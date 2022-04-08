Zinc Investing News

April 8, 2022 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia - Metallum Resources Inc. is pleased to report that its previously announced non-brokered private placement has been oversubscribed and, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, has been increased to 87.37 million units at $0.06 each, to raise gross proceeds of up to $5.242 million. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one warrant which ...

(TheNewswire)

Metallum Resources Inc.

April 8, 2022 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia - Metallum Resources Inc. (TSXV:MZN) is pleased to report that its previously announced non-brokered private placement has been oversubscribed and, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, has been increased to 87.37 million units at $0.06 each, to raise gross proceeds of up to $5.242 million. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one warrant which will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share at $0.14 for two years from closing.

CPS Capital Group Pty Ltd is acting as a finder in the placement. Funds raised from the financing are intended to be used for general working capital, and to accelerate the development of the Company's Superior Lake Zinc and Copper Project, the highest grade zinc project in North America (see press release dated Oct 14, 2021 ).

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein in the United States or in any other jurisdiction.  The securities referred to in this press release have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act and may not be offered or sold without registration under the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable state securities laws or compliance with the requirements of an exemption from such registration.

About Metallum

Metallum Resources (TSXV:MZN) is developing its Superior Lake Zinc and Copper Project located in Ontario, Canada which has been advanced to the feasibility stage. For more information on the project please visit metallumzinc.com .

Metallum is a member of the Gold Group of companies, led by Simon Ridgway.  For further details about the Company and the Superior Project, please visit the Company's website at metallumzinc.com .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Kerem Usenmez,

President & Chief Executive Officer

Metallum Resources Inc.

Symbol: TSXV-MZN

For further information, contact:

Kerem Usenmez, President & CEO

Tel: 604-688-5288;  Fax: 604-682-1514

Email: info@metallumzinc.com

Website: metallumzinc.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and include, without limitation, statements about the proposed financing. Often, but not always, these forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "estimates", "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "upgraded", "offset", "limited", "contained", "reflecting", "containing", "remaining", "to be", "periodically", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, whether the financing will be completed as planned; whether exploration and development of the Company's properties will proceed as planned; changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; the Company or any joint venture partner not having the financial ability to meet its exploration and development goals; risks associated with the results of exploration and development activities, estimation of mineral resources and the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; unanticipated costs and expenses; risks associated with COVID-19 including adverse impacts on the world economy, exploration efforts and the availability of personnel; and such other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's quarterly and annual filings with securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including but not limited to: that the financing will be completed as planned; that the Company's stated goals and planned exploration and development activities will be achieved; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Metallum ResourcesTSXV:MZNZinc Investing
MZN:CA
Metallum Resources

Metallum Resources

Overview

Market experts believe that global zinc demand is set to outpace production growth in 2021. The zinc market could see upwards of 2.9 percent to 14 million tonnes in production increases as producers worldwide continue to ramp up output in the face of surging demands.

Global zinc production continues to struggle to meet increasing demand. In 2019, 12.8 million tons of zinc was mined, with 33.7 percent of that coming from China. Companies operating advanced, high-quality zinc production assets in the West present investors with an opportunity to satisfy growing global demand without the same level of exposure to geopolitical risk.

One such company is Metallum Resources (TSXV:MZN), which acquired the Superior Lake zinc project from Superior Lake Resources (ASX:SUP). Superior Lake has a prospective JORC-compliant bankable feasibility study. Highlights from the report include an IRR of 31 percent (pre-tax), 9-year mine life with current reserve/resources.

The Superior Lake zinc project consists of two high-grade resource targets: Winston Lake and Pick Lake. Winston Lake produced historic average recoveries at 93.7 percent zinc and 78.3 percent copper, 37 percent Ag and 38 percent Au with approximately 900 Mlbs Zn, 53.7 Mlbs Cu, 1,172 koz Ag, 51.17 koz Au. Likewise, Pick Lake hosts highlighted drilling results of zinc grades up to 40.6 percent over 0.51m and 30.47 percent over 13.4m.


With most major permitting in place, the company plans to commence an extensive drilling campaign and further its established exploration programs to identify additional targets across the Superior Lake property. Existing infrastructure and historic revitalization of the project present the company with fast-tracked and lower-cost development conditions.

