Precious MetalsInvesting News

(TheNewswire)

Newrange Gold Corp.

TSXV:NRG ) (OTC :NRGOF ) ( Frankfurt:X6C) Newrange Gold Corp. (" Newrange " or the " Company ") announces that it has signed a Mutual Termination Agreement with Great Panther Mining Limited ("Great Panther"), terminating the Share Purchase Agreement to acquire the Coricancha Gold-Silver-Copper-Lead-Zinc Mine in Central Peru

"We are deeply disappointed to have arrived at this outcome," stated Robert Archer, President and CEO of Newrange.  "We have been working on this acquisition since March and believe strongly in the potential of the Coricancha Mine.  However, the current market for mining stocks, one of the worst in decades, has created a serious impediment to financing, especially for new acquisitions.  While we attempted to gain an extension to the closing date, the intransigence of Great Panther's creditors has, regrettably, made that impossible."

As a result of the termination of this acquisition, the Company will not be proceeding with the proposed financing, share consolidation and name change at this time and it is anticipated that trading in the Company's shares will resume within days.

About Newrange Gold Corp.

Newrange is currently focused on district-scale exploration for precious metals in the prolific Red Lake District of northwestern Ontario.  The past-producing high-grade Argosy Gold Mine is open to depth, while the adjacent North Birch Project offers additional blue-sky potential.  Further information can be found on our website at www.newrangegold.com .

Signed: "Robert Archer"

President & CEO

For further information contact :

Email:        info@newrangegold.com

Website: www.newrangegold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Newrange GoldTSXV:NRGPrecious Metals Investing
NRG:CA
Newrange Gold

Newrange Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Newrange Arranges Non-Brokered Private Placement for $10,080,000

Newrange Arranges Non-Brokered Private Placement for $10,080,000

(TheNewswire)

Newrange Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA TheNewswire - November 7, 2022 (TSXV:NRG ) (OTC :NRGOF ) ( Frankfurt:X6C) Newrange Gold Corp. (" Newrange " or the " Company ") announces that it is arranging a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to $10,080,000 (the "Offering").  The placement is anticipated to close on or about November 25, 2022 following a ‘one new for six old' share consolidation (to be voted upon by shareholders at the AGSM on November 23, 2022) and, as such, will be priced at the post consolidation share price of $0.18.  The placement will consist of up to 56,000,000 units (the "Units") with each Unit comprising one common share ("Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half share purchase warrant ("Warrant"), whereby each whole Warrant shall be convertible into an additional Share at an exercise price of $0.27 for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance. The Company will have the right to seek an accelerated exercise of the Warrants if the price of the Shares trade in excess of C$0.40 for 10 consecutive trading days.  All proceeds will be held by the Company in a separate account pending closing and will be released to the Company concurrently with the closing of the acquisition of the Coricancha Mine.  If the closing does not occur by November 25, 2022, or such date to be mutually agreed upon, the proceeds will be returned to the investor without interest or deduction.  A finder's fee of up to 7% in cash and 7% in warrants exercisable into Shares at $0.27 for a period of 36 months may also be paid.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Newrange Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Coricancha Au-Ag-Cu-Pb-Zn Mine in Peru

Newrange Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Coricancha Au-Ag-Cu-Pb-Zn Mine in Peru

(TheNewswire)

Newrange Gold Corp.

TSXV:NRG ) (OTC :NRGOF ) ( Frankfurt:X6C) Newrange Gold Corp. (" Newrange " or the " Company ") announces that, on October 25, 2022 and further to the Letter of Intent signed on September 12, 2022, it signed a Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") with Great Panther Mining Limited ("Great Panther") to acquire a 100% interest in the Coricancha Gold-Silver-Copper-Lead-Zinc ("Au-Ag-Cu-Pb-Zn") Mine in Central Peru ("Coricancha

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Newrange Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Coricancha Au-Ag-Cu-Pb-Zn Mine in Peru

Newrange Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Coricancha Au-Ag-Cu-Pb-Zn Mine in Peru

(TheNewswire)

Newrange Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA TheNewswire - September 13, 2022 (TSXV:NRG ) (OTC :NRGOF ) ( Frankfurt:X6C) Newrange Gold Corp. (" Newrange " or the " Company ") announces that, on September 12, 2022, it signed a non-binding Letter of Intent with Great Panther Mining Limited ("Great Panther") to acquire a 100% interest in the Coricancha Gold-Silver-Copper-Lead-Zinc ("Au-Ag-Cu-Pb-Zn") Mine in Central Peru ("Coricancha") . It is anticipated that a Definitive Agreement will be signed in the coming weeks.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Newrange Provides Exploration Update

Newrange Provides Exploration Update

(TheNewswire)

Newrange Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA TheNewswire - May 17, 2022 (TSXV:NRG ) (OTC :NRGOF ) ( Frankfurt:X6C) Newrange Gold Corp. (" Newrange " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on its exploration projects in the Red Lake District of Ontario and the Walker Lane Trend of Nevada.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Newrange Gold Extends Deadline for Non-Brokered Flow-Through and Non-Flow-Through Financing

Newrange Gold Extends Deadline for Non-Brokered Flow-Through and Non-Flow-Through Financing

(TheNewswire)

Newrange Gold Corp.

