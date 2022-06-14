Zinc Investing News

(TheNewswire)

Metallum Resources Inc.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Metallum and Pays Plat First Nation ("PPFN") have signed a Negotiation Agreement (the "Agreement") to advance the development of the Superior Lake Zinc Project

  • This Agreement outlines the negotiating terms for the Impact Benefit Agreement ("IBA") which is the final agreement required before mine development commences

  • The Company and PPFN aim to finalize the IBA during 2H2022

Vancouver, BC – TheNewswire – June 14, 2022 - Metallum Resources Inc. (TSXV:MZN) ("Metallum" or the "Company") and Pays Plat First Nation ("PPFN") are proud to announce the signing of a Negotiation Agreement (the "Agreement") for the Superior Lake Zinc Project ("Project") in Ontario, Canada .

PPFN is the primary First Nation Group where the Project is located. The signing of this Agreement with PPFN is a major milestone, as it progresses regulatory approval for early-stage development works, and more importantly, outlines the timeline and key terms for the Impact Benefit Agreement ("IBA").  Both the Company and PPFN aim to have an IBA agreed and signed later this year. The IBA is a formal, written agreement that helps to manage the predicted impacts associated with an industrial development occurring on traditional lands and to secure economic benefits for neighbouring aboriginal communities affected by that development.

In addition, both the Company and PPNF jointly met with The Honourable Patty Hadju, Minister of Indigenous Services of Canada and Member of the Parliament for Thunder Bay North (the Project's jurisdiction), to discuss the Project development, indigenous involvement, and current Permitting Process.  The Company will continue to keep the market updated as these discussions progress.


Click Image To View Full Size

Image 1:  The Honourable Patty Hadju, PPFN Chief Mushquash and Metallum's CEO Kerem Usenmez

President and CEO, Kerem Usenmez commented , " Metallum has built a strong relationship with the PPFN and the local communities over the past year, and signing this Agreement solidifies the support and our collaboration to move our exciting Project forward.

We very much value the support of PPFN for the development of the Superior Lake Project. We are proud to be partners with the PPFN and look forward to ongoing collaboration as we move development in the future."

Pays Plat First Nation Chief Mushquash commented , " This Negotiation Agreement sets a strong foundation for us to work collectively with Metallum on a number of economic opportunities. We look forward to the advancement of this Agreement into an IBA stage as the Project develops."

Metallum also continues to work closely with the town of Schreiber, which is located 29 kilometers from the Project.  The Company met with the Mayor, Kevin Mullins, as well as Municipality Staff to discuss the Project status.

Schreiber Mayor Kevin Mullins commented, " We have the skilled labour, railway station and most of the supporting infrastructure very close to the Project. We are very excited about the future development of the Superior Lake Project and will support Metallum to advance this Project into production."

President and CEO, Kerem Usenmez commented , "Having local support is crucial for any development Project. The local support has been very strong and encouraging for us. We look forward to working together with all the local communities and advancing quickly."


Click Image To View Full Size

Image 2: Metallum CEO Kerem Usenmez with Schreiber Mayor Kevin Mullins and Nathan Dias, from City of Schreiber Mayor's office

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

For further information, contact:

Kerem Usenmez, President & CEO

Tel: 604-688-5288;  Fax: 604-682-1514

Email: info@metallumzinc.com

Website: metallumzinc.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and include, without limitation, statements about the Feasibility Study, the updated economics for the Project, and the Company's development plans for the Project. Often, but not always, these forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "estimates", "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "upgraded", "offset", "limited", "contained", "reflecting", "containing", "remaining", "to be", "periodically", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, the uncertainties inherent in the Feasibility Study and the updated economics of the Project; whether exploration and development of the Company's properties will proceed as planned; changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; the Company or any joint venture partner not having the financial ability to meet its exploration and development goals; risks associated with the results of exploration and development activities, estimation of mineral resources and the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; unanticipated costs and expenses; risks associated with COVID-19 including adverse impacts on the world economy, exploration and development efforts and the availability of personnel; and such other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's quarterly and annual filings with securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including but not limited to: the accuracy of the Feasibility Study and the updated economics of the Project; that the Company's stated goals and planned exploration and development activities will be achieved; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

ABOUT Metallum Resources

Metallum Resources (MZN.TSXV) owns 100% of the Superior Lake Zinc and Copper Project in Ontario, Canada.  The Project ranks as the highest grade zinc project in North America with a resource of 2.35 Mt at 17.9% Zn, 0.9% Cu, 0.4 g/t Au and 34 g/t Ag.

