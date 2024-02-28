- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Mining Completed at Selkirk, Toll-Treatment of Ore Processing at Gwalia Gold Mine Imminent
Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) is pleased to announce that open pit mining activities have safely and successfully concluded at the Selkirk Mining JV located near Menzies, conducted by Brightstar’s joint venture partner, BML Ventures Pty Ltd (BML Ventures).
HIGHLIGHTS
- Mining operations have safely concluded at the Selkirk deposit within the Menzies Gold Project, with all ex-pit material movement completed ahead of mine site rehabilitation in the coming weeks
- +35,000kt stockpiled at Genesis Minerals’ Ltd (ASX: GMD) Gwalia ROM Pad with final high grade ore deliveries to be hauled over the coming days
- Processing to commence 1st March 2024 for estimated two week period, with subsequent gold pours and 50% Project Cashflow to be generated and distributed to Brightstar
- ~5,000m Reverse Circulation (RC) drill program at Menzies being finalised, with drilling focused on resource confidence upgrades as part of the Pre-Feasibility Study
Haulage activities are ongoing with over 35,000 tonnes of ore already hauled and stockpiled to the surface Run-of-Mine (ROM) Pad at Genesis Minerals’ Gwalia processing plant located immediately south of Leonora, WA. Proactive communications with the Genesis Minerals site team will see toll-treatment commence on the 1st of March, 2024 and conclude at the depletion of the Selkirk ore stockpile onsite at Gwalia resulting in Brightstar’s inaugural gold pours during March 2024.
Minesite rehabilitation has already commenced with the Selkirk waste rock dump (WRD) being shaped and contoured ahead of topsoil and seed placement in line with industry best practices, with demobilisation of BML’s mining fleet to occur progressively in conjunction with rehabilitation activities.
Brightstar’s Managing Director, Alex Rovira, commented“We are delighted to announce that we are soon to join the ranks of Australian gold producers through the toll-treatment of our Selkirk JV ore through the Gwalia processing plant in March 2024.
Our Joint Venture with BML Ventures has been conducted in a safe, productive and professional manner with gold revenues to be split on a 50/50 basis after project cost reconciliations. The JV budget utilised a conservative gold price of A$2,850 per ounce, compared to the current spot price of +A$3,100 per ounce which will provide financial upside to the joint venture.
We continue to advance the Link Zone deposits at Menzies as a potential additional small scale mining campaign at Menzies that can be executed contemporaneously with the exploration and development workstreams. Open pit optimisations are currently ongoing in parallel with relevant permitting and approval processes for potential expedited development.
We look forward to sharing news of Brightstar’s inaugural gold pour in March and further activities related to our Pre-Feasibility Study as they occur, including an RC program to commence at Menzies in the near future”.
Figure 1 – Selkirk Pit (looking NW) upon completion
Figure 2 - Last ore load being dumped on Selkirk ROM
This ASX announcement has been approved by the Managing Director on behalf of the board of Brightstar.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Brightstar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Overview
The price of gold is nearing a record high. Earlier this year, it topped $2,041.30 per ounce — the second-highest value in history. And there is every indication the previous metal's value will only continue to climb.
The reason is multifaceted. The world teeters on the brink of a severe recession. Amidst ballooning interest rates, bank failures and falling bond yields, demand for gold continues to rise.
This is to be expected, as bullion almost always becomes a hot commodity during times of economic uncertainty. At this precise moment, gold is simultaneously an excellent portfolio diversifier and a compelling hedge against ongoing inflation — particularly if one invests in the right company.
Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR) aims to be that company. An emerging mining and development company, Brightstar occupies a strategic land position of roughly 300 square kilometers in the Laverton Tectonic Belt and 140 square kilometers of the Menzies Shear Zone.
The company also owns an existing processing facility that can potentially provide tremendous shareholder value in a low-capital cost restart scenario. In fact, Brightstar has engaged experts for a scoping study to assess the refurbishment of its wholly owned onsite processing plant.
