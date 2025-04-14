Diamond Drilling Commences at Ferke Gold Project

Diamond Drilling Commences at Ferke Gold Project

Many Peaks Minerals (MPK:AU) has announced Diamond Drilling Commences at Ferke Gold Project

Download the PDF here.

many peaks mineralsmpk:auasx:mpkprecious metals investingPrecious Metals Investing
MPK:AU
The Conversation (0)
Raises A$6.22m to Intensify Drilling at Ferke

Raises A$6.22m to Intensify Drilling at Ferke

Many Peaks Minerals (MPK:AU) has announced Raises A$6.22m to Intensify Drilling at Ferke

Download the PDF here.

New High Grade Gold Shoot at Ferke Project

New High Grade Gold Shoot at Ferke Project

Many Peaks Minerals (MPK:AU) has announced New High Grade Gold Shoot at Ferke Project

Download the PDF here.

AC Drilling Commences on Priority Targets at Ferke Project

AC Drilling Commences on Priority Targets at Ferke Project

Many Peaks Minerals (MPK:AU) has announced AC Drilling Commences on Priority Targets at Ferke Project

Download the PDF here.

Reconnaissance AC Drilling Yield Structural Targets

Reconnaissance AC Drilling Yield Structural Targets

Many Peaks Minerals (MPK:AU) has announced Reconnaissance AC Drilling Yield Structural Targets

Download the PDF here.

Amended - Auger Results Define New Drill-Ready Targets

Amended - Auger Results Define New Drill-Ready Targets

Many Peaks Minerals (MPK:AU) has announced Amended - Auger Results Define New Drill-Ready Targets

Download the PDF here.

Pinnacle Provides Progress Report on Field Work at El Potrero Gold-Silver Project and Grants Incentive Stock Options

Pinnacle Provides Progress Report on Field Work at El Potrero Gold-Silver Project and Grants Incentive Stock Options

(TheNewswire)

Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA TheNewswire - April 17, 2025 (TSXV: PINN, OTC: NRGOF, Frankfurt: X6C) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. (" Pinnacle " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on progress at the recently acquired high-grade gold-silver El Potrero property in Durango, Mexico (see Pinnacle news releases dated February 24 and 25, 2025 ).

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp. Provides Update on Chachas General Assembly

Element79 Gold Corp. Provides Update on Chachas General Assembly

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - April 17, 202 5 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM | FSE: 7YS0 | OTC: ELMGF ) ( the "Company") herein provides an update on the latest community engagement and ongoing development efforts in the Rural Community of Chachas ("Chachas") for its Minas Lucero Project in Arequipa, Peru.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Opawica Explorations Intersects a 60 Meter Mineralized Zone at its Bazooka Property in the Abitibi Gold Belt

Opawica Explorations Intersects a 60 Meter Mineralized Zone at its Bazooka Property in the Abitibi Gold Belt

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

April 17th, 2025 TheNewswire - Vancouver, B.C. Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTC: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica"), a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on precious and base metal projects in the Abitibi gold belt, provides an update on its 2025 exploration campaign at the Bazooka Property ("Bazooka") .

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Asra Completes $3M Placement to Accelerate Leonora Drilling

Asra Completes $3M Placement to Accelerate Leonora Drilling

Asra Minerals Limited (ASX: ASR; “Asra” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce it
has received firm commitments for a two-tranche placement of fully paid ordinary shares
(“New Shares”) to raise up to $3 million (before costs) at $0.002 per share (“Placement”).

Keep reading...Show less
SPECTACULAR MYRTLEFORD RESULTS WITH UP TO 446g/t GOLD

SPECTACULAR MYRTLEFORD RESULTS WITH UP TO 446g/t GOLD

Advance Metals Limited (“Advance” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide further assay results for its
maiden drilling program at the Myrtleford Project in the Victorian Goldfields, Australia. Advance recently
entered into a binding agreement with Serra Energy Metals Corp. (CSE:SEEM and OTCQB:ESVNF) to
acquire an 80% interest via joint venture on the high grade Myrtleford and Beaufort Gold Projects1.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold Rally Sparks Renewed Investor Rush Into Mining Stocks

Gold Rally Sparks Renewed Investor Rush Into Mining Stocks

USA News Group   News Commentary

Issued on behalf of Rua Gold Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Westport Announces Annual General and Special Meeting and Timing of Q1 2025 Financial Results

Finlay Minerals Enters into Earn-In Agreements with Freeport for its PIL & ATTY Properties

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - FYL

Finlay Minerals Enters into Earn-In Agreements with Freeport for its PIL & ATTY Properties

Related News

Gold Investing

US Capital Gains Tax Guide for Gold and Silver Investors

Gold Investing

Gold Price Hits New Record, Breaking US$3,300 for First Time

Gold Investing

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Tech Investing

Westport Announces Annual General and Special Meeting and Timing of Q1 2025 Financial Results

Copper Investing

Finlay Minerals Enters into Earn-In Agreements with Freeport for its PIL & ATTY Properties

Copper Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - FYL

Copper Investing

Finlay Minerals Enters into Earn-In Agreements with Freeport for its PIL & ATTY Properties

×