TSXV:NRG ) (OTC :NRGOF ) ( Frankfurt:X6C) Newrange Gold Corp. (" Newrange " or the " Company ") announces that, further to its news release dated February 24, 2022, the Company has extended its non-brokered flow-through and non-flow-through private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of $2 million (the "Offering") until April 13, 2022

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Optimum Ventures Ltd. Announces Entry Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Alaska Mineral Claims

Optimum Ventures Ltd. Announces Entry Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Alaska Mineral Claims

Optimum Ventures Ltd. ("Optimum" or the "Company") (TSXV:OPV), is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a share exchange agreement dated November 24, 2022 (the " Agreement ") with all of the shareholders of 1309762 B.C. Ltd. (the " Vendor "), a privately held corporation incorporated under the laws of British Columbia, pursuant to which the Company has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares from the shareholders of Vendor in exchange for 3,000,000 common shares of the Company (" Optimum Shares ") subject to the terms and conditions set out in the Agreement (the " Transaction ") and the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Star Gold Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Blue Star Gold Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (OTCQB: BAUFF) (FSE: 5WP0) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") announces that, subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") issuing 4,000,000 common shares (each a "Share") at $0.25 per Share raising gross proceeds of $1,000,000.

The Shares are subject to a four-month and one day hold period expiring on March 25, 2023 pursuant to securities laws in Canada and, where applicable, the Exchange. The Company intends to use the proceeds for general exploration and working capital. No finder's fees were paid in connection with the Private Placement.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA SILVER TO MAKE STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN PRISMO METALS AND RECEIVE ROFR ON THE PALOS VERDES CONCESSION

VIZSLA SILVER TO MAKE STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN PRISMO METALS AND RECEIVE ROFR ON THE PALOS VERDES CONCESSION

Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) ( Frankfurt : 0G3) (" Vizsla " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has entered into non-binding letter of intent (the " LOI ") with Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (" Prismo "), a company co-founded and advised by Dr. Peter Megaw . Pursuant to the LOI, the Company intends to make a strategic investment (the " Strategic Investment ") with a right of first refusal (the " ROFR ") to purchase the Palos Verdes project from Prismo (the " Project "), and 4,000,000 units of Prismo (the " Prismo Units "), for aggregate consideration of C$2,000,000 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Vizsla Silver to Make Strategic Investment in Prismo Metals and Receive Right of First Refusal on the Palos Verdes Concession

Vizsla Silver to Make Strategic Investment in Prismo Metals and Receive Right of First Refusal on the Palos Verdes Concession

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo") is pleased to announce that it has signed a non-binding letter of intent (the "LOI") with Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) (FSE: 0G3) ("Vizsla"). Pursuant to the LOI, Vizsla intends to make a strategic investment (the "Strategic Investment") for 4,000,000 units of Prismo (the "Prismo Units") for aggregate consideration of C$2,000,000 with Vizsla acquiring a right of first refusal (the "ROFR") to purchase the Palos Verdes project from Prismo (the "Project").

Transaction Highlights for Prismo

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BATHURST METALS Announces Closing of Financing

BATHURST METALS Announces Closing of Financing

(TheNewswire)

Bathurst Metals Corp

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - November 24, 2021 Bathurst Metals Corp. (" Bathurst " or the " Company ") (TSXV:BMV) (OTC:BMVVD) is pleased to announce it has closed its previously announced private placement.   The Company issued 1,600,000 units (the " Units ") of securities at a price of $0.10 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $160,000.00 (the " Offering ").  Each Unit consists of one (1) common share and one (1) non-transferable common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.20 for one year.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Star Gold Drills 4.41 g/t Gold over 10.42 Metres and Provides Final Results from the 2022 Exploration Program

Blue Star Gold Drills 4.41 g/t Gold over 10.42 Metres and Provides Final Results from the 2022 Exploration Program

Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (OTCQB: BAUFF) (FSE: 5WP0) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") provides an update on the final results from the 2022 exploration campaign. Drilling focused on both potential new resource areas and on select areas of the Flood Zone deposit to improve geological and resource modeling as part of a multi-prong exploration program across the Company's highly prospective Ulu, Hood River, and Roma projects located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut.

Exploration Program Results:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×