That plant, once fully refurbished and operational, could prove a key differentiator for the company, enabling fast gold production at a low capital cost. This is especially noteworthy given that many other gold companies trading on the ASX are largely focused on greenfield exploration and development. Even once those companies discover a promising resource, mining and processing facilities would still need to be built, undertakings which can incur significant upfront capital costs and take a number of years.
Brightstar also recently finalized a merger agreement with Kingwest Resources (ASX:KWR), under which Brightstar acquired 100 percent of the shares in Kingwest. From a strategic standpoint, this merger has allowed the two companies to consolidate their assets, resulting in combined JORC mineral resources of roughly 1 million ounces, all on granted mining leases.
The strategic merger also allows Brightstar to accelerate development and expansion of its existing mineral resources while also establishing the company as a potential near-term developer.
Brightstar's Laverton Gold Project assets are all centered on a 100%-owned 300-square-kilometer tenure in the Laverton Tectonic Zone and all within 70 kilometers of the Laverton Processing Plant. Additionally, all resources within this zone are open along strike and at depth. Only minor drilling programs have been conducted in recent years, paving the way for significant exploration upside with the potential for further regional and greenfields discoveries.
Brightstar also owns 100% of the Menzies Gold Project, a contiguous land package of granted mining leases over a strike length of roughly 15 kilometers along the Menzies Shear Zone and adjacent to the Goldfields Highway.
Company Highlights
- Brightstar Resources is an emerging ASX-listed mining and development company with more than one million ounces of gold resources and potential on-site processing infrastructure.
- The company has engaged experts to conduct a scoping study of its processing infrastructure with the goal of refurbishing and potentially expanding it.
- Once refurbished, this infrastructure will allow Brightstar to fill a growing investment void for near-term gold developers in Western Australia, producing large quantities of gold at low capital cost.
- Brightstar's mineral assets are situated across roughly 300 square kilometers of 100-percent-owned land in the Laverton Tectonic Zone. Together, they account for a current total JORC Resource of more than a million ounces.
- Brightstar’s Menzies Gold Project is a highly promising asset which has already undergone extensive historic mining and development. The Menzies Gold Project's total current resource estimate is 11.7 Mt @1.33 g/t gold for 505koz gold (40 percent measured and indicated; 60 percent inferred)
- Brightstar plans to continue generating shareholder value through a combination of development and strategic acquisitions along with some exploration.
Key Projects
Brightstar Processing Facility
Situated close to Brightstar's existing mineral assets at Laverton, the Brightstar Processing Plant provides the company with a considerable operational head start over its peers. The 485 kilo-tons per annum carbon-in-leach plant is currently on care and maintenance. Brightstar is assessing a refurbishment and expansion strategy for the plant, building on a 2021 report from Cosmo Engineers.
Highlights:
- Extensive Infrastructure: Current facilities at the plant include two ball mills, a power station and gravity and elution circuits. Other infrastructure includes:
- A tailings storage dam
- An on-site process water pond
- An operational 60-person accommodation camp
- An airstrip at the nearby Cork Tree Well Project
- Vehicles and equipment including a forklift, bobcat, two loaders, multiple light vehicles and a 30-tonne crane.
- A Leg Up Over Competitors: The presence of pre-existing processing infrastructure represents significant time savings compared to greenfields development.
- Low Upfront Capital Cost: A 2021 report from Cosmo Engineers showed that fully refurbishing the plant to a 650-ktpa throughput represents a capital cost of roughly $5.5 million, including $1.9 million in owner's costs and a 30 percent contingency.
- Further Expansion: In June 2023, Brightstar announced that it has engaged a team of independent experts to conduct a scoping study which will assess refurbishment requirements and expansion opportunities.
- Close to Existing Assets: Brightstar's three major development projects — Cork Tree Well, Beta and Alpha — are all in close proximity to the plant.
Cork Tree Well
Cork Tree Well is a former operating mine, producing 45 koz of gold over its lifespan. Located roughly 35 kilometers north of Laverton on Bandya Station Road, the project’s JORC 2012-compliant mineral resource of 5,610 kilotons (kt) at 1.4 g/t for 252 koz of gold has increased by 20 percent to 303 koz, delivering a combined JORC Resource base of 1.02 million ounces gold from the Laverton and Menzies gold projects.
