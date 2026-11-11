CoTec Holdings Corp. Files Third Quarter Financial Statements and MD&A and Provides Market Commentary

CoTec Holdings Corp. Files Third Quarter Financial Statements and MD&A and Provides Market Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQX:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and the accompanying management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, and to provide commentary on the recent trading activity in its common shares. The financial statements and MD&A can be accessed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Company's Chief Executive Officer, Julian Treger, and Chief Financial Officer, Braam Jonker, will host an investor webinar on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 10:00am PT / 12:00pm ET to discuss the results and provide an update across CoTec's portfolio. A Q&A period will follow the presentation. Investors that want to attend the presentation may do so by clicking here to register. Should the aforementioned link not work, please copy and paste the following link to your browser:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0BleAlHIQvainspWiiV9mA#/registration

Market commentary

CoTec has noted the recent decline in the market price of its common shares. Further to its news release of October 30, 2026, the Company confirms that it is not aware of any undisclosed material information, and that there has been no material change in its business, operations or previously announced project timelines, that would account for the recent trading activity. The Company continues to operate in the ordinary course and remains focused on executing its business plan as previously disclosed.

Julian Treger, CoTec CEO commented; "CoTec continued to make strong progress in the roll out of its operations during the quarter and subsequent to quarter-end, and we do not believe our recent share price performance reflects that progress.

At HyProMag USA, first sample magnets have been supplied to potential customers in the United States, electrical power capacity has been secured and the first major process equipment has now been delivered to the Northlake, Texas facility. Magnet cutting and finishing operations remain targeted for commissioning in the first half of 2027, followed by Phase 1 in mid-2028. Beyond Northlake, the independent Pre-Feasibility Study announced on October 27, 2026 outlines options to quadruple planned U.S. rare earth magnet capacity over time through three additional plants, indicating an incremental post-tax NPV of up to US$2.1 billion based on forecast prices.

At Lac Jeannine, test work has confirmed the project's ability to produce a high-purity iron concentrate, and the feasibility study is expected to be completed by mid-2027.

We remain very encouraged by developments at MagIron, which announced a positive pig iron concept study and completed a successful pot-grate pellet test program during the quarter, and which continues to engage with potential customers and financing partners for the re-start of its facilities.

The completion of our $20 million convertible debenture financing has improved our liquidity as we advance the Northlake facility, and discussions with potential project financiers for HyProMag USA are progressing. We remain highly focused on executing our strategy and delivering the milestones ahead, which we believe will ultimately be reflected in value for our shareholders."

Financial results

The Company announced a net loss of $4.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, which included $1.2 million in general and administrative expenses and professional fees. The remaining loss was largely attributable to non-cash accounting provisions, including the Company's proportionate share of losses from equity-accounted associates and joint ventures, finance expenses and share-based compensation.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Company reported a net loss of $14.5 million. Cash used in operating activities, before changes in non-cash working capital, was $4.0 million, with the difference largely due to accounting provisions similar in nature to the above.

Highlights for the quarter include:

Operational

  • HyProMag USA (60.3% interest) - recycling of rare earth NdFeB permanent magnets:
    • Supplied first sample magnets to potential customers in the United States, and is engaging with multiple customers across North America, spanning both smaller customers and OEMs
    • Announced a phased development approach for its rare earth magnet recycling and manufacturing facility in Northlake, Texas (the "Northlake Texas Facility") in July 2026, with magnet cutting and finishing operations initially utilizing up to 20 tonnes of magnet blocks supplied by HyProMag Group operations in the United Kingdom and Germany
    • CoTec's wholly owned subsidiary, CoTec USA, paid deposits and progress payments totaling $9.3 million as at September 30, 2026 toward the acquisition of rare earth magnet making equipment and pre-engineering
    • Progressed the Northlake Texas Facility Class 2 AACE capital cost estimate and detailed design study led by PegasusTSI and BBA to approximately 38% complete, with a 3D plant model completed
    • Feedstock discussions are underway with several other large recyclers to diversify HyProMag USA's feedstock supply
  • MagIron (16.7% interest) - extensive iron ore resource, concentrator and pelletizer in Minnesota and Indiana:
    • Announced positive results of a pig iron concept and economic study prepared by Primetals Technologies, identifying three technically credible pathways to produce approximately 2 million tonnes per annum of granulated pig iron at the MagIron facilities in Minnesota and Indiana
    • Completed its first independent full pot-grate pellet test program at the Natural Resources Research Institute, University of Minnesota, with fired pellets demonstrating excellent strength and durability and excellent performance under direct reduction conditions
    • CoTec exercised 119,261 MagIron warrants during the quarter for aggregate consideration of US$221k, following which its undiluted equity interest was 16.7%
  • Lac Jeannine Project (100% option) - iron ore tailings project in Quebec Canada:
    • Confirmed the project's ability to produce high-purity iron concentrate in July 2026, based on metallurgical test work at Corem as part of the ongoing feasibility study
    • Provided an update on the commercial deployment of the first Salter SCMG2 multi-gravity separator, with factory acceptance testing commenced at Salter's UK facility prior to shipment to Corem in Québec