Metallum Resources has advantageous positioning in the space of zinc developer valuation. Compared to other players in the market, Metallum Resources presents an excellent CAD$21 million market cap with a robust post-transaction share distribution portfolio. The company has no material debt.

Metallum Resources’ management team has a proven track record of bringing shareholder value. The company is part of the Gold Group, a winning team of results-driven leaders with world-class expertise in mine building, resource expansion and established stakeholder value.

Company Highlights

  • Metallum Resources’ flagship Superior Lake zinc project is near-production, with all infrastructure in place, in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Ontario, and is one of the highest-grade zinc development resources in North America.
  • Current resources estimates place Superior Lake with upwards of 2.07 million indicated tonnes of zinc at 18 percent zinc grades. The current mine life of Superior Lake stands at nine years and the asset has the potential for resource expansion with additional exploration.
  • The Lower Pick Lake massive sulphide Deposit has exceptional historic intercepts but is still largely untested, leaving huge potential for undiscovered, high grade massive sulphide mineralization that is close to existing underground development.
  • The Superior Lake zinc project’s 2 deposits, Winston Lake and Pick Lake, are both highly prospective VMS deposits that host very rich zinc and other metals mineralization.
  • Superior Lake Resources released a JORC-compliant (but not NI 43-101 compliant) Bankable Feasibility Study for the Superior Lake Zinc Project in 2019. Highlights from the report include an IRR of 31 percent (pre-tax), 9-year mine life with current reserve/resources, at 3 percent cut off grade.
  • The company is a significant proponent of stakeholder participation and mining best practices. It boasts strong relationships with community and local skilled workforces and emphasizes safety and sustainability while providing exceptional economic and project development potential.

Key Projects

Superior Lake Zinc Project

The Superior Lake zinc project sits approximately 200 kilometers east of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The project covers 175 kilometers squared and consists of two deposits – Winston Lake and Pick Lake. The property leverages excellent existing infrastructure, including all-weather access roads, transmission lines, tailings dam and over 180,000 meters of surface and undergrounding drilling.

Both highly prospective VMS deposits host very rich zinc and other metals mineralization, which presents Metallum with exceptional exploration and yield possibilities. The project boasts a good 43-101 indicated resource of 2.07 million tonnes at 17.9 percent zinc, 0.8 percent copper, 0.4g/t gold and 33.6 g/t silver and inferred resources at 0.27 million tonnes at 16.2 percent zinc, 1.0 percent copper, 0.3 g/t gold and 37.2 g/t silver. Pick Lake recoveries stand at 97 percent zinc and 54 percent concentrate returned from a test stope conducted before acquisition by Metallum.

Past work on the project includes successful exploratory testing, soil sampling and monitor surveying to measure dilution processing. In 2019, the project saw downhole EM surveying and the completion of three significant drill holes by Superior Lake Resources. This drill campaign adds to the 1,812 surface and underground drill holes in the asset’s database.

Over the next 12 months, the company plans to increase the zinc resources across the asset, dewater the mine and leverage its developmental momentum in advancing potential production. Metallum remains excited for the future of the Superior Lake zinc project and the economic growth that it’s projected to experience.

Superior Lake Resources released a JORC-compliant (but not NI 43-101 compliant) Bankable Feasibility Study for the Superior Lake Zinc Project in 2019. Highlights from the report include an IRR of 31 percent (pre-tax), 9-year mine life with current reserve/resources. Metallum Resource intends to upgrade this study in 2021.

Management Team

Kerem Usenmez — President, CEO & Director

Kerem Usenmez is a geological engineer and a mining entrepreneur with over 20 years of global experience. He has worked in various technical and leadership roles with Inco, Vale and Amec. Usenmez has been involved in mineral discovery exploration and various VMS deposits and discoveries in Canada, such as Duck Pond NFLD, Bathurst in New Brunswick and Northern Manitoba, working mainly in base metals, such as Zinc. Usenmez co-owns Atom Bits, a rapidly growing diamond drilling bit manufacturer in Canada. He is a member of the board of directors of the PDAC and is the co-chair of the Public Affairs Committee.