Highlights:
- Promising Drilling Results: Two 6,000-meter drill programs were completed in late 2022, and in the first quarter of 2023 delivered an uplift in tonnages and ounces at a discovery cost of AU$30 per ounce. The JORC 2012 Mineral Resource Estimate increased by 20 percent to 303 koz delivering a combined JORC Resource base of 1.02 million ounces of gold and representing a 65-percent increase to the indicated ounces to 157 koz @ 1.6g/t gold. These results further provide a more robust base for mining scoping studies.
- Upcoming Feasibility Studies: The drilling program will underpin several feasibility studies that Brightstar intends to conduct later this year. At present, Brightstar has defined a resource envelope over a strike length of approximately 1 kilometer and down to 200 meters.
- Area Geology: The Cork Tree deposit is situated along the western limb of the Erlistoun synclical structure, a sequence which includes mafic volcanic lavas, tuffs and tuffaceous sediments alongside minor interflow graphitic shales and banded iron formation. The mine itself consists of chlorite schist-altered high-magnesium basalt footwalls overlain by graphitic shales containing banded iron and chert beds. Gold mineralization is contained within sediments intruded by concordant porphyry sills spanning the length of the mineralized zone.
Menzies Gold Project
Situated 130 kilometers north of the globally significant Kalgoorlie gold deposit, Menzies represents one of Western Australia's leading historic gold fields. The project, fully owned and operated by Kingwest prior to its merger with Brightstar, consists of a contiguous land package of a strike length in excess of 15 kilometers. All deposits are now 100-percent-owned by Brightstar and lie within granted mining leases.
Brightstar intends to leverage its processing infrastructure to monetise the high-grade open pit ounces produced by this mine.
Highlights:
- Significant Historical Production: Menzies has hosted multiple historically mined high-grade gold deposits which together produced a total of over 800,000 ounces at 19 g/t gold. This includes 643,000 oz @ 22.5 g/t gold from underground.
- Profit Sharing: Brightstar and BLM Ventures have a 50/50 profit-sharing joint venture agreement to exploit the Selkirk deposit at Menzies. Under this agreement, Brightstar is responsible for capital costs, mining and haulage. The joint venture also has a toll treating agreement with St Barbara Limited (ASX:SBM) to process ore from Selkirk at Leonora.
- Area Geology: The Menzies Gold Project is hosted along the Menzies Shear Zone in the western margin of the Menzies greenstone belt. It displays a geologic setting similar to the Sand Queen Gold Mine at Comet Vale.
LAVERTON GOLD PROJECT – OTHER RESOURCES
Beta
Located immediately adjacent to the Brightstar Plant, the Beta Project includes a 60-person camp. It contains a combined JORC 2012-compliant mineral resource of 1,882 kt at 1.7 g/t for 102 koz of gold. The deposit occurs along the Eastern Margin of the Laverton Tectonic Zone, notable for hosting multiple major gold occurrences including Granny Smith, Keringal, Red October and Sunrise Dam.
Alpha
Hosting a combined JORC 2012-compliant mineral resource of 1,452 gold at 2.3 g/t for 106 koz, the Alpha Project. Future exploration programs and feasibility studies will seek to potentially capitalize on Alpha's close proximity to Beta.
Management Team
Alex Rovira - Managing Director
Alex Rovira holds a Bachelor of Science (geology) and Bachelor of Commerce (corporate finance) from the University of Western Australia, and for the past nine years has been working as an investment banker at a global financial services company that focused on the metals and mining sector.
Greg Bittar – Non-Executive Chairman
Greg has extensive experience in public and private markets mergers and acquisitions, capital markets and strategic advisory assignments across a range of sectors including general industries, metals and mining, mining services and energy.
Jonathan Downes - Non-executive Director
Jonathan Downes has more than 25 years’ experience in the mining industry and has worked in various geological and corporate capacities. He has worked with nickel, gold and base metals and has also been intimately involved with numerous private and public capital raisings.