Corporate

  • Completed the initial closing of a non-brokered private placement of unsecured convertible debentures on September 17, 2026 for $12.1 million and, post quarter-end, the final closing on October 15, 2026 for $7.9 million, bringing the total raised to $20 million, including $6.75 million subscribed by Kings Chapel International Limited, an insider and control person of the Company. The convertible debentures bear interest at 12.5% per annum, mature on September 10, 2031 and are convertible into common shares at $1.75 per share
  • Ended the quarter with $9.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, a further $0.5 million of restricted cash and working capital of $5.7 million, before the proceeds of the final closing
  • Finalized the joint venture shareholder agreement with U.S. based Copper Intelligence Inc. on September 29, 2026 to target the processing of historical copper tailings opportunities in the Democratic Republic of Congo
  • Post quarter-end, entered into a non-binding framework agreement with Battery Mineral Resources Corp. ("BMR") establishing a pathway toward the potential formation of a strategic economic joint venture at BMR's Punitaqui Mining Complex in Chile using CoTec technologies
  • Received gross proceeds of $75k from the exercise of 150,000 stock options
  • Engaged Epstein Research to provide investor relations services in July 2026

About CoTec

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQX:CTHCF) is redefining the future of resource extraction and recycling. Focused on rare earth magnets and strategic materials, CoTec integrates breakthrough technologies with strategic assets to unlock secure, sustainable, and low-cost supply chains.

CoTec's mission is clear: accelerate the energy transition while strengthening strategic mineral supply chains for the countries we operate in. By investing in and deploying disruptive technologies, the Company delivers capital-efficient, scalable solutions that transform marginal assets, tailings, waste streams, and recycled products into high-value critical minerals.

From its HyProMag USA magnet recycling joint venture in Texas, to iron tailings reprocessing and reclamation in Québec, to next-generation copper and iron solutions backed by global majors, CoTec is building a diversified portfolio with long-term growth, rapid cash flow potential, and high barriers to entry. The result is a differentiated platform at the intersection of technology, sustainability, and strategic materials.

For more information, please visit www.cotec.ca

For further information, please contact:

Braam Jonker - (604) 992-5600

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Statements in this press release regarding the Company and its investments which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" which involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to the roll out of the Company's operational opportunities; the development of the Northlake Texas Facility, including the targeted commissioning of magnet cutting and finishing operations in the first half of 2027 and of Phase 1 in mid-2028; the results of HyProMag USA's Pre-Feasibility Study and the potential development of additional production plants; feedstock supply and customer offtake for HyProMag USA; discussions with potential financing partners and the availability of financing for the Company and its investments; the expected completion of the Lac Jeannine feasibility study by mid-2027; MagIron's pig iron and DR-grade pellet strategy and the potential re-start of its facilities; the potential joint ventures with Copper Intelligence Inc. and BMR; management's beliefs regarding the Company's share price and the progress of its operations; as well as management's expectations with respect to other current and potential future investments and the benefits to the Company which may be implied from such statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements, due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to continue as a going concern and the availability of financing on acceptable terms or at all; resource and reserve risks; environmental risks and costs; permitting and regulatory risks; labor costs and shortages; uncertain supply and price fluctuations in materials; increases in energy costs; labor disputes and work stoppages; leasing costs and the availability of equipment; heavy equipment demand and availability; contractor and subcontractor performance issues; worksite safety issues; project delays and cost overruns; extreme weather conditions; social disruptions; availability of suitable feedstock; the ability to secure customer offtake and feedstock supply arrangements; changes in rare earth, magnet and iron ore prices; the accuracy of the estimates and assumptions underlying HyProMag USA's Pre-Feasibility Study and other technical studies; and volatility in the market price of the Company's common shares, which may be affected by factors unrelated to the Company's operating performance. The estimated post-tax NPV of the plants evaluated in HyProMag USA's Pre-Feasibility Study is a financial outlook within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. It is based on the assumptions set out in the Company's news release dated October 27, 2026, including forecast market prices and a 7% real discount rate, is provided to illustrate the potential economics of the expansion evaluated in the study, was approved by HyProMag USA's management on October 26, 2026, and may not be appropriate for other purposes. For further details regarding risks and uncertainties facing the Company please refer to "Risk Factors" in the Company's filing statement dated April 6, 2022 and to the Company's most recent MD&A, copies of which may be found under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements in this press release except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release and are encouraged to read the Company's continuous disclosure documents which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: CoTec Holdings Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

