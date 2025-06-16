Group Eleven Resources (TSXV:ZNG)

Group Eleven Announces $2.2 Million in Early Warrant and Option Exercises and Provides Update on Carrickittle West 'Pallas Green Lookalike' Target

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTCQB: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce funding from early warrant and option exercise and provide an update on the Company's Carrickittle West prospect, spanning 77.64%-owned Stonepark Project ("Stonepark") and 100%-owned PG West Project ("PG West"), Republic of Ireland. Drilling continues with three rigs at the Ballywire discovery ("Ballywire") at PG West.

Highlights:

  • Early warrant and option exercises totalling proceeds of $2,206,752 received since C$2.5 mln placement closed Feb-28-2025 (including $1,852,902 since publication of Q1 2025 financials)
  • Extra proceeds provide flexibility to ramp-up 2025 drilling and/or extend drilling well into 2026
  • At Carrickittle West, four holes were completed late 2024 and early 2025 (three holes located at Stonepark and one hole located at PG West)
  • Most significant target to emerge from this drilling is the Kilteely Prospect (large breccia body spanning at least 1.5km in strike)
    • G11-2840-30 (365m step-out) intersected numerous zones of weak breccia with pyrite over narrow intervals throughout the Waulsortian Limestone; some breccias returned anomalous Zn-Pb and Cu levels, with the base of the Waulsortian Limestone (key target horizon) hosting minor disseminated pyrite and trace sphalerite
    • Several occurrences of trace sphalerite are present in the hole, potentially suggesting increasing proximity to stronger mineralization relative to previous drilling at Kilteely
  • Three other target areas have also emerged at Carrickittle West, including the Bruff Prospect
    • G11-449-03 (315m step-out), targeting part of the >50km long Coonagh Castle Fault, intersected extensively dolomitized Waulsortian Limestone and a very prominent zone of calcite extending over 35m (from 294m), similar to Ballywire
    • Base of Waulsortian is highly dolomitized over a 25m interval with similarities to 'fault dolomite' observed at Ballywire, which indicates intense hydrothermal fluid flow and close proximity to a major fault; follow-up drilling is highly warranted

"Carrickittle West continues to be one the best drill targets in Ireland," stated Bart Jaworski, CEO. "Being within only a few kilometres of 45 and 5 million tonnes of mineralization from Glencore's Pallas Green1 and our Stonepark2 deposits, respectively, this prospect has a real chance at hosting the southern half 'mirror-image' of the mineralizing system operating at the northern side of the Limerick Volcanic Complex. Today's drill results demonstrate the presence of key attributes – brecciation, faulting, hydrothermal fluids and significant pyrite. The fact we're also starting to pick up sphalerite locally in some of the drilling suggests we may be getting close to the high-grade. We look forward to follow-up drilling. Meanwhile, three rigs are turning at our Ballywire discovery and we anticipate the next drill results over the coming few weeks."

Ballywire Drill Update

Drilling at Ballywire continues with three rigs. Currently, nine (9) new holes are completed (and in the process of being logged, sampled and assayed). Seven of these holes are shown in Exhibit 1, with two other holes near gravity-high anomaly 'D' (located 1.3km to the ENE). Additional funding described above, nearly equal to Group Eleven's most recent private placement, increases the Company's cash to approx. C$4.3 mln (as at 13-Jun-2025). This strengthened financial position provides Group Eleven flexibility to either ramp-up drilling in 2025 and/or extend its runway for drilling well into 2026.

Exhibit 1. Plan Drill Hole Map of Ballywire Discovery, Showing New Drilling In Progress

New Step-Out Holes at Carrickittle West Target Area

The Carrickittle West target area spans the Company's 77.64%-owned Stonepark Project and 100%-owned PG West Project. In addition to holes G11-2840-30 and G11-449-03 summarized above (and shown in Exhibits 2-4), the following is a summary of the remaining two holes drilled (see Exhibit 2).

