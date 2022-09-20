Life Science NewsInvesting News

The LINQ II ICM is the first continuous, long-term cardiac monitor cleared by FDA for the pediatric patient population

- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced the LINQ II™ Insertable Cardiac Monitor (ICM) system is the first-and-only ICM to receive 510(k) clearance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in pediatric patients over the age of 2 who have heart rhythm abnormalities and require long-term, continuous monitoring.

"For pediatric cardiologists who see many young patients needing continuous, long-term monitoring for infrequent or unknown heart rhythm conditions, this expanded indication for the LINQ II ICM is critically important," said Jennifer Silva , M.D., director of pediatric cardiac electrophysiology at Washington University in St. Louis and St. Louis Children's Hospital. "The data generated from these small monitors can help us better tailor treatment decisions and ongoing management for our patients."

The LINQ II system is a small (one-third the size of a AAA battery), wireless ICM for patients with abnormal heart rhythms who experience infrequent symptoms including dizziness, palpitations, syncope (fainting) and chest pain, thereby requiring long-term monitoring or ongoing management. The LINQ II ICM, which has a battery life of up to 4.5 years 1 , allows patients to undergo magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) when needed, and, as an implantable device, does not interfere with daily activities such as showering, bathing, or swimming. The latest-generation device has been implanted in thousands of patients globally since it was first commercialized in 2020.

"As a result of this milestone, physicians will be able to provide actionable data to help diagnose underlying heart conditions and define treatment protocols in our younger patients with abnormal heart rhythms," said Julie Brewer , president of the Cardiovascular Diagnostics and Services business, which is part of the Cardiovascular Portfolio at Medtronic. "And parents can have peace of mind knowing their child's heart is being monitored continuously, and their doctor will be notified of abnormal heartbeats."

The LINQ II ICM system also includes the recently launched AccuRhythm™ AI algorithms, which applies artificial intelligence (AI) to heart rhythm event data collected by the LINQ II ICM, improving the accuracy of information physicians receive so they can better diagnose and treat abnormal heart rhythms. The two AI algorithms have shown to reduce the number of false alerts specific to the most common ICM false alerts — atrial fibrillation (AF) and pause (asystole) — by 74.1% and 97.4% respectively, 2, 3 while preserving more than 99% of true alerts. 4, 5

With integrated remote patient management, patients or their caregivers can choose to use their smartphones with the LINQ II ICM to automatically transfer device data via the MyCareLink Heart™ mobile app using BlueSync™ technology that enables secure communication via Bluetooth.

Medtronic has been a pioneer in the development of insertable cardiac monitors for more than 20 years; to date, more than 1.7 million patients have received a Medtronic ICM. 6

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

References:

1 Nominal settings. LINQ II™ LNQ22 ICM clinician manual. M974764A001D.
2 Radtke A, Ousdigian KT, Haddad TD, et al. Artificial Intelligence Enables Dramatic Reduction of False Atrial Fibrillation Alerts from Insertable Cardiac Monitors. Heart Rhythm Journal. Published online August 1, 2021 .
3 Cheng YJ, Ousdigian KT, Koehler J, et al. Innovative Artificial Intelligence Application Reduces False Pause Alerts while Maintaining Perfect Trye Pause Sensitivity for Insertable Cardiac Monitors. Presented at Heart Rhythm Society Conference July 31, 2021 .
4 The pause algorithm preserved 100% of true pause alerts.
5 The AF algorithm preserved 99.3% of true AF alerts.
6 Medtronic Reveal™ Publications. Medtronic data on file. 2022.

Contacts:




Joey Lomicky

Ryan Weispfenning

Public Relations

Investor Relations

+1-612-239-1823

+1-763-505-4626

(PRNewsfoto/Medtronic plc)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medtronic-receives-fda-clearance-for-expanded-indication-of-linq-ii-insertable-cardiac-monitor-for-use-in-pediatric-patients-ages-2-and-older-301626708.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/20/c6759.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

MedtronicMDTMedical Device Investing
MDT
Energy Fuels Announces Q2-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium & Rare Earth Positions

Energy Fuels Announces Q2-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium & Rare Earth Positions

Webcast on August 9, 2022

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 . The Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet, Market-Leading U.S. Uranium Position & Rare Earth Production

Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet, Market-Leading U.S. Uranium Position & Rare Earth Production

Webcast on May 18, 2022

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 . The Company's annual report on Form 10-K has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels Announces 2021 Results, Including Net Profits, Strong Cash Position, and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium, Rare Earth and Vanadium Position

Energy Fuels Announces 2021 Results, Including Net Profits, Strong Cash Position, and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium, Rare Earth and Vanadium Position

Webcast on March 17, 2022

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 . The Company's annual report on Form 10-K has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cloud DX's Post-Surgical Monitoring Wearable Validated in Peer-Reviewed Study

Cloud DX's Post-Surgical Monitoring Wearable Validated in Peer-Reviewed Study

Cloud DX's Post-Surgical Monitoring Wearable Validated in Peer-reviewed Study For the ~800,000 1 Canadian surgery patients per year, continuous monitoring with Vitaliti™ could enable earlier intervention in cases of patient decline.