Josh Hunt - Non-executive Director
Josh Hunt is an experienced capital markets and M&A lawyer and has extensive experience in all aspects of mining and energy project acquisitions and disposals and general mining legislation compliance throughout Australia. Hunt has advised on numerous IPOs, fundraisings, and acquisitions by both public and private companies on the ASX and internationally. He will assist the Brightstar board with corporate governance, company law and capital market management going forward.
Tony Lau - Non-executive Director
Tony Lau is currently the chief financial officer of Stone Group Holdings based in Hong Kong. Lau has worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers Hong Kong for 12 years. Over the past two decades, he has been advising numerous Chinese companies on IPOs and capital raising in the Hong Kong capital market and investing in the mining industry in Australia.
Deep Intersections Continue Over the Length of the Lady Julie North 4 Deposit
Magnetic Resources NL (Magnetic or the Company) is pleased to announce, after a significant intersection of 16m at 4.51g/t from 411m, which was a very large 200m step out below the current resource (Figure 4) six deeper holes were drilled to ascertain the depth continuity in other parts of the LJN4 Deposit. Some compelling intersections are outlined below.
- MLRCD826 intersected 29.5m at 2.81 g/t from 270.5M within a 40.6m breccia zone, which is a 100m step out down dip from MLJDD031 which intersected 21m at 5.37g/t from 198m. also within breccia zone. MLRCD826 is still open down dip and MLJDD037 is a further 100m step out and results are pending for this recently completed hole (Figure 1).
- MLJRCD807 is a southern extension of the main breccia zone described above and intersected 15.2m at 1.79g/t from 287m and is a 100m step out down dip from MLJRC801 which intersected 55m at 1.46g/t from 192m. Results are pending for MLJDD036 which is a further 50m step out from MLJRCD807 (Figure 2). This intersection in MLJCD807 is open to the south where MLJDD038 is now being drilled.
- In the northern part of LJN4 there is a strong green fuchsite-silica-pyrite alteration within the ultramafic. Both drill holes MLJRCD828 and 829 ended in thick zones of this distinctive green alteration as shown in Figure 7 (which highlights the zone in MLJRCD828). Both zones are strongly mineralised with an intersection of 16m at 2.44g/t from 272m in MLJRCD828 (Figure 5) and 17m at 2.31g/t from 287m in MLJRCD829 (Figure 4).
- It should be noted that the northern part of LJN4 is now continuous over 300m down dip as shown in Figures 4 and 5. The central part is continuous down dip to 550m (Figure 3) and the southern part is continuous down dip to 400m (Figure 1). Note in all areas the LJN4 deposit is still open down dip over a 700m strike length.
- As described previously there was a 107% increase in overall resource in our Laverton Project to 22.7Mt @1.69g/t totalling 1.24moz of gold at 0.5g/t cut off and LJN4 increased by 317% from 204,000oz to 852,000oz, which was announced on November 23 2023 (Table 1), a number of deeper step out holes have now been carried out to see whether the LJN4 resource appears to extend further at depth.
This structure and mineralisation is expected to continue at depth within the Chatterbox shear, which is a regional scale structure that controls many deposits along its length including LJN4, Apollo, Beasley Creek and Wallaby. A seismic survey Magnetic completed (ASX Release 15 February 2021) shows a depth extent of 1.5km.
The central part of the 700m long LJN4 deposit has been infill drilled with very promising results. Highlights of this drilling are shown in Table 4, Figures 1-5.
Figure 1. Cross section for LJN4 centre area showing thickened high-grade dipping gold zone containing breccia and silica-pyrite alteration, resource model outline, thickened mineralisation in drill hole MLJRC679, breccia zone in MLJDD016 and MLJDD031 and new MLJRCD826 has an intersection of 29.5m at 2.81g/t from 270.5m, which is within a 40.6m breccia zone. A further hole MLJDD037, which is a further 60m down dip has assays pending.
Figure 2. Cross section for LJN4 centre area showing thickened high-grade dipping gold zone containing breccia and silica-pyrite alteration, resource model outline, thickened mineralisation in drill hole MLJRC679, breccia zone in MLJDD017 and MLJrc801 and new MLJRCD807 has an intersection of 15.2m at 2.79g/t from 287m. A further hole MLJDD036, which is a further 60m down dip has assays pending.