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CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH)

CoTec Holdings

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Investor Insight

CoTec Holdings combines proprietary processing technologies with undervalued and legacy resource assets to create high-margin opportunities across rare earths, iron and copper sectors. With three execution-stage projects and a significant discount to attributable NAV, CoTec provides differentiated exposure to strategic minerals tied to electrification, AI infrastructure and supply-chain security.

Overview

CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH, OTCQX:CTHCF) is redefining the future of rare earth magnet recycling and strategic material extraction. Its portfolio spans rare earth magnet recycling, iron tailings reprocessing and emerging copper extraction technologies, all directed at fast-tracking revenue generation and reducing energy and capital intensity compared to conventional mining.CoTec Holdings mining model

Key Technologies

The company’s modular, capital-efficient model — including joint ventures and strategic subsidiaries — positions it for scalable growth and streamlined execution. With significant advancement in project execution, two completed feasibility studies, a third underway and an independent pre-feasibility study for HyProMag USA’s U.S. expansion completed in October 2026, CoTec is moving toward transforming its technology suite into commercial operations.

Why Invest in CoTec?

Why invest in CoTec Holdings

  • Differentiated Growth Model: Capital-light strategy deploying modular technologies at brownfield assets to accelerate timelines and reduce capital intensity.
  • Strategic Commodity Exposure: Exposure to rare earths, iron and copper — key materials for electrification, AI infrastructure, robotics and other critical supply chains.
  • Execution-Stage Portfolio: Three projects advancing through feasibility, engineering and financing stages.
  • Aligned Leadership: Strong insider ownership and experienced management with deep mining and capital markets expertise.
  • Lower-Carbon Production: Technologies designed to reduce energy use, water consumption and emissions relative to conventional mining.

Company Highlights

  • Technology-Driven Value Creation: Deploys proprietary, low-carbon processing technologies to extract value from waste, tailings and marginal deposits that traditional mining overlooks.
  • Execution-Stage Projects: Advancing three core assets — HyProMag USA magnet recycling, the Lac Jeannine iron tailings project, and MagIron iron ore feedstock, concentrator and pelletizer — with clear development pathways.
  • Expanding Rare Earth Footprint: HyProMag USA advances its scalable US hub-and-spoke rare earth magnet recycling roll-out using the Hydrogen Processing of Magnetic Scrap (“HPMS”) technology, with Inserma HDD pre-processing machines installed in South Carolina and Nevada and power secured for the Texas Hub. An independent Pre-Feasibility Study (October 2026) outlines a four-plant U.S. platform that would roughly quadruple planned magnet capacity to approximately 4,192 metric tons per year by 2034.
  • Strategic Copper Focus: Established a new subsidiary, CoTec Copper, to accelerate targeted investment in copper tailings and copper sulfide deposits globally, leveraging CoTec’s core technologies to unlock value.
  • Iron Ore & Green Steel: Advancing iron tailings reprocessing at Lac Jeannine and supporting the restart of MagIron in Minnesota and Indiana, which is now advancing merchant pig iron as its primary development strategy while retaining DR-grade pellet optionality, to supply high-grade feedstock for low-carbon steel production.
  • Strong Insider Support: Insiders own approximately 58 percent of shares, reinforcing alignment with long-term value creation.
  • Experienced Leadership: Board and executives bring deep mining, technology and capital markets experience from leading global organizations.

