Amended - Auger Results Define New Drill-Ready Targets

February 13th 2025 TheNewswire - Vancouver, B.C. Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTCQB: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on precious and base metal projects.
Significant acquisitions of projects in some of the most prolific gold districts of Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa, position Many Peaks for significant discoveries, giving the stock a compelling investment case.
Many Peaks (ASX:MPK) is an Australia-based mineral exploration company with gold assets in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa, and exposure to key energy transition assets in Newfoundland, Canada. With drill-ready targets across its projects, Many Peaks aims to realise growth and value creation through exploration discovery and near-term mineral resource definition.
In West Africa, the company is focused on four recent acquisitions in Côte d’Ivoire totaling 1,919 square kilometres, including the more advanced-stage Odienné and Ferké gold projects with recent gold discoveries and more than US$4 million in previous exploration expenditures.
The company acquired a portfolio of three projects from Turaco Gold Ltd in May 2024, consolidating interests held in the projects by Turaco and Predictive Discovery Ltd. The Company’s establishment into one of the fastest growing gold regions in the world was quickly followed with a binding agreement securing an exclusive option to acquire a 100 percent interest in the Baga gold project, which comprises two permits totaling 644 square kilometres in eastern Côte d’Ivoire.
Many Peaks’ Canadian asset targets the lithium potential in Newfoundland, where an emerging lithium district is strategically positioned with access to both European and North American markets.
A management team with a range of experience throughout the natural resources industry leads the company towards achieving its goals of strengthening shareholder value through exploration.
Many Peaks’ assets in Côte d’Ivoire comprise four projects – Odienné, Ferké, Baga and Oumé.
Located in northwest Côte d’Ivoire, Odienné comprises two granted exploration permits covering a total area of 758 square kilometres. It is situated on the flexure of a regional scale structure zone hosting mineralisation to the northwest in neighbouring Guinea and immediately south along the margin of the Archean-aged Man craton.
Odienné Project location in the context of Siguiri Basin geology compilation and gold project locations regionally
Auger drilling in early 2023 defined coherent gold in saprolite anomalism, which prompted a maiden air core drilling campaign in late 2023.
Many Peaks has followed up 2023 success with aggressive exploration, expanding the project’s auger drilling coverage within weeks of acquisition. Systematic coverage of auger has succesfully defined three prioritised targets extending across more than 16 kilometres of a 30-kilometre gold anomaly.
The company is now well positioned for follow-up air core and diamond drilling campaigns to further define confirmed gold mineralisation on the project over the coming 2024-25 field season.
Located in northern Côte d’Ivoire, the Ferké gold project covers 300 square kilometres within a single granted exploration licence. Ferké is situated on the eastern margin of the Daloa greenstone belt at the intersection of major regional scale shear zones.
Ferké Gold Project outline with drill collar locations, including the location of the Ouarigue discovery within the >16km Leraba Gold Trend
Initial exploration work conducted at Ferké defined a more than 16-kilometre-long gold-in-soils anomaly on the Leraba Gold Trend. Previous exploration included systematic surface geochemistry, trenching and reconnaissance reverse circulation (RC) drilling across the broader Ferké area. Early success in reconnaissance RC drilling included initial intercepts into the Ouarigue target area, including results of 25 metres @ 3.06 grams per ton (g/t) gold from 64 metres in hole FNRC016.
The success in RC drilling was followed up with trenching and an initial 18 diamond drill holes, which confirmed a significant outcropping mineralised body associated with a granite intrusion, including intercepts from surface of 91.1 metres @ 2.02 g/t gold in hole FNDC008 and 47 metres @ 3.72 g/t gold from surface in hole FNDC012.
Baga and Oumé project locations on generalised regional scale geology interpretation
The Baga gold project is a 644 sq km landholding comprising two granted permits in Côte d’Ivoire. The project is located 150 km east of the city of Bouaké and covers an underexplored region of structural complexity located just 21 km east of a recent greenfields gold discovery by Endeavour Mining, which over the past three years rapidly defined the 4.5 Moz Assafou gold resource estimate within their Tanda-Iguela permit areas.
