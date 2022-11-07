Precious MetalsInvesting News

(TheNewswire)

Newrange Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA TheNewswire - November 7, 2022 (TSXV:NRG ) (OTC :NRGOF ) ( Frankfurt:X6C) Newrange Gold Corp. (" Newrange " or the " Company ") announces that it is arranging a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to $10,080,000 (the "Offering").  The placement is anticipated to close on or about November 25, 2022 following a ‘one new for six old' share consolidation (to be voted upon by shareholders at the AGSM on November 23, 2022) and, as such, will be priced at the post consolidation share price of $0.18.  The placement will consist of up to 56,000,000 units (the "Units") with each Unit comprising one common share ("Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half share purchase warrant ("Warrant"), whereby each whole Warrant shall be convertible into an additional Share at an exercise price of $0.27 for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance. The Company will have the right to seek an accelerated exercise of the Warrants if the price of the Shares trade in excess of C$0.40 for 10 consecutive trading days.  All proceeds will be held by the Company in a separate account pending closing and will be released to the Company concurrently with the closing of the acquisition of the Coricancha Mine.  If the closing does not occur by November 25, 2022, or such date to be mutually agreed upon, the proceeds will be returned to the investor without interest or deduction.  A finder's fee of up to 7% in cash and 7% in warrants exercisable into Shares at $0.27 for a period of 36 months may also be paid.

The net proceeds raised from the Offering will be used for the acquisition of a 100% interest in the Coricancha Gold-Silver-Copper-Lead-Zinc ("Au-Ag-Cu-Pb-Zn") Mine in Central Peru ("Coricancha"; see Newrange news releases of September 13 and October 26 , 2022), continued care and maintenance costs, exploration and development of the mine and general working capital.

All securities to be issued will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issuance and subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.  The securities offered have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 , as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

Coricancha is a high-grade, narrow-vein, underground mine in the Central Polymetallic Belt of Peru.  It is located 90 kilometres east of Lima on the Central Highway and comprises a 600 tonne per day processing plant, dry-stack tailings storage facility and all necessary surface and underground infrastructure.  The mine was in production intermittently from 1906 – 2013 and has been on care-and-maintenance since then.  The mine, plant and dry-stack tailings storage facility are in excellent shape and are fully permitted.  Coricancha is located within a well-established mining district and local communities are fully supportive of the operation.  Two of three community agreements are already in place, with the third only pending a final signature.

A Mineral Resource Estimate was filed for Coricancha with an effective date of December 20, 2017 1 that is considered by Newrange to be Historical in nature.  The Company is not relying on these estimates as a qualified person on behalf of Newrange has not done sufficient work to classify them as current mineral resources.  Newrange intends to conduct its own drilling to bring the resource estimate into compliance for the Company.  The Historical Resource comprises total Measured and Indicated Resources of 752,759 tonnes at 5.8 grams per tonne ("g/t") Au, 200 g/t Ag, 0.53% Cu, 2.07% Pb and 3.26% Zn (999 g/t silver equivalent ounces 2 ("Ag Eq Oz")), for a contained 24.20 million Ag Eq Oz, and total Inferred Resources of 943,160 tonnes at 5.0 g/t Au, 209 g/t Ag, 0.64% Cu, 1.45% Pb and 3.25% Zn (934 g/t Ag Eq Oz) for a contained 28.36 million Ag Eq Oz.  The Historical Resource Estimate and associated Preliminary Economic Assessment are available as a reference on SEDAR at www.sedar.ca .

There are more than twenty veins known in the Coricancha deposit with most past production having come from the Constancia and Wellington Veins, approximately 600 metres apart and parallel to one another.  They have a known strike length of more than 1,500 metres and a vertical extent in excess of 1,000 metres.  A third vein, Escondida, lies between, and appears to connect, the two and has seen minimal exploration, development or production yet shows excellent potential, particularly where it is exposed on the main haulage level at 3140 metres above sea level.  A development drift on this level exposed the Escondida vein over several hundred metres of strike length and ended at a face assaying 429 g/t Ag, 7.17% Cu, 0.42 g/t Au, 0.37% Pb and 0.68% Zn over 2.1 metres.  Newrange intends to initially focus on the Escondida vein with the intent to define a new, updated resource estimate and mine plan.  At full production, it is estimated that Coricancha could produce approximately 3 million Ag Eq Oz per year.

Note (1):  NI 43-101 Resource Update Technical Report on the Coricancha Mine Complex, Huarochiri Province, Lima Region, Peru for Great Panther Silver Limited.  Submitted by Golder Associates Inc. as Report Assembler of the work prepared by or under the supervision of the Qualified Persons Named as Authors.

