift; it's a one-way transition," he said. "And we will be dealing with the costs for many years to come."
Speaking about gold, Tiggre said that although the Russia/Ukraine situation has helped the yellow metal move higher, it was already on the rise, and it would be a mistake to think that's the only element pushing it up.
He does think there's downside risk for gold in the near term if the war cools off, but noted that even if that happens and gold returns to its previous trend, it's been on an upward trajectory for some time.
"I don't think the gold story is over. I don't think it's all really to do with the war at all," he said. "I think that was just something on top of a much longer and much more protracted situation."
Tiggre remains bullish on silver, and said in the current cycle it's likely to outperform gold on a percentage basis, perhaps reaching the triple digits.
"I know that sounds wild and crazy, but you know what? Even if it just goes back to a new all-time nominal high, we're talking US$50+ (per ounce) silver, which completely rewrites the book for all the exploration and production stories. It's a big deal, and it should be reflected in share prices," he said.
As a final note, Tiggre broke down what's happening in the uranium space, pointing out that, like gold, the energy fuel has a positive outlook outside of what's going on with Russia and Ukraine.
Watch the interview above for his full thoughts on each topic.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Franco-Nevada Reports Record Annual Results
High margins and growing free cash flow
(in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted)
"Franco-Nevada is reporting its best results ever," stated Paul Brink CEO. "We achieved record annual top-line and bottom-line results. GEO sales growth was driven by an increased contribution from Cobre Panama, outperformance by Antamina and contributions from new acquisitions. The advantage of our diverse portfolio was again demonstrated in 2021. High iron ore prices during the year boosted revenues from our iron ore holdings and rising energy prices resulted in our energy revenues more than doubling. Following 2021's rapid GEO growth, we expect slightly lower GEOs in 2022 and then to continue our growth through 2026. With limited exposure to inflation, our top-line growth translated directly into expanded margins and record earnings. Franco-Nevada is debt-free, is growing its cash balances and has a strong pipeline of growth opportunities."
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
Q4 2021
|
|
|
|
Record annual results
|
|
vs
|
|
|
Strong Q4 results
|
|
vs
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
Q4 2020
|
|
Total GEOs 1 sold (including Energy)
|
|
728,237 GEOS
|
|
+27%
|
|
|
182,543 GEOs
|
|
+12%
|
|
Precious Metal GEOs 1 sold
|
|
558,397 GEOS
|
|
+9%
|
|
|
138,799 GEOs
|
|
-3%
|
|
Revenue
|
|
$1.3 billion
|
|
+27%
|
|
|
$327.7 million
|
|
+8%
|
|
Net income
|
|
$733.7 million ($3.84/share)
|
|
+125%
|
|
|
$220.9 million ($1.16/share)
|
|
+25%
|
|
Adjusted Net Income 2
|
|
$673.6 million ($3.52/share)
|
|
+30%
|
|
|
$163.7 million ($0.86/share)
|
|
+0%
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA 2
|
|
$1.1 billion ($5.72/share)
|
|
+30%
|
|
|
$269.8 million ($1.41/share)
|
|
+6%
|
|
Margin 2
|
|
84.0%
|
|
+2%
|
|
|
82.3%
|
|
-1%
|
Strong Financial Position
- No debt and $1.6 billion in available capital as at December 31, 2021
- Generated $279.0 million in operating cash flow for the quarter
- Quarterly dividend increased 6.7% to $0.32 /share, effective Q1 2022
Sector-Leading ESG
- Ranked #1 gold company by Sustainalytics, AA by MSCI and Prime by ISS ESG
- Committed to the World Gold Council's "Responsible Gold Mining Principles"
- Partnering with our operators on community and ESG initiatives
- Goal of 40% diverse representation at the Board and top leadership levels as a group by 2025
Diverse, Long-Life Portfolio
- Most diverse royalty and streaming portfolio by asset, operator and country
- Core assets outperforming since time of acquisition
- Long-life reserves and resources
Growth and Optionality
- Acquisitions, mine expansions and new mines driving long-term growth
- Long-term optionality in gold, copper and nickel
A note on our GEOs
To provide a more comprehensive measure of the performance of our business, we now include revenue from our Energy assets in the calculation of our GEOs. We believe this approach will be useful to our investors to evaluate the full scale of our portfolio. GEOs for comparative periods have been recalculated to conform with the current presentation.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annual revenue and GEOs sold by commodity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
GEOs Sold
|
|
Revenue
|
|
GEOs Sold
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
#
|
|
(in millions)
|
|
#
|
|
(in millions)
|
|
PRECIOUS METALS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gold
|
|
420,535
|
|
$
|
750.6
|