Within weeks of securing the option to acquire a 100 percent interest in Baga, Many Peaks has completed the first surface geochemical campaign covering the project area.
The permits are situated where the southern extent of the Duango-Fitini shear zone in Côte d’Ivoire’s north forms a flexure or structural splay into the Oumé-Fetekro parallel shears within Birimian metasediments and metavolcanics. At this change of orientation in structures within the Birimian terrane the Baga project area also covers the intersection, or truncation of the Bui Belt structural trend which hosts Tarkwaiian sediments and conglomerate units extending east and northeast into central Ghana. Baga Gold represents a highly prospective area to advance exploration activity by Many Peaks.
The Oumé project is an early-stage exploration asset located in south-central Côte D’Ivoire. It comprises a single exploration permit (the Beriaboukro licence) and is situated on the Oumé-Fetekro belt, historically one of Côte d’Ivoire’s most productive greenstone belts. The area is host to Allied Gold’s 2.5 million-ounce (Moz) Bonikro, the 1.9 Moz Agbaou gold deposit and Endeavour’s 3 Moz Lafigué gold project.
Many Peaks’ 100-percent-owned Aska project is approximately 45 kilometres east of Cape Ray, Newfoundland. The project covers 193 square kilometres in proven lithium terrane and is situated in a growing lithium district known to host lithium-caesium-tantalum type pegmatites.
Travis Schwertfeger is a geologist with over 25 years of global industry experience primarily in gold and copper projects across Africa, Australia, Africa and the Americas. Schwertfeger has previously held several technical roles in exploration and production, including over seven years operating in West Africa with Newmont Mining and other ASX-listed explorers. He has prior experience as a director of ASX-listed mineral resource companies through previous roles, including a former role with Exore Resources (acquired by Perseus in September 2020 for ~A$80m).
Ben Phillips has more than 15 years of experience in commercial negotiations and has worked in several industries, including oil and gas, resource, technology and defence. He provides advice on a wide range of operational aspects, from R&D and exploration to production, commercialization and sales. Phillips is the executive chairman of Norfolk Metals (ASX:NFL), was previously a non-executive director at Bronson Group (ASX:BGR) and, subsequently, Mandrake Resources (ASX:MAN). He is currently a corporate executive at Ironside, focused on sourcing, structuring, funding, and management requirements for public and private small-cap companies.
Marcus Harden is a geologist with extensive gold and base metals exploration and management experience throughout Australia, Africa, Asia and the Americas. Harden's more recent roles include chief geologist of AuTECO Minerals, head of regional exploration for Bellevue Gold, chief geologist of Alicanto Minerals Ltd, and other senior exploration roles with Gryphon Minerals and First Quantum Minerals. He has played key roles in the discovery and definition of several gold deposits globally with ASX-listed junior companies. Among previous projects with contributions to discovery, three are currently operating mines and one is in development. He is also a member of The Australian Institute of Geoscientists.
Aaron Bertolatti is a chartered accountant and company secretary with more than 10 years of experience in the mining industry and accounting profession. Bertolatti has significant experience in the administration of ASX-listed companies, corporate governance and corporate finance.
One of the primaries aims of the forthcoming Arrowhead Drill Program is to evaluate targets identified through the Echo-Geotech's land-streamer 2-D seismic survey.
One of the primaries aims of the forthcoming Arrowhead Drill Program is to evaluate targets identified through the Echo-Geotech's land-streamer 2-D seismic survey.
The Company identified four potential subvertical mineralized trends, marked in red (Figure 1). The two proposed drill holes are intended to intersect three of these trends. Historical drilling results from Arrowhead, specifically hole 81-06, which yielded 8.23 Au g/t over 0.5 m, and AR-22-14, which returned 3.91 Au g/t over 1.0 m, correspond with two of the identified trends. The upcoming drilling program aims to explore these trends at greater depths.
