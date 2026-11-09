Ucore Announces Investor Conference Schedule and Consultant Engagements

Ucore Announces Investor Conference Schedule and Consultant Engagements

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU,OTC:UURAF) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that members of its management team will participate in three investor conferences during November and December 2026.

Management will discuss Ucore's rare earth separation strategy and progress toward commercial deployment of RapidSX™ at the Louisiana Strategic Metals Complex ("SMC").

"Our focus is on moving RapidSX™ from demonstration to commercial deployment at the Louisiana SMC," said Pat Ryan, P.Eng., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ucore. "These conferences provide an opportunity to discuss that work directly with investors and explain our planned next steps in building North American rare earth processing capacity."

Conference Schedule

Deutsche Bank Global Space and Defense Tech Summit

Tuesday and Wednesday, November 17 and 18, 2026 | New York City
The summit connects executives and investors across space and defense technology through panels, investor meetings and networking. Peter Manuel, Ucore's Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will attend at Deutsche Bank Center in New York City.

B. Riley Securities Convergence Conference

Wednesday, December 2, 2026 | New York City
The Energy, Power, Infrastructure conference brings together institutional investors and companies in mining, nuclear energy and digital infrastructure. Ucore's participation includes investor meetings and an analyst-hosted roundtable. The event is invitation-only.

Emerging Growth Conference

Wednesday, December 9, 2026 | 4:10 to 4:20 p.m. Eastern Time
Virtual presentation | Pat Ryan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Pat Ryan will deliver a 10-minute corporate update for shareholders and prospective investors. Emerging Growth is an online conference connecting public company management with individual and institutional investors, investment advisers and analysts.

Register for Ucore's December 9 presentation: Attend online

To request meetings at the Deutsche Bank or B. Riley conferences, investors should contact the organizer or their institutional sales representative. Access and scheduling are subject to each organizer's requirements.

Consultant Engagements

The Company also announces the following consultant engagements, pursuant to which, among other things, the consultants referenced below have agreed to provide certain investor relations services in accordance with Policy 3.4 – Investor Relations, Promotional and Market-Making Activities of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). These engagements remain subject to acceptance by the Exchange.

Investing News Network

The Company has entered into an advertising and investor awareness campaign with Dig Media Inc., doing business as Investing News Network ("INN"). INN, a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, has been providing independent news and investor education since 2007 through its platform at www.investingnews.com. INN has been engaged for a three-month term, effective November 9, 2026, for a one-time payment of CAD$25,000. No equity consideration will be paid in connection with this engagement. As of the date of this press release, INN does not hold any securities of the Company.

Eric Goldstein

The Company has entered into an investor relations and advisory services agreement with Eric Goldstein (the "Consultant"), an independent contractor based in St. Petersburg, Florida, USA. The Consultant will provide investor relations and communications support services. The agreement is for an initial six-month term, effective November 9, 2026, at a monthly fee of US$6,000, with the option to renew for additional six-month terms by mutual agreement. Either party may terminate the agreement without cause upon 60 days' written notice or for material breach by the other party if such breach is not cured within 10 days after written notice of the breach. In connection with the engagement, the Company will grant the Consultant 150,000 stock options, subject to the acceptance of the Exchange. The options will be exercisable into common shares at a price of $2.14 per share and will expire five years from the grant date of November 9, 2026. One-third of the options will vest after six months, with one-third vesting every six months thereafter until fully vested. The Consultant is currently a minority shareholder of the Company.

MZ Group

The Company has entered into an investor relations consulting agreement with MZHCI, LLC, a MZ Group company ("MZ Group"), based in Columbus, Georgia, USA. MZ Group will provide investor relations, investor engagement and communications support services. The agreement is for an initial six-month term, effective November 9, 2026, at a monthly fee of US$15,000, and will automatically renew for successive 12-month terms unless either party delivers to the other party at least 60 days' prior written notice of non-renewal before the end of the then-current term. Notwithstanding the foregoing, MZ Group may also terminate the agreement upon written notice if the Company fails to pay, in a timely manner, the compensation contemplated by the agreement and described herein. In connection with the engagement, the Company will grant MZ Group 200,000 stock options, subject to the acceptance of the Exchange. The options will be exercisable into common shares at a price of $2.14 per share and will expire five years from the grant date of November 9, 2026. One-third of the options will vest after six months, with one-third vesting every six months thereafter until fully vested. As of the date of this press release, MZ Group does not hold any securities of the Company.

# # #

About Ucore Rare Metals Inc

Ucore develops technologies for separating rare earth elements and critical metals. The Company is advancing RapidSX™ at its Commercialization and Demonstration Facility in Kingston, Ontario, and working toward commercial deployment at its Louisiana Strategic Metals Complex in Alexandria, Louisiana. Its strategy is to help diversify North American rare earth supply through processing capacity and industry partnerships. Ucore also controls the Bokan-Dotson Ridge rare earth project in Southeast Alaska.

