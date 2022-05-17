Zinc Investing News

(TheNewswire)

Metallum Resources Inc.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Updated assumptions from the NI 43-101 Feasibility Study have increased the Project's Pre-tax NPV to C$383.1m (previously - C$175.8m) and Post-tax NPV to C$287m (previously - $126.3m)

  • The average EBITDA over the mine life increased to C$102m per annum (previously $67.6m); peaking at C$168m during the fourth year of production

  • The Zinc price has increased substantially since the October 2021 Feasibility Study .  The fundamentals for sustained higher prices continue to strengthen due to multiple factors, including zinc's importance in the renewable energy industry

  • The Company is fully funded until a Final Investment Decision (FID) following the recent C$5.2m capital raising

May 17, 2022 – TheNewswire - Metallum Resources Inc. (TSXV:MZN) ( "Metallum" or the "Company") is pleased to announce updated economics for its Superior Lake Zinc and Copper Project ("Project") in Ontario, Canada.  Based on updated assumptions 1 , the Project's NPV 8 Pre-tax has increased to C$383m (previously - C$175.8m) whilst the average EBITDA 3 has increased to C$102m per annum (previously C$67.6m).  Image 1 illustrates the Project's Pre and Post tax NPV 8% returns based on a number of zinc price scenarios.

Image 1: NPV 8 under a range of different zinc price assumptions 1,2,4


Click Image To View Full Size

The significant improvement in prices for the suite of commodities produced at the Project (zinc, copper, silver and gold), has driven the Project's improved returns compared to the Feasibility Study (Table 1 below).  Whilst zinc, the major commodity produced at the Project, price has slightly fallen from its recent a 15-year high (US$2.05 / lb) achieved during April 2022, the fundamentals for the sector are extremely positive due to limited new supply, whilst a significant increase in demand, largely driven by the importance of zinc in multiple renewable energy industry (EV (electric vehicles), solar power generation and wind energy).

1 - Updated commodity prices: Zn: US$1.65/lb, Cu: US$4.22/lb, Au: US$ 1,845/oz, Ag: US$21.6/oz ; 2 -  8% discounted NPV pre-tax; 3 -  Life of mine average EBITDA. Total project EBITDA is $870m; 4 The Feasibility Study was conducted using a Zinc price of US$1.22/lb (US$2,700/t), Copper Price of US$3.31/lb (US$7,300/t), Silver Price of US$21.00/oz, and Gold price of US$1,635/oz.

Image 2: Forecasted zinc demand used on renewables industry 5


Click Image To View Full Size

5 - Source: CRU, IRENA, Teck

Given the strengthening market fundamentals for the Project, the Company is advancing the Project through a number of critical steps prior to making a Final Investment Decision (FID) in the future.  Updates on these initiatives will be released as work is advanced.

The Company is in an excellent financial position following the recent C$5.2m capital raising that sees the Company fully funded until an FID is made.  A summary of the key inputs and outputs in the Feasibility Study and updated returns are highlighted below.

Table 1: Updated Feasibility Assumptions and Outputs

Units

Feasibility Study

(Nov 2021) 2

Updated Assumptions 1

Change C$

Change

%

Average Zinc Production (concentrate)

Tonnes pa

33,401

33,401

-

-

Average Copper Production (concentrate)

Tonnes pa

1,270

1,270

-

-

Mine Life

years

8.5

8.5

-

-

Initial Capex 1

C$ Million

145.1

145.1

-

-

C 1  - Operating Costs

C$ / lb

0.44

0.44

-

-

AISC – operating costs

C$ / lb

0.55

0.51

-0.04

7%

Pre-Tax NPV 8%

C$ Million

175

383

207.3

118%

Pre-Tax IRR

%

26

42

16

62%

Post-Tax NPV 8%

C$ Million

126

287

160.7

127%

Post-Tax IRR

%

23

38

15

65%

Payback

years

2.5

2.25

0.25

11%

Zn Price

USD/lb

1.22

1.65

0.43

35%

Cu Price

USD/lb

3.31

4.22

0.91

27%

Au Price

USD/oz

1,635

1,845

210

13%

Ag Price

USD/oz

21.00

21.60

0.6

3%

1 - Updated commodity prices: Zn: US$1.65/lb, Cu: US$4.22/lb, Au: US$ 1,845/oz, Ag: US$21.6/oz ;

2 - The Feasibility Study was conducted using a Zinc price of US$1.22/lb (US$2,700/t), Copper Price of US$3.31/lb (US$7,300/t), Silver Price of US$21.00/oz, and Gold price of US$1,635/oz.