The blue projected drill hole (Figure 1) is set to investigate mineralized trends 8, 4, and 5. Additionally, five seismic reflectors (depicted in blue and black) will also be examined.
The green projected drill hole is designed to assess mineralized trends 8 and 4 at approximately 300 meters below the blue drill hole (Figure 1). Furthermore, six seismic reflectors (shown in blue and black) will be tested in this context.
Blake Morgan CEO stated, "Over the past few years the Opawica team has amassed a wealth of data by doing millions of dollars' worth of exploration and drilling. The seismic survey we completed was one of the first of its kind in this region and is now used by multiple companies as it brings a data set, rarely seen by a junior mining exploration company. The Opawica team is going to use this data which shows multiple zones at multiple depth in its upcoming drill program. Abitibi is one of the most prolific gold bearing regions on earth and with multiple active mines all around us, proven high grade on the property and a massive data set. The team is confident it can deliver the high-quality results in its phase 2 drill campaign"
The drill targets were developed in partnership with ALS GoldSpot Discoveries Ltd. and Opawica. The team combined a range of recent and historical drillhole datasets, encompassing geological, structural, alteration, mineralogical, geochemical, and 2D seismic data. This integration has enhanced the understanding of Arrowhead's geology.
First prospecting started in 1920 on the major shear zone located in the northern part of the property. In 1926 the exploration works consisted prospecting, pitting, trenching and diamond drilling, mainly to test two shear zones containing quartz-carbonate veins with free gold. Gold values of up to 45.05 g/t were obtained over appreciable widths.
Mr. Yvan Bussieres, P.Eng., is the Qualified Person for Opawica Explorations Inc. and approves the technical content of this news release. The qualified person has not verified the information on the Abitibi greenstone belt. Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby and/or geologically similar properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the company's properties.
Figure 1 Section view: Seismic data
About Opawica Explorations Inc.
Opawica Explorations Inc. is a junior Canadian exploration company with a strong portfolio of precious and base metal properties within the Rouyn-Noranda region of the Abitibi Gold Belt in Québec. The Company's management has a great track record in discovering and developing successful exploration projects. The Company's objective is to increase shareholder value through the development of exploration properties using cost effective exploration practices, acquiring further exploration properties, and seeking partnerships by either joint venture or sale with industry leaders.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
Blake Morgan
President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: 604-681-3170
Fax: 604-681-3552
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of the Company's exploration and other activities, environmental risks, future metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.
Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has repaid the US$5M loan obtained from Deans Knight Capital Management Ltd on November 6th, 2024. The loan was used to acquire the portfolio of operating and development assets in Mexico from Florida Canyon Gold Inc.
Heliostar CEO Charles Funk commented, "Repayment of this loan is another significant milestone for Heliostar. In November 2024, the Company completed the acquisition of producing gold assets with a clear upside for less than one percent equity dilution by taking on debt. Using debt was assessed to be the best outcome for shareholders to minimize dilution. Making the repayment earlier than had been expected, within approximately three months of the asset acquisition, speaks to the free cash flow generation from our operating mines and the Company's fiscal discipline. Looking forward, being debt-free allows all profits generated from operations to be reinvested directly into our Company's growth. This reinvestment will focus on expanding production and growing resources across our portfolio throughout 2025."
Debt Facility Details
On November 6th, 2024, the Company entered into purchase agreements for up to US$5 million in senior secured term notes from Deans Knight Capital Management Ltd. on behalf of certain investors. The notes were to mature on November 30th, 2026, and the drawn portion bore interest at 15% per annum.
Heliostar fully drew the notes on November 6th, 2024. The Company repaid US$2 million in December 2024 and the remaining US$3 million in February 2025 to extinguish the notes and the associated security pledges.
About Heliostar Metals Ltd.
Heliostar aims to grow to become a mid-tier gold producer. The Company is focused on increasing production and developing new resources at the La Colorada and San Agustin mines in Mexico, and on developing the 100% owned Ana Paula Project in Guerrero, Mexico.
FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
|Charles Funk
President and Chief Executive Officer
Heliostar Metals Limited
Email: charles.funk@heliostarmetals.com
Phone: +1 844-753-0045
|Rob Grey
Investor Relations Manager
Heliostar Metals Limited
Email: rob.grey@heliostarmetals.com
Phone: +1 844-753-0045
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release includes certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "would", "could", "schedule" and similar words or expressions, identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information relate to, among other things: the Company's goal of becoming a mid-tier producer, the Company's discipline and the free cashflow generation from our operating mines, all profits generated from operations to be reinvested directly into our Companies growth and this reinvestment will focus on expanding production and growing resources across our portfolio.
Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information relating to the terms and completion of the Facility, any future mineral production, liquidity, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the receipt of necessary approvals, price of metals; no escalation in the severity of public health crises or ongoing military conflicts; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; and the Company's ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.
These statements reflect the Company's respective current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of other assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: precious metals price volatility; risks associated with the conduct of the Company's mining activities in foreign jurisdictions; regulatory, consent or permitting delays; risks relating to reliance on the Company's management team and outside contractors; risks regarding exploration and mining activities; the Company's inability to obtain insurance to cover all risks, on a commercially reasonable basis or at all; currency fluctuations; risks regarding the failure to generate sufficient cash flow from operations; risks relating to project financing and equity issuances; risks and unknowns inherent in all mining projects, including the inaccuracy of reserves and resources, metallurgical recoveries and capital and operating costs of such projects; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties; laws and regulations governing the environment, health and safety; the ability of the communities in which the Company operates to manage and cope with the implications of public health crises; the economic and financial implications of public health crises, ongoing military conflicts and general economic factors to the Company; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; employee relations, labour unrest or unavailability; the Company's interactions with surrounding communities; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired assets; the speculative nature of exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; stock market volatility; conflicts of interest among certain directors and officers; lack of liquidity for shareholders of the Company; litigation risk; and the factors identified under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's public disclosure documents. Readers are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/240735
/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES ./
Rua Gold Inc. (TSXV: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF) (WKN: A40QYC) (" Rua Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Cormark Securities Inc., as sole agent (the " Agent "), pursuant to which the Agent has agreed to act as agent on a "best efforts" basis, in connection with the public offering of 8,333,400 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a " Common Share ") at a price of C$0.60 per Common Share (the " Offering Price ") for aggregate gross proceeds of C$5,000,040 (the " Offering "). The Offering is expected to close on or about February 20, 2025 (the " Closing Date "), or such other date as agreed upon between the Company and the Agent, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.
The Company has granted to the Agent an option (the " Over-Allotment Option ") exercisable, in whole or in part, within 30 days after the Closing Date to sell, at the Offering Price, up to 1,250,010 additional Common Shares (being that number of additional Common Shares equal to 15% of the number of Common Shares issuable pursuant to the Offering) for market stabilization purposes and to cover over-allotments, if any.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for continuing the exploration program on its Reefton Project, and for general working capital and general corporate purposes.
The Common Shares will be issued pursuant to a prospectus supplement (the " Supplement ") to the Company's base shelf prospectus dated July 11, 2024 (the " Shelf Prospectus ") that will be filed in each of the provinces and territories of Canada , except Quebec . The Common Shares may also be sold in the United States on a private placement basis pursuant to available exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act ") and applicable U.S. state securities laws, and other jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States pursuant to available prospectus or registration exemptions in accordance with applicable laws provided that no prospectus, registration statement or similar document is required to be filed in such jurisdiction.
Copies of the Supplement, following filing thereof, and the Shelf Prospectus may be obtained on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . The Shelf Prospectus contains, and the Supplement will contain, important detailed information about the Company and the proposed Offering including the proposed use of proceeds therefrom. Prospective investors should read the Supplement, accompanying Shelf Prospectus and the documents incorporated by reference therein before making an investment decision.
The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities in the United States , nor in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. "United States" and "U.S. person" are as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.
