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Edited by Georgia Williams
Oct. 05, 2026 10:07AM PST
Global industries rely heavily on gallium to manufacture artificial intelligence hardware, advanced renewable energy infrastructure, telecommunications equipment, and defense systems.
Janos Varga / IStock
Greek industrial conglomerate Metlen (LSE:MTLN) has secured a long-term commercial agreement to supply a major Japanese chemical company with gallium, allocating up to 16 percent of the annual output from its upcoming production facility.
The contract marks the second major forward-sale for the Greek plant, which is currently under construction and scheduled to begin commercial production in the third quarter of 2027.
With a total planned capacity of 50 metric tons per annum, Metlen management projects the facility’s entire output will be fully contracted months before operations officially commence.
The facility will establish the first integrated gallium production pipeline in Europe. Operating through its Critical & Rare Metals division, which is a sub-sector of the M Metals Business Unit, Metlen extracts the raw material utilizing proprietary technology and secured feedstock from its historic, wholly owned Aluminium of Greece industrial plant.
Global industries rely heavily on gallium to manufacture artificial intelligence hardware, advanced renewable energy infrastructure, telecommunications equipment, and defense systems.
Due to the overwhelming concentration of the metal’s global production, technology and industrial companies are actively attempting to develop alternative supply chains outside existing dominant markets.
“The international response to our gallium project continues to exceed expectations,” Metlen Executive Chairman Evangelos Mytilineos said in a statement. “The successive commercial agreements we are announcing demonstrate that global industry is actively seeking reliable, high-quality and diversified supply sources.”
“Through this investment, Greece is becoming part of a new global technology ecosystem, while Europe is steadily establishing its role in a strategic market that will underpin the next generation of industrial and technological innovation,” Mytilineos added.
A separate primary supply agreement was finalized in July 2026 with a leading US technology company. That initial transaction committed approximately 25 percent of the Greek facility's annual gallium production, establishing the first major commercial supply contract between a European gallium producer and a US technology firm.
The European Commission formally designated the Metlen gallium facility as a Strategic Project under the Critical Raw Materials Act. Additionally, the European Investment Bank approved financing for the development under the REPowerEU framework.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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