(2):  Ag Eq g/t = Ag g/t + (Pb grade x ((Pb price per lb/Ag price per oz) x 0.0685714 lbs per Troy Ounce x 10000 g per %)) +(Zn grade x ((Zn price per lb/Ag price per oz) x 0.0685714 lbs per Troy Ounce x 10000 g per %)) + (Cu grade x ((Cu price per lb/Ag price per oz) x 0.0685714 lbs per Troy Ounce x 10000 g per %)) + (Au grade x (Au price per oz/Ag price per oz)).

About Newrange Gold Corp.

Newrange is currently focused on district-scale exploration for precious metals in the prolific Red Lake District of northwestern Ontario.  The past-producing high-grade Argosy Gold Mine is open to depth, while the adjacent North Birch Project offers additional blue-sky potential.  The proposed acquisition of the Coricancha Mine in Peru will give the Company a renewed focus on mine site exploration, development and production but the Company still intends to advance the Red Lake projects.  Further information can be found on our website at www.newrangegold.com .

Signed: "Robert Archer"

President & CEO

For further information contact :

Phone: 604-669-0868
Email:        info@newrangegold.com

Website: www.newrangegold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

Forward-Looking Statement:

Some of the statements in this news release contain forward-looking information that involves inherent risk and uncertainty affecting the business of Newrange Gold Corp. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Newrange GoldTSXV:NRGPrecious Metals Investing
NRG:CA
Newrange Gold

Newrange Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Newrange Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Coricancha Au-Ag-Cu-Pb-Zn Mine in Peru

Newrange Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Coricancha Au-Ag-Cu-Pb-Zn Mine in Peru

(TheNewswire)

Newrange Gold Corp.

TSXV:NRG ) (OTC :NRGOF ) ( Frankfurt:X6C) Newrange Gold Corp. (" Newrange " or the " Company ") announces that, on October 25, 2022 and further to the Letter of Intent signed on September 12, 2022, it signed a Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") with Great Panther Mining Limited ("Great Panther") to acquire a 100% interest in the Coricancha Gold-Silver-Copper-Lead-Zinc ("Au-Ag-Cu-Pb-Zn") Mine in Central Peru ("Coricancha

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Newrange Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Coricancha Au-Ag-Cu-Pb-Zn Mine in Peru

Newrange Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Coricancha Au-Ag-Cu-Pb-Zn Mine in Peru

(TheNewswire)

Newrange Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA TheNewswire - September 13, 2022 (TSXV:NRG ) (OTC :NRGOF ) ( Frankfurt:X6C) Newrange Gold Corp. (" Newrange " or the " Company ") announces that, on September 12, 2022, it signed a non-binding Letter of Intent with Great Panther Mining Limited ("Great Panther") to acquire a 100% interest in the Coricancha Gold-Silver-Copper-Lead-Zinc ("Au-Ag-Cu-Pb-Zn") Mine in Central Peru ("Coricancha") . It is anticipated that a Definitive Agreement will be signed in the coming weeks.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Newrange Provides Exploration Update

Newrange Provides Exploration Update

(TheNewswire)

Newrange Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA TheNewswire - May 17, 2022 (TSXV:NRG ) (OTC :NRGOF ) ( Frankfurt:X6C) Newrange Gold Corp. (" Newrange " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on its exploration projects in the Red Lake District of Ontario and the Walker Lane Trend of Nevada.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Newrange Gold Extends Deadline for Non-Brokered Flow-Through and Non-Flow-Through Financing

Newrange Gold Extends Deadline for Non-Brokered Flow-Through and Non-Flow-Through Financing

(TheNewswire)

Newrange Gold Corp.

TSXV:NRG ) (OTC :NRGOF ) ( Frankfurt:X6C) Newrange Gold Corp. (" Newrange " or the " Company ") announces that, further to its news release dated February 24, 2022, the Company has extended its non-brokered flow-through and non-flow-through private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of $2 million (the "Offering") until April 13, 2022

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Newrange Confirms Structural Interpretation with First Drill Hole at North Birch Project

Newrange Confirms Structural Interpretation with First Drill Hole at North Birch Project

(TheNewswire)

Newrange Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA TheNewswire - March 9, 2022 (TSXV:NRG ) (OTC :NRGOF ) ( Frankfurt: X6C) Newrange Gold Corp. (" Newrange " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the first diamond drill hole on the Primary Target Horizon ("PTH") at the 100% owned North Birch Project has confirmed the presence of a strong deformation zone, well in excess of 100 metres wide, as originally interpreted from the geophysics (see Figure 1 ).  The sheared and folded basalts and iron formation ("IF") also display moderate to intense carbonate alteration and local quartz veining.  Pyrite and pyrrhotite mineralization occur as disseminations, stringers and, locally, as ‘clots' within quartz veins and veinlets.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RooGold Closes Property Acquisition