The Feasibility Study dated effective October 13, 2021 was prepared by DRA Global Limited, along with contributions from other prominent engineering companies. The detailed technical report is available on SEDAR under the Company's profile. The technical report is also available on Metallum's website at metallumzinc.com.

Qualified Person

The news release has been reviewed and approved by Andrew Tims, P.Geo., Exploration Manager of the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

For further information, contact:

Kerem Usenmez, President & CEO

Tel: 604-688-5288;  Fax: 604-682-1514

Email: info@metallumzinc.com

Website: metallumzinc.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and include, without limitation, statements about the Feasibility Study, the updated economics of the Project, and the Company's development plans for the Project. Often, but not always, these forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "estimates", "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "upgraded", "offset", "limited", "contained", "reflecting", "containing", "remaining", "to be", "periodically", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, the uncertainties inherent in the Feasibility Study and the updated economics of the Project; whether exploration and development of the Company's properties will proceed as planned; changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; the Company or any joint venture partner not having the financial ability to meet its exploration and development goals; risks associated with the results of exploration and development activities, estimation of mineral resources and the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; unanticipated costs and expenses; risks associated with COVID-19 including adverse impacts on the world economy, exploration and development efforts and the availability of personnel; and such other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's quarterly and annual filings with securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including but not limited to: the accuracy of the Feasibility Study and the updated economics of the Project; that the Company's stated goals and planned exploration and development activities will be achieved; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

ABOUT Metallum Resources

Metallum Resources (MZN.TSXV) owns 100% of the Superior Lake Zinc and Copper Project in Ontario, Canada.  The Project ranks as the highest grade zinc project in North America with a resource of 2.35 Mt at 17.9% Zn, 0.9% Cu, 0.4 g/t Au and 34 g/t Ag.

The Company completed a positive Feasibility Study that highlights the Project will rank in the lowest quartile of operating costs (C1 costs – C$0.44 / lb; AISC C$0.51 / lb).  These low costs driven by the high grade of the Project drive robust economic returns. The majority of permits and licenses are in place allowing for a quick re-development following a Final investment Decision.

For further details about the Company and the Superior Project, please visit the Company's website at metallumzinc.com .

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Metallum ResourcesTSXV:MZNBase Metals Investing
MZN:CA
Metallum Resources

Metallum Resources

Overview

Market experts believe that global zinc demand is set to outpace production growth in 2021. The zinc market could see upwards of 2.9 percent to 14 million tonnes in production increases as producers worldwide continue to ramp up output in the face of surging demands.

Global zinc production continues to struggle to meet increasing demand. In 2019, 12.8 million tons of zinc was mined, with 33.7 percent of that coming from China. Companies operating advanced, high-quality zinc production assets in the West present investors with an opportunity to satisfy growing global demand without the same level of exposure to geopolitical risk.

One such company is Metallum Resources (TSXV:MZN), which acquired the Superior Lake zinc project from Superior Lake Resources (ASX:SUP). Superior Lake has a prospective JORC-compliant bankable feasibility study. Highlights from the report include an IRR of 31 percent (pre-tax), 9-year mine life with current reserve/resources.

The Superior Lake zinc project consists of two high-grade resource targets: Winston Lake and Pick Lake. Winston Lake produced historic average recoveries at 93.7 percent zinc and 78.3 percent copper, 37 percent Ag and 38 percent Au with approximately 900 Mlbs Zn, 53.7 Mlbs Cu, 1,172 koz Ag, 51.17 koz Au. Likewise, Pick Lake hosts highlighted drilling results of zinc grades up to 40.6 percent over 0.51m and 30.47 percent over 13.4m.


With most major permitting in place, the company plans to commence an extensive drilling campaign and further its established exploration programs to identify additional targets across the Superior Lake property. Existing infrastructure and historic revitalization of the project present the company with fast-tracked and lower-cost development conditions.

Metallum Resources has advantageous positioning in the space of zinc developer valuation. Compared to other players in the market, Metallum Resources presents an excellent CAD$21 million market cap with a robust post-transaction share distribution portfolio. The company has no material debt.

Metallum Resources’ management team has a proven track record of bringing shareholder value. The company is part of the Gold Group, a winning team of results-driven leaders with world-class expertise in mine building, resource expansion and established stakeholder value.