Figure 3. Cross section for LJN4 central area showing high-grade dipping gold zone containing resource model outline and MLJDD033 being a down dip extension of over 200m and being part of a very large 550m interpreted down dip extension. A further deep hole MLJDD039 is currently testing for the continuity down dip and to the north of MLJDD033.
Figure 4. Cross section for LJN4 northern area showing high-grade dipping gold zone containing resource model outline and MLRCD829 being a down dip extension of over 75m with intense fuchsite alteration.
Figure 5. Cross section for LJN4 central area showing high-grade dipping gold zone containing resource model outline and MLRCD828 being a down dip extension of over 50m with am intense fuchsite alteration.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Magnetic Resources NL, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
iMetal Resources Confirms Effective Date for Share Consolidation
iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSX.V: IMR) (OTCQB: IMRFF) (FRANKFURT: A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") announces that effective at the close of business on February 29, 2024 it will consolidate its common share capital on a ten-for-one basis (the "Consolidation"). Effective at the opening of markets on March 1, 2024 the common shares of the Company will commence trading on a post-Consolidation basis under the existing ticker symbol "IMR".
The Consolidation is intended to make the capital structure of the Company more attractive to potential financing opportunities. The Company currently has 56,080,063 common shares outstanding and following completion of the Consolidation it is expected that the Company will have approximately 5,608,006 shares outstanding.
No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the Consolidation. Shareholders who would otherwise be entitled to receive a fraction of a common share will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of common shares and no cash consideration will be paid in respect of fractional shares. Registered holders of common shares of the Company will receive a letter of transmittal from Computershare Trust Company of Canada with instructions on how to exchange existing share certificates for new post-Consolidation share certificates.
About iMetal Resources Inc.
iMetal is a Canadian based junior exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec. The Flagship property Gowganda West, is an exploration-stage gold project with a recent discovery hole of 48.5m at 0.85 g/t gold that borders the Juby Deposit and is located within the Shining Tree Camp area in the southern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt about 100 km south-southeast of the Timmins Gold Camp. The 665-hectare Kerrs Gold deposit comprises a series of gold-bearing pyritized quartz vein replacement breccias with a 2011 historic resource, 90 kilometres ENE of Timmins. The 220-hectare Ghost Mountain property, 42 kilometres NE of Kirkland Lake, lies 5 kilometres W of Agnico Eagle's Holt and Holloway Mine. Carheil is an exploration-stage project with multi-metal potential and previous graphite results. The project is about 170 km north of Rouyn-Noranda in the Northern Abitibi Greenstone Belt.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,
Saf Dhillon
President & CEO
iMetal Resources Inc.
info@imetalresources.ca
Tel. (604-484-3031)
Suite 550, 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2V6.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Information
This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include results of exploration, variations in results of mineralization, relationships with local communities, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.
Click here to connect with iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSX.V: IMR) (OTCQB: IMRFF) (FRANKFURT: A7V), to receive an Investor Presentation
Breakthrough Alternative High Purity Alumina (HPA) Metallurgy Route Revealed at the Lake Hope Project, WA
A new proprietary metallurgical process has been identified for producing high-value High Purity Alumina (HPA) from the lake clays at Impact Minerals Limited’s (ASX:IPT) Lake Hope project, located 500 km east of Perth in Western Australia (Figure 1). Impact can earn an 80% interest in Playa One Pty Limited, which owns the Lake Hope project, by completing a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) on the project which is in progress (ASX Release March 21st 2023 and November 9th 2023).
- 99.99% (4N) Al2O3 produced from a new low-temperature leach (LTL) and acid digestion process called the “LTL Process”:
- The LTL Process is a simpler process that may lower the Capital and Operating Costs to produce HPA compared to the Sulphate Process, which has been the focus of test work to date.
- The Sulphate Process underpinned the recent Scoping Study, which indicated an operating cost of <US$4,000 per tonne of HPA, up to 50% lower than Impact’s peers and an NPV8 of A$1.3 billion.
