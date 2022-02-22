Company advanced its pipeline, launched new products, won share, and delivered earnings growth despite COVID-19 impact on healthcare procedure volumes Medtronic plc today announced financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2022, which ended January 28, 2022 . Key Highlights Revenue of $7.8 billion was flat year-over-year as reported and grew 2% organic GAAP diluted EPS of $1.10 grew 17%; non-GAAP ...

