MOAB Minerals

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 June 2024

Moab Minerals Limited (ASX: MOM) (Moab or the Company) is pleased to provide an overview of activities for the period ending 30 June 2024 (Quarter or Reporting Period).

Highlights:

  • On 9 July 2024 Moab completed the acquisition of 81.85% of the shares of Linx Resources Pty Ltd (Linx). Subsequently, Moab converted its loan to Linx of $521,000 to equity in Linx, bringing Moab’s ownership of Linx at 30 June 2024 to 89.6%. Subsequent to the Quarter end following participation in the rights issue, Moab’s ownership of Linx is 94.00%.
  • Linx boasts a diverse portfolio of advanced, large-scale uranium projects in Tanzania including the Manyoni and Octavo Uranium Projects, covering a total of 216 km2.
  • Strategically located just 5km north of Manyoni town, the Manyoni Uranium Project enjoys convenient access to modern railway and sealed highway infrastructure as well as readily available power and water resources.
  • The Manyoni Uranium Project was previously explored, and extensively drilled, by Uranex Ltd from the early 2000’s until 2013.
  • Drilling to commence at the Manyoni project in August or September 2024. Objective is to verify historical drill results and obtain additional geologic and bulk density information and carry out comprehensive metallurgical test-work to ascertain the optimum processing pathway for the project.
  • At the Octavo uranium project in southern Tanzania work is focussed on the acquisition of high quality airborne radiometric and magnetic survey data which are expected to deliver uranium targets for ground follow-up.
  • The Company is still waiting for the issuance of the drilling permit for the REX uranium project in Colorado, US.
  • Moab continues to monitor its 11.02% interest in CAA Mining Limited, an exploration and development company focused on lithium and gold exploration in Ghana, Africa.

Moab Managing Director, Mr Malcolm Day, commented: “During the quarter the Company focused on completing the acquisition of an 80% share in the Manyoni and Octavo uranium projects in Tanzania via the acquisition of shares in Linx Resources Pty Ltd. We plan to commence drilling the Manyoni project in August/September 2024. This drill program has been designed to verify historical drill results and to test for extensions to known mineralisation.

I would like to thank shareholders for their support to date and we look forward to providing further exploration updates.”

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

Tanzania Uranium Projects (Moab 94.00%)

On 12 March 2024, the Company announced the acquisition of a package of advanced uranium projects in Tanzania (refer ASX Announcement 12 March 2024) (Acquisition). Subsequent to the quarter end on 9 July 2024, the Company announced the completion of the Acquisition.

  • The package includes the Manyoni and Octavo Uranium Projects, covering a total of 216 km2.
  • Strategically located just 5km north of Manyoni town, the Manyoni Uranium Project enjoys convenient access to modern railway and sealed highway infrastructure as well as readily available power and water resources. The Manyoni Uranium Project was previously explored, and extensively drilled, by Uranex Ltd from the early 2000’s until 2013.
  • The Octavo uranium project is adjacent to Rosatom’s world class Nyota Uranium Deposit (formerly ASX listed Mantra Resources Ltd; A$1.02bn takeover in 2011).

Project Locations

The Manyoni Uranium Project tenements are located in the Republic of Tanzania (pop. 65 million), approximately 100km northwest of the capital city of Dodoma (pop. 765,000). The location of the uranium project at Manyoni is shown in Figure 1 and Figure 2 and the location of the Octavo uranium project is shown in Figure 1 and Figure 3.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from MOAB Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.



GTI Energy

GTI Activities Report, June Quarter 2024

GTI Energy Ltd (GTI or Company) is pleased to report on its activities during the June quarter 2024.
Keep reading...Show less
GTI Energy

Rights Entitlement Offers Underwritten to $1.6M

GTI Energy Ltd (GTI or Company) advises it has today lodged a supplementary prospectus (Supplementary Prospectus) intended to be read with the prospectus dated 24 July 2024 (Prospectus) for the purposes of:

Keep reading...Show less
GTI Energy

Supplementary Prospectus

This is a supplementary prospectus (Supplementary Prospectus) which is intended to be read with the prospectus dated 24 July 2024 (Prospectus) issued by GTI Energy Limited (ACN 124 792 132) (Company).

Keep reading...Show less
MOAB Minerals

Transformational Acquisition of Portfolio of Advanced Uranium Assets Located in Tanzania

Moab Minerals Limited (ASX: MOM) (Moab or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding share sale agreement for the acquisition of 81.85% of the shares in Australian proprietary company Linx Resources Pty Ltd (Linx), 80% owner of certain mineral licenses comprising the Manyoni Uranium Project and the Octavo Uranium Project, both located in Tanzania.

Keep reading...Show less
C29 Metals

Quarterly Activities Report - For Period Ended 30 June 2024

C29 Metals Limited (ASX:C29) (C29, or the Company) is pleased to provide an overview of activities for the period ending 30 June 2024 (the “Quarter”, the “Reporting Period”) to accompany the Appendix 5b.

Keep reading...Show less
AuKing Mining

Completion of Myoff Creek Acquisition

AuKing Mining Limited (ASX: AKN) is pleased to advise that it has completed the purchase of the Myoff Creek niobium/REE project in British Columbia, Canada. Project work at Myoff Creek is intended to commence immediately.

Keep reading...Show less