- The LTL Process will now be included in the ongoing Pre-Feasibility Study in parallel with the Sulphate Process at marginal extra cost to determine the best processing route to HPA.
- The PFS is due to be completed on schedule in late 2024.
Impact Minerals’ Managing Director, Dr Mike Jones, said,“Today we reveal a further exciting breakthrough for producing HPA from the unique mix of minerals that are present at Lake Hope, minerals which have allowed our new LTL Process to produce the benchmark 99.99% pure HPA very quickly after starting the test work.
The LTL Process is simpler than the Sulphate Process that underpinned our recent Scoping Study and showed that at less than US$4,000 per tonne, Lake Hope may produce HPA at up to 50% cheaper than our peers.
We think that further work on the LTL Process could result in even lower operating and capital costs, and this would only further enhance the already impressive economics of the project, which has an NPV8 of well over A$1 billion.
We have now started further optimization studies for the LTL Process and will push forward with our Pre- Feasibility Study using both process routes for the time being to determine the best strategic choice for processing at the project. Given we can run all these tests in parallel for little extra cost, we are still on course to finish the PFS later this year and continue to look forward towards producing HPA from Lake Hope”.
Figure 1. Location of the Lake Hope Project.
The new process, called the LTL Process, has produced High Purity Alumina (HPA) at 99.99% purity from the raw lake clay in only a few months of laboratory test work (with its attendant delays for holidays and other customer work) (Table 1). This is one of the fastest times to produce HPA from raw materials reported by ASX-listed companies and attests to the relatively straightforward nature of the process. It involves different reagents to those used in the Playa One Sulphate Process, which has also recently successfully produced 4N HPA (ASX Release 19th February 2024).
Table 1. Assays results for Lake Hope HPA via the LTL Process. Repeat samples derived from sample LHMET001 (see Table below for sample location). Assays units are parts per million (ppm).Note that the LTL Process has not been optimized and further reductions in contaminants are anticipated.
The LTL Process is a direct low-temperature leach (<90o C) that removes the requirement for sulphuric acid roasting, which was a key part of the Sulphate Process and reduces the number of steps to produce HPA from five stages to four (Figure 2). Accordingly, the new process could offer further reductions in operating costs and capital costs to produce HPA compared to the Playa One Sulphate Process.
The recently released Scoping Study on Lake Hope, which was based on the Sulphate Process, showed that at an operating cost of less than US$4,000 per tonne, Lake Hope could be the lowest-cost producer of HPA globally by a significant margin of up to 50% over Impact’s peers (ASX Release November 9th 2023). Therefore, this margin could be increased should test work on the new process support these initial results and further demonstrate the potential world-class economics of the Lake Hope project.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Impact Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Cork Tree Well Diamond Drilling Returns Spectacular Intercept of 27.6m @ 17.8g/t Au
Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) is pleased to announce the second round of priority assay results from the remaining two metallurgical diamond drillholes at Cork Tree Well (CTW) within the Laverton Gold Project (LGP). These two holes were part of a broader 20 hole diamond drilling program1 which has now been successfully completed.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Assays received from the final two metallurgical diamond holes completed at Cork Tree Well with bonanza-grade gold assays up to 1028.37g/t Au
- High-grade results substantiated by numerous observations of visible gold in both drill holes
- Intercepts returned include 27.6m @ 17.77g/t Au from 51m (CTWMET003)
- CTWMET003 was drilled into the unmined central deposit at Cork Tree Well, with the gold mineralisation entirely contained within a dolerite - quartz breccia unit
- Intercepts returned below the historical shallow open pit within CTWMET001 include:
- 11.4m @ 3.1g/t Au from 133.5m (estimated true width), and
- 8.3m at 1.45g/t Au from 120.7m (estimated true width)
- Twenty-hole diamond drilling program successfully concluded with metallurgical and geotechnical testwork underway to feed into PFS workstreams
The drilling campaign represented the first diamond holes drilled at Cork Tree Well by Brightstar, with our understanding of the geology and mineralisation styles being strengthened by the knowledge being gained from this recently completed program.
