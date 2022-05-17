Precious MetalsInvesting News

(TheNewswire)

Newrange Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA TheNewswire - May 17, 2022 (TSXV:NRG ) (OTC :NRGOF ) ( Frankfurt:X6C) Newrange Gold Corp. (" Newrange " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on its exploration projects in the Red Lake District of Ontario and the Walker Lane Trend of Nevada.

North Birch Project

At the North Birch Project, 110 kilometres northeast of Red Lake, two diamond drill holes were completed for a total of 723 metres. Although the winter drill program was expected to include additional holes, highly variable weather forced a late start and early conclusion.  The holes were drilled to test a folded sequence of Iron Formation ("IF") and volcanic rocks in a structural setting similar to the Musselwhite Mine, 190 kilometres to the northeast (see Figure 1 below).


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1:  North Birch Drill Holes in ‘Fold Nose' interpreted from airborne magnetics

As previously reported (Newrange Press Release of March 9, 2022), hole NB22001 intersected a deformation zone more than 100 metres wide that had been interpreted from geophysics and LiDAR surveys. The hole collared in massive to pillowed Fe-tholeiitic basalt and shearing started approximately 200 metres downhole, becoming more intense with depth.  The basalt becomes increasingly magnetic downhole and laminated IF first appears at 421 metres.  Folding is apparent in the IF and both basalt and IF display moderate to intense carbonate alteration and local quartz veining.  Pyrite and pyrrhotite mineralization occur as disseminations, stringers and, locally, as ‘clots' within quartz veins and veinlets.

Gold and copper assays increased downhole as shearing intensified.  Values were geochemically anomalous, with high values of 0.25 g/t Au and 363 ppm Cu, and the relationship of gold and copper to shearing, quartz-carbonate alteration and pyrite-pyrrhotite mineralization are all encouraging signs considering that this horizon has never been drilled before.  Not only does Newrange control about eight kilometres of this horizon but this first hole stopped in highly sheared IF at 460 metres (vertical depth of approximately 320 metres) as the drill had reached its depth limitation.  Follow up holes will be drilled in the opposite direction due to the local topography and the sub-vertical dip of the zone.

Hole NB22002 was drilled 800 metres along stratigraphic strike to the northwest to test coincident magnetic and Induced Polarization anomalies.  The hole was drilled to 263 metres at -50°, in massive to pillowed basalt and mafic tuff.  While the anomalies were explained by the presence of chalcopyrite- pyrrhotite stringers, which returned no significant gold assays, a zone of strong biotite alteration with highly anomalous trace element geochemistry was intersected just below this zone, indicating strong hydrothermal activity.  The deformation zone and IF intersected in the first hole were not seen in the second hole indicating that this structure does not appear to follow exactly along the main limb of the fold but likely trends closer to the central axis.

"We are very encouraged by the presence of strong deformation, alteration, and anomalous geochemistry in the initial holes at North Birch," stated Robert Archer, President & CEO of Newrange.  "Considering that this horizon is not exposed at surface and has never been drill-tested before, these are all positive indicators that are common to gold systems elsewhere in the Uchi Subprovince.  We look forward to follow-up drilling to better understand the overall setting."

Argosy Gold Mine Project

Due to the above-described weather challenges and resulting shortened drilling season, no holes were drilled on the adjacent Argosy Gold Mine Project this past winter.  However, the first drill sites have been prepared and the initial holes will test both the down-dip extension of gold mineralization below the historic mine workings and in parallel, un-mined veins closer to surface.

Pamlico Project

Management has conducted an in-depth analysis of results to date on the Pamlico Property in Nevada, including an in-house (not NI43-101 compliant) assessment of the Merritt Decline Area and other exploration targets on the property.  Following a comprehensive strategic review, which appropriately considered current market conditions and high holding costs, the Board of Directors has concluded that the continuation of the project is no longer in the best interest of shareholders and has terminated the option agreement.

Potential Acquisitions

As part of the aforementioned strategic review, Newrange is actively reviewing several potential acquisition targets in order to maximize shareholder value.  The Board is committed to finding a new flagship project that will have the potential to provide significant upside.  Discussions are ongoing in this regard and the Company will inform shareholders of any progress in a timely manner.

QA/QC

All drill core was logged, and samples assayed for gold and multi-elements by AGAT Laboratories in Thunder Bay, Ontario.  The Company's QA/QC sample protocol consisted of the collection of samples no less than 0.10 metres and no greater than 1.5 metres in core length over the mineralized portions of the drill hole.  Envelopes to mineralized zones were commonly sampled as well.  The drill core was cut in half with a diamond saw, with half of the core placed in sample bags and the other half secured in the core box on site.  One commercially prepared standard or blank was inserted in series every ten samples (10% of the samples).  Samples were then transported by company personnel directly to the AGAT Labs facility.  AGAT received, recorded and tracked all samples.  Gold analyses were obtained by industry standard fire assay with ICP finish using a 30 gram aliquot.  For samples returning values greater than 10 g/t gold, follow-up fire assay with a gravimetric finish is completed.  Samples were also analyzed for 35 element trace and major element ICP-OES.  AGAT Laboratories is an ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IES 17025:2017 accredited lab for the preparation and analyses performed on the Newrange samples.

