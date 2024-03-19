- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
New World Copper CEO Shares Plans to Advance Zonia Copper Project to Production
"You're going to be able to produce copper from Zonia for 15 to 20 years at 50 million pounds a year. So that's the focus. We're going to bolt on, I would hope, some other assets in the US ... I want it to be a US-centric copper company,” World Copper CEO Gordon Neal said.
World Copper’s (TSXV:WCU) newly appointed CEO Gordon Neal wants to focus on advancing the Zonia copper oxide project in Arizona, US, to the development stage and transforming World Copper into a US-centric copper company.
“The US government, the Department of Energy, has determined that copper is a critical metal. And so there’s lots of attention and funds available for companies that have a US-domiciled project,” he said.
World Copper’s Zonia project has undergone extensive historical exploration and mine development planning, with a historical 2018 preliminary economic assessment and 2017 mineral resource estimate that show excellent economics, a mine life of 8.6 years and an average annual production rate of 49.1 million pounds.
“Zonia is interesting because it ticks all the boxes for a copper project that could go into production fairly quickly, fairly cheaply and economically,” Neal explained. "It's on private land, which I can get permitted easily. It has power on site. It has water on site. It is an oxide that's at surface. The strip ratio is one-to-one. And there's a billion pounds of copper in this deposit so far, and that's just on the private land portion — we have three times the amount of land around (that)."
Neal added that he also plans to bring more US copper assets into the company’s portfolio.
Watch the full interview with World Copper CEO Gordon Neal above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by World Copper (TSXV:WCU). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by World Copper in order to help investors learn more about the company. World Copper is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with World Copper and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
