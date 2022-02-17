VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA TheNewswire - February 17, 2022 US Newrange Gold Corp. is pleased to announce that diamond drilling has commenced on its 100% owned North Birch Project in the Birch-Uchi greenstone belt northeast of Red Lake, Ontario. Approximately 2,000 metres are planned, with the first five holes testing a three-kilometre strike length of the main target horizon, interpreted to be a sheared limb of a ...

NRG:CA