  • G11-450-04 (570m step-out from previous drilling in area)
    • Planned to test the hanging wall (north side) of the Kilteely Fault but intersected the footwall (south side) instead
    • The base of the Waulsortian Limestone comprises a fine-grained dolomite, similar to Ballywire, with a series of breccias similar to black matrix breccia ("BMB", host alteration to Zn-Pb mineralization at Lisheen, Galmoy, Silvermines and Pallas Green)
    • Pyrite is extensive in breccias with anomalous levels of base metals
    • Colloform semi-massive pyrite is present from 265.27m to 265.73m and at 267.5m
    • Future drilling will target base of Waulsortian on the hanging wall of the Kilteely Fault
  • G11-2531-02 (710m step-out from previous drilling in area)
    • Planned to test the hanging wall of Coonagh Castle Fault, but intersected the footwall instead
    • Waulsortian is dolomitized throughout and contains extensive zones of pyritic brecciation at the top and base of the Waulsortian Limestone
    • Breccias have vague similarity to Stonepark-style BMB

A follow up drill program is being designed, with one hole planned at Stonepark later this year and the remainder of holes to be drilled in 2026.

Exhibit 2. Plan View of New Drilling at Carrickittle West Target Area

Note: Carrickittle West target area (including the Kilteely and Bruff prospects) is located along the south side of the Limerick Volcanic Complex; 'Fault (Removed)' denotes previously inferred fault removed from new interpretation; 'Fault (Added)' denotes newly inferred fault

Exhibit 3. Plan View of Kilteely Prospect Showing New and Historic Drilling

Note: '?' = areas of prospectivity; Red dot = hole with sphalerite but no galena or massive pyrite; Orange dot = hole without sphalerite or galena but with massive or semi-massive pyrite; Yellow dot = hole with trace-minor pyrite; 'M.Py' = massive or semi-massive pyrite; 'Ox.' = intense oxidation; drilling at Carrickittle's Zn-Pb mineralized zones not shown

Exhibit 4. Cross-Section of the Bruff Prospect

Note: 'Future Hole?" denotes one of several possible hole locations which may be drilled in the area; 'brxx' = breccia

Exhibit 5. Regional Map of Ballywire Discovery and Carrickittle West Target Area

Notes to Exhibit 5: (a) Pallas Green MRE is owned by Glencore (see Glencore's Resources and Reserves Report dated December 31, 2024); (b) Stonepark MRE: see the 'NI 43-101 Independent Report on the Zinc-Lead Exploration Project at Stonepark, County Limerick, Ireland', by Gordon, Kelly and van Lente, with an effective date of April 26, 2018, as found on SEDAR+; and (c) the historic estimate at Denison was reported by Westland Exploration Limited in 'Report on Prospecting Licence 464' by Dermot Hughes dated May, 1988; the historic estimate at Gortdrum was reported in 'The Geology and Genesis of the Gortdrum Cu-Ag-Hg Orebody' by G.M. Steed dated 1986; and the historic estimate at Tullacondra was first reported by Munster Base Metals Ltd in 'Report on Mallow Property' by David Wilbur, dated December 1973; and later summarized in 'Cu-Ag Mineralization at Tullacondra, Mallow, Co. Cork' by Wilbur and Carter in 1986; the above three historic estimates have not been verified as current mineral resources; none of the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to prepare the historic estimates were reported and no resource categories were used; significant data compilation, re-drilling and data verification may be required by a Qualified Person before the historic estimates can be verified and upgraded to be compliant with current NI 43-101 standards; a Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify them as a current mineral resource and the Company is not treating the historic estimates as current mineral resources. 'Rathdowney Trend' is the south-westerly projection of the Rathdowney Trend, hosting the historic Lisheen and Galmoy mines.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Professor Garth Earls, Eur Geol, P.Geo, FSEG, geological consultant at IGS (International Geoscience Services) Limited, and independent 'Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

Sampling and Analytical Procedures

All core drilled at Carrickittle West is NQ (47.6mm) and is cut using a rock saw. Sample intervals vary between 0.32m to 1.4m with the majority of samples in the 0.80m to 1.00m range. The half-core samples are bagged, labelled and sealed at Group Eleven's core store facility in Limerick, Ireland. Selected sample bags are examined by the Qualified Person. Transport is via an accredited courier service and/or by Group Eleven staff to ALS Laboratories in Loughrea Co. Galway, Ireland. Sample preparation at the ALS facility comprises fine crushing 70% < 2mm, riffle splitter, pulverise up to 250g 85% < 75um. Analytical procedures are 34 element four acid ICP-AES (codes ME-ICP61 and ME-OG62). Other than paying for a professional analytical service, Group Eleven has no relationship with ALS.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) Information

Group Eleven inserts certified reference materials ("CRMs" or "Standards") as well as blank material, to its sample stream as part of its industry-standard QA/QC programme. The QC results have been reviewed by the Qualified Person, who is satisfied that all the results are within acceptable parameters. The Qualified Person has validated the sampling and chain of custody protocols used by Group Eleven.