The Company completed a positive Feasibility Study that highlights the Project will rank in the lowest quartile of operating costs (C1 costs – C$0.44 / lb; AISC C$0.51 / lb).  These low costs driven by the high grade of the Project drive robust economic returns. The majority of permits and licenses are in place allowing for a quick re-development following a Final investment Decision.

For further details about the Company and the Superior Project, please visit the Company's website at metallumzinc.com .

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Metallum ResourcesTSXV:MZNBase Metals Investing
MZN:CA
Metallum Resources

Metallum Resources

Overview

Market experts believe that global zinc demand is set to outpace production growth in 2021. The zinc market could see upwards of 2.9 percent to 14 million tonnes in production increases as producers worldwide continue to ramp up output in the face of surging demands.

Global zinc production continues to struggle to meet increasing demand. In 2019, 12.8 million tons of zinc was mined, with 33.7 percent of that coming from China. Companies operating advanced, high-quality zinc production assets in the West present investors with an opportunity to satisfy growing global demand without the same level of exposure to geopolitical risk.

One such company is Metallum Resources (TSXV:MZN), which acquired the Superior Lake zinc project from Superior Lake Resources (ASX:SUP). Superior Lake has a prospective JORC-compliant bankable feasibility study. Highlights from the report include an IRR of 31 percent (pre-tax), 9-year mine life with current reserve/resources.

The Superior Lake zinc project consists of two high-grade resource targets: Winston Lake and Pick Lake. Winston Lake produced historic average recoveries at 93.7 percent zinc and 78.3 percent copper, 37 percent Ag and 38 percent Au with approximately 900 Mlbs Zn, 53.7 Mlbs Cu, 1,172 koz Ag, 51.17 koz Au. Likewise, Pick Lake hosts highlighted drilling results of zinc grades up to 40.6 percent over 0.51m and 30.47 percent over 13.4m.


With most major permitting in place, the company plans to commence an extensive drilling campaign and further its established exploration programs to identify additional targets across the Superior Lake property. Existing infrastructure and historic revitalization of the project present the company with fast-tracked and lower-cost development conditions.

Metallum Resources has advantageous positioning in the space of zinc developer valuation. Compared to other players in the market, Metallum Resources presents an excellent CAD$21 million market cap with a robust post-transaction share distribution portfolio. The company has no material debt.

Metallum Resources’ management team has a proven track record of bringing shareholder value. The company is part of the Gold Group, a winning team of results-driven leaders with world-class expertise in mine building, resource expansion and established stakeholder value.

Company Highlights

  • Metallum Resources’ flagship Superior Lake zinc project is near-production, with all infrastructure in place, in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Ontario, and is one of the highest-grade zinc development resources in North America.
  • Current resources estimates place Superior Lake with upwards of 2.07 million indicated tonnes of zinc at 18 percent zinc grades. The current mine life of Superior Lake stands at nine years and the asset has the potential for resource expansion with additional exploration.
  • The Lower Pick Lake massive sulphide Deposit has exceptional historic intercepts but is still largely untested, leaving huge potential for undiscovered, high grade massive sulphide mineralization that is close to existing underground development.
  • The Superior Lake zinc project’s 2 deposits, Winston Lake and Pick Lake, are both highly prospective VMS deposits that host very rich zinc and other metals mineralization.
  • Superior Lake Resources released a JORC-compliant (but not NI 43-101 compliant) Bankable Feasibility Study for the Superior Lake Zinc Project in 2019. Highlights from the report include an IRR of 31 percent (pre-tax), 9-year mine life with current reserve/resources, at 3 percent cut off grade.
  • The company is a significant proponent of stakeholder participation and mining best practices. It boasts strong relationships with community and local skilled workforces and emphasizes safety and sustainability while providing exceptional economic and project development potential.

Key Projects

Superior Lake Zinc Project

The Superior Lake zinc project sits approximately 200 kilometers east of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The project covers 175 kilometers squared and consists of two deposits – Winston Lake and Pick Lake. The property leverages excellent existing infrastructure, including all-weather access roads, transmission lines, tailings dam and over 180,000 meters of surface and undergrounding drilling.