|
405,033
|
|
$
|
718.1
|
|
Silver
|
|
97,234
|
|
|
172.7
|
|
59,606
|
|
|
106.4
|
|
PGMs
|
|
40,628
|
|
|
72.4
|
|
47,038
|
|
|
86.2
|
|
|
|
558,397
|
|
$
|
995.7
|
|
511,677
|
|
$
|
910.7
|
|
DIVERSIFIED
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Iron ore
|
|
49,748
|
|
$
|
89.6
|
|
8,105
|
|
$
|
14.7
|
|
Other mining assets
|
|
2,836
|
|
|
5.2
|
|
1,782
|
|
|
3.1
|
|
Oil
|
|
60,447
|
|
|
108.1
|
|
31,483
|
|
|
55.7
|
|
Gas
|
|
44,685
|
|
|
79.8
|
|
13,627
|
|
|
24.2
|
|
NGL
|
|
12,124
|
|
|
21.6
|
|
6,673
|
|
|
11.8
|
|
|
|
169,840
|
|
$
|
304.3
|
|
61,670
|
|
$
|
109.5
|
|
|
|
728,237
|
|
$
|
1,300.0
|
|
573,347
|
|
$
|
1,020.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarterly revenue and GEOs sold by commodity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q4 2021
|
|
Q4 2020
|
|
|
|
GEOs Sold
|
|
Revenue
|
|
GEOs Sold
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
#
|
|
(in millions)
|
|
#
|
|
(in millions)
|
|
PRECIOUS METALS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gold
|
|
109,637
|
|
$
|
196.5
|
|
110,815
|
|
$
|
208.4
|
|
Silver
|
|
21,479
|
|
|
38.6
|
|
20,403
|
|
|
38.0
|
|
PGMs
|
|
7,683
|
|
|
14.0
|
|
11,162
|
|
|
20.9
|
|
|
|
138,799
|
|
$
|
249.1
|
|
142,380
|
|
$
|
267.3
|
|
DIVERSIFIED
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Iron ore
|
|
8,600
|
|
$
|
15.5
|
|
4,778
|
|
$
|
9.0
|
|
Other mining assets
|
|
656
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
318
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
Oil
|
|
16,148
|
|
|
28.9
|
|
8,495
|
|
|
15.6
|
|
Gas
|
|
14,569
|
|
|
26.3
|
|
5,019
|
|
|
9.3
|
|
NGL
|
|
3,771
|
|
|
6.8
|
|
1,543
|
|
|
2.9
|
|
|
|
43,744
|
|
$
|
78.6
|
|
20,153
|
|
$
|
37.2
|
|
|
|
182,543
|
|
$
|
327.7
|
|
162,533
|
|
$
|
304.5
|
For Q4 2021, we earned $327.7 million in revenue, up 7.6% from Q4 2020. The growth was primarily driven by higher realized oil and gas prices from our Energy assets and revenue from our recently acquired Vale Royalty. These more than offset a slight decrease in Precious Metal revenue, and resulted in 76.1% of our revenue being sourced from Precious Metal assets (60.0% gold, 11.8% silver, 4.3% PGM). Revenue was sourced 91.7% from the Americas (30.8% South America , 26.3% Central America & Mexico , 22.9% U.S. and 11.7% Canada ).
2022 Guidance
2021 was a year of significant growth for Franco-Nevada, with record revenue and a 27.0% year-over-year increase in total GEOs. In 2022, we anticipate a slightly lower production profile in comparison to 2021, with our attributable GEOs expected to range between 680,000 and 740,000 GEOs. Of this, our Precious Metal assets are expected to contribute between 510,000 and 550,000 GEOs. The outlook reflects an expected lower contribution from our Guadalupe-Palmarejo stream and expected lower grades at Antamina and Antapaccay in 2022. We estimate depletion expense to be between $270 and $300 million . Our remaining capital commitment to the Royalty Acquisition Venture with Continental is $91.6 million . Please see our MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2021 for more details on our guidance and see "Forward-Looking Statements" below.
5-Year Outlook
We expect our portfolio to produce between 765,000 and 825,000 GEOs by 2026, of which 570,000 to 610,000 GEOs are expected to be generated from Precious Metal assets. This outlook assumes that Cobre Panama will have expanded its mill throughput capacity to 100 million tonnes per year during 2023. It also assumes the commencement of production at Salares Norte, Greenstone (Hardrock), Rosemont , Valentine Lake , and Eskay Creek, continued deliveries from Sudbury through 2026, and that the stream at MWS will have reached its cap in 2024.
For both our 2022 guidance and 5-year outlook, when reflecting revenue earned from gold, silver, platinum, palladium, iron ore, oil and gas commodities to GEOs, we assumed the following prices: $1,800 /oz Au, $23.00 /oz Ag, $1,000 /oz Pt, $2,100 /oz Pd, $125 /tonne Fe 62% CFR China, $85 /bbl WTI oil and $3.75 /mcf Henry Hub natural gas. Our 2022 guidance, as set out above, and our 5-year outlook do not assume any other acquisitions and do not reflect any incremental revenue from additional contributions we may make to the Royalty Acquisition Venture with Continental as part of our remaining commitment of $91.6 million . The 2022 guidance and 5-year outlook are based on public forecasts and other disclosure by the third-party owners and operators of our assets and our assessment thereof.
Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Updates
Franco-Nevada continues to receive top ESG rankings. During the quarter, we had our top rating reaffirmed by Sustainalytics and were the fourth ranked Canadian mining company in The Globe and Mail's Board Games. We made progress on our diversity goals with additional diverse representation amongst our senior management through staff advancement. We continue to work with our partners on expanding our ESG initiatives.
