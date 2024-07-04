Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

MOAB Minerals

Moab Minerals Limited (ASX: MOM) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Moab Minerals Limited (‘MOM’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of MOM, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 9 July 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

ASX Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from MOAB Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.



ASX symbol with uranium ore.

Top 5 ASX Uranium Stocks of 2024

Uranium has broken out, with the spot price rising to a 16 year high of US$106 per pound in early 2024. Despite a pullback to about US$85, prices were still nearly 55 percent higher than this time in July last year.

Although the market's turnaround has taken time, experts are predicting a bright future as countries around the world pursue clean energy goals. Against that backdrop, ASX-listed uranium companies have been making moves in 2024.

Below the Investing News Network has listed the best uranium stocks on the ASX by year-to-date gains. Data was gathered using TradingView's stock screener on July 2, 2024, and all companies included had market caps above AU$50 million at the time. Read on to learn more about these firms and what they've been up to so far this year.

Keep reading...Show less
Boss Energy

Boss Set to Ship First U308 from Honeymoon

Ramp-up running ahead of Feasibility Study schedule, with more than 57,000lbs of uranium produced to date; Construction of NIMCIX columns 2 and 3 almost complete, paving way for ongoing production increases

Boss Energy Limited (ASX: BOE; OTCQX: BQSSF) is pleased to report strong progress in the commissioning and ramp up at its Honeymoon uranium mine in South Australia, with a total of 57,364lbs of U308 produced by June 30, 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
GTI Energy

Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project, Resource Drilling Funded

Following the recently completed placement to sophisticated and institutional shareholders, GTI Energy Ltd (GTI or Company) is pleased to provide an update on the upcoming resource expansion drilling program at the Lo Herma ISR uranium project in Wyoming’s Powder River Basin (PRB). In advance of further news related to progress of the planned drill program at Lo Herma, the following provides a summary of the resource expansion potential and objectives of the 2024 Phase II drilling.

Keep reading...Show less
Nuclear power plant.

US to Spend US$2.7 Billion on Low-enriched Uranium from Domestic Sources

The US Department of Energy (DOE) said it plans to invest up to US$2.7 billion to strengthen the domestic nuclear fuel supply chain as part of President Joe Biden's Investing in America agenda.

In a request for proposals issued on June 27, the DOE said it is looking to buy low-enriched uranium (LEU) from domestic sources in order to enhance national energy security and create new jobs in the nuclear industry.

The DOE also wants to stimulate the development of uranium enrichment capacity in the US, and believes that this initiative will promote the safe and responsible buildout of facilities designed for this purpose.

Keep reading...Show less
Infini Resources Limited

Stunning High Grade Uranium Soil Results at Portland Creek

Maiden soil sampling assays uncover Uranium grades beyond laboratory detection limit

Infini Resources Ltd (ASX: I88, “Infini” or the “Company”) is delighted to announce its maiden field sampling assay results at its highly prospective and 100% owned Portland Creek Uranium Project in Newfoundland, Canada. The return of these material assay results follows the completion of the Company’s maiden exploration program (Figure 1 and refer to ASX announcement 28 May 2024).

Keep reading...Show less
GTI Energy

GTI Energy


Keep reading...Show less