Kevin Bales — CFO

Kevin Bales has over 20 years of financial reporting experience in the mining and information technology industries. He currently serves as CFO for several public junior exploration companies with operations in Canada, the U.S, Latin America, and Europe. Bales holds a Bachelor of Management degree with a major in accounting.

Robert Middleton — Exploration Manager

Robert Middleton is an exploration geoscientist with over 50 years of experience in the mining and exploration industry in more than 40 countries through Canada, United States, Central America, Europe and Africa. He was involved in VMS deposit discoveries and expanding significant deposits such as Hemlo, Flin Flon, and Bell Creek. He worked as an exploration manager with junior and major companies such as Newmont. He holds a mining diploma from the Provincial Institute of Mining in Haileybury, a B.Sc. and M.Sc. in Applied Geophysics from Michigan Technological University. Middleton was named The Prospector of the year in 2008 by the Ontario Prospectors Association and MNDM, won the “Discovery of the year” awards in 2004 and 2001 and holds Lifetime Achievement Award from NWOPA.

Grant Davey - Director

Grant Davey is an experienced entrepreneur with 30 years of senior management and operational experience in the development, construction and operation of precious metals, base metals, uranium and bulk commodities around the world. More recently, he has been involved in venture capital investments in several exploration and mining projects and has been instrumental in the acquisition and development of the Honeymoon uranium mine in South Australia, the Panda Hill niobium project in Tanzania, the Superior Lake zinc project in Ontario, the Cape Ray gold project in Newfoundland and the acquisition of the Kaylekera Uranium mine in Malawi from Paladin. He is currently a Director of Cradle Resources Limited (ASX:CXX), Lotus Resources Limited (ASX:LOT), and Frontier Energy (ASX:FTE), and is a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors (AICD).

Metallum Resources increases proposed non-brokered private placement financing to $5.2 million

Metallum Resources increases proposed non-brokered private placement financing to $5.2 million

(TheNewswire)

Metallum Resources Inc.

April 4, 2022 TheNewswire - V ancouver, British Columbia: Metallum Resources Inc. (TSXV:MZN) is pleased to announce that its previously announced non-brokered private placement has been oversubscribed and, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, has been increased to 86.67 million units at $0.06 each, to raise gross proceeds of up to $5.2 million. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one warrant which will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share at $0.14 for two years from closing.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Metallum Resources announces proposed $5 million Non-brokered Private Placement Financing

Metallum Resources announces proposed $5 million Non-brokered Private Placement Financing

(TheNewswire)

Metallum Resources Inc.

March 21, 2022 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia: Metallum Resources Inc. (TSXV:MZN) is pleased to announce that it proposes to complete, subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange, a non-brokered private placement of up to 83,340,000 units at $0.06 per unit, to raise gross proceeds of $5,000,400.  Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one warrant which will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share at $0.14 for two years from closing.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Metallum Resources Announces Board Changes

Metallum Resources Announces Board Changes

(TheNewswire)

Metallum Resources Inc.

March 15, 2022 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia : Metallum Resources Inc. (TSXV:MZN) ("Metallum" or the "Company") announces today that Grant Davey has been appointed a Director of the Company, in the place of Gordon Tainton who has stepped down from the Board.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Metallum Resources Announces Initial Analyst Coverage Report by Fundamental Research Corp.

Metallum Resources Announces Initial Analyst Coverage Report by Fundamental Research Corp.

(TheNewswire)

Metallum Resources Inc.

A Vancouver, Canada based investment research company, published an initial equity analyst research report on the Company.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Metallum Resources Announces Extension of Winston Lake Option Agreement with First Quantum Minerals

Metallum Resources Announces Extension of Winston Lake Option Agreement with First Quantum Minerals

(TheNewswire)

Metallum Resources Inc.

February 14, 2022 - TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia - Metallum Resources Inc. (TSXV:MZN) ("Metallum" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FQML) to extend the Company's option to purchase the Winston Lake portion of the Superior Zinc and Copper Project.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trevali Announces the Appointment of Derek du Preez as Chief Operating Officer

Trevali Mining Corporation ("Trevali" or the "Company") (TSX: TV) (BVL: TV) (OTCQX: TREVF) (FSE: 4TI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Derek du Preez as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately.