Portfolio Additions
- Investment in Skeena Resources Limited : On December 23, 2021 , for the aggregate purchase price of $17.2 million ( C$22.1 million ), we acquired 1,471,739 common shares of Skeena Resources Limited ("Skeena"), entered into an agreement with Skeena to amend the terms of our existing 1% NSR royalty agreement such that our existing royalty will cover substantially all of the Eskay Creek gold-silver project ("Eskay Creek") land package, including all currently-known mineralized zones, and were granted by Skeena a right of first refusal (the "ROFR") over the sale of a 0.5% NSR royalty (the "0.5% NSR Royalty") on Eskay Creek. If Skeena has not sold the 0.5% NSR Royalty by October 2, 2023 , Franco-Nevada will have the right to purchase the 0.5% NSR Royalty for C$22.5 million .
- Acquisition of Rosemont /Copper World Royalty: On November 26, 2021 , we acquired from certain private sellers an existing 0.585% NSR royalty interest on Hudbay Minerals Inc.'s ("Hudbay") Rosemont copper project. With the acquisition of this royalty, which has identical terms as our existing 1.5% NSR royalty and covers the same land package, including most of the Copper World deposits, we now have a 2.085% NSR over the project. The total consideration for the 0.585% NSR royalty interest was up to $19.5 million comprised of $7.0 million paid on closing of the transaction and up to $12.5 million in contingent payments upon achievement of certain milestones at Rosemont and/or the Copper World deposits.
Q4 2021 Portfolio Updates
Precious Metal assets: GEOs from our Precious Metal assets were 138,799, compared to 142,380 GEOs sold in Q4 2020. Higher contributions from Cobre Panama, Candelaria and the recently acquired Condestable stream were more than offset by lower deliveries from Hemlo , Antapaccay and Guadalupe-Palmarejo.
South America :
- Candelaria (gold and silver stream) – GEOs delivered and sold increased in Q4 2021 relative to Q4 2020, as production in the quarter benefited from a focus on operational practices and an improvement in grade discrepancy. In comparison, production in Q4 2020 had been negatively impacted due to labour action. For 2022, we expect our deliveries from Candelaria to range between 60,000 and 70,000 GEOs, consistent with GEOs sold in 2021. Beyond 2022, we expect production to benefit from initiatives to debottleneck the pebble crushing circuit.
- Antamina (22.5% silver stream) – GEOs delivered and sold were lower in Q4 2021 than in Q4 2020. While silver deliveries of 3.8 million silver ounces for the full year 2021 were significantly greater than in 2020, deliveries were more heavily weighted towards the first half of the year. For 2022, we anticipate silver deliveries to revert towards the higher end of our long-term expected annual range of 2.8 million to 3.2 million silver ounces.
- Antapaccay (gold and silver stream) – GEOs delivered and sold were lower in Q4 2021 than in Q4 2020. GEOs received in Q4 2020 were particularly high due to the timing of deliveries. For 2022, we anticipate deliveries to decrease from 62,411 GEOs in 2021 to between 47,500 and 57,500 GEOs due to expected lower grades based on the sequencing of the life of mine plan.
- Salares Norte (1-2% royalty) – Gold Fields reported that construction of the Salares Norte mine remains on track for first production in Q1 2023. Gold Fields forecasts production to build up to 203,000 gold equivalent ounces in 2023 and 550,000 gold equivalent ounces in 2024.
- Posse ( Mara Rosa ) (1% royalty) – In November 2021 , Hochschild Mining entered into an agreement to acquire Amarillo Gold, including Amarillo's flagship Posse gold project, located in Brazil . Hochschild is targeting for construction to start in 2022, with production commencing in 2024.
Central America & Mexico :
- Cobre Panama (gold and silver stream) – GEOs increased in Q4 2021 compared to Q4 2020, reflecting higher production at Cobre Panama. In 2021, Cobre Panama produced 331,000 tonnes of copper. For 2022, copper production is expected to increase to between 330,000 and 360,000 tonnes. However, due to the timing of deliveries, we expect our GEO sales to be between 120,000-140,000 GEOs, relatively consistent with 2021. Beyond 2022, we anticipate deliveries to increase as Cobre Panama is expected to achieve a throughput rate of 100 million tonnes per annum. With respect to the ongoing Law 9 discussions, First Quantum reported that the Government of Panama tabled a new proposal, namely that the Government should receive $375 million in benefits per year from Cobre Panama and that the existing revenue royalty payable to the Government will be replaced by a gross profit royalty. The parties continue to finalize the details behind these proposed principles. Franco-Nevada does not expect the current proposal to have a material impact on future deliveries pursuant to its stream agreement.
- Guadalupe-Palmarejo (50% gold stream) – GEOs sold from Guadalupe-Palmarejo decreased in Q4 2021 compared to the same quarter in 2020, where grades and recoveries were higher. For 2022, we expect our deliveries to decrease from 46,507 GEOs sold in 2021, to between 35,000 and 45,000 GEOs. In February 2022 , following the completion of an extensive exploration program in 2021, Coeur reported that the mine life at Guadalupe-Palmarejo was extended to a reserve-only life of 8 years.
- Cascabel (1% royalty) – SolGold expects to release a prefeasibility study on the Cascabel project in Q2 2022. The Cascabel project includes the Alpala and the Tandayama-America deposit, both of which are covered by Franco-Nevada's royalty. SolGold declared a maiden mineral resource on the Tandayama-America deposit in October 2021 .
U.S.:
- Stillwater (5% royalty) – GEOs from Stillwater decreased compared to Q4 2020. Production in the second half of 2021 was affected by ongoing operational restrictions imposed after a fatal incident at the Stillwater West mine in June 2021 .
