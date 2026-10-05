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METLEN Energy & Metals PLC (METLEN or the Company) is the parent company of a multinational industrial and energy group and a leader in metallurgy and energy industries, focusing on sustainability and circular economy. The Company is primary listed on the London Stock Exchange with a secondary listing on the Athens Exchange, having a consolidated turnover and EBITDA of EUR5.68 billion and EUR1.08 billion, respectively, (2024). METLEN's group is a reference point for competitive green metallurgy at the European and global level, whilst operating only vertically integrated bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum production unit in the European Union (E.U.) with privately owned port facilities. In the energy sector, METLEN's group offers comprehensive solutions, covering thermal and renewable energy projects, electricity distribution and trading, alongside investments in grid infrastructure, battery storage, and other green technologies.
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