Company Highlights

  • Metallum Resources’ flagship Superior Lake zinc project is near-production, with all infrastructure in place, in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Ontario, and is one of the highest-grade zinc development resources in North America.
  • Current resources estimates place Superior Lake with upwards of 2.07 million indicated tonnes of zinc at 18 percent zinc grades. The current mine life of Superior Lake stands at nine years and the asset has the potential for resource expansion with additional exploration.
  • The Lower Pick Lake massive sulphide Deposit has exceptional historic intercepts but is still largely untested, leaving huge potential for undiscovered, high grade massive sulphide mineralization that is close to existing underground development.
  • The Superior Lake zinc project’s 2 deposits, Winston Lake and Pick Lake, are both highly prospective VMS deposits that host very rich zinc and other metals mineralization.
  • Superior Lake Resources released a JORC-compliant (but not NI 43-101 compliant) Bankable Feasibility Study for the Superior Lake Zinc Project in 2019. Highlights from the report include an IRR of 31 percent (pre-tax), 9-year mine life with current reserve/resources, at 3 percent cut off grade.
  • The company is a significant proponent of stakeholder participation and mining best practices. It boasts strong relationships with community and local skilled workforces and emphasizes safety and sustainability while providing exceptional economic and project development potential.

Key Projects

Superior Lake Zinc Project

The Superior Lake zinc project sits approximately 200 kilometers east of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The project covers 175 kilometers squared and consists of two deposits – Winston Lake and Pick Lake. The property leverages excellent existing infrastructure, including all-weather access roads, transmission lines, tailings dam and over 180,000 meters of surface and undergrounding drilling.

Both highly prospective VMS deposits host very rich zinc and other metals mineralization, which presents Metallum with exceptional exploration and yield possibilities. The project boasts a good 43-101 indicated resource of 2.07 million tonnes at 17.9 percent zinc, 0.8 percent copper, 0.4g/t gold and 33.6 g/t silver and inferred resources at 0.27 million tonnes at 16.2 percent zinc, 1.0 percent copper, 0.3 g/t gold and 37.2 g/t silver. Pick Lake recoveries stand at 97 percent zinc and 54 percent concentrate returned from a test stope conducted before acquisition by Metallum.

Past work on the project includes successful exploratory testing, soil sampling and monitor surveying to measure dilution processing. In 2019, the project saw downhole EM surveying and the completion of three significant drill holes by Superior Lake Resources. This drill campaign adds to the 1,812 surface and underground drill holes in the asset’s database.

Over the next 12 months, the company plans to increase the zinc resources across the asset, dewater the mine and leverage its developmental momentum in advancing potential production. Metallum remains excited for the future of the Superior Lake zinc project and the economic growth that it’s projected to experience.

Superior Lake Resources released a JORC-compliant (but not NI 43-101 compliant) Bankable Feasibility Study for the Superior Lake Zinc Project in 2019. Highlights from the report include an IRR of 31 percent (pre-tax), 9-year mine life with current reserve/resources. Metallum Resource intends to upgrade this study in 2021.

Management Team

Kerem Usenmez — President, CEO & Director

Kerem Usenmez is a geological engineer and a mining entrepreneur with over 20 years of global experience. He has worked in various technical and leadership roles with Inco, Vale and Amec. Usenmez has been involved in mineral discovery exploration and various VMS deposits and discoveries in Canada, such as Duck Pond NFLD, Bathurst in New Brunswick and Northern Manitoba, working mainly in base metals, such as Zinc. Usenmez co-owns Atom Bits, a rapidly growing diamond drilling bit manufacturer in Canada. He is a member of the board of directors of the PDAC and is the co-chair of the Public Affairs Committee.

Kevin Bales — CFO

Kevin Bales has over 20 years of financial reporting experience in the mining and information technology industries. He currently serves as CFO for several public junior exploration companies with operations in Canada, the U.S, Latin America, and Europe. Bales holds a Bachelor of Management degree with a major in accounting.

Robert Middleton — Exploration Manager

Robert Middleton is an exploration geoscientist with over 50 years of experience in the mining and exploration industry in more than 40 countries through Canada, United States, Central America, Europe and Africa. He was involved in VMS deposit discoveries and expanding significant deposits such as Hemlo, Flin Flon, and Bell Creek. He worked as an exploration manager with junior and major companies such as Newmont. He holds a mining diploma from the Provincial Institute of Mining in Haileybury, a B.Sc. and M.Sc. in Applied Geophysics from Michigan Technological University. Middleton was named The Prospector of the year in 2008 by the Ontario Prospectors Association and MNDM, won the “Discovery of the year” awards in 2004 and 2001 and holds Lifetime Achievement Award from NWOPA.