About Group Eleven Resources

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTCQB: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) is drilling the most significant mineral discovery in the Republic of Ireland in over a decade. The Company announced the Ballywire discovery in September 2022, demonstrating high grades of zinc, lead, silver, copper, germanium and locally, antimony. Key intercepts to date include:

  • 10.8m of 10.0% Zn+Pb and 109 g/t Ag (G11-468-03)
  • 10.1m of 8.6% Zn+Pb and 46 g/t Ag (G11-468-06)
  • 10.5m of 14.7% Zn+Pb, 399 g/t Ag and 0.31% Cu (G11-468-12)
  • 11.2m of 8.9% Zn+Pb and 83 g/t Ag (G11-3552-03)
  • 29.6m of 10.6% Zn+Pb, 78 g/t Ag and 0.15% Cu (G11-3552-12) and
  • 11.8m of 11.6% Zn+Pb, 48 g/t Ag (G11-3552-18)
  • 15.6m of 11.6% Zn+Pb, 122 g/t Ag and 0.19% Cu (G11-3552-27)
  • 12.0m of 1.4% Zn+Pb, 560 g/t Ag, 2.30% Cu and 0.17% Sb (25-3552-31), including
  • 6.4m of 2.1% Zn+Pb, 838 g/t Ag, 3.72% Cu and 0.27% Sb (25-3552-31)

Ballywire is located 20km from Company's 77.64%-owned Stonepark zinc-lead deposit2, which itself is located adjacent to Glencore's Pallas Green zinc-lead deposit1. The Company's two largest shareholders are Glencore Canada Corp. (16.1% interest) and Michael Gentile (16.0%). Additional information about the Company is available at www.groupelevenresources.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,
Bart Jaworski, P.Geo.
Chief Executive Officer

E: b.jaworski@groupelevenresources.com | T: +353-85-833-2463
E: j.webb@groupelevenresources.com | T: 604-644-9514

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Technical and scientific information disclosed from neighbouring properties does not necessarily apply to the current project or property being disclosed. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the future results of operations, performance and achievements of the Company, including the timing, content, cost and results of proposed work programs, the discovery and delineation of mineral deposits/resources/ reserves and geological interpretations. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, variations in the nature, quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located. All of the Company's public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedarplus.ca and readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties.

Source

Click here to connect with Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTCQB: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) to receive an Investor Presentation

tsxv stockszinc stockszinc explorationtsxv:zngzinc investing
ZNG:CC
Group Eleven Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Group Eleven Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Group Eleven Resources

Group Eleven Resources


Keep reading...Show less

High-grade zinc-lead-silver and germanium discovery in Ireland, with substantial copper potential

Group Eleven Announces Appointment of Jasmine Lau as Chief Financial Officer

Group Eleven Announces Appointment of Jasmine Lau as Chief Financial Officer

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTCQB: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jasmine Lau, CPA, as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of Group Eleven, replacing Jeannine Webb, effective May 30, 2025.

Jasmine is a Vancouver-based Chartered Professional Accountant with over 16 years' experience in the resource sector, having served as the Chief Financial Officer for several mineral exploration companies. She is currently the CFO of Minaurum Gold Inc, Forte Minerals Corp., and Cascadia Minerals Ltd. Prior to that, Jasmine also served as CFO to a various number of other private and public mineral exploration companies.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Group Eleven Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Market

Group Eleven Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Market

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTCQB: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for uplisting from the OTCBB to the OTCQB Venture Market, effective today. The Company will continue to trade under the symbol "GRLVF" on the OTC and will continue to trade under the symbol "ZNG" on the TSXV market.

The OTCQB is a premier marketplace for early-stage and developing companies, offering increased visibility and credibility among U.S. investors. This uplisting reflects Group Eleven's commitment to transparency, improved liquidity, and adherence to high financial reporting standards.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RETRANSMISSION: Group Eleven to be Featured on Radius Research for a Live Company Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A Webinar

RETRANSMISSION: Group Eleven to be Featured on Radius Research for a Live Company Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A Webinar

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTC Pink: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to attend the Company's upcoming interview with Radius Research.