  • Validation of Cloud DX's Vitaliti™ continuous monitoring device clears way for regulatory approval starting in 2022.
  • Accurate continuous data collection supports earlier detection of changes in patient condition, enabling rapid interventions to improve patient outcomes.
  • Clear opportunity to impact up to ~800,000 1 surgical patients per year in Canada, deliverable through recent partnership with medical technology leader Medtronic.

Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF), Leading Virtual Care Platform Cloud DX has announced publication of an independent peer-reviewed validation study of its unique Vitaliti™ product, a non-invasive wearable devices that provides continuous vital sign monitoring (CVSM) device. The study assessed regulatory compliance and post-surgery use in monitoring patients' vital signs in real-world conditions. The study found Vitaliti™ to be fully ISO 81060-2:2018 compliant for the continuous vital measurement, clearing the way for regulatory approval starting in 2022. The study also found that patients welcomed the comfortable, easy to use device. Instead of care teams taking vitals periodically after surgery, Cloud DX's Vitaliti™ was used for continuous monitoring, which could transform post-surgical care by enabling early detection if any deterioration occurs in patient health. On launch, Vitaliti™ will become a key component of Cloud DX's Connected Health™ ecosystem of remote monitoring technologies. Through Cloud DX's recent partnership with Medtronic Canada ULC (a subsidiary of Medtronic plc (MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology), wide deployment of Vitaliti™ is intended to initially improve post-operative care for surgical patients in Canada (up to 800,000 annually) and eventually in the United States (up to several million annually

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Cloud DX's Selection by Medtronic for Canada-Wide Remote Patient Monitoring - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Cloud DX's Selection by Medtronic for Canada-Wide Remote Patient Monitoring - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

Cloud DX Inc. (TSXV: CDX) (OTCQB: CDXFF) has been selected by Medtronic Canada ULC, to provide world-class virtual healthcare to Medtronic's patients across Canada. Medtronic Canada, (www.medtronic.ca) headquartered in Brampton, Ontario, with regional offices in Montreal and Vancouver, is the largest medical technology company in Canada, and a subsidiary of Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a multi billion-dollar, global leader in medical technology, offering medical devices and therapies to more than 72 million people across 150 countries.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news and the company, along with comments from Robert Kaul, CEO of Cloud DX, about the significance of this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Cloud DX" in the search box.

This partnership advances Medtronic's commitment to improving patient outcomes and lowering overall costs along the care continuum. Medtronic Canada delivers care in a broad range of clinical areas, including spinal and cardiac surgeries, cardiology, critical care, diabetes, vascular and renal care. Most clinical areas are expected to improve patient outcomes and satisfaction with some aspect of virtual care in the future.

Cloud DX's Connected Health™ remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Its partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources.

Cloud DX's remote patient monitoring technology and services are exclusive to Medtronic and its Canada-wide client base. Initially, Medtronic seeks to integrate the Connected Health™ platform and associated services within both perioperative and complex chronic disease pathways in Canada.

Under the agreement, a typical deployment would involve the enrollment of a chronic care or surgical patient onto the Connected Health™ platform, generating recurring revenue, depending on the length of the monitoring program. Cloud DX generates revenue upfront for kits prescribed to patients for use at home, and then a monthly subscription fee per patient for software, services, and support. Additional revenues could also be generated through customizations, consulting, and special services, as needed.

Jessica Rudd, National Director of New Partnerships and Solutions at Medtronic Canada, stated: "Medtronic is committed to partnering with Canada-based SMEs to advance the Canadian life sciences ecosystem. More importantly, Medtronic Canada is dedicated to responding to the needs of our Canadian healthcare system, and we are committed to enabling equitable access to care and patient empowerment and reducing the burden on our precious health human resources. However, we can't do this alone. To that end, we are delighted to enter this exclusive partnership with Cloud DX and scale their innovative technology, thoughtful service model, and excellent track record for delivering results to patients across the country."

Among its many awards, Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of " Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers.

The shares are trading at $0.195. For more information, please visit the company's corporate website www.CloudDX.com, and the company's investor relation site ir.CloudDX.com/overview/default.aspx, contact Jay Bedard, Investor Relations, at 647-881-8418 or by email at jay.bedard@CloudDX.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:
InvestmentPitch Media
Barry Morgan, CFO
bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/106272

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Johnson & Johnson Opens State-of-the-Art Science and Technology Campus in San Francisco Bay Area

Significant investment will enable world-class discovery research, innovation in data science and digital health and collaborations in the Bay Area

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) (the Company) today opened its San Francisco Bay Campus, a state-of-the-art Research & Development (R&D) facility in the Bay Area, one of the world's most established global hubs for innovation and entrepreneurship. The nearly 200,000 square-foot facility will house up to 400 employees, more than doubling the R&D presence of Johnson & Johnson in the Bay Area. The campus bridges key scientific and technological capabilities by co-locating Janssen R&D, Johnson & Johnson Innovation and Johnson & Johnson Technology. It will further integrate the Company into the Bay Area innovation ecosystem to strengthen and increase collaborations with innovators to accelerate growth.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