- Goldstrike (2-6% royalties ) – Nevada Gold Mines reported that repairs for a mechanical mill failure at the Goldstrike roaster, which affected Q3 2021 production, were completed by the end of September. Mitigating actions taken in Q3 2021 also included the prioritization of ore to optimize roaster throughput and recoveries, which positively impacted Q4 2021 production.
- Castle Mountain (2.65% royalty) – In 2021, Equinox Gold completed a feasibility study for a proposed Phase 2 expansion that is expected to increase average production to more than 200,000 ounces of gold annually, from 25,300 ounces produced in 2021. Equinox expects to submit Phase 2 permit applications in Q1 2022.
- Rosemont /Copper World (2.085% royalty) – In December 2021 , Hudbay Minerals announced an initial mineral resource estimate at its Copper World project, of 272 million tonnes at 0.36% copper of Indicated Mineral Resources and 142 million tonnes at 0.36% copper of Inferred Mineral Resources. A preliminary economic assessment contemplating the development of the Copper World deposits in conjunction with the Rosemont deposit is expected in the first half of 2022.
Canada :
- Detour Lake (2% royalty) – Agnico Eagle reported record quarterly and full-year production from the Detour Lake mine in Q4 2021 and 2021, respectively. In Q4 2021, new high-grade mineralization was identified, including a significant increase in open-pit measured and indicated mineral resources. These new mineral resources and ongoing business improvement initiatives will be incorporated into a new technical report expected to be filed in Q2 2022.
- Hemlo (3% royalty & 50% NPI) – Revenue from Hemlo was significantly lower than in Q4 2020 reflecting a decrease in production from ground where Franco-Nevada has royalty interests and higher operating costs which affected royalties under the NPI. Barrick expects improved underground activity in 2022.
- Kirkland Lake (1.5-5.5% royalty & 20% NPI) – Agnico Eagle reported that the Macassa #4 Shaft is on track for completion in late 2022. Gold production at Macassa is forecast to increase from 170,000 to 190,000 ounces in 2022 with a target of approximately 330,000 to 350,000 ounces in 2024, compared to 210,192 ounces produced in 2021. Production levels could potentially increase once the full benefit of the #4 Shaft is realized.
- Canadian Malartic (1.5% royalty) – Production during the year continued to transition from the Malartic pit to the Barnat pit. The Odyssey underground project, which is expected to extend the life of the complex to at least 2039, is progressing as planned. Infill and step-out drilling at the East Gouldie zone, where Franco-Nevada's royalty claims cover a portion of the deposit, support continuity and scale.
- Greenstone (Hardrock) ( 3% royalty ) – On October 27, 2021 , 60/40 joint venture partners Equinox Gold and Orion Mine Finance held a ground-breaking ceremony to start construction of the Greenstone mine in Ontario , with first gold pour expected in the first half of 2024. The project has a construction budget of $1.2 billion on a 100% basis, with Equinox Gold funding 60%. For 2022, Equinox Gold expects to fund $326 million for construction activities.
- Ring of Fire ( 1-3% royalties ) – Noront and Wyloo have reached an agreement under which Wyloo would acquire up to all of the issued and outstanding shares of Noront. In addition to owning several royalties over Noront's property, Franco-Nevada also has a $39.7 million loan receivable from Noront which is repayable upon a change of control at Franco-Nevada's discretion.
- Valentine Lake (2% royalty) – Marathon Gold continues to report positive exploration results from ongoing in-fill drilling of the Berry deposit. In January 2022 , Marathon filed an amended environmental impact statement to advance the permitting process for the project. Marathon Gold is targeting for construction to start in H2 2022, pending the completion of the review of the amended environmental impact statement.
Rest of World:
- Tasiast (2% royalty) – Kinross reported that Tasiast returned to full production following a mill fire in June 2021 . Throughput gradually ramped up during Q4 2021, with the mill reaching throughput of 19,000 to 20,000 tonnes per day in January 2022 on a sustained basis. The Tasiast 24k project remains on schedule to be completed in mid-2023.
- Subika (Ahafo) (2% royalty) – Newmont reported a ramp-up of production at Subika following a change in mining method and expects an improvement in grades in 2022. Production from Ahafo is expected to increase to 650,000 ounces in 2022, up from 481,000 ounces in 2021. In addition, Franco-Nevada expects a larger proportion of production to be sourced from ground covered by our royalty.
- Duketon (2% royalty) – Development of the Garden Well South underground mine continues to progress, with ore development expected to commence in Q1 2022 and stoping in Q2 2022.
- Aphrodite (2.5% royalty) – In December 2021 , St Barbara agreed to acquire Bardoc Gold. The acquisition is expected to advance the development of the Bardoc Gold Project, which encompasses the Aphrodite underground deposit, located in Western Australia .
Diversified assets: Our Diversified assets, primarily comprising our Iron Ore and Energy interests, generated $78.6 million in revenue, up from $37.2 million in Q4 2020. The increase in revenues reflect the acquisition of the Vale Royalty in early 2021 and higher realized oil and gas prices relative to the prior period. For the year 2021, our iron ore assets benefited from record prices. For 2022, based on assumed iron ore prices of $125 /tonne 62% Fe CFR China, we expect our Diversified Mining assets to contribute between 35,000 and 55,000 GEOs, compared to 52,584 GEOs in 2021. In 2021, our Energy assets exceeded our revised Energy revenue guidance of $195 to $205 million , generating $209.5 million . For 2022, based on assumed prices of $85 WTI oil and $3.75 Henry Hub natural gas, we expect our Energy assets to contribute between 125,000 and 145,000 GEOs, compared to 117,256 GEOs in 2021.