Qualified Person

The technical content disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by David Hladky , P.Geo., Senior Geologist for Newrange and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Newrange Gold Corp.

Newrange is focused on district-scale exploration for precious metals in the prolific Red Lake District of northwestern Ontario.  The past-producing high-grade Argosy Gold Mine is open to depth, while the adjacent North Birch Project offers additional blue-sky potential.  Focused on developing shareholder value through exploration and development of key projects, the Company is committed to building sustainable value for all stakeholders.  Further information can be found on our website at www.newrangegold.com .

Signed: "Robert Archer"

President & CEO

For further information contact :

Sharon Fleming

Corporate Communications

Phone: 760-898-9129
Email:        info@newrangegold.com

Dave Cross

Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Phone: 604-669-0868

Email: dcross@crossdavis.com

Website: www.newrangegold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

Forward-Looking Statement:

Some of the statements in this news release contain forward-looking information that involves inherent risk and uncertainty affecting the business of Newrange Gold Corp. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Newrange GoldTSXV:NRGPrecious Metals Investing
NRG:CA
Newrange Gold

Newrange Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Newrange Gold Extends Deadline for Non-Brokered Flow-Through and Non-Flow-Through Financing

Newrange Gold Extends Deadline for Non-Brokered Flow-Through and Non-Flow-Through Financing

(TheNewswire)

Newrange Gold Corp.

TSXV:NRG ) (OTC :NRGOF ) ( Frankfurt:X6C) Newrange Gold Corp. (" Newrange " or the " Company ") announces that, further to its news release dated February 24, 2022, the Company has extended its non-brokered flow-through and non-flow-through private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of $2 million (the "Offering") until April 13, 2022

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Newrange Confirms Structural Interpretation with First Drill Hole at North Birch Project

Newrange Confirms Structural Interpretation with First Drill Hole at North Birch Project

(TheNewswire)

Newrange Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA TheNewswire - March 9, 2022 (TSXV:NRG ) (OTC :NRGOF ) ( Frankfurt: X6C) Newrange Gold Corp. (" Newrange " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the first diamond drill hole on the Primary Target Horizon ("PTH") at the 100% owned North Birch Project has confirmed the presence of a strong deformation zone, well in excess of 100 metres wide, as originally interpreted from the geophysics (see Figure 1 ).  The sheared and folded basalts and iron formation ("IF") also display moderate to intense carbonate alteration and local quartz veining.  Pyrite and pyrrhotite mineralization occur as disseminations, stringers and, locally, as ‘clots' within quartz veins and veinlets.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Newrange Gold Closes First Tranche of Non-Flow-Through Financing and Announces Flow-Through Financing

Newrange Gold Closes First Tranche of Non-Flow-Through Financing and Announces Flow-Through Financing

(TheNewswire)

Newrange Gold Corp.

TSXV:NRG ) (OTC :NRGOF ) ( Frankfurt:X6C) Newrange Gold Corp. (" Newrange " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the closing of the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $408,100 consisting of 5,830,332 non-flow-through units (the "NFT Units") at a price of $0.07 per unit.  Each NFT Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half share purchase warrant (each whole share purchase warrant, a "NFT Warrant").  Each NFT Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.12 at any time until February 23, 2024.  Proceeds will be used for general working capital and for continued surface exploration on the Pamlico project in Nevada

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Newrange Commences Drilling at North Birch Project

Newrange Commences Drilling at North Birch Project

(TheNewswire)

Newrange Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA TheNewswire - February 17, 2022 (TSXV:NRG ) US (OTC :NRGOF ) ( Frankfurt:X6C) Newrange Gold Corp. (" Newrange " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that diamond drilling has commenced on its 100% owned North Birch Project in the Birch-Uchi greenstone belt northeast of Red Lake, Ontario.  Approximately 2,000 metres are planned, with the first five holes testing a three-kilometre strike length of the main target horizon, interpreted to be a sheared limb of a folded iron formation (see Figure 1 ).

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Newrange Outlines Winter Drilling Program for Red Lake Projects

Newrange Outlines Winter Drilling Program for Red Lake Projects

(TheNewswire)

Newrange Gold Corp.