Ucore trades on the Exchange under the symbol "UCU" and on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol "UURAF". For more information, visit www.ucore.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements about the ability of the above-referenced consultants to heighten capital market awareness and understanding of Ucore or achieve any of the other aforementioned potential or anticipated benefits that may be derived from the Company's engagement of these consultants, Ucore's anticipated conference participation, investor outreach, consultant services and plans to commercialize RapidSX™ and develop the Louisiana SMC. These statements reflect management's current expectations and assume that conference schedules and management availability remain substantially unchanged, contracted services are delivered as contemplated, and the Company obtains the financing, permits, feedstock, equipment and personnel required to execute its plans. Actual outcomes may differ materially because of scheduling changes, service-provider performance, financing constraints, permitting or construction delays, technology scale-up challenges and other business or other risks, including risks relating to the Company failing to obtain the requisite regulatory approvals (including the acceptance of the Exchange) and the engagement of the above-referenced consultants on the terms described herein. Further risks are described in Ucore's continuous disclosure filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, are not guarantees of future performance and should not be relied upon unduly. Except where required by law, Ucore undertakes no obligation to update them.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACTS

Mark MacDonald
Vice President, Investor Relations
Ucore Rare Metals Inc.
1.902.482.5214
mark@ucore.com | www.ucore.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323195

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

UCU:CCtsxv:ucucritical minerals investing
UCU:CC
Ucore Rare Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Ucore Rare Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Ucore Rare Metals Inc

Ucore Rare Metals

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. is engaged in REE resource development and in commercializing IMC's critical metals separation technology, RapidSX(TM), for the mining/metals extraction industry - guided by the principles of ESG. Through strategic partnerships, this includes disrupting China's dominance of the US REE supply chain through the development of a HREE processing facility founded on RapidSX(TM) technology, the Alaska SMC in SE Alaska, and the long-term development of its Bokan Mountain HREE resource

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. is engaged in REE resource development and in commercializing IMC's critical metals separation technology, RapidSX(TM), for the mining/metals extraction industry - guided by the principles of ESG. Through strategic partnerships, this includes disrupting China's dominance of the US REE supply chain through the development of a HREE processing facility founded on... Keep Reading...
Ucore Receives Initial Machine A Commissioning Feedstock at the Louisiana SMC

Ucore Receives Initial Machine A Commissioning Feedstock at the Louisiana SMC

Ucore announces arrival of initial commissioning feed material, updates on Factory Acceptance Testing, and highlights the features of Machine AUcore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU,OTC:UURAF) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received 50+ tonnes of mixed... Keep Reading...
Ucore Provides Louisiana SMC Organizational and Project Team Updates

Ucore Provides Louisiana SMC Organizational and Project Team Updates

Orbital Engineering leads an expanded engineering consortium advancing engineering, permitting, procurement, construction, and operational readiness in Alexandria, LouisianaUcore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU,OTC:UURAF) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has... Keep Reading...
Operational Update September 2026

Operational Update September 2026

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Operational Update September 2026Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Periodic table section showing gallium.

Metlen Inks Second Major Gallium Deal with Japanese Firm

Greek industrial conglomerate Metlen Energy & Metals (LSE:MTLN,OTCPL:MTLPF) has secured a long-term commercial agreement to supply a major Japanese chemical company with gallium, allocating up to 16 percent of the annual output from its upcoming production facility.The contract marks the second... Keep Reading...
Apex Extends Trinity Zone 200 m with 3.55% REO over 116.0 m and 2.35% over 171.5 m in Western Step-out Drilling at Rift

Apex Extends Trinity Zone 200 m with 3.55% REO over 116.0 m and 2.35% over 171.5 m in Western Step-out Drilling at Rift

Apex Critical Metals Corp. ("Apex" or the "Company") (CSE:APXC)(OTCQX:APXCF)(FWB:KL9)(Euronext Access Paris:MLAPX), a mineral exploration company focused on advancing its strategic 100%-controlled Rift Rare Earth Project within the Elk Creek Carbonatite Complex in southeastern Nebraska, U.S.A.,... Keep Reading...
Orión Scoping Study Advances Case for Eu’s First Rare Earths, Zircon and Titanium Mine

Orión Scoping Study Advances Case for Eu’s First Rare Earths, Zircon and Titanium Mine

Osmond Resources Limited (ASX: OSM) (OSM or the Company) is pleased to announce the compelling outcomes of the Scoping Study (Scoping Study or Study) for its Orión EU Critical Minerals Project (Orión or the Project), located in Jaén Province, Andalucía, Southern Spain, ~235km south of... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Ucore Rare Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Ucore Rare Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Axel Secures Clearances for Minas Gerais' First Rare Earth in Situ Recovery Field Programme

Ucore Receives Initial Machine A Commissioning Feedstock at the Louisiana SMC

Lahontan Plans Drilling to Test Historic Waste Rock at Santa Fe - A Potential Source of Additional Low Cost Gold Production

Nevada Sunrise Completes Ground Gravity Survey at the Fivemile Gold Project, Cortez Mining District, Nevada

Related News

rare earth investing

Axel Secures Clearances for Minas Gerais' First Rare Earth in Situ Recovery Field Programme

gold investing

Gold Majors’ Q3 Free Cash Flow Falls as Spending and Costs Rise

gold investing

Gold Rebounds After Jobs Data Sparks Friday Selloff

precious metals investing

Lahontan Plans Drilling to Test Historic Waste Rock at Santa Fe - A Potential Source of Additional Low Cost Gold Production

battery metals investing

Nevada Sunrise Completes Ground Gravity Survey at the Fivemile Gold Project, Cortez Mining District, Nevada

precious metals investing

Flow Metals Models 3D Subsurface of Porphyry-Epithermal Target at Sixtymile Valley

base metals investing

CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes HyProMag USA Advances North Texas Rare Earth Magnet Facility With First Major Equipment Delivery