Today’s results continue to reinforce our view that the gold mineralisation at Cork Tree Well is structurally hosted, with a mafic metadolerite host rock observed in CTWMET003 whilst gold mineralisation returned in CTWMET001 is positioned within the sedimentary package underneath the historically mined shallow open pit.
The four metallurgical drillholes (CTWMET001 – 004) were drilled into the known orebody locations that fall within the optimised $2,750/oz pit shells generated in the 2023 Scoping Study3, with CTWMET003 and CTWMET004 drilled down plunge to the orebody to deliver maximum rock mass for metallurgical testwork and CTWMET001 and CTWMET002 drilled perpendicular to the orebody and represent estimated true width.
Given the calibre of the assays received from the drilling to date, Brightstar continues to see strong potential to build on the existing 303koz @ 1.4g/t Au Mineral Resource4 both at depth with high-grade plunging shoots and strike extensions targeting the structurally-controlled mineralised trends. The high-grade results returned to date are significantly higher than the current 1.4g/t Au head grade of the Mineral Resource and 1.85g/t mine grade from the 2023 Scoping Study, representing significant upside.
We look forward to updating shareholders with more information on the diamond program, which forms the basis for metallurgical and geotechnical testwork workstreams within our ongoing Pre-Feasibility Study5.
Figure 1 - CTWMET003 at 54.05m, showing visible gold (VG, circled) with $2 coin (20.5mm diameter) for scale
Figure 2 - CTWMET001 at 138.75m, showing visible gold (VG, circled) with tape measure for scale
Table 1 - Significant Intercepts (>1g/t Au) for CTWMET001 & CTWMET003
Figure 3 - Q1/24 Diamond Drill Program – Cork Tree Well
Due to the nuggety and high-grade nature of the gold mineralisation observed in CTWMET001 and CTWMET003, multiple samples had repeat assays completed following from best QA/QC laboratory practice. The repeat fire-assays provided additional analytical insight into the nuggety nature of mineralisation in addition to the visible gold observed. Where multiple repeat assay runs occurred, an average of the results has been used in the reporting in Table 1 above and within this announcement. The full breakdown of the re-assayed samples are outlined below in Table 2-3.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Brightstar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
John Hathaway: Gold Stocks "Ridiculously Cheap," What Will Make Them Move?
John Hathaway, managing partner at Sprott (TSX:SII,NYSE:SII), shared his thoughts on the disconnect between the gold price and gold stocks, explaining why it's happening and what could make gold stocks start moving.
In his view, the rise of passive investing is one reason gold stocks have gotten stuck. Hathaway noted that this style of investing dominates the markets today, and it doesn't favor smaller sectors like precious metals.
The popularity of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) is another factor. "I think it's fair to say that the gold-backed ETFs have cannibalized demand for gold-mining equities," he said. "Before (gold ETFs existed) it was really difficult for equity investors to position in the macro thesis behind gold ... without owning gold stocks."
The gold price is already historically high, but Hathway said more momentum could push gold stocks up.
"Is it US$2,100 (per ounce)? Is it US$2,500? Somewhere along the way higher gold prices will generate interest in gold-mining stocks because they're leveraged to the gold price," he said. "At some point a higher gold price will lead to such incredible cashflow and profitability that even this tiny little space will catch somebody's eye."
Aside from a higher gold price, there are other elements that could drive interest in the gold space.
"What would that be? I think it would be a reversion to mean, not just in the gold-mining space, but a reversion to mean in the external markets. We all know that the stock market basically has been driven by seven names ... again, if you're a contrarian it's an easy trade to make — sell the Mag 7 like (Stanley) Druckenmiller just did and look for something that's completely discounted," Hathaway said during the conversation. "That's not just the gold-mining space, you can talk about oil and gas, you can talk about some cyclical names. So I think that's one thing."
The other is potential issues in the banking system, possibly in terms of commercial real estate.
"In a way, you could have ... the dot-com crash in 2000, 2001 and the global financial crisis in 2007, 2008 combining to turn consensus investment banking upside down. That's the sort of thing that would lead investors to look for diversification, which gold represents," he said in closing. "I believe that that's the scenario I would point to for the gold-mining industry and gold itself to come back into favor."