Iron ore:
- Vale Royalty (iron ore royalty) – Revenue recorded in Q4 2021 was lower than in previous quarters in 2021, due largely to a decrease in iron ore prices after record highs in mid-2021 and increased deductible transportation costs. Our Vale Royalty interest was acquired in April 2021 although the payments we have received relate to the period starting January 1, 2021 .
- LIORC – LIORC declared a cash dividend of C$1.15 per common share, compared to C$1.80 per common share in Q4 2020, reflecting lower production of pellets and concentrate at the Carol Lake mine and a decrease in iron ore prices.
Energy:
- Haynesville (various royalty rates) – Revenue from the Haynesville portfolio increased three-fold compared to Q4 2020, reflecting current high natural gas prices as well as strong initial production levels from a number of high royalty interest wells.
- SCOOP/STACK ( various royalty rates) – Revenue from the SCOOP/STACK more than doubled compared to Q4 2020, due to increased production from our royalties held through the Royalty Acquisition Venture with Continental and higher prices.
- Permian Basin (various royalty rates) – Revenue from the Permian basin increased significantly compared to Q4 2020. Higher production volumes from the Midland basin, due to the start of production at a number of high-interest wells, more than offset a reduction in volumes from the Delaware basin.
- Marcellus (1% royalty) – Revenue from the Marcellus asset, operated by Range Resources, doubled compared to Q4 2020. Production was relatively consistent compared to the prior-year period, but revenues benefited from significantly higher NGL and natural gas prices.
- Weyburn (NRI, ORR, WI) – Revenue from the Weyburn Unit was significantly higher compared to Q4 2020, reflecting the increase in commodity prices and the operating leverage of our NRI slightly offset by lower production. In Q4 2021, we recorded a pre-tax impairment reversal of $75.5 million ( $55.5 million on an after-tax basis) with respect to our interests in the Weyburn Unit.
Shareholder Information
The complete Audited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis can be found on our website at www.franco-nevada.com , on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov .
Management will host a conference call tomorrow, Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to review Franco–Nevada's 2021 results, as well as discuss its 2022 guidance and 5-year outlook.
Interested investors are invited to participate as follows:
- Via Conference Call: Toll-Free: (888) 390-0546; International: (416) 764-8688
- Conference Call Replay until March 17, 2022 : Toll-Free (888) 390-0541; International (416) 764-8677; Code 914584 #
- Webcast: A live audio webcast will be accessible at www.franco-nevada.com
Corporate Summary
Franco-Nevada Corporation is the leading gold-focused royalty and streaming company with the largest and most diversified portfolio of cash-flow producing assets. Its business model provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to cost inflation. Franco-Nevada is debt-free and uses its free cash flow to expand its portfolio and pay dividends. It trades under the symbol FNV on both the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Franco-Nevada is the gold investment that works.
Forward- Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, respectively, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future events or future performance, management's expectations regarding Franco-Nevada's growth, results of operations, estimated future revenues, performance guidance, carrying value of assets, future dividends and requirements for additional capital, mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates, production estimates, production costs and revenue, future demand for and prices of commodities, expected mining sequences, business prospects and opportunities, the performance and plans of third party operators, audits being conducted by the Canada Revenue Agency, the expected exposure for current and future assessments and available remedies, the remedies relating to and consequences of the ruling of the Supreme Court of Panama in relation to the Cobre Panama project, the aggregate value of Common Shares which may be issued pursuant to the Company's at-the-market equity program (the "ATM Program"), and the Company's expected use of the net proceeds of the ATM Program, if any. In addition, statements (including data in tables) relating to reserves and resources including reserves and resources covered by a royalty, stream or other interest, GEOs or mine lives are forward-looking statements, as they involve implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, and no assurance can be given that the estimates and assumptions are accurate and that such reserves and resources, mine lives and GEOs will be realized. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "potential for", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Franco-Nevada to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement, including, without limitation: the price at which Common Shares are sold in the ATM Program and the aggregate net proceeds received by the Company as a result of the ATM Program; fluctuations in the prices of the primary commodities that drive royalty and stream revenue (gold, platinum group metals, copper, nickel, uranium, silver, iron-ore and oil and gas); fluctuations in the value of the Canadian and Australian dollar, Mexican peso and any other currency in which revenue is generated, relative to the U.S. dollar; changes in national and local government legislation, including permitting and licensing regimes and taxation policies and the enforcement thereof; the adoption of a global minimum tax on corporations; regulatory, political or economic developments in any of the countries where properties in which Franco-Nevada holds a royalty, stream or other interest are located or through which they are held; risks related to the operators of the properties in which Franco-Nevada holds a royalty, stream or other interest, including changes in the ownership and control of such operators; relinquishment or sale of mineral properties; influence of macroeconomic developments; business opportunities that become available to, or are pursued by Franco-Nevada; reduced access to debt and equity capital; litigation; title, permit or license disputes related to interests on any of the properties in which Franco-Nevada holds a royalty, stream or other interest; whether or not the Company is determined to have "passive foreign investment company" ("PFIC") status as defined in Section 1297 of the United States Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended; potential changes in Canadian tax treatment of offshore streams; excessive cost escalation as well as development, permitting, infrastructure, operating or technical difficulties on any of the properties in which Franco-Nevada holds a royalty, stream or other interest; access to sufficient pipeline capacity; actual mineral content may differ from the reserves and resources contained in technical reports; rate and timing of production differences from resource estimates, other technical reports and mine plans; risks and hazards associated with the business of development and mining on any of the properties in which Franco-Nevada holds a royalty, stream or other interest, including, but not limited to unusual or unexpected geological and metallurgical conditions, slope failures or cave-ins, flooding and other natural disasters, terrorism, civil unrest or an outbreak of contagious disease; the impact of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic; and the integration of acquired assets. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including, without limitation: the ongoing operation of the properties in which Franco-Nevada holds a royalty, stream or other interest by the owners or operators of such properties in a manner consistent with past practice; the accuracy of public statements and disclosures made by the owners or operators of such underlying properties; no material adverse change in the market price of the commodities that underlie the asset portfolio; the Company's ongoing income and assets relating to determination of its PFIC status; no material changes to existing tax treatment; the expected application of tax laws and regulations by taxation authorities; the expected assessment and outcome of any audit by any taxation authority; no adverse development in respect of any significant property in which Franco-Nevada holds a royalty, stream or other interest; the accuracy of publicly disclosed expectations for the development of underlying properties that are not yet in production; integration of acquired assets; and the absence of any other factors that could cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. However, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. In addition, there can be no assurance as to the outcome of the ongoing audit by the CRA or the Company's exposure as a result thereof. Franco-Nevada cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.
For additional information regarding Franco-Nevada's 2022 and 2026 GEO guidance, please refer to Franco-Nevada's most recent annual Management's Discussion and Analysis filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on www.sedar.com and filed with the SEC on www.sec.gov . For additional information with respect to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, please refer to Franco-Nevada's most recent Annual Information Form filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on www.sedar.com and Franco-Nevada's most recent Annual Report filed on Form 40-F filed with the SEC on www.sec.gov . The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only and Franco-Nevada does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
ENDNOTES:
- GEOs: Starting in Q4 2021, revenue from Franco-Nevada's Energy assets are included in the calculation of GEOs. GEOs for comparative periods have been recalculated to conform with the current presentation. GEOs include Franco-Nevada's attributable share of production from our Mining and Energy assets after applicable recovery and payability factors. GEOs are estimated on a gross basis for NSR royalties and, in the case of stream ounces, before the payment of the per ounce contractual price paid by the Company. For NPI royalties, GEOs are calculated taking into account the NPI economics. Silver, platinum, palladium, iron ore, oil, gas and other commodities are converted to GEOs by dividing associated revenue, which includes settlement adjustments, by the relevant gold price. The price used in the computation of GEOs earned from a particular asset varies depending on the royalty or stream agreement, which may make reference to the market price realized by the operator, or the average price for the month, quarter, or year in which the commodity was produced or sold. For Q4 2021, the average commodity prices were as follows: $1,795 /oz gold (Q4 2020 - $1,873 ), $23.32 /oz silver (Q4 2020 - $24.39 ), $998 /oz platinum (Q4 2020 - $939 ) and $1,935 /oz palladium (Q4 2020 - $2,348 ), $108 /t Fe 62% CFR China (Q4 2020 - $131 ), $77.19 /bbl WTI oil (Q4 2020 - $42.68 ) and $4.85 /mcf Henry Hub natural gas (Q4 2020 - $2.77 ). For 2021 prices, the average commodity prices were as follows: $1,800 /oz gold (2020 - $1,770 ), $25.17 /oz silver (2020 - $20.55 ), $1,091 /oz platinum (2020 - $884 ) and $2,397 /oz palladium (2020 - $2,194 ), and $160 /t Fe 62% CFR China (2020 - $107 ), $67.91 /bbl WTI oil (2020 - $39.36 ) and $3.72 /mcf Henry Hub natural gas (2020 - $2.13 ).
- NON-GAAP MEASURES: Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBIDA per share, and Margin are non-GAAP financial measures with no standardized meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. For a quantitative reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure, refer to the following tables. Further information relating to these Non-GAAP financial measures is incorporated by reference from the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of Franco-Nevada's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2021 dated March 9, 2022 filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR available at www.sedar.com and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission available on EDGAR at www.sec.gov .
- Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share are non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude the following from net income and earnings per share ("EPS"): impairment charges and reversal related to royalty, stream and working interests and investments; gains/losses on the sale of royalty, stream and working interests and investments; foreign exchange gains/losses and other income/expenses; unusual non-recurring items; and the impact of income taxes on these items.
- Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per share are non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude the following from net income and EPS: income tax expense/recovery; finance expenses and finance income; depletion and depreciation; non-cash costs of sales; impairment charges and reversals related to royalty, stream and working interests and investments; gains/losses on the sale of royalty, stream and working interests and investments; foreign exchange gains/losses and other income/expenses; and unusual non-recurring items.
- Margin is a non-GAAP financial measure which is defined by the Company as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.