CEO Bart Jaworski is providing an update on ZNG's Ballywire high-grade zinc-lead-silver (+/- germanium, +/- copper) discovery in the Republic of Ireland.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Group Eleven Intersects 12.0m of 2.30% Cu and 560 g/t Ag, Including 6.4m of 3.72% Cu and 838 g/t Ag, Demonstrating High-Grade Copper and Silver Potential at Ballywire

Group Eleven Intersects 12.0m of 2.30% Cu and 560 g/t Ag, Including 6.4m of 3.72% Cu and 838 g/t Ag, Demonstrating High-Grade Copper and Silver Potential at Ballywire

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTC Pink: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from four new holes from the ongoing drill program at the Company's 100%-owned Ballywire zinc-lead-silver discovery ("Ballywire"), PG West Project ("PG West"), Republic of Ireland.

Highlights:

  • 25-3552-31, a 65m step-out hole, intersected two strongly mineralized horizons:
    • Cu-Ag horizon (starting at 348.7m downhole)
      • 19.9m of 1.46% Cu and 356 g/t Ag, including
      • 12.0m of 2.30% Cu and 560 g/t Ag, including
      • 6.4m of 3.72% Cu and 838 g/t Ag
    • Zn-Pb-Ag horizon (starting at 297.0m downhole)
      • 47.1m of 4.5% Zn+Pb (3.1% Zn and 1.4% Pb) and 22 g/t Ag, including
      • 25.9m of 7.4% Zn+Pb (5.1% Zn and 2.3% Pb) and 35 g/t Ag, including
      • 12.9m of 11.0% Zn+Pb (7.7% Zn and 3.2% Pb) and 57 g/t Ag, including
      • 3.7m of 20.4% Zn+Pb (15.8% Zn and 4.6% Pb) and 151 g/t Ag
  • Up to 10.45% Cu (over 0.80m) and up to 1,880 g/t Ag (over 0.86m) intersected in the Cu-Ag horizon; to the Company's knowledge, this represents the highest-grade Ag intercept in Ireland over the last >60 years (by any operator) and similarly, one of the highest-grade Cu intercepts
  • Cu-Ag horizon consists of replacement-style mineralization along the base of the Waulsortian Limestone in proximity to a fault structure; mineralization appears to consist mostly of tennantite-tetrahedrite (detailed mineralogy work to be undertaken in due course)
  • Noteworthy is the presence of elevated antimony in the Cu-Ag zone, grading 0.27% Sb within the above 6.4m interval (including 0.80m of 10.45% Cu, 1215 g/t Ag and 0.83% Sb)
  • This hole expands the footprint of the 2.6km long discovery trend by at least 65m down-dip, to a total of at least 170m down-dip along this section (and remains open further down-dip)
  • Drilling continues at Ballywire with two rigs testing (i) the NE extension and (ii) 1.3km ENE of the Ballywire discovery in the vicinity of the prospective 'D' gravity-high anomaly; a third rig was added this week, testing the deeper Cu-Ag target (below the Waulsortian Limestone)

"Intersecting spectacular copper-silver grades over significant thicknesses is a pivotal moment for the Ballywire discovery," stated Bart Jaworski, CEO. "These results not only strongly point to a stratigraphically deeper Cu-Ag horizon but also represent a proof of concept that substantial grades and thicknesses of copper and silver exist at the discovery, in addition to excellent grades of Zn-Pb. The growing presence of critical minerals at Ballywire, namely, copper, germanium and now potentially antimony, highlights the rising strategic importance of this discovery for Ireland, the EU and our shareholders. With today's Cu-Ag milestone, continued drilling to the NE and along our prospective 6km trend, plus the start of drilling with our third rig, we are poised to further grow shareholder value as the year progresses."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_exhibit1_550.jpg

Exhibit 1. Cross-Section Showing New Drilling (25-3552-31) at Ballywire Discovery

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_exhibit1.jpg

Note: True width of mineralized intervals in 25-3552-31, as a percent of down-hole interval, is estimated to be 50-70%

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_exhibit2_550.jpg

Exhibit 2. Plan Map Showing New Drilling and Intersected High-Grade Cu-Ag Mineralization

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_exhibit2.jpg

New Step-Out Holes at Ballywire Discovery

The Ballywire prospect at the Company's 100%-owned PG West Project in Republic of Ireland, represents the most significant mineral discovery in Ireland in over a decade. First announced in Sept-2022, the discovery has 52 holes drilled and reported by Group Eleven to date, including the most recent four holes (25-3552-30, -31, -32, and -33) reported today (see Exhibits 1 to 7).