About Rua Gold
Rua Gold is an exploration company, strategically focused on New Zealand . With decades of expertise, our team has successfully taken major discoveries into producing world-class mines across multiple continents. The team is now focused on maximizing the asset potential of Rua Gold's two highly prospective high-grade gold projects.
The Company controls the Reefton Gold District as the dominant landholder in the Reefton Goldfield on New Zealand's South Island with over 120,000 hectares of tenements, in a district that historically produced over 2Moz of gold grading between 9 and 50g/t.
The Company's Glamorgan Project solidifies Rua Gold's position as a leading high-grade gold explorer on New Zealand's North Island. This highly prospective project is located within the North Islands' Hauraki district, a region that has produced an impressive 15Moz of gold and 60Moz of silver. Glamorgan is adjacent to OceanaGold Corporation's biggest gold mining project, Wharekirauponga.
For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .
Website: www.RUAGOLD.com
This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and specifically include statements regarding: the filing of the Supplement, the size of the Offering, the intended use of the net proceeds of the Offering, the timing of the Closing Date and completion of the Offering, the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals; the Company's strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions, including but not limited to exploration programs at its Reefton and Glamorgan projects and the results thereof. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statement.
Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. A variety of inherent risks, uncertainties and factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, affect the operations, performance and results of the Company and its business, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results expressed or implied by forward looking statements. Some of these risks, uncertainties and factors include: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; risks related to the effects of the Russia - Ukraine war; risks related to climate change; operational risks in exploration, delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration projects or capital expenditures; the actual results of current exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; changes in labour costs and other costs and expenses or equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, including but not limited to environmental hazards, flooding or unfavorable operating conditions and losses, insurrection or war, delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing, and commodity prices. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements and reference should also be made to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated July 11, 2024 , and the documents incorporated by reference therein, filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of additional risk factors.
Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
SOURCE Rua Gold Inc.
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2025/12/c7692.html
VANCOUVER, BC February 12, 2025 TheNewswire - LAFLEUR MINERALS INC. ( CSE: LFLR, OTCQB: LFLRF ) (the " Company ") announces that, further to its news releases on December 11, 2024 and January 20, 2025, it has completed the second tranche of a non-brokered private placement and issued 500,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of $0.30 per Unit for gross proceeds of $150,000 (the " Offering ").
Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a " Share ") and one Share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share (a " Warrant Share ") at a price of $0.55 per Warrant Share for a period of two (2) years from the date of closing (the " Closing Date "). The Warrants will be subject to an accelerated expiry upon thirty (30) business days notice from the Company in the event the closing price of the Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange is equal to or above a price of $0.65 for ten (10) consecutive trading days anytime after four (4) months following the Closing Date.
The net proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used for the advancement of the Company's mineral properties and for general working capital purposes. The securities issued under the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period in Canada expiring four (4) months and one day from the Closing Date.
The securities issued pursuant to the Offering have not, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons in the absence of U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
About LaFleur Minerals Inc.
LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR, OTCQB: LFLRF ) is focused on the development of district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt near Val-d'Or, Québec. Our mission is to advance mining projects with a laser focus on our resource-stage Swanson Gold Project and the Beacon Gold Mill and Property, which have significant potential to deliver long-term value. The Swanson Gold Project is over 15,000 hectares (150 km 2 ) in size and includes several prospects rich in gold and critical metals previously held by Monarch Mining, Abcourt Mines, and Globex Mining. LaFleur has recently consolidated a large land package along a major structural break that hosts the Swanson, Bartec, and Jolin gold deposits and several other showings which make up the Swanson Gold Project. The Swanson Gold Project is easily accessible by road with a rail line running through the property allowing direct access to several nearby gold mills, further enhancing its development potential. Lafleur Minerals' fully-refurbished and permitted Beacon Gold Mill is capable of processing over 750 tonnes per day and is being considered for processing mineralized material at Swanson and for custom milling operations for other nearby gold projects.