Key Technologies and Assets

HyProMag USA Projec

HyProMag USA project

HyProMag USA is CoTec’s flagship rare earth recycling platform and a cornerstone of its strategy to localize critical mineral supply chains. The project deploys Hydrogen Processing of Magnetic Scrap technology to recover neodymium iron boron magnets from end-of-life electronics and industrial equipment through a simplified hydrogen-based process that bypasses traditional chemical separation and smelting. This short-loop approach dramatically reduces energy use, water consumption and emissions while lowering operating complexity and cost.

The company’s phased development plan is targeting commissioning of its initial neodymium-iron-boron magnet cutting and finishing operations in Texas in H1 2027, with Phase 1 of the integrated Northlake, Texas recycling and magnet manufacturing facility targeted for completion in mid-2028. Up to 20 tonnes of magnet blocks supplied by HyProMag Group in the United Kingdom and Germany will be shaped and finished at HyProMag USA's operations for U.S. customers. Power capacity for the Texas Hub has been secured with Oncor, expected to be supplied predominantly from renewable energy, and contractor selection and permitting are underway. In October 2026, an independent Pre-Feasibility Study by PegasusTSI and BBA USA outlined an expansion to three additional plants and a Central Texas Hub, taking the platform to approximately 6,000 metric tons per year of salable material by 2034.

Watch an overview of HyProMag USA here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v0d7rKdwu_s

Highlights

  • CoTec holds a 60.3 percent economic interest.
  • Northlake, Texas facility post-tax NPV of approximately US$723 million at forecast prices (October 2026 update to the 2024 Feasibility Study, reflecting detailed engineering and finalized equipment orders).
  • Northlake capital cost estimated at approximately US$167 million (AACE Class 2), with Phase 1 targeting about 1,034 metric tons per year of payable production and Phase 2 about 1,526 metric tons per year.
  • Initial magnet cutting and finishing operations, and first U.S. magnet sales, targeted for H1 2027.
  • Independent Pre-Feasibility Study (October 2026) indicates an incremental post-tax NPV of US$1.85 billion to US$2.06 billion and post-tax IRR of 31 to 36 percent for three additional plants and a Central Texas Hub, at a capital cost of approximately US$623 million to US$656 million; combined with Northlake, platform post-tax NPV of US$2.6 billion to US$2.8 billion and NdFeB magnet capacity of approximately 4,192 metric tons per year by 2034.
  • Inserma pre-processing machines have been installed at South Carolina and Nevada facilities to support feedstock preparation and scale-up of the hub-and-spoke rollout.
  • Integrated Texas Hub’s Hydrogen Processing of Magnet Scrap section targeted for mid-2028.
  • HyProMag GmbH, the HyProMag Group’s German operation in Pforzheim, was designated a Strategic Project under the EU Critical Raw Materials Act in October 2026, underscoring the strategic relevance of the HPMS technology.

Lac Jeannine Iron Project

CoTec Holdings Lac Jeannine Iron project

The Lac Jeannine project is an advanced tailings reprocessing initiative designed to transform legacy mining waste into high-purity iron concentrate for steelmaking. By leveraging existing infrastructure and modern processing technologies, the project aims to unlock value from previously discarded material while simultaneously advancing environmental reclamation. This approach aligns economic return with environmental remediation and supports domestic iron supply.

Metallurgical test work has demonstrated the project's ability to produce a high-purity iron concentrate grading in excess of 67 percent FeT, the threshold for high-purity iron under the Québec and Canadian critical and strategic minerals frameworks. CEO Julian Treger said that this validates the resource’s quality and the effectiveness of the company’s processing strategy. “(It also supports) our vision of transforming a historic environmental liability into a strategic asset capable of supporting the global transition to lower-carbon steel production."

Highlights

  • Indicated resource of about 31 Mt at 6.8 percent iron and inferred resource of about 71 Mt at 6.8 percent iron (2026 MRE).
  • After-tax NPV7 of US$91.9 million and IRR of 29.6 percent (2026 PEA).
  • Initial capex estimated at US$69.4 million.
  • 15-year mine life
  • A 41 percent increase in the resource according to the 2026 PEA, with a global increase in total iron grade from 6.7 to 6.8 percent.
  • Feasibility Study underway with BBA Consulting, with permitting and offtake discussions in progress.