Both highly prospective VMS deposits host very rich zinc and other metals mineralization, which presents Metallum with exceptional exploration and yield possibilities. The project boasts a good 43-101 indicated resource of 2.07 million tonnes at 17.9 percent zinc, 0.8 percent copper, 0.4g/t gold and 33.6 g/t silver and inferred resources at 0.27 million tonnes at 16.2 percent zinc, 1.0 percent copper, 0.3 g/t gold and 37.2 g/t silver. Pick Lake recoveries stand at 97 percent zinc and 54 percent concentrate returned from a test stope conducted before acquisition by Metallum.

Past work on the project includes successful exploratory testing, soil sampling and monitor surveying to measure dilution processing. In 2019, the project saw downhole EM surveying and the completion of three significant drill holes by Superior Lake Resources. This drill campaign adds to the 1,812 surface and underground drill holes in the asset’s database.

Over the next 12 months, the company plans to increase the zinc resources across the asset, dewater the mine and leverage its developmental momentum in advancing potential production. Metallum remains excited for the future of the Superior Lake zinc project and the economic growth that it’s projected to experience.

Superior Lake Resources released a JORC-compliant (but not NI 43-101 compliant) Bankable Feasibility Study for the Superior Lake Zinc Project in 2019. Highlights from the report include an IRR of 31 percent (pre-tax), 9-year mine life with current reserve/resources. Metallum Resource intends to upgrade this study in 2021.

Management Team

Kerem Usenmez — President, CEO & Director

Kerem Usenmez is a geological engineer and a mining entrepreneur with over 20 years of global experience. He has worked in various technical and leadership roles with Inco, Vale and Amec. Usenmez has been involved in mineral discovery exploration and various VMS deposits and discoveries in Canada, such as Duck Pond NFLD, Bathurst in New Brunswick and Northern Manitoba, working mainly in base metals, such as Zinc. Usenmez co-owns Atom Bits, a rapidly growing diamond drilling bit manufacturer in Canada. He is a member of the board of directors of the PDAC and is the co-chair of the Public Affairs Committee.

Kevin Bales — CFO

Kevin Bales has over 20 years of financial reporting experience in the mining and information technology industries. He currently serves as CFO for several public junior exploration companies with operations in Canada, the U.S, Latin America, and Europe. Bales holds a Bachelor of Management degree with a major in accounting.

Robert Middleton — Exploration Manager

Robert Middleton is an exploration geoscientist with over 50 years of experience in the mining and exploration industry in more than 40 countries through Canada, United States, Central America, Europe and Africa. He was involved in VMS deposit discoveries and expanding significant deposits such as Hemlo, Flin Flon, and Bell Creek. He worked as an exploration manager with junior and major companies such as Newmont. He holds a mining diploma from the Provincial Institute of Mining in Haileybury, a B.Sc. and M.Sc. in Applied Geophysics from Michigan Technological University. Middleton was named The Prospector of the year in 2008 by the Ontario Prospectors Association and MNDM, won the “Discovery of the year” awards in 2004 and 2001 and holds Lifetime Achievement Award from NWOPA.

Grant Davey - Director

Grant Davey is an experienced entrepreneur with 30 years of senior management and operational experience in the development, construction and operation of precious metals, base metals, uranium and bulk commodities around the world. More recently, he has been involved in venture capital investments in several exploration and mining projects and has been instrumental in the acquisition and development of the Honeymoon uranium mine in South Australia, the Panda Hill niobium project in Tanzania, the Superior Lake zinc project in Ontario, the Cape Ray gold project in Newfoundland and the acquisition of the Kaylekera Uranium mine in Malawi from Paladin. He is currently a Director of Cradle Resources Limited (ASX:CXX), Lotus Resources Limited (ASX:LOT), and Frontier Energy (ASX:FTE), and is a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors (AICD).

Metallum Resources: Copper and Zinc, CEO Clip Video

Metallum Resources: Copper and Zinc, CEO Clip Video

Metallum Resources Inc. (TSXV: MZN) (OTCQB: MTLLF is developing a high-grade zinccopper project in Ontario. BTV chats with President & CEO, Kerem Usenmez to learn more.

