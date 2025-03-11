Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

AC Drilling Commences on Priority Targets at Ferke Project

AC Drilling Commences on Priority Targets at Ferke Project

Many Peaks Minerals (MPK:AU) has announced AC Drilling Commences on Priority Targets at Ferke Project

Download the PDF here.

MPK:AU
Many Peaks Minerals
Many Peaks Minerals

Many Peaks Minerals


Reconnaissance AC Drilling Yield Structural Targets

Reconnaissance AC Drilling Yield Structural Targets

Many Peaks Minerals (MPK:AU) has announced Reconnaissance AC Drilling Yield Structural Targets

Download the PDF here.

Amended - Auger Results Define New Drill-Ready Targets

Amended - Auger Results Define New Drill-Ready Targets

Many Peaks Minerals (MPK:AU) has announced Amended - Auger Results Define New Drill-Ready Targets

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 5B

Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 5B

Many Peaks Minerals (MPK:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 5B

Download the PDF here.

Auger Results Define New Drill-Ready Targets at Ferke

Auger Results Define New Drill-Ready Targets at Ferke

Many Peaks Minerals (MPK:AU) has announced Auger Results Define New Drill-Ready Targets at Ferke

Download the PDF here.

Diamond Drilling Commences at Ferke Gold Project

Diamond Drilling Commences at Ferke Gold Project

Many Peaks Minerals (MPK:AU) has announced Diamond Drilling Commences at Ferke Gold Project

Download the PDF here.

Lode Gold Shareholders Approve Plan of Arrangement for Spin Out of Gold Orogen

Lode Gold Shareholders Approve Plan of Arrangement for Spin Out of Gold Orogen

Lode Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: LOD) (OTCQB: LODFF) ("Lode Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the proposed plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") for the tax-efficient spin out of Gold Orogen was approved at the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on March 10, 2025.

The resolution approving the Arrangement (the "Arrangement Resolution") was required to be passed by: (i) the affirmative vote of at least two-thirds (66 2/3%) of the votes cast by shareholders of the Company present in person or represented by proxy and entitled to vote at the Meeting; and (ii) the affirmative vote of at least two-thirds (66 2/3%) of the votes cast by Company shareholders, optionholders and warrantholders, voting as a single class, present in person or represented by proxy and entitled to vote at the Meeting.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Element79 Gold Corp Provides Update on Social Management and Community Engagement for the Minas Lucero Project

Element79 Gold Corp Provides Update on Social Management and Community Engagement for the Minas Lucero Project

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - March 11, 2024 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM | FSE: 7YS0 | OTC: ELMGF) is pleased to provide an update on the latest social management initiatives, community engagement and ongoing efforts for its Minas Lucero Project in the Arequipa region of Peru.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Target's Statement

Target's Statement

Inca Minerals (ICG:AU) has announced Target's Statement

Download the PDF here.

Visible Gold in Diamond Core at Crown Prince

Visible Gold in Diamond Core at Crown Prince

New Murchison Gold Limited (NMG:AU) has announced VISIBLE GOLD IN DIAMOND CORE AT CROWN PRINCE

Download the PDF here.

Gold Processing Underway. CY25 Gold Production Commences

Gold Processing Underway. CY25 Gold Production Commences

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Gold Processing Underway. CY25 Gold Production Commences

Download the PDF here.

Horizon Minerals Limited Appoints Key Operational Personnel to Lead Growth

Horizon Minerals Limited Appoints Key Operational Personnel to Lead Growth

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to announce two key executive appointments to progress the Company's operational growth plans.

Ms Adrianna Skok-Muir has been appointed Group Mining Engineer and Mr Dirk Richards has been appointed as Project Manager.

Adrianna will manage the Life of Mine plan Feasibility Study to provide ore to the Black Swan processing plant. Adrianna has over 25 years' experience as a mining engineer, project manager and leader. She has very strong technical and operational experience in both open pit and underground environments, covering areas of feasibility studies and project management. Adrianna joins from South32 and has previous roles at Iluka Resources, Optiro and Xenith Consulting. She has worked across multiple commodities including nickel and gold in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. She holds a Masters in Mine Planning and Design, a Diploma in Project Management, a WA First Class Mine Managers Certificate of Competency and is a Member of the AusIMM. She has held multiple senior industry positions, including Principal Mining Engineer, Project Manager and the statutory position of Underground Manager.

Mr Dirk Richards has been appointed as Project Manager with his key responsibility to manage the refurbishment and repurpose of the Black Swan processing plant into a gold plant. Dirk is an accomplished mining industry professional with 30 years of experience in client representation, project and study management, and consulting. He has held roles with Newmont Corporation, Newcrest Mining and RPM Global and his expertise spans engineering design, mineral processing, hydrometallurgy, construction management, project commissioning, contracts, and budgets. Dirk is a Chartered Professional Metallurgist with the AusIMM, a Member of the Royal Chemical Institute and holds an MBA.

Commenting on the key appointments, Managing Director and CEO Mr Grant Haywood said:

"We are delighted to welcome Adrianna and Dirk to the Horizon team, leveraging their strong skills and experience to lead the key study areas during this exciting growth phase. We are excited to have them both contribute in progressing Horizon towards our goal of becoming a mid-tier gold producer."



About Horizon Minerals Limited:  

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

US Autism Diagnostic Study Commences with First Child Tested

Reprocessing of Magnetics Complete

McEwen Mining Inc. to Become 5.9% Strategic Shareholder in Canadian Gold Corp. to Advance Tartan Mine Exploration & Development Plan

Lode Gold Shareholders Approve Plan of Arrangement for Spin Out of Gold Orogen

×