TSXV:NRG ) (OTC :NRGOF ) ( Frankfurt:X6C) Newrange Gold Corp. (" Newrange " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide further details on the upcoming drill programs on its 100% owned North Birch and Argosy Gold Mine Projects northeast of Red Lake, Ontario.  At least 4,000 metres will be drilled, split roughly evenly between the two projects, starting at North Birch in early February

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Empress Royalty's Tahuehueto Silver Stream Initiates Pre-Production

Empress Royalty's Tahuehueto Silver Stream Initiates Pre-Production

Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQB:EMPYF) ("Empress" or the "Company") is pleased to report that Altaley Mining Corp. ("Altaley") has announced that pre-production has commenced at the Tahuehueto mine ("Tahuehueto" or the "Mine") where Empress holds a 100% silver stream. Altaley is the owner and operator of the mine and recently filed an updated technical report, including a Preliminary Feasibility Study ("PFS") for Tahuehueto. The PFS indicates an increase in the overall economics of the project

"We would like to congratulate the Altaley team for bringing Tahuehueto into pre-production", stated Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President of Empress Royalty. "It is extremely rewarding to see our initial investment moving forward from a development stage asset into a producing mine and we look forward to start receiving revenue from this mine in Q2 2022. The Tahuehueto silver stream is an example of the type of well-structured investments Empress intends to bring into the portfolio, to generate great returns for our shareholders."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

American Tower Corporation to Present at the 9th Annual MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced that Adam Smith, its Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, is scheduled to present at the 9 th Annual MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit in New York, New York, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. ET. The live audio webcast link for the event will be available on the Company's website.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 221,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altan Rio Announces Suspension of Trading

Altan Rio Announces Suspension of Trading

Altan Rio Minerals Limited (TSXV: AMO) (the "Company" or "Altan Rio") announced that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") suspended trading in the Company's securities effective May 6, 2022 as a result of a Cease Trade Order ("CTO") issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") for failure to file the Company's audited financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and related certifications for the financial year ended December 31, 2021 (the "Annual Documents").

The BCSC advises that a revocation order for the CTO will be issued as soon as possible once the Company has filed the Annual Documents on SEDAR. Once the CTO is revoked, the Company intends to apply to the Exchange for reinstatement of trading.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

CoreSite's Open Cloud Exchange® Platform Accelerates Digital Business Success for All

Enterprise, Cloud and Network Providers and Service Integrators Thrive in a Robust, Interconnected Partner Ecosystem

CoreSite, a leading hybrid IT solutions provider and subsidiary of American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) ("American Tower"), today announced innovative new product enhancements to its software-defined networking platform, the Open Cloud Exchange ® (OCX) . The new enhanced network services include automating additional provisioning functionality within AWS and Microsoft ® Azure Cloud and direct cloud-to-cloud communication capabilities on CoreSite's fully managed virtual routers. This comes at a time when rapid and secure cloud connectivity is paramount for businesses to succeed in today's digital economy.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
autocatalyst market

Quarterly Activities Report – September 2021

Comet Resources Limited (Comet or the Company) (ASX:CRL), is pleased provide the Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B for the quarter ending 30 September 2021 (the Quarter). The Company finalised its initial drilling program at the Santa Teresa Gold Project during the quarter. Completion of assays of drill core and interpretation of results has been ongoing since the field work completed, with the results from the program expected to be available in the near term. Results from re-assay of drill core from the 2008 drilling program at Santa Teresa were also released, confirming the previous assays for that drilling program showing areas of high grade gold mineralisation. In addition, we received the results from metallurgical test programs undertaken in Germany on natural flake graphite from the Springdale Graphite Project. The results of these tests demonstrated that the graphite was amenable to the production of high purity spherical graphite, meeting industry specifications for the production of battery anode material, as well as being suitable for the production of high value micronised industrial graphite products, such as jet milled graphite.

Highlights:

Keep reading...Show less

Goldplay Mining: Emerging in the Gold Mining Space Through High-Quality Gold Exploration in British Columbia and Portugal

Goldplay Mining (TSXV:AUC) explores and advances gold, silver, and copper assets with excellent management, a sizable property in the prolific Golden Triangle and exposure to highly prospective gold assets in Portugal. The company’s flagship Scottie West gold project is a fresh exploration opportunity that presents Goldplay with exceptional discovery possibilities and the potential to mimic the successes of bordering claims held by Scottie Resources, Teuton Resources and Castle Resources.

Goldplay Mining’s Company Highlights

  • Goldplay Mining is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on exploring and developing high-quality gold, silver and copper projects. The company currently operates its flagship Scottie west gold project and is developing a copper and gold exploration application in Portugal.
  • The company has a solid management team with a proven track record of economic accomplishments and a vested interest in project success.
  • Operating out of the Golden Triangle in British Columbia strategically positions the company to leverage its high-grade gold mineralization, resource-rich networks and mining-friendly conditions.
  • Goldplay intends to compile the historical airborne magnetic survey data completed in 2020 to commence its initial prospecting and geological work program for the Scottie West gold project in Summer 2021.
  • The Portugal copper-gold projects consist of four copper-gold projects, including three past-producing mines. All the mines are open for exploration.

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×