Bold Ventures Closes Sale of 42 Claim Units at Burchell

Bold Ventures Closes Sale of 42 Claim Units at Burchell

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) (OTCQB: BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that further to its news releases dated September 21, 2026 and November 2, 2026 it has closed the sale of 42 claims (the "42 Claims") to Gold X2. The claims are located along the west boundary of Bold's 242 claim Burchell Property (the "Property") adjoining Gold X2's Moss Project. Gold X2 purchased the 42 Claims in exchange for consideration of:

  • C$500,000 cash.
  • 150,000 common shares of Gold X2.
  • A 2% NSR royalty on all Canadian Critical Minerals (excluding copper) mined from within the subject claims. Gold X2 maintains the right to buy back one half of the NSR (1%) for C$1,000,000 cash.

The 42 Claims cover approximately 6.5 km2 and are subject to an existing 3% net smelter return royalty, one half of which can be purchased for C$2.5 million. After giving effect to the sale, the Burchell Project now covers an area of approximately 39.4 km2 comprising 200 mining claim units.

The technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Coleman Robertson, B.Sc., P. Geo., the Company's V.P. Exploration and a qualified person (QP) for the purposes of NI 43-101.

Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects are an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand. Our target commodities are comprised of: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr). The Critical Metals list and a description of the Provincial and Federal electrification plans are posted on the Bold website here.

About Bold Ventures Inc.

The Company explores for Precious, Battery and Critical Metals in Canada. Bold is exploring properties located in active gold and battery metals camps in the Thunder Bay and Wawa regions of Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metals district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.

For additional information about Bold Ventures and our projects please visit boldventuresinc.com or contact us at 416-864-1456 or email us at info@boldventuresinc.com.

   
"Bruce A MacLachlan" "David B Graham"
Bruce MacLachlan  David Graham
President and COO  CEO
   
Direct line: (705) 266-0847  
   
Email: bruce@boldventuresinc.com  

 

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323449

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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