Metallum Resources Inc.(TSXV: MZN) (OTCQB: MTLLF)

https://www.metallumzinc.com/

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 60 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 12 financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips

Discover Companies to Invest in

www.b-tv.com

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/127151

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Discussions commenced with metal traders and smelters regarding offtake for Superior Lake Zinc Project

Discussions commenced with metal traders and smelters regarding offtake for Superior Lake Zinc Project

(TheNewswire)

Metallum Resources Inc.

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NPV increases to C$383M with average EBITDA of C$102m pa for Superior Lake Zinc Project

NPV increases to C$383M with average EBITDA of C$102m pa for Superior Lake Zinc Project

(TheNewswire)

Metallum Resources Inc.

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Metallum Resources completes $5.2 million private placement to advance the development of the Superior Lake Zinc Project and Board changes

Metallum Resources completes $5.2 million private placement to advance the development of the Superior Lake Zinc Project and Board changes

(TheNewswire)

Metallum Resources Inc.

April 21, 2022 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia: Metallum Resources Inc. (TSXV:MZN) is pleased to report that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement with the issuance of 87,371,674 units at $0.06 each, for gross proceeds of $5,242,300.  Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one warrant which entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at $0.14 for two years from closing.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Metallum Resources increases proposed non-brokered private placement financing to $5.242 million

Metallum Resources increases proposed non-brokered private placement financing to $5.242 million

(TheNewswire)

Metallum Resources Inc.

April 8, 2022 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia - Metallum Resources Inc. (TSXV:MZN) is pleased to report that its previously announced non-brokered private placement has been oversubscribed and, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, has been increased to 87.37 million units at $0.06 each, to raise gross proceeds of up to $5.242 million. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one warrant which will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share at $0.14 for two years from closing.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Midnight Sun Announces Plans for Solwezi

Midnight Sun Announces Plans for Solwezi

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA) (OTCQB: MDNGF) (the "Company" or "Midnight Sun") is pleased to report that Zambian-Congo Copperbelt expert, Dr. Simon Dorling, has agreed to accept and maintain an engagement with the Company. Simon has reviewed the data and results obtained by Rio Tinto Mining and Exploration ("Rio Tinto") on Midnight Sun's Solwezi Licences in Zambia and integrated this information with the data created by Midnight Sun and previous operators as well as incorporating recent research in the region to build a comprehensive database and inclusive interpretation of the structural-geological settings for mineralisation for future targeting.

Dr. Dorling's work has generated several new targets and justification to revisit existing prospects on the licences, including the proposal of structural corridors controlling mineralization around both the Mitu discovery area as well as hole MDD-17-15 on the Mitu Trend which measured 4.23% CuEq over 11.6 metres (see the Company's news release dated July 4, 2017). These corridors suggest a fault-control on mineralisation through re-mobilisation into late northeast-trending faults which leave these mineralized areas open along strike.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aranjin Resources Ltd Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit them at Booth 2739 at PDAC 2022 in Toronto, June 13-15

Aranjin Resources Ltd Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit them at Booth 2739 at PDAC 2022 in Toronto, June 13-15

Aranjin Resources Ltd (TSXV: ARJN) invites you to visit them at Booth #2739 at The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention (PDAC) at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) on Monday June 13 to Wednesday June 15, 2022.

About Aranjin Resources Ltd

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pacific Empire Announces Acquisition of Col Copper-Gold Porphyry Project and Solidifies Regional Scale Land Position

Pacific Empire Announces Acquisition of Col Copper-Gold Porphyry Project and Solidifies Regional Scale Land Position

Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PEMC) (OTCQB: PEMSF) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a British Columbia copper explorer, is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of a 100% interest in the Col Property, which consists of 17 mineral claims spread over 6618 hectares 50 km southeast of Northwest Copper Corp.'s ("Northwest Copper") Kwanika Deposit and 50 km northwest of Centerra Gold Corp.'s ("Centerra Gold") Mt. Milligan Mine. Pursuant to the terms of a purchase agreement among PEMC, Indata Resources Ltd. and Nation River Resources Ltd. (together, the "Vendors"), PEMC acquired a 100% interest in the Col Property in exchange for granting the Vendors a 2% net smelter return royalty (the "NSR") on the claims, one-half (1%) of such 2% net smelter return royalty may be purchased for $500,000 by PEMC.