Grant Davey - Director

Grant Davey is an experienced entrepreneur with 30 years of senior management and operational experience in the development, construction and operation of precious metals, base metals, uranium and bulk commodities around the world. More recently, he has been involved in venture capital investments in several exploration and mining projects and has been instrumental in the acquisition and development of the Honeymoon uranium mine in South Australia, the Panda Hill niobium project in Tanzania, the Superior Lake zinc project in Ontario, the Cape Ray gold project in Newfoundland and the acquisition of the Kaylekera Uranium mine in Malawi from Paladin. He is currently a Director of Cradle Resources Limited (ASX:CXX), Lotus Resources Limited (ASX:LOT), and Frontier Energy (ASX:FTE), and is a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors (AICD).

Metallum Resources completes $5.2 million private placement to advance the development of the Superior Lake Zinc Project and Board changes

Metallum Resources completes $5.2 million private placement to advance the development of the Superior Lake Zinc Project and Board changes

(TheNewswire)

Metallum Resources Inc.

April 21, 2022 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia: Metallum Resources Inc. (TSXV:MZN) is pleased to report that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement with the issuance of 87,371,674 units at $0.06 each, for gross proceeds of $5,242,300.  Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one warrant which entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at $0.14 for two years from closing.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Metallum Resources increases proposed non-brokered private placement financing to $5.242 million

Metallum Resources increases proposed non-brokered private placement financing to $5.242 million

(TheNewswire)

Metallum Resources Inc.

April 8, 2022 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia - Metallum Resources Inc. (TSXV:MZN) is pleased to report that its previously announced non-brokered private placement has been oversubscribed and, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, has been increased to 87.37 million units at $0.06 each, to raise gross proceeds of up to $5.242 million. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one warrant which will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share at $0.14 for two years from closing.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Metallum Resources increases proposed non-brokered private placement financing to $5.2 million

Metallum Resources increases proposed non-brokered private placement financing to $5.2 million

(TheNewswire)

Metallum Resources Inc.

April 4, 2022 TheNewswire - V ancouver, British Columbia: Metallum Resources Inc. (TSXV:MZN) is pleased to announce that its previously announced non-brokered private placement has been oversubscribed and, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, has been increased to 86.67 million units at $0.06 each, to raise gross proceeds of up to $5.2 million. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one warrant which will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share at $0.14 for two years from closing.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Metallum Resources announces proposed $5 million Non-brokered Private Placement Financing

Metallum Resources announces proposed $5 million Non-brokered Private Placement Financing

(TheNewswire)

Metallum Resources Inc.

March 21, 2022 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia: Metallum Resources Inc. (TSXV:MZN) is pleased to announce that it proposes to complete, subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange, a non-brokered private placement of up to 83,340,000 units at $0.06 per unit, to raise gross proceeds of $5,000,400.  Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one warrant which will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share at $0.14 for two years from closing.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Metallum Resources Announces Board Changes

Metallum Resources Announces Board Changes

(TheNewswire)

Metallum Resources Inc.

March 15, 2022 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia : Metallum Resources Inc. (TSXV:MZN) ("Metallum" or the "Company") announces today that Grant Davey has been appointed a Director of the Company, in the place of Gordon Tainton who has stepped down from the Board.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Goldplay Signs Letter of Agreement With Portuguese State Owned Mining Company and Files Joint Exploration Application in the World-Class Iberian Pyrite Belt

Goldplay Signs Letter of Agreement With Portuguese State Owned Mining Company and Files Joint Exploration Application in the World-Class Iberian Pyrite Belt

TSXV:AUC)(USOTCQB:AUCCF)(Frankfurt:9FY), (the "Company" or "Goldplay"), is pleased to announce that it has signed a Letter of Agreement (the "LOA") with Empresa de Desenvolvimento Mineiro SA ("EDM"), a Portugese State owned mining company, in regards to an application submitted for a new exploration concession totaling 137 square kilometers ("Monte das Mesas " or the "Property") located in the world-class VMS district in the Iberian Pyrite Belt ("IBT"). The Company believes that the Property holds great potential to host significant base and precious metals mineralization