High-grade Zn-Pb mineralization from 25-3552-31 (see Page 1 and Exhibits 1 to 4) consists predominantly of sphalerite, galena and pyrite. High-grade Cu-Ag mineralization in this hole consists of suspected tennantite/tetrahedrite, chalcopyrite, sphalerite, galena and pyrite along and/or close to the base of the Waulsortian Limestone (see Exhibit 1). Noteworthy is the presence of elevated antimony within the Cu-Ag zone. For example, the 6.39m interval below, grading 3.72% Cu and 838 g/t Ag, also grades 0.27% Sb (including 0.80m of 10.45% Cu, 1215 g/t Ag and 0.83% Sb).

Exhibit 3. Summary of Assays from 25-3552-31 at Ballywire

ItemFrom
(m)		To
(m)		Int
(m)		Zn
(%)		Pb
(%)		Zn+Pb
(%)		Ag
(g/t)		Cu
(%)
25-3552-31155.00155.840.848.411.7010.1193.8-
And188.89192.613.722.340.222.5611.9-
Incl.190.82191.750.934.770.455.2225.2-
And296.95344.0747.123.131.374.5021.6-
Incl.300.76301.700.945.210.725.9313.9-
And309.07334.9625.895.102.277.3735.4-
Incl.310.00322.8812.887.723.2410.9557.4-
Incl.315.49319.203.7115.814.5620.37151.1-
And347.79370.4222.630.470.510.98315.81.30
Incl.348.71368.6019.890.490.571.07356.51.46
Incl.348.71360.7312.020.590.791.38560.12.30
Incl.353.39360.737.340.681.271.95768.03.36
Incl.354.34360.736.390.651.462.11838.03.72
Incl.354.34355.200.860.770.060.831880.05.73
And355.20356.090.890.090.020.11516.01.12
And356.09357.020.930.408.478.87399.01.16
And357.02357.980.960.361.151.51128.01.19
And357.98358.780.802.440.212.651215.010.45
And358.78359.841.060.330.060.38979.03.92
And359.84360.730.890.450.030.48871.03.52

 

Note: True width of the mineralized interval in hole 25-3552-31, as a percentage of the down-hole interval, is estimated to be 50-70%; for photographs of Cu-Ag rich core, see Appendix and www.groupelevenresources.com.

Three other holes released today were drilled in a 150m gap to the NE of 25-3552-31 (25-3552-30, -32 and -33; see Exhibit 2). Hole 25-3552-30 returned nil mineralization, 25-3552-32 returned three intervals of mineralization up to 0.94m of 2.4% Zn+Pb (0.9% Zn and 1.5% Pb) and 8 g/t Ag, and 25-3552-33 returned three intervals of mineralization up to 0.82m of 2.9% Zn+Pb (1.1% Zn and 1.8% Pb) and 7 g/t Ag. These zones of mineralization are narrower and weaker than those at the main discovery trend but generally in line with recent holes drilled further to the ENE (see holes G11-3552-24, -26 and 28 in news release dated 25-Mar-2025). Disseminated copper mineralization, as well as, mineralized veins and fractures, is strengthening towards the north, suggesting massive sulphide mineralization may be present further north (see northern-most purple line in Exhibit 4). A second mineralized trend is also emerging to the south where the interpreted Cu-Ag rich 'feeder' fault pierced by drilling along the main discovery trend appears to correlate with mineralization approx. 350m along strike to the ENE, intersected in G11-3552-08 (see solid and dashed purple lines in Exhibit 4). Drilling is ongoing in the NE area to test the above targets.

Copper-Silver Target

Today's results add to a growing body of evidence that support the interpretation of a Cu-Ag 'feeder' fault parallel to and spatially associated with the main Zn-Pb-Ag discovery at Ballywire (see Exhibit 4). With up to 10.45% Cu and 1,880 g/t Ag in a mineralized horizon near a steeply dipping structure, mineralizing fluids are interpreted to have emanated from deeper in the sedimentary sequence (see Exhibit 5). Meanwhile, the stratigraphy of the region suggests that the Lower Limestone Shale horizon exists approximately 100-200m below the discovery horizon (base of the Waulsortian Limestone). This horizon hosts four well known Cu-Ag historic occurrences in the surrounding area (see Denison, Oola, Gortdrum and Tullacondra in Exhibit 8, located approx. 5km, 9km, 10km and 45km away from Ballywire, respectively).