Reconciliation to IFRS measures:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the three months ended
|
|
|
For the year ended
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
(expressed in millions, except per share amounts)
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
220.9
|
|
|
$
|
176.7
|
|
|
$
|
733.7
|
|
|
$
|
326.2
|
Impairment (reversals) and charges
|
|
|
(75.5)
|
|
|
|
(9.6)
|
|
|
|
(68.0)
|
|
|
|
262.1
|
Foreign exchange loss (gain) and other (income) expenses
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
|
(2.5)
|
|
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
|
(2.8)
|
Tax effect of adjustments
|
|
|
19.3
|
|
|
|
(1.6)
|
|
|
|
17.8
|
|
|
|
(69.2)
|
Other tax related adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recognition of previously unrecognized deferred tax assets
|
|
|
(2.3)
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(12.9)
|
|
|
|
—
|
Adjusted Net Income
|
|
$
|
163.7
|
|
|
$
|
163.0
|
|
|
$
|
673.6
|
|
|
$
|
516.3
|
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
|
|
|
191.2
|
|
|
|
190.9
|
|
|
|
191.1
|
|
|
|
190.3
|
Adjusted Net Income per share
|
|
$
|
0.86
|
|
|
$
|
0.85
|
|
|
$
|
3.52
|
|
|
$
|
2.71
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the three months ended
|
|
|
For the year ended
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
(expressed in millions, except per share amounts)
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
220.9
|
|
|
$
|
176.7
|
|
|
$
|
733.7
|
|
|
$
|
326.2
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
44.7
|
|
|
|
21.5
|
|
|
|
124.1
|
|
|
|
13.3
|
Finance expenses
|
|
|
0.9
|
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
|
3.6
|
|
|
|
3.5
|
Finance income
|
|
|
(0.7)
|
|
|
|
(0.7)
|
|
|
|
(3.7)
|
|
|
|
(3.7)
|
Depletion and depreciation
|
|
|
78.2
|
|
|
|
67.5
|
|
|
|
299.6
|
|
|
|
241.0
|
Impairment (reversals) and charges
|
|
|
(75.5)
|
|
|
|
(9.6)
|
|
|
|
(68.0)
|
|
|
|
262.1
|
Foreign exchange loss (gain) and other (income) expenses
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
|
(2.5)
|
|
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
|
(2.8)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
269.8
|
|
|
$
|
253.7
|
|
|
$
|
1,092.3
|
|
|
$
|
839.6
|
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
|
|
|
191.2
|
|
|
|
190.9
|
|
|
|
191.1
|
|
|
|
190.3
|
Adjusted EBITDA per share
|
|
$
|
1.41
|
|
|
$
|
1.33
|
|
|
$
|
5.72
|
|
|
$
|
4.41
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the three months ended
|
|
|
For the year ended
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
(expressed in millions, except Margin)
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
269.8
|
|
|
$
|
253.7
|
|
|
$
|
1,092.3
|
|
|
$
|
839.6
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
327.7
|
|
|
|
304.5
|
|
|
|
1,300.0
|
|
|
|
1,020.2
|
|
Margin
|
|
|
82.3
|
%
|
|
|
83.3
|
%
|
|
|
84.0
|
%
|
|
|
82.3
|
%
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(in millions of U.S. dollars)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At December 31,
|
|
|
At December 31,
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents (note 5)
|
|
$
|
539.3
|
|
|
$
|
534.2
|
Receivables
|
|
|
119.8
|
|
|
|
93.4
|
Loan receivable (note 6)
|
|
|
39.7
|
|
|
|
—
|
Prepaid expenses and other (note 7)
|
|
|
52.6
|
|
|
|
36.1
|
Current assets
|
|
$
|
751.4
|
|
|
$
|
663.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Royalty, stream and working interests, net (note 8)
|
|
$
|
5,149.3
|
|
|
$
|
4,632.1
|
Investments and loan receivable (note 6)
|
|
|
235.9
|
|
|
|
238.4
|
Deferred income tax assets (note 17)
|
|
|
49.4
|
|
|
|
45.1
|
Other assets (note 9)
|
|
|
23.9
|
|
|
|
13.6
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
6,209.9
|
|
|
$
|
5,592.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (note 10)
|
|
$
|
33.6
|
|
|
$
|
40.8
|
Current income tax liabilities
|
|
|
9.6
|
|
|
|
12.4
|
Current liabilities
|
|
$
|
43.2
|
|
|
$
|
53.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred income tax liabilities (note 17)
|
|
|
135.4
|
|
|
|
91.5
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
6.1
|
|
|
|
4.4
|
Total liabilities
|
|
$
|
184.7
|
|
|
$
|
149.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital (note 18)
|
|
$
|
5,628.5
|
|
|
$
|
5,580.1
|
Contributed surplus
|
|
|
16.1
|
|
|
|
14.0
|
Retained earnings (deficit)
|
|
|
484.9
|
|
|
|
(34.4)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
(104.3)
|
|
|
|
(115.9)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
$
|
6,025.2
|
|
|
$
|
5,443.8
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|
$
|
6,209.9
|
|
|
$
|
5,592.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes, which are an integral part of our consolidated financial statements, can be found in our 2021 Annual Report available on our website
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(in millions of U.S. dollars and shares, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
Revenue (note 12)
|
|
$
|
1,300.0
|
|
|
$
|
1,020.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Costs of sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Costs of sales (note 13)
|
|
$
|
178.3
|
|
|
$
|
158.8
|
Depletion and depreciation
|
|
|
299.6
|
|
|
|
241.0
|
Total costs of sales
|
|
$
|
477.9
|
|
|
$
|
399.8
|
Gross profit
|
|
$
|
822.1
|
|
|
$
|
620.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other operating expenses (income)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
$
|
19.6
|
|
|
$
|