MagIron represents a restart-ready brownfield iron ore deposit, concentrator and pelletizer project in Minnesota and Indiana, that benefits from an estimated $660m in historical capital investment, targeting the production of direct-reduction grade pellets for low-carbon steelmaking. The project benefits from extensive existing infrastructure and prior capital investment, allowing rapid recommissioning compared with greenfield developments. Its strategic positioning targets rising demand for domestically sourced feedstock for electric arc furnaces and decarbonized steel production.

Senior leadership changes have been made to support the ongoing development of MagIron, especially regarding restarting its iron ore concentrator in Minnesota and pellet plant in Indiana. In August 2026, a concept study by Primetals Technologies confirmed three technically credible pathways to produce approximately 2 million tonnes per year of granulated pig iron at MagIron’s facilities. MagIron is now advancing pig iron as its primary development strategy while retaining DR-grade pellet optionality, and independent test work at the Natural Resources Research Institute confirmed that MagIron concentrate can produce DR-grade pellets.

Highlights

  • CoTec owns approximately 17 percent.
  • Definitive Feasibility Study shows after-tax NPV of about US$1.60 billion and IRR about 27.6 percent.
  • Average annual production is about 2.6 Mt DR-grade pellets.
  • Life of mine is about 32 years.
  • Payback period is about 3 years and 7 months.
  • Mine and concentrator permits in place; pellet plant permitting in progress
  • Raised additional capital at a pre-money valuation of US$550 million from existing shareholders

CoTec Copper

CoTec Copper is a dedicated subsidiary created to accelerate the company’s exposure to copper, one of the most strategically important electrification metals. The unit focuses on acquiring and advancing copper tailings projects and sulphide deposits, particularly in historically productive mining jurisdictions where modern processing technologies can unlock additional value from previously uneconomic material. It leverages CoTec’s existing technology portfolio to enhance recoveries and lower operating costs.

Highlights

  • Targets assets in Tier 1 mining regions across the United States, Australia, Latin America and Africa.
  • Focuses on both tailings reprocessing and sulphide copper deposits.
  • Designed as a scalable growth platform to expand CoTec’s copper exposure.
  • Definitive joint venture shareholder agreement with Copper Intelligence (September 2026) to pursue historical copper tailings opportunities in the Democratic Republic of Congo, with funding to be sought from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation and other sources once sufficient scale is achieved.
  • Non-binding framework agreement with Battery Mineral Resources (October 2026) toward a Strategic Economic Joint Venture at the Punitaqui copper mining district in Chile.

Binding Solutions

Binding Solutions provides a cold agglomeration technology that converts ultrafine mineral waste into ISO-compliant pellets or briquettes suitable for industrial use, particularly in green steel production. Unlike traditional pelletizing processes that rely on high-temperature furnaces, this approach operates at low temperatures, drastically reducing energy consumption and emissions while enabling monetization of low-grade or waste materials.

Highlights

  • Uses about 95 percent less energy than conventional pelletizing.
  • Generates about 98 percent fewer emissions.
  • Applicable to iron and other mineral fines.

Ceibo

Ceibo’s oxidative heap-leaching technology is designed to improve copper recovery from sulphide ores such as chalcopyrite, which account for the majority of global copper reserves but are traditionally difficult and costly to process. The process enhances recovery rates while lowering environmental impact and capital intensity, potentially transforming the economics of many existing copper assets.

Highlights

  • Potential recovery improvement from about 30 percent to approximately 75 percent.
  • Targets refractory sulphide deposits often considered uneconomic.
  • CoTec holds a minority equity interest and a seat on the technical advisory board.
  • Completed Series B financing of over US$30 million led by Energy Impact Partners to fund the scaling of the technology.
  • Investor syndicate includes BHP Ventures. Ceibo has partnered with Glencore’s Lomas Bayas operation in Chile (2024) and produced first copper cathodes at a demonstration plant with Compañía Minera San Gerónimo (2025).

WaveCracker

WaveCracker is a microwave-assisted mineral processing technology being advanced in collaboration with McGill University. The system uses targeted microwave energy to weaken mineral structures before conventional processing, improving metal liberation, reducing reagent consumption and lowering overall processing costs.

Highlights

  • Focused initially on copper sulphide applications.
  • Designed to accelerate leaching and recovery kinetics.
  • Builds on more than 30 years of microwave mineral processing research.