"Ownership of the Col property outright provides us with tremendous flexibility. Unburdened by annual cash payments, share payments and work commitments, we will be able to take the necessary time to bring all of our resources to bear on the property in a cost-effective manner and, when the time is right, we will drill," commented Brad Peters, President and CEO. "This journey began 10 years ago and I am excited that with the addition of the Col property, PEMC now has a commanding, regional scale land position between Centerra Gold's Mt. Milligan Mine and Northwest Copper's Kwanika Deposit. Work by Northwest Copper in recent months has demonstrated the potential in this area for very attractive copper-gold grades. Historical work at the Col property over the last 50 years has also demonstrated the potential for very attractive copper-gold grades. As an added bonus the property was eligible for a one-time use of Portable Assessment Credits to advance the Good to Date of the property out until 2027. We took full advantage of this opportunity. On a personal note I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Mr. Campbell for entrusting this incredible copper project to Pacific Empire."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forte Minerals Attends PDAC in Person

Forte Minerals Attends PDAC in Person

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") (CSE: CUAU) (OTQB: FOMNF) ( Frankfurt : 2OA), is pleased to announce that the company will be attending this year's Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention, taking place in person at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on June 13-15, 2022 .

Forte is a newly listed junior mining exploration company with an attractive portfolio of high-quality copper and gold assets in Perú. President and CEO Patrick Elliott , and his team are excited to meet with investors at booth 2949 at the Investor Exchange Pavilion to discuss current and upcoming exploration plans.

The Company's portfolio combines early-stage and drill-ready targets with a historically discovered and drilled porphyry system that is strategically positioned for copper and gold resource development.

In the video, Mr. Elliott goes through the company's decision to be in Peru , the different mining projects, and the highly experienced corporate and exploration teams. Watch the full video below to learn how Forte Minerals is well-positioned to thrive from prevailing copper prices.

Paul Johnston , P.Geo., is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved responsible for the accuracy of the technical information contained in the video referenced in this news release.

ABOUT Forte Minerals CORP

The Company is committed to maximizing shareholder value through acquiring, exploring, discovering, and developing copper and gold projects in Perú. Moving rapidly along the line of opportunity towards a value maxima is very attractive to investors. Significant value growth is generated when early-stage exploration moves towards resource definition while zoning in on target development and eliminating the early-stage grassroots risk. All three of Forte's properties offer this opportunity, with tremendous upside considering their geological potential.

On behalf of Forte Minerals CORP.
(signed) " Patrick Elliott "
Chief Executive Officer

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, including the effects of COVID-19. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CSE: CUAU (CNW Group/Forte Minerals Corp.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forte-minerals-attends-pdac-in-person-301566286.html

SOURCE Forte Minerals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/13/c8987.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
EV Nickel Negotiates Lease and ROFR to Purchase the Patents Hosting the Permitted Carshaw Mill

EV Nickel Negotiates Lease and ROFR to Purchase the Patents Hosting the Permitted Carshaw Mill

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO US WIRE SERVICES

  • Negotiated access to the Carshaw Mill site, adjacent to the Company's Carman-Langmuir exploration target
  • EV Nickel may potentially use the site as a Regional Exploration and Technical hub
  • Secured Right of First Refusal to purchase the land, including the Permitted Carshaw Mill Facility

EV Nickel Inc. (TSX-V:EVNI) ("EVNi" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has agreed terms for a Lease and Right of First Refusal Agreement, pending further due diligence, with a privately held mineral exploration company that is arms length from EVNi (the "Vendor"), for surface rights overlaying seven mining patents (the "Lease Properties"), east of Langmuir Road and serviced by a power line, in Shaw Township, southeast of Timmins, Ontario. The surface rights are beneficially owned or under option with the Vendor

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM ANNOUNCES CONFIRMATION OF THE CARBON ABSORBING CHARACTERISTICS OF BOTH THE TAILING AND WASTE ROCK ANTICIPATED AT THE NICKEL SHÄW WELLGREEN DEPOSIT

NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM ANNOUNCES CONFIRMATION OF THE CARBON ABSORBING CHARACTERISTICS OF BOTH THE TAILING AND WASTE ROCK ANTICIPATED AT THE NICKEL SHÄW WELLGREEN DEPOSIT

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) (" Nickel Creek " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce preliminary results from work being conducted on behalf of the Company by Dr. Gregory Dipple at CarbMinLab, University of British Columbia . This preliminary work indicates that samples taken from the Wellgreen deposit at Nickel Creek's Nickel Shäw Project contain key magnesium-rich minerals that are known to react quickly with carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) in air, such as the mineral Brucite, indicating a significant potential for carbon absorption.