Trevali is a global zinc producer operating three revenue-generating mines, focused on delivering sustainable shareholder value through transformative technology and ESG practices. Our property portfolio is focused and located in established mining jurisdictions of Canada, Burkina Faso and Namibia. Our core values of teamwork, respect, performance and care drive us, and sustainability is key to our success. Our purpose is to be the world's most sustainable mining company. (CNW Group/Trevali Mining Corporation)

Derek du Preez brings more than 25 years of experience working at mining operations across Canada , Australia , and Africa , where he has held operational, project and technical roles with increasing levels of responsibility. Most recently, he served the Company as Chief Technical Officer and has successfully completed several critical projects, including the Rosh Pinah Expansion Project (" RP2.0 ") NI 43-101 Feasibility Study, oversight of the drilling and resource expansion work at the Rosh Pinah Mine, overseeing the successful restart of the Caribou Mine, and delivering the Rapid Oxidative Leach ("ROL") Pilot Testing Program at Caribou. He has been Interim COO since December 2021 .

"Derek is a great leader of people, and he is pivotal in his role at Trevali as he leads the early works program for the RP2.0 Expansion Project at Rosh Pinah," said Ricus Grimbeek, President and CEO. "We are pleased that he will continue to lead the operational and technical teams in delivering further productivity and safety gains across all our operations."

Before joining Trevali, Derek was a Principal Consultant at AMC Consultants. Prior to that he held the position of Director, Digital Transformation, North Atlantic at Vale Canada, and Head of Digital Delivery Centre at South32, as well as a progression of operational roles at BHP Billiton. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering Technology and Mechanical Engineer's Certificate of Competency from South Africa , is a Technologist Member of the Institute of Engineers Australia in the Mechanical College, and has completed a Management Development Program through the University of the Witwatersrand.

About Trevali Mining Corporation

Trevali is a global base-metals mining Company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada . The bulk of Trevali's revenue is generated from zinc and lead concentrate production at its three operational assets: the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso , the 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia , and the wholly owned Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada . In addition, Trevali owns the Halfmile and Stratmat Properties and the Restigouche Deposit in New Brunswick, Canada . Trevali also owns an effective 44% interest in the Gergarub Project in Namibia , as well as an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Heath Steele deposit located in New Brunswick, Canada . The company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties within its portfolio, as well as other mineral assets it may acquire that fit its strategic criteria. Trevali's vision is to be a responsible, top-tier operator of long-life, low-cost mines in stable pro-mining jurisdictions. Trevali is committed to socially responsible mining, working safely, ethically, and with integrity. Integrating responsible practices into its management systems, standards, and decision-making processes is essential to ensuring everyone and every community's long-term sustainability.

The shares of Trevali are listed on the TSX (symbol TV), the OTCQX (symbol TREVF), the Lima Stock Exchange (symbol TV), and the Frankfurt Exchange (symbol 4TI). For further details on Trevali, readers are referred to the Company's website ( www.trevali.com ) and to Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

SOURCE Trevali Mining Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/07/c2628.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Zincore Metals Inc.

Zincore Metals Inc is an exploration company focused on the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of zinc and related base metals projects in Peru. Its primary objective is to define economically feasible projects through focused exploration and to develop, joint venture, or sell properties of economic merit.

Nevada Zinc Corporation

Nevada Zinc Corporation

Nevada Zinc Corp is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The company's principal business activity is a mineral exploration in Nevada, United States. It operates in two reportable operating segments, being mineral exploration in Canada and the United States. The company principal property is the Lone Mountain Zinc Property in Eureka County, Nevada.

Silver X Mining Corp.

Silver X Mining Corp.

Silver X Mining Corp is a Canadian silver mining company with assets in Peru and Ecuador. The company's flagship asset is the Nueva Recuperada silver lead zinc project located in Huancavelica, Peru. The firm offers diverse commodity exposure, including silver, gold, lead, and zinc opportunities. It also holds interest in the Coriorcco gold project.

Excellon Resources Inc.

Excellon Resources Inc.

Excellon Resources Inc is involved in the exploration, development and extraction of silver, lead and zinc metals. It mainly operates in Mexico and Canada. The Mexican operations consist of the Platosa property which is a commercial production property earning most of its revenue through the sale of silver-lead concentrate and silver-zinc concentrate whereas Canadian operations are principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Quebec.

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×