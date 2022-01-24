Emerging Technology Investing News
- Following Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) October 2021 announcement that we would implement a new financial reporting structure, we are sharing additional information about the reporting format of our segmented financials.

Beginning with the fourth quarter 2021 earnings results on February 2, 2022 , Meta will report revenue and income (loss) from operations for the following two segments:

  • Family of Apps (FoA) includes Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and other services.
    • We will continue to report total advertising revenue and advertising revenue by user geography using our legacy methodology.
    • We will also report other revenue, which consists of net fees we receive from developers using our payments infrastructure and revenue from various other sources, within the Family of Apps segment.
  • Reality Labs (RL) includes augmented and virtual reality related consumer hardware, software and content.

In addition to reporting segment financials for the fourth quarter of 2021, we will provide historical segment information for all quarters of 2021, the fourth quarter of 2020, and full years 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Meta's fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results will be released after market close on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 . Meta will host a conference call to discuss its results at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET the same day. The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the Meta Investor Relations website at investor.fb.com, along with the company's earnings press release, financial tables, and slide presentation.

Following the call, a replay will be available at the same website. A telephonic replay will be available for one week following the conference call at 402.977.9140 or 800.633.8284, Conference ID: 22013689.

Transcripts of conference calls with publishing equity research analysts held on February 2, 2022 will also be posted to the investor.fb.com website.

Disclosure Information
Meta uses the investor.fb.com and about.fb.com/news/ websites as well as Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook Page (facebook.com/zuck) and Instagram account (instagram.com/zuck) as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Meta
Meta builds technologies that help people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. When Facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connect. Apps like Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp further empowered billions around the world. Now, Meta is moving beyond 2D screens toward immersive experiences like augmented and virtual reality to help build the next evolution in social technology.

Contacts:

Investors:
Deborah Crawford
investor@fb.com / investor.fb.com

Press:
Ryan Moore
press@fb.com / about.fb.com/news/

×