TCT 2022: SYMPLICITY HTN-3 trial data show sustained long-term blood pressure reductions with Medtronic renal denervation procedure

  • Long-term analysis from landmark renal denervation trial presented as Late Breaking Clinical Science, published simultaneously in The Lancet
  • Data add to growing body of evidence supporting the durability of the Symplicity blood pressure procedure

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced long-term results from the SYMPLICITY HTN-3 clinical trial. Subjects who underwent radiofrequency renal denervation (RF RDN) with the first generation Symplicity™ renal denervation system, had a statistically significant reduction in office and ambulatory blood pressure compared to subjects in the sham control group. The data were presented today as Late-Breaking Clinical Science at the 34 th Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) conference, the annual scientific symposium of the Cardiovascular Research Foundation, and published simultaneously in The Lancet .

"In this long-term follow-up from the SYMPLICITY HTN-3 trial, we observed significant reductions in the blood pressures of patients who underwent treatment with renal denervation, with no long-term complications emerging from this minimally invasive procedure," said Deepak L. Bhatt , M.D., M.P.H., executive director of Interventional Cardiovascular Programs at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School ; and co-principal investigator for the SYMPLICITY HTN-3 trial. "These findings provide important insights into the evolution of patients' blood pressure control, with and without renal denervation, in a scenario more akin to the real-world setting— under everyday physician management without the frequent follow up visits and monitoring that occur in research settings. The results illustrate that for certain patients with high blood pressure, despite attempts to adhere to multiple medications and modify their lifestyles, their blood pressure remains poorly controlled, putting them at risk for cardiovascular complications such as stroke."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Late-Breaking Data Show Breadth of Abbott's Minimally Invasive Structural Heart Technologies

  • Five late-breaking presentations at TCT 2022 highlight the impact of Abbott's structural heart devices to repair or replace heart valves and close openings in the heart
  • New data reinforce the safety and effectiveness of MitraClip™ for treating mitral regurgitation
  • Results also demonstrate the benefits of Abbott's TriClip™ for tricuspid regurgitation, Amulet™ for stroke reduction in patients with atrial fibrillation and Portico™ for aortic stenosis

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced data from five late-breaking presentations showing the benefits of its minimally invasive devices in treating people with a range of structural heart diseases. Data include findings that reinforce the value of MitraClip™, the world's first and leading transcatheter edge-to-edge repair (TEER) device, to treat leaky valves in people with mitral regurgitation (MR).

The new data around Abbott's structural heart therapies were presented at the 34 th Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) annual scientific symposium of the Cardiovascular Research Foundation in Boston ( September 16-19, 2022 ). Results were also presented on TriClip™, the first therapy designed specifically for tricuspid heart valve repair; the Amplatzer™ Amulet™ Left Atrial Appendage Occluder, a minimally invasive option offering the most complete closure of the left atrial appendage (LAA) to reduce risk of stroke; and Portico™, a self-expanding transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) system.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic announces pricing of Euro3.5 billion of senior notes

Medtronic plc (the "Company") (NYSE:MDT) announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Medtronic Global Holdings S.C.A. ("Medtronic Luxco"), has priced an offering (the "Offering") of €500,000,000 principal amount of 2.625% senior notes due 2025, €1,000,000,000 principal amount of 3.000% senior notes due 2028, €1,000,000,000 principal amount of 3.125% senior notes due 2031 and €1,000,000,000 principal amount of 3.375% senior notes due 2034 (collectively, the "Notes"). All of Medtronic Luxco's obligations under the Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the Company and Medtronic, Inc., a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Medtronic Luxco, on a senior unsecured basis.

The net proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used to repay at maturity Medtronic Luxco's outstanding 0.00% Senior Notes due 2022, 0.375% Senior Notes due 2023 and 0.00% Senior Notes due 2023 and for general corporate purposes. While Medtronic Luxco may elect at a later date to repay, redeem or repurchase such notes prior to maturity, it currently has no intention to repay, redeem or repurchase such notes prior to maturity. The Offering is expected to close on September 21, 2022 , subject to customary closing conditions. The joint book-running managers for the Offering are Barclays Bank PLC, BofA Securities Europe SA, Citigroup Global Markets Limited and HSBC Continental Europe.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Abbott Declares 395th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend

The board of directors of Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today declared a quarterly common dividend of 47 cents per share.

This marks the 395 th consecutive quarterly dividend to be paid by Abbott since 1924. The cash dividend is payable Nov. 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Oct. 14, 2022 .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
hands holding canadian flag heart

Pharmacies and the Future of Primary Healthcare in Canada

In many ways, COVID-19 couldn't have come at a worse possible time for Canada. The country was already facing a looming healthcare shortfall. The increased care requirements of an aging population coupled with mass retirements of physicians and other healthcare personnel was already slated to create a system bursting at the seams.

Addressing this problem requires a reimagining of care delivery, one which keeps care in the community — pharmacies are perfectly positioned to address this.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×