These historic Cu-Ag occurrences can be interpreted as the eroded remnants of originally more vertically extensive mineralizing systems, likely representing the roots of stratigraphically higher Zn-Pb-Ag mineralization. At Ballywire, the mineralizing system has the potential to be much larger than its neighbouring occurrences (based on a relatively larger footprint to date); additionally, any Cu-Ag mineralization would notionally be intact below the existing Zn-Pb-Ag mineralization.

Given the compelling nature of this exploration model, Group Eleven added a third rig and began drilling this deeper Cu-Ag target this week.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_exhibit4_550.jpg

Exhibit 4. Plan Map Showing Interpreted Cu-Ag 'Feeder' at Ballywire

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_exhibit4.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_exhibit5_550.jpg

Exhibit 5. Cross-Section Showing Hypothesized Cu-Ag Mineralization in the Lower Limestone Shale

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_exhibit5.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_exhibit6_550.jpg

Exhibit 6. Oblique 3D View of Cu-Ag Mineralization at Ballywire

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_exhibit6.jpg

Note: Bodies shown (calcite, Zn-Pb-Ag and Cu-Ag) are not constrained by any grade cut-off and are meant for illustrative purposes only

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_exhibit7_550.jpg

Exhibit 7. Regional Gravity at Ballywire Showing 6km Long Prospective Trend

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_exhibit7.jpg

Notes to Exhibit 8: (a) Pallas Green MRE is owned by Glencore (see Glencore's Resources and Reserves Report dated December 31, 2024); (b) Stonepark MRE: see the 'NI 43-101 Independent Report on the Zinc-Lead Exploration Project at Stonepark, County Limerick, Ireland', by Gordon, Kelly and van Lente, with an effective date of April 26, 2018, as found on SEDAR; and (c) the historic estimate at Denison was reported by Westland Exploration Limited in 'Report on Prospecting Licence 464' by Dermot Hughes dated May, 1988; the historic estimate at Gortdrum was reported in 'The Geology and Genesis of the Gortdrum Cu-Ag-Hg Orebody' by G.M. Steed dated 1986; and the historic estimate at Tullacondra was first reported by Munster Base Metals Ltd in 'Report on Mallow Property' by David Wilbur, dated December 1973; and later summarized in 'Cu-Ag Mineralization at Tullacondra, Mallow, Co. Cork' by Wilbur and Carter in 1986; the above three historic estimates have not been verified as current mineral resources; none of the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to prepare the historic estimates were reported and no resource categories were used; significant data compilation, re-drilling and data verification may be required by a Qualified Person before the historic estimates can be verified and upgraded to be compliant with current NI 43-101 standards; a Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify them as a current mineral resource and the Company is not treating the historic estimates as current mineral resources. 'Rathdowney Trend' is the south-westerly projection of the Rathdowney Trend, hosting the historic Lisheen and Galmoy mines.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_exhibit8_550.jpg

Exhibit 8. Regional Map of Ballywire Discovery and Surrounding Cu-Ag Historic Occurrences

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_exhibit8.jpg

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Professor Garth Earls, Eur Geol, P.Geo, FSEG, geological consultant at IGS (International Geoscience Services) Limited, and independent 'Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

Sampling and Analytical Procedures

All core drilled at Ballywire is NQ (47.6mm) and is cut using a rock saw. Sample intervals vary between 0.42m to 1.3m with the majority of samples in the 0.79m to 0.99m range. The half-core samples are bagged, labelled and sealed at Group Elevens core store facility in Limerick, Ireland. Selected sample bags are examined by the Qualified Person. Transport is via an accredited courier service and/or by Group Eleven staff to ALS Laboratories in Loughrea Co. Galway, Ireland. Sample preparation at the ALS facility comprises fine crushing 70%

Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) Information

Group Eleven inserts certified reference materials ("CRMs" or "Standards") as well as blank material, to its sample stream as part of its industry-standard QA/QC programme. The QC results have been reviewed by the Qualified Person, who is satisfied that all the results are within acceptable parameters. The Qualified Person has validated the sampling and chain of custody protocols used by Group Eleven.