19.2
|
Share-based compensation expenses (note 14)
|
|
|
11.2
|
|
|
|
9.6
|
Impairment (reversals) and charges (note 8)
|
|
|
(68.0)
|
|
|
|
262.1
|
Gain on sale of gold bullion
|
|
|
(1.4)
|
|
|
|
(7.0)
|
Total other operating expenses (income)
|
|
$
|
(38.6)
|
|
|
$
|
283.9
|
Operating income
|
|
$
|
860.7
|
|
|
$
|
336.5
|
Foreign exchange (loss) gain and other income (expenses)
|
|
$
|
(3.0)
|
|
|
$
|
2.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before finance items and income taxes
|
|
$
|
857.7
|
|
|
$
|
339.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Finance items (note 16)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Finance income
|
|
$
|
3.7
|
|
|
$
|
3.7
|
Finance expenses
|
|
|
(3.6)
|
|
|
|
(3.5)
|
Net income before income taxes
|
|
$
|
857.8
|
|
|
$
|
339.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense (note 17)
|
|
|
124.1
|
|
|
|
13.3
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
733.7
|
|
|
$
|
326.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Currency translation adjustment
|
|
$
|
(4.0)
|
|
|
$
|
19.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gain on changes in the fair value of equity investments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at fair value through other comprehensive income ("FVTOCI"),
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
net of income tax (note 6)
|
|
|
22.6
|
|
|
|
43.8
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
$
|
18.6
|
|
|
$
|
63.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive income
|
|
$
|
752.3
|
|
|
$
|
389.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share (note 19)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
3.84
|
|
|
$
|
1.71
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
3.83
|
|
|
$
|
1.71
|
Weighted average number of shares outstanding (note 19)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
191.1
|
|
|
|
190.3
|
Diluted
|
|
|
191.5
|
|
|
|
190.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes, which are an integral part of our consolidated financial statements, can be found in our 2021 Annual Report available on our website
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in millions of U.S. dollars)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
733.7
|
|
|
$
|
326.2
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depletion and depreciation
|
|
|
299.6
|
|
|
|
241.0
|
Share-based compensation expenses
|
|
|
8.0
|
|
|
|
5.6
|
Impairment (reversals) charges
|
|
|
(68.0)
|
|
|
|
262.1
|
Unrealized foreign exchange loss
|
|
|
1.5
|
|
|
|
0.4
|
Deferred income tax expense (recovery)
|
|
|
37.1
|
|
|
|
(35.2)
|
Other non-cash items
|
|
|
(3.0)
|
|
|
|
(12.0)
|
Acquisition of gold bullion
|
|
|
(40.0)
|
|
|
|
(37.9)
|
Proceeds from sale of gold bullion
|
|
|
27.5
|
|
|
|
52.7
|
Operating cash flows before changes in non-cash working capital
|
|
$
|
996.4
|
|
|
$
|
802.9
|
Changes in non-cash working capital:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Increase) decrease in receivables
|
|
$
|
(26.4)
|
|
|
$
|
4.4
|
(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other
|
|
|
(13.1)
|
|
|
|
1.4
|
Decrease in current liabilities
|
|
|
(1.5)
|
|
|
|
(4.8)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
$
|
955.4
|
|
|
$
|
803.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows used in investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition of royalty, stream and working interests
|
|
$
|
(758.7)
|
|
|
$
|
(311.1)
|
Acquisition of investments
|
|
|
(17.2)
|
|
|
|
—
|
Acquisition of energy well equipment
|
|
|
(1.8)
|
|
|
|
(1.5)
|
Proceeds from sale of investments
|
|
|
12.7
|
|
|
|
3.6
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
$
|
(765.0)
|
|
|
$
|
(309.0)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows used in financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payment of dividends
|
|
$
|
(179.6)
|
|
|
$
|
(154.9)
|
Proceeds from draw of revolving credit facilities
|
|
|
150.0
|
|
|
|
—
|
Repayment of revolving credit facilities
|
|
|
(150.0)
|
|
|
|
—
|
Repayment of term loan
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(80.0)
|
Proceeds from at-the-market equity offerings
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
135.7
|
Credit facility amendment costs
|
|
|
(1.0)
|
|
|
|
—
|
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
7.4
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
$
|
(180.2)
|
|
|
$
|
(91.8)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
(5.1)
|
|
|
$
|
(1.0)
|
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
5.1
|
|
|
$
|
402.1
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
|
|
$
|
534.2
|
|
|
$
|
132.1
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
|
|
$
|
539.3
|
|
|
$
|
534.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental cash flow information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend income received
|
|
$
|
30.2
|
|
|
$
|
14.7
|
Interest and standby fees paid
|
|
$
|
2.4
|
|
|
$
|
2.4
|
Income taxes paid
|
|
$
|
93.5
|
|
|
$
|
51.2
The consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes, which are an integral part of our consolidated financial statements, can be found in our 2021 Annual Report available on our website
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/franco-nevada-reports-record-annual-results-301499529.html
SOURCE Franco-Nevada Corporation
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/09/c7148.html
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
