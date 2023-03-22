Nevada Sunrise CEO Touts High-grade Lithium at Gemini Project
“Once we get the (resource) estimate, I think there'll be people knocking on our door. I mean, there already are,” said Warren Stanyer, president and CEO of Nevada Sunrise Metals.
Nevada Sunrise Metals (TSXV:NEV) President and CEO Warren Stanyer is optimistic about the resource potential of the company's 100 percent owned Gemini lithium project in Esmeralda County, Nevada, as its drilling program continues to intercept “exceptionally good lithium grades."
“I don't usually say I'm excited … but I will say that I'm excited. And I think about it all the time, how this thing could develop and what it could develop into. We don't know how big it is yet. But we know the grades are there. And it's a softer clay. So it's possible that this deposit could be mined with a lower work index, it could even be mined in situ,” Stanyer said.
The latest geochemical analyses for lithium mineralization in sediment and groundwater samples collected from the first 1,500 feet of borehole GEM23-04 at the Gemini project show 1,321.76 parts per million (ppm) lithium-in-sediment over 990 feet from 510 feet to 1,500 feet, including 3,556.82 ppm lithium over 110 feet and 4,329.6 ppm lithium over 30 feet.
“I think the volume that we have could be very, very large. But we have to prove that — we have to keep drilling holes (and) create a resource estimate from the information that we gather. So it's just going to be a process that will take a year or more. But for the first year, I think we've done incredibly well,” Stanyer said.
Watch the full interview with Warren Stanyer, CEO and president of Nevada Sunrise Metals, above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Nevada Sunrise Metals (TSXV:NEV). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Nevada Sunrise Metals in order to help investors learn more about the company. Nevada Sunrise Metals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Nevada Sunrise Metalsand seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