RooGold Closes Property Acquisition

RooGold Inc. ("RooGold" or the "Issuer

Further to its September 30, 2021 news release, RooGold is pleased to announce, with Australian regulatory clearance obtained, the final closing of the definitive Share Exchange Agreement with Aussie Precious Metals Corp. ("APMC") in which RooGold has effectively acquired a 100% interest in APMC's Trilby and Lorne properties ("Properties") in New South Wales (NSW) Australia. The Issuer issued four million (4,000,000) common shares (the "Purchase Shares") to the shareholders ("Shareholders") of APMC in exchange for all of the issued and outstanding shares of APMC with the Properties held in APMC's wholly owned Australian subsidiary. The Purchase Shares have now been released from escrow subject to voluntary undertakings as to when such Purchase Shares may be traded.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Crestview Exploration Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

Crestview Exploration Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Crestview Exploration Inc.

Calgary, Canada TheNewswire - November 3, 2022 Crestview Exploration Inc. ( CSE:CRS ) ( Frankfurt:CE7 ) (" Crestview " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that is has closed, subject to Canadian Securities Exchange approval, the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement in the aggregate amount of $95,250 by issuing 635,000 units at a price of $0.15 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one share purchase warrant of the Company (the " Offering "). Each warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.30 for a term of two-years from the date of issuance. The Company intends to use the proceeds of this tranche for expanded geophysical surveying, claim expansion and general corporate purposes.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Newfoundland Discovery Expands Portfolio with JMW and Maxwell Properties, Quebec

Newfoundland Discovery Expands Portfolio with JMW and Maxwell Properties, Quebec

Newfoundland Discovery Corp. (CSE: NEWD) (OTC Pink: NEWDF) (FSE: M4K) ("Newfoundland Discovery" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into option agreements (the "Agreements") with Gitennes Exploration Inc. ("Gitennes") whereby Gitennes has granted the Company the option to acquire up to an 85% interest in two projects (called the "JMW" and "Maxwell" Properties), located in the Chapais-Chibougamau Area Quebec, Canada.

The JMW Property lies along the Guercherville Deformation zone which is host to several past producing mines as well as Iamgold's Nelligan deposit that hosts approximately 3.1 million of ounces of gold. The JMW Property has gold mineralization and visible gold in drill holes associated with the deformation zone. Gold has also been observed in intrusive rocks to the north of the deformation zone. Additionally, a target on JMW is the sediments which is the host rock for the neighbouring Nelligan deposit.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
WALKER UPDATES DRILLING PROGRAM AT THE LAPON GOLD PROJECT

WALKER UPDATES DRILLING PROGRAM AT THE LAPON GOLD PROJECT

Walker River Resources Corp. (" Walker " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: " WRR ") is pleased to provide an update on its reverse circulation (" RC ") drill program at the 100% owned Lapon Gold Project located approximately 60 kilometres southeast of Yerington, Nevada.

A total of seventeen (17) drill holes were completed at the Lapon Gold Project. Sample preparation of the drill holes has been finalized, with over 1300 samples submitted to certified laboratory facilities in Sparks, NV.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lahontan Gold Issued Shares in Connection with Amendment to Moho Option Agreement

Lahontan Gold Issued Shares in Connection with Amendment to Moho Option Agreement

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) (formerly, 1246765 B.C. Ltd.) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of November 1, 2022, the Company has: (i) made a payment to Minquest Ltd. ("Minquest") in the amount of US$129,875 in cash or immediately available funds; and (ii) issued Minquest 800,000 common shares (the "Common Shares") in the capital of the Company at a deemed value of US$0.08 per Common Share pursuant to the second amendment to the lease option to purchase agreement (the "Second Amending Agreement") dated October 3, 2022 with Minquest and Lahontan Gold (US) Corp. ("Subco") amending the terms of the mining lease option to purchase agreement dated August 30, 2017 as amended August 25, 2020 between Minquest and Pyramid Gold (US) Corp. ("Pyramid Gold"), as assigned from Pyramid Gold to the Company on July 30, 2020 pursuant to the assignment and assumption agreement between Pyramid Gold and the Company (collectively, the "Agreement"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has the option (the "Option") to purchase fifty (50) unpatented lode mining claims in Mineral County, Nevada (the "Moho Property"). The Second Amending Agreement amends the term of the Agreement to March 31, 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BATHURST METALS Announces Financing

BATHURST METALS Announces Financing

(TheNewswire)

Bathurst Metals Corp

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - N ovember 3, 2021 Bathurst Metals Corp. (" Bathurst " or the " Company ") (TSXV:BMV) (OTC:MBVVF) is pleased to announce the following undertakings to provide working capital.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×