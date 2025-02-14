Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Amended - Auger Results Define New Drill-Ready Targets

Amended - Auger Results Define New Drill-Ready Targets

Many Peaks Minerals (MPK:AU) has announced Amended - Auger Results Define New Drill-Ready Targets

Download the PDF here.

The Conversation (0)
Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 5B

Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 5B

Many Peaks Minerals (MPK:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 5B

Download the PDF here.

Auger Results Define New Drill-Ready Targets at Ferke

Auger Results Define New Drill-Ready Targets at Ferke

Many Peaks Minerals (MPK:AU) has announced Auger Results Define New Drill-Ready Targets at Ferke

Download the PDF here.

Diamond Drilling Commences at Ferke Gold Project

Diamond Drilling Commences at Ferke Gold Project

Many Peaks Minerals (MPK:AU) has announced Diamond Drilling Commences at Ferke Gold Project

Download the PDF here.

Drilling Commences at Odienne Gold Project

Drilling Commences at Odienne Gold Project

Many Peaks Minerals (MPK:AU) has announced Drilling Commences at Odienne Gold Project

Download the PDF here.

Opawica Drill Hole Targets 2D Seismic on the Arrowhead Gold Project in Quebec, Canada

Opawica Drill Hole Targets 2D Seismic on the Arrowhead Gold Project in Quebec, Canada

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

February 13th 2025 TheNewswire - Vancouver, B.C. Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTCQB: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on precious and base metal projects.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heliostar Fully Repays Acquisition Loan Within 3 Months.

Heliostar Fully Repays Acquisition Loan Within 3 Months.

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has repaid the US$5M loan obtained from Deans Knight Capital Management Ltd on November 6th, 2024. The loan was used to acquire the portfolio of operating and development assets in Mexico from Florida Canyon Gold Inc.

Heliostar CEO Charles Funk commented, "Repayment of this loan is another significant milestone for Heliostar. In November 2024, the Company completed the acquisition of producing gold assets with a clear upside for less than one percent equity dilution by taking on debt. Using debt was assessed to be the best outcome for shareholders to minimize dilution. Making the repayment earlier than had been expected, within approximately three months of the asset acquisition, speaks to the free cash flow generation from our operating mines and the Company's fiscal discipline. Looking forward, being debt-free allows all profits generated from operations to be reinvested directly into our Company's growth. This reinvestment will focus on expanding production and growing resources across our portfolio throughout 2025."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RUA GOLD Announces C$5 Million Brokered Offering of Common Shares

RUA GOLD Announces C$5 Million Brokered Offering of Common Shares

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES ./

Rua Gold Inc. (TSXV: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF) (WKN: A40QYC) (" Rua Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Cormark Securities Inc., as sole agent (the " Agent "), pursuant to which the Agent has agreed to act as agent on a "best efforts" basis, in connection with the public offering of 8,333,400 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a " Common Share ") at a price of C$0.60 per Common Share (the " Offering Price ") for aggregate gross proceeds of C$5,000,040 (the " Offering "). The Offering is expected to close on or about February 20, 2025 (the " Closing Date "), or such other date as agreed upon between the Company and the Agent, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LaFleur Minerals Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement

LaFleur Minerals Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

LaFleur Minerals Inc.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp. Announces Strategic Investment and Advisory Agreement with Crescita Capital LLC

Element79 Gold Corp. Announces Strategic Investment and Advisory Agreement with Crescita Capital LLC

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

February 12 2025 — Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM, FSE: 7YS0, OTC: ELMGF) (the "Company" or "Element79") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a new Investment and Advisory Agreement with Crescita Capital LLC ("Crescita"), effective February 7, 2025 . This strategic agreement includes a CDN $5 million equity drawdown facility and advisory services aimed at accelerating the Company's growth and enhancing its operational and financial objectives.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CAZ: JV Secured Over Advanced Gold Project in WA

CAZ: JV Secured Over Advanced Gold Project in WA

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced CAZ: JV Secured Over Advanced Gold Project in WA

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

×