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.)

" We started this work with Dr. Dipple in order to work towards an understanding of the potential carbon absorption of our tailings and waste rock that will reduce or even eliminate our greenhouse gas (GHG) footprint." commented Stuart Harshaw , President and Chief Executive Officer of Nickel Creek, "Having a low carbon nickel product will be beneficial to the downstream processers of our nickel, especially the EV market, where reducing the carbon footprint is a critical part of the green economy."

A summary of the results is presented below with a detailed summary also available on our website.

Summary

The Wellgreen deposit, which forms part of the Company's Nickel Shäw Project, contains extensive Ni-Cu-Platinum-Group Elements (PGE) mineralization within mafic to ultramafic rocks. It was assessed for its potential for carbon capture and storage based on samples provided by Nickel Creek. These samples consisted of 45 mineralized pulp and 2 slurry samples that were analyzed for mineral content to assess the abundance of gangue minerals that are known to be reactive to CO 2 in air. All 47 samples were assessed with thermogravimetric analysis (TGA) and 13 were assessed with quantitative X-ray diffraction (qXRD) analysis using the Rietveld method. qXRD results indicate that all but two of the samples were all highly serpentinized ultramafic rocks. TGA indicates that brucite and/ or hydrated magnesium carbonate minerals (e.g., hydromagnesite) were present in 22 of the samples analyzed. Leach testing was completed on four samples (1 control sample to determine Mg leached from serpentine) to assess the leachable Mg content (exclusive of hydromagnesite) and thus confirm the brucite content of the samples. Three of the leach test samples were determined to contain between 1 and 3 weight percent brucite. Brucite content in these samples (that are not representative of the complete tailings stream) represents a capacity to sequester 6 to 22 kg CO2 per tonne of tailings equivalent.

These Wellgreen samples contain the key magnesium-rich minerals such as brucite that are known to react quickly with CO2 in air. Hydromagnesite may represent brucite that has reacted with CO 2 in air during sample storage, or could reflect low temperature bedrock alteration. The confirmed presence of brucite and serpentine indicates that there exists significant potential for carbon mineralization within Wellgreen tailings and waste rock. A comparison of mineral content and whole rock chemistry indicates that these minerals can be found in rocks with wt.% Mg contents of 22 or greater.

Next steps will include the creation of a preliminary computed mineralogy model to assess the spatial distribution of rocks within the Wellgreen deposit that have high potential to contain brucite and thus sequester carbon. This model will co-relate the 3D whole geochemical database with the mineralogy test work summarized above.

Scientific and Technical Information

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved by Cheibany Ould Elemine, Ph.D., P.Geo. of Ensero Solutions, and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP; OTCQB: NCPCF) is a Canadian mining exploration and development company and its flagship asset is its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project. The Nickel Shäw Project is a large undeveloped nickel sulphide project with a unique mix of metals including copper, cobalt and platinum group metals, located in the Yukon, Canada , one of the most favourable jurisdictions in the world. The Nickel Shäw Project has exceptional access to infrastructure, located three hours west of Whitehorse via the paved Alaska Highway, which further offers year-round access to deep-sea shipping ports in southern Alaska.  The Company is also investigating other opportunities for shareholder value creation.

The Company is led by a management team with a proven track record of successful discovery, development, financing and operation of large-scale projects. Our vision is to create value for our shareholders by becoming a leading North American nickel, copper, cobalt and PGM producer.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information". Forward-looking information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology, or negative connotations thereof. All information in this release, other than information of historical facts, including, without limitation, statements relating to the results from the studies being conducted on behalf of the Company by CarbMinLab (and the results and potential results thereof), and general future plans and objectives for the Company and the Nickel Shäw Project, are forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions, such expectations are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking information.

For more information on the Company and the key assumptions, risks and challenges with respect to the forward-looking information discussed herein, and about our business in general, investors should review the Company's most recently filed annual information form, and other continuous disclosure filings which are available at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nickel-creek-platinum-announces-confirmation-of-the-carbon-absorbing-characteristics-of-both-the-tailing-and-waste-rock-anticipated-at-the-nickel-shaw-wellgreen-deposit-301566219.html

SOURCE Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/13/c7281.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×