About Group Eleven Resources

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTC Pink: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) is drilling the most significant mineral discovery in the Republic of Ireland in over a decade. The Company announced the Ballywire discovery in September 2022, demonstrating high grades of zinc, lead, silver, copper, germanium and locally, antimony. Key intercepts to date include:

  • 10.8m of 10.0% Zn+Pb and 109 g/t Ag (G11-468-03)
  • 10.1m of 8.6% Zn+Pb and 46 g/t Ag (G11-468-06)
  • 10.5m of 14.7% Zn+Pb, 399 g/t Ag and 0.31% Cu (G11-468-12)
  • 11.2m of 8.9% Zn+Pb and 83 g/t Ag (G11-3552-03)
  • 29.6m of 10.6% Zn+Pb, 78 g/t Ag and 0.15% Cu (G11-3552-12) and
  • 11.8m of 11.6% Zn+Pb, 48 g/t Ag (G11-3552-18)
  • 15.6m of 11.6% Zn+Pb, 122 g/t Ag and 0.19% Cu (G11-3552-27)
  • 12.0m of 1.4% Zn+Pb, 560 g/t Ag, 2.30% Cu and 0.17% Sb (25-3552-31), including
  • 6.4m of 2.1% Zn+Pb, 838 g/t Ag, 3.72% Cu and 0.27% Sb (25-3552-31)

Ballywire is located 20km from Company's 77.64%-owned Stonepark zinc-lead deposit1, which itself is located adjacent to Glencore's Pallas Green zinc-lead deposit2. The Company's two largest shareholders are Glencore Canada Corp. (16.1% interest) and Michael Gentile (16.0%). Additional information about the Company is available at www.groupelevenresources.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Bart Jaworski, P.Geo.
Chief Executive Officer

E: b.jaworski@groupelevenresources.com | T: +353-85-833-2463
E: j.webb@groupelevenresources.com | T: 604-644-9514

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the future results of operations, performance and achievements of the Company, including the timing, content, cost and results of proposed work programs, the discovery and delineation of mineral deposits/resources/ reserves and geological interpretations. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-Looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, variations in the nature, quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located. All of the Company's public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedarplus.ca and readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties.

APPENDIX - CORE PHOTOS
COPPER-SILVER ZONE IN HOLE 25-3551-31
(With Key Assay Results and Brief Descriptions of Key Mineralogy)

Core Boxes 103-105

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_d0b183a384f7ba3f_009.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_d0b183a384f7ba3f_009full.jpg

Core Boxes 106-108

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_d0b183a384f7ba3f_010.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_d0b183a384f7ba3f_010full.jpg

Core Boxes 109-111

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_d0b183a384f7ba3f_011.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_d0b183a384f7ba3f_011full.jpg

(1) Close-Up Core Photo

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_d0b183a384f7ba3f_012.jpg

Above: Dolomitized Waulsortian Limestone, cross-cut by sulphide bearing veins (suspected tennatite-tetrahedrite, chalcopyrite and/or pyrite)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_d0b183a384f7ba3f_012full.jpg

(2) Close-Up Core Photo

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_d0b183a384f7ba3f_013.jpg

Above: Suspected tennantite/tetrahedrite (grey), chalcopyrite and pyrite (yellow) and calcite (white)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_d0b183a384f7ba3f_013full.jpg

(3) Close-Up Core Photo

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_d0b183a384f7ba3f_014.jpg

Above: Chalcopyrite with some pyrite (yellow) and suspected tennantite/tetrahedrite (grey), calcite (white)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_d0b183a384f7ba3f_014full.jpg

(4) Close-Up Core Photo

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_d0b183a384f7ba3f_015.jpg

Above: Semi-massive chalcopyrite and pyrite (yellow), galena (reflective grey)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_d0b183a384f7ba3f_015full.jpg

(5) Close-Up Core Photo

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_d0b183a384f7ba3f_016.jpg

Above: Waulsortian Limestones (grey), calcite (white), pyrite and chalcopyrite (yellow)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_d0b183a384f7ba3f_016full.jpg

(6) Close-Up Core Photo

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_d0b183a384f7ba3f_017.jpg

Above: Suspected tennantite and tetrahedrite (dark grey), chalcopyrite (yellow), calcite (white)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_d0b183a384f7ba3f_017full.jpg

(6a) Close-Up Core Photo

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_d0b183a384f7ba3f_018.jpg

Above: Suspected tennantite and tetrahedrite (dark grey), chalcopyrite (yellow), calcite (white)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_d0b183a384f7ba3f_018full.jpg

(7) Close-Up Core Photo

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_d0b183a384f7ba3f_019.jpg

Above: Suspect tennantite and tetrahedrite (dark grey), chalcopyrite (yellow), calcite (white)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_d0b183a384f7ba3f_019full.jpg

(8) Close-Up Core Photo

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_d0b183a384f7ba3f_020.jpg

Above: Chalcopyrite (yellow), suspected tennantite/tetrahedrite (grey), calcite (white)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_d0b183a384f7ba3f_020full.jpg

(9) Close-Up Core Photo

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_d0b183a384f7ba3f_021.jpg

Above: Fault zone (juxtaposing sub-Waulsortian lithologies against Waulsortian Limestone)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/251260_d0b183a384f7ba3f_021full.jpg

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Group Eleven to be Featured on Radius Research for a Live Company Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A Webinar

Group Eleven to be Featured on Radius Research for a Live Company Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A Webinar

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTC Pink: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to attend the Company's upcoming interview with Radius Research.