The LOA was signed by Goldplay and EDM on April 7, 2022 and the Property's exploration application has been filed with the Portuguese Mines Department on May 6, 2022. A consortium agreement will be signed upon granting of the mineral rights. EDM will participate with 15% and Goldplay with 85% in the consortium. EDM will have a free carried interest in the consortium until Goldplay has completed a total of 650,000 Euro in exploration costs. This amount represents the total of EDM's previous exploration expenditures on the Property. Future exploration costs in excess of 650,000 Euro will be funded by each party on proportional basis.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Emerita Accelerates Diamond Drill Program at Romanera Deposit and Increases Program to 70,000 meters

Emerita Accelerates Diamond Drill Program at Romanera Deposit and Increases Program to 70,000 meters

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX V: EMO; OTC: EMOTF) (the "Company" or "Emerita") announces that with the permitting for the Romanera and El Cura deposits now completed at its wholly owned Iberia Belt West Project ("IBW" or the "Project") the focus of the program has shifted to the Romanera Deposit. In order to delineate this deposit and accelerate the Project towards a production decision, the Company intends to complete 70 km of diamond drilling this year.

According to Joaquin Merino, P.Geo, President of Emerita, "Our team is fully prepared and excited to execute on this drill campaign. The core shacks and sampling facilities are in place. Our QA/QC protocols are well established and we have environmental and safety professionals dedicated to the Project to ensure we operate to the highest standards of environmental and safety performance."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
EV Nickel Targets Large Scale Nickel Potential of Carman-Langmuir Area

EV Nickel Targets Large Scale Nickel Potential of Carman-Langmuir Area

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO US WIRE SERVICES

  • The properties acquired earlier this year have had extensive historic exploration: mapping, surface sampling and diamond drilling, which have identified large dunitic bodies with elevated nickel contents
  • Dunitic/peridotitic units are exposed in outcrop and are estimated to extend over at least 8 kilometres of strike on EV Nickel property, across a section of Carman and Langmuir Townships
  • EVNi will now sample the outcrops to verify the nickel potential of the area, planning to start in late spring
  • After the updated surface sampling, EVNi plans to be drilling the area later this year

EV Nickel Inc. (TSXV:EVNI) ("EVNi" or the "Company") is targeting the large-scale nickel potential of its Carman-Langmuir Zone located in Carman and Langmuir Townships, approximately 30 km southeast of Timmins, Ontario

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
C3 Metals' Deep Drilling Provides Key Evidence of Porphyry System at Jasperoide Project, Peru

C3 Metals' Deep Drilling Provides Key Evidence of Porphyry System at Jasperoide Project, Peru

C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's deep core drilling at its Jasperoide copper-gold skarnporphyry project in southern Peru has intersected a hydrothermal alteration system beneath the Montaña de Cobre zone. Drilling intersected a multi-phase hydrothermal alteration system that is coincident with a large Hybrid CSAMT anomaly and indicative of a classic porphyry model.

Jasperoide Phase 2 Drill Program Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Metal Energy Receives 100,000 Metre Drill Permit for 3-Years on Manibridge Project

Metal Energy Receives 100,000 Metre Drill Permit for 3-Years on Manibridge Project

Metal Energy Corp. (the " Company " or " Metal Energy ") (TSXV: MERG) is pleased to announce it has received a 3-year Work Permit (the " Permit ") from the province of Manitoba to allow for 100,000 metres of diamond drilling on the high-grade nickel and copper Manibridge Project (the " Project " or " Manibridge ") in the Thompson Nickel Belt of Manitoba .

"This is a big step forward for Metal Energy as operators advancing Manibridge.  The Permit provide us the necessary approval to continue definition drilling of the Manibridge Mine target, expanding on the Manibridge North high-grade nickel deposit, and drill testing kilometres of prospective greenfield exploration targets over the next 3 years ( Figure 1). We are optimistic that there are more high-grade nickel and copper greenfield discoveries to be made on the Project. Still, we are more confident that the historic Manibridge Mine target has significant growth opportunities for a viable nickel-copper resource.  We are weeks away from starting Phase Two's 10,000 metre summer drill campaign, which is largely focused on delineating a resource on the Manibridge Mine target," said James Sykes , CEO of Metal Energy.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Zinc Acquires the Gayna River Zinc Project by Staking

Fireweed Zinc Acquires the Gayna River Zinc Project by Staking

Fireweed Zinc LTD. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF) is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Gayna River Zinc project located in Northwest Territories, Canada. The Gayna River project contains the Critical Metals Zinc, Gallium, and Germanium in addition to Lead and Silver.

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×