ON BEHALF OF LAFLEUR MINERALS INC.
Paul Ténière, P.Geo.
Chief Executive Officer
E: info@lafleurminerals.com
LaFleur Minerals Inc.
1500-1055 West Georgia Street
Vancouver, BC V6E 4N7
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information
This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements related to the use of proceeds from the Offering. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
(TheNewswire)
February 12 2025 — Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM, FSE: 7YS0, OTC: ELMGF) (the "Company" or "Element79") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a new Investment and Advisory Agreement with Crescita Capital LLC ("Crescita"), effective February 7, 2025 . This strategic agreement includes a CDN $5 million equity drawdown facility and advisory services aimed at accelerating the Company's growth and enhancing its operational and financial objectives.
Key Highlights of the Agreement:
1. CDN $5 Million Equity Drawdown Facility:
Crescita has committed to providing Element79 with a non-revolving equity drawdown facility of up to CDN $5 million. This funding mechanism will allow Element79 to access capital in tranches during a defined commitment period. Proceeds are expected to support the Company's ongoing exploration, mine development activities, and other corporate initiatives.
Per the terms of the Agreement, on signing, Element79 is to issue 10,000,000 Common Shares (Fee Shares); and 62,500 Common Shares (Initial Consulting Fee Shares) at a deemed value of CAD $0.04 per Common Share; plus 2,939,965 Fee Warrants to Crescita Capital LLC. The Fee Warrants are exercisable for 5 years from the date of issuance with a Warrant Adjusted Exercise Price equal to the greater of (i) the VWAP of the Common Shares during the Warrant Exercise Price Adjustment Period, and (ii) the Exchange Minimum Price at the time the Warrants were originally issued, in any case, subject to the applicable Listing Rules.
2. Strategic Advisory Services:
Crescita will deliver tailored advisory services to Element79, including guidance on business development, strategic mergers and acquisitions, and capital markets strategies. These services are designed to support Element79's efforts to unlock value across its portfolio of mining assets and drive sustainable growth.
3. Aligned Interests and Growth Focus:
Crescita has been an investor in Element79 Gold Corp's growth and development since 2021. This new Agreement reflects Crescita's confidence in Element79's vision and new mine development-focused strategy. In addition to providing funding, Crescita's extensive expertise in project development, financing, global capital markets and corporate strategy is expected to be a key driver in advancing Element79's operational goals.
James Tworek, Chief Executive Officer of Element79 Gold, commented:
"Crescita Capital LLC has been a key funding partner of ELEM since our IPO, having invested over $7.2M in Element79 over that time period, and this new capitalization and consulting agreement reflects our mutually-entrenched investment in the company's business strategy and growth focus for the future. This agreement not only secures the financial resources needed to advance our exploration and development projects but also brings valuable strategic advisory capabilities, highlighting that in the past we have built a strong company together and are looking at developing sustainable success together through the new, focused phase of corporate development. With this new financial facility in place as a strategic tool in our strategic toolkit, we are well-positioned to accelerate our growth trajectory and deliver on our commitments to shareholders."
About Element79 Gold Corp.
Element79 Gold is a publicly traded mining company focused on developing its portfolio of high-grade gold and silver assets. Its flagship project, the Lucero mine in Arequipa, Peru, is a past-producing property with significant resource potential. The Company also holds several exploration projects along Nevada's Battle Mountain trend, a region renowned for prolific gold production. Additionally, Element79 has recently transferred its Dale Property in Ontario to its subsidiary, Synergy Metals Corp., as part of a spin-out process.
Crescita Capital LLC, headquartered in the UAE, specializes in providing strategic investments and advisory services to mining and exploration companies. Crescita focuses on enabling companies to optimize their financial strategies, advance resource development projects, and achieve their long-term goals.
For more information, please contact:
James C. Tworek
Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: jt@element79.gold
Investor Relations Department
Phone: +1.403.850.8050
E-mail: investors@element79.gold
For further updates on Element79 Gold Corp., visit www.element79.gold .
