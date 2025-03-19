Raises A$6.22m to Intensify Drilling at Ferke

Raises A$6.22m to Intensify Drilling at Ferke

Many Peaks Minerals (MPK:AU) has announced Raises A$6.22m to Intensify Drilling at Ferke

Download the PDF here.

many peaks mineralsmpk:auasx:mpkprecious metals investingPrecious Metals Investing
MPK:AU
Many Peaks Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Many Peaks Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Many Peaks Minerals

Many Peaks Minerals


Keep reading...Show less

Advancing gold discoveries in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa

New High Grade Gold Shoot at Ferke Project

New High Grade Gold Shoot at Ferke Project

Many Peaks Minerals (MPK:AU) has announced New High Grade Gold Shoot at Ferke Project

Download the PDF here.

AC Drilling Commences on Priority Targets at Ferke Project

AC Drilling Commences on Priority Targets at Ferke Project

Many Peaks Minerals (MPK:AU) has announced AC Drilling Commences on Priority Targets at Ferke Project

Download the PDF here.

Reconnaissance AC Drilling Yield Structural Targets

Reconnaissance AC Drilling Yield Structural Targets

Many Peaks Minerals (MPK:AU) has announced Reconnaissance AC Drilling Yield Structural Targets

Download the PDF here.

Amended - Auger Results Define New Drill-Ready Targets

Amended - Auger Results Define New Drill-Ready Targets

Many Peaks Minerals (MPK:AU) has announced Amended - Auger Results Define New Drill-Ready Targets

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 5B

Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 5B

Many Peaks Minerals (MPK:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 5B

Download the PDF here.

Strongly Supported Placement of $16.5 Million (Corrected)

Strongly Supported Placement of $16.5 Million (Corrected)

New Murchison Gold Limited (NMG:AU) has announced Strongly Supported Placement of $16.5 Million (Corrected)

Download the PDF here.

Stunalara Acceptances Reach 73.5%

Stunalara Acceptances Reach 73.5%

Inca Minerals (ICG:AU) has announced Stunalara Acceptances Reach 73.5%

Download the PDF here.

Highly successful first milling campaign completed

Highly successful first milling campaign completed

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Highly successful first milling campaign completed

Download the PDF here.

HELIOSTAR METALS ANNOUNCES $12 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL EQUITY FINANCING

HELIOSTAR METALS ANNOUNCES $12 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL EQUITY FINANCING

The Base Shelf Prospectus is accessible, and the Prospectus Supplement will be accessible within two business days, through SEDAR+

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES ./

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hits 4m at 54.64 g/t Au outside 1.59Moz Boundiali MRE area

Hits 4m at 54.64 g/t Au outside 1.59Moz Boundiali MRE area

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Hits 4m at 54.64 g/t Au outside 1.59Moz Boundiali MRE area

Download the PDF here.

FREEGOLD VENTURES LIMITED ANNOUNCES UPSIZE OF THE PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO $36.5 MILLION

FREEGOLD VENTURES LIMITED ANNOUNCES UPSIZE OF THE PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO $36.5 MILLION

/NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA ./

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (the " Company " or " Freegold Ventures "), is pleased to announce that in connection with its previously-announced best efforts private placement offering (the " Offering "), the Company and Paradigm Capital Inc. (the " Agent "), have agreed to increase the size of the Offering. The Company will now issue up to 42,492,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of $ 0.85 per Unit (the " Issue Price ") for total gross proceeds of up to $ 36,500,700 . Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a " Unit Share ") and one half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a " Warrant ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Many Peaks Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Many Peaks Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Cizzle Brands Lands Title Sponsorship for the CWENCH All Canadian Basketball Games

Global Uranium and Forum Energy Metals Announce the Commencement of Drilling and Ground Geophysical Surveys on the Northwest Athabasca Project, Saskatchewan

Forum Energy Metals and Global Uranium Announce the Commencement of Drilling and Ground Geophysical Surveys on the Northwest Athabasca Project, Saskatchewan

Nuclear Fuels Mourns the Passing of Independent Director Eugene Spiering

Related News

Energy Investing

Global Uranium and Forum Energy Metals Announce the Commencement of Drilling and Ground Geophysical Surveys on the Northwest Athabasca Project, Saskatchewan

Energy Investing

Forum Energy Metals and Global Uranium Announce the Commencement of Drilling and Ground Geophysical Surveys on the Northwest Athabasca Project, Saskatchewan

Energy Investing

Nuclear Fuels Mourns the Passing of Independent Director Eugene Spiering

Gold Investing

Cartier Resources Announces Private Placement of Flow-Through Units and Hard Dollar Units

Oil and Gas Investing

First Helium Announces Shallow Heavy Oil Discovery

uranium investing

Rock Chip Results Confirm Polymetallic Potential

Battery Metals Investing

Trading Halt

×