Watch the interview above for more from Hathaway on gold and gold stocks.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Capital Raising Heavily Oversubscribed, New Managing Director Appointed
Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to announce details of a capital raising, leadership change and near term drilling programs.
Highlights
- Capital raising of approximately $2.2m with strong support from existing shareholders and new institutional investors.
- Directors have committed $110,000 subject to shareholder approval.
- Highly experienced mining executive Victor Rajasooriar to be appointed Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer commencing April 2024.
- Proceeds from the capital raising will be used to fund exploration at Auld Creek, Sams Creek, Langdons, and Big River North.
- Exploration will commence with drilling at the Company’s Auld Creek tenement.
- Mining permit application at Sams Creek advancing over coming months.
- Siren is well funded to continue to grow the Company’s resource base.
The Company has received commitments to raise $2.2m (Placement).
SNG will issue up to 40.2m fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) to institutional, professional, and sophisticated investors under its existing Listing Rule 7.1 and 7.1A placement capacity at an issue price of $0.05 per Share (Tranche 1).
In addition to Tranche 1 and subject to shareholder approval, the Company will issue up to 3.8m Placement Shares to Company Director, who have committed $110,000 in the Placement, along with other institutional, professional, and sophisticated investors (Tranche 2).
Placement participants will be issued one attaching unquoted option for every Placement Share issued. The options will be exercisable at $0.10 each, expiring 3 years from the date of issue (Options) and will be issued subject to shareholder approval.
Placement funds raised will be used for the following:
- Auld Creek – drilling and Ionic Leach soil sampling.
- Sams Creek – drilling, mapping and Ionic Leach soil sampling.
- Langdons – mapping, Ionic Leach soil sampling and trenching.
- Big River North – Ionic Leach soil sampling
- Working capital and costs of the Placement.
Evolution Capital Pty Ltd (Evolution) and Morgans Corporate Limited (Morgans) acted as Joint Lead Managers to the Placement. Subject to shareholder approval, Evolution and Morgans will receive 10,000,000 Options upon completion of the Placement.
New Managing Director Appointment
The Company also wishes to advise that, Mr Victor Rajasooriar will be appointed as the Company’s new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, commencing on 2 April 2024.
Mr Rajasooriar joined the Siren Board as a Non-Executive Director in September 2023 and prior to that was the Managing Director and CEO of Panoramic Resources (ASX:PAN). He is a highly experienced Australian mining executive and Board Director with over 25 years of operational and technical experience across both underground and open pit mining operations.
Mr Rajasooriar brings to Siren a very comprehensive and successful mining career holding senior roles with major resource companies, including Managing Director and CEO of Echo Resources Limited (ASX:EAR) until the completion of a takeover by Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST). Prior to joining Echo, Victor held the role of Chief Operating Officer for leading underground mining contractor Barminco and has held senior roles with Gold Fields and Newmont Mining.
With Newmont Victor managed the operational responsibility of the Waihi Gold Operation a significant gold producer in the North Island of New Zealand between 2006 – 2008.
Victor holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Mining) from the WA School of Mines and is a member of both the Australian Institute of Company Directors and the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.
The terms and conditions relating to Mr Rajasooriar’s employment are yet to be finalised and will be announced in due course.
Siren’s current Executive Chairman and Managing Director Mr Brian Rodan will transition into the position of Non-Executive Chairman by the end of April.
Siren’s Executive Chairman, Brian Rodan commented:
“We would like to thank the overwhelming support from existing shareholders and welcome new shareholders to the register as part of this capital raising. I would like to extend my gratitude to both Morgans and Evolution for managing this raise.
I look forward to the ongoing and continuing support for all parties as we work towards increasing our current resource base and advancing both the Sams Creek and Reefton / Auld Creek projects to successful Mining Permit application status.
With the appointment of Mr Victor Rajasooriar to the Managing Directors role, I am very confident that Siren holds the requisite expertise to continue advancing the Company’s projects to eventual Gold and Antimony production on the South Island of New Zealand, a Tier 1 country with a leading mining industry”.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Siren Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