CEO Bart Jaworski is providing an update on ZNG's Ballywire high-grade zinc-lead-silver (+/- germanium, +/- copper) discovery in the Republic of Ireland.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
More Drilling on Globex's Battery Hill Manganese Royalty Property

More Drilling on Globex's Battery Hill Manganese Royalty Property

GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exch anges and GLBXF OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to update shareholders as regards drill results reported by Manganese X Energy Corp. (MN-TSXV, 9SC-FSE, MNXXF-OTCQB) on Globex's 1% Gross Metal Royalty, Battery Hill manganese property in New Brunswick. Globex also is a very large shareholder in Electric Royalties (ELEC-TSXV) that holds a 2% Gross Metal Royalty as the property. Manganese X has reported 12 new drill holes totalling 1,393 metres in the Moody Hill and Sharpe Farm sectors of the property which are in addition to the 93 previous drill holes. Intersections up to 72.6 metres (238 feet) are reported.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Industrial vehicles moving ore at a mine site. Text reads "5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: GPM Metals Leads With 37 Percent Gain

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.

Statistics Canada released its preliminary estimates for the 2024 annual mineral production survey on Wednesday (February 26).

The report showed that the US was the top trading partner for metal ores and non-metallic minerals over the last year. Canada’s resource sector shipped C$6.4 billion worth of commodities to the US in 2024. Meanwhile, imports into Canada totaled C$4.3 billion.

Keep reading...Show less
Nuvau Minerals (TSXV:NMC)

Nuvau Minerals: Revitalizing Critical Mineral Production in Quebec’s Premier Matagami Mining District


Keep reading...Show less
Nuvau Minerals President and CEO Peter Van Alphen

Nuvau Minerals Targets Matagami Mine Restart in Québec

Following its successful initial public offering on the TSX Venture Exchange and its acquisition of the Matagami property from Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF), Nuvau Minerals (TSXV:NMC) is embarking on an aggressive exploration strategy in 2025, including an intensified drilling campaign to expand known resources at Matagami.

In an interview at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, Nuvau’s president and CEO, Peter van Alphen, highlighted the strategic importance of the acquisition, describing the project’s “incredible exploration opportunities.”

“(Matagami) is a very large land package with multiple targets already identified — we've made two discoveries so far … We've got the infrastructure from the past-producing mine processing facility, it’s a permitted mine," he said.

Keep reading...Show less
Nuvau Minerals (TSXV:NMC)

Nuvau Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
Zinc periodic symbol.

Zinc Price Forecast: Top Trends for Zinc in 2025

The zinc price performed well in 2024, becoming a leader in the base metals sector.

Zinc is predominantly used to make galvanized steel, which is used in the construction and manufacturing sectors. The past several years have seen these industries largely depressed due to high inflation and high interest rates.

What helped the base metal over the past year is that weak demand was met with weak mine supply.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Group Eleven Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Group Eleven Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Building a Significant Resource in Queensland’s Coal Heartland

Sranan Gold Announces Further High-Potential Exploration Targets at the Tapanahony Gold Project in Suriname

Source Rock Royalties Declares Monthly Dividend

Electric Royalties Announces CFO Transition

Related News

resource investing

Building a Significant Resource in Queensland’s Coal Heartland

Gold Investing

Jp Cortez: Is America's Gold Really There? US Needs Full Audit of Reserves

Gold Investing

Sranan Gold Announces Further High-Potential Exploration Targets at the Tapanahony Gold Project in Suriname

oil and gas investing

Source Rock Royalties Declares Monthly Dividend

Copper Investing

Electric Royalties Announces CFO Transition

Gold Investing

Quimbaya Gold Doubles Private Placement to $4 Million on Back of Strategic $2M Commitment

RUA GOLD Reports Auld Creek Drilling Results Including 2.1m @ 64g/t AuEq Intersected 120m Below the Current Resource, Demonstrating Significant and Open-Ended Depth Potential

×