Salter Cyclones

Salter Cyclones technology uses multi-gravity separators to recover ultra-fine minerals from tailings streams that traditional processing methods cannot efficiently capture. By enabling recovery of metals from waste material, the system creates new revenue streams while reducing environmental liabilities associated with tailings storage.

Highlights

  • Applicable to iron, manganese and other fine mineral commodities.
  • Exclusive global rights for iron applications and regional exclusivity for manganese during the initial agreement period.
  • Converts waste into high-grade concentrates suitable for market.
  • CoTec-owned commercial-scale SCMG2 unit under assembly in the UK, with factory acceptance testing from Q3 2026, for deployment at Corem in Québec as a commercial testing and demonstration platform supporting Lac Jeannine and third-party iron ore opportunities.

Management Team

Julian Treger - Chief Executive Officer and Director

Julian Treger previously served as the CEO of Anglo Pacific Group before establishing Audley Capital Partners. At Audley, Treger directed the team through acquisitions totaling $570 million and achieved a realized Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of 38 percent. Treger continues to serve as the chairman of Audley Capital and holds both a BA and an MBA from Harvard.

Abraham Jonker - Chief Financial Officer

Abraham Jonker has 30 years of experience in mining finance. He previously served as the Lead Independent Director at Mandalay Resources and has been instrumental in leading over $750 million in equity and debt raises. Jonker is a Chartered Accountant in the UK, Canada, and South Africa and holds a Master's in Tax from Rand Afrikaans University.

John Singleton - Chief Operating Officer

John Singleton possesses over 25 years of experience in mining. His career began at De Beers, and he has since held senior leadership roles at Centamin and Rio Tinto. Singleton is a Fellow of the Royal Geological Society and holds degrees from Imperial College London and the University of Bristol.

John McGagh - Technology Consultant

John McGagh has more than 35 years of experience in digital transformation across various industries. He served as the head of innovation at Rio Tinto and is currently the chief digital officer at Snowy Hydro. McGagh is an adjunct professor at the University of Queensland and a Fellow of the Australian Academy of Technology Science and Engineering.

Eugene Hercun - VP Finance & Investor Relations

Eugene Hercun is a CPA, CA, with 15 years of varied experience in mining finance. He has led metal sales negotiations for more than $200 million annually and holds Level 1 of the CFA designation.

Hugh Thatcher - VP North America

Hugh Thatcher has 25 years of experience as in-house counsel in the mining and industrial sectors, including as Chief Counsel - US at Rio Tinto from 2020 to 2023. He holds a BA from Whitman College and a JD from Vanderbilt University.

Ian French - VP Projects

Ian French has more than 20 years of experience in project delivery and risk advisory across diamonds, gems and precious metals, including as Global Head of Diamond Risk & Security at Rio Tinto, and has led major infrastructure programs for mining companies and governments.

Board of Directors

Lucio Genovese, Independent Chairman

Lucio Genovese currently serves as the CEO of Nage Capital and as the chairman of Ferrexpo plc. He previously held senior roles at Glencore, including CEO of the CIS region. Genovese is a Chartered Accountant with degrees in Commerce and Accounting from the University of Witwatersrand.

Tom Albanese, Non-executive Director

Tom Albanese is the former CEO of Rio Tinto and Vedanta Resources. He was appointed Chair of Franco-Nevada Corporation in May 2026, having served as a director since 2013, and previously served as lead independent director of Nevada Copper. Albanese holds Master's and Bachelor's degrees from the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

Robert (Bob) Harward - Non-Executive Director

Robert Harward is a retired US Navy Vice Admiral (SEAL) and former deputy commander of US Central Command. He served on the US National Security Council and held senior strategy roles at Lockheed Martin and Shield AI.

Erez Ichilov - Non-executive Director

Erez Ichilov previously served as managing director at Traxys Projects, where he led investments in companies such as Nouveau Monde Graphite, Talon Metals, and Li-Cycle. Ichilov holds LLB and MBA degrees.

Sharon Fay - Non-executive Director

Sharon Fay previously served as head of equities and head of responsibility at AllianceBernstein. She built the firm's Corporate Responsibility and Responsible Investment teams. Fay is a Chartered Financial Analyst with a BA from Brown and an MBA from Harvard.

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