Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced its schedule for presentations at the 25th Annual North American Neuromodulation Society meeting, taking place January 13-15, 2022 in Orlando, Florida . Medtronic therapies and technologies will be represented as part of 23 podium and poster presentations. The company will also welcome guests to booth #404 featuring an innovation suite and opportunities to learn from Medtronic scientists and engineers about the new Vanta™ recharge-free neurostimulator, as well as a new modified energy variation of Differential Target Multiplexed™ (DTM) Spinal Cord Stimulation known as DTM™ SCS endurance therapy. Medtronic will also showcase its targeted drug delivery options for patients with chronic pain.

Scientific Presentations
The following poster and oral scientific data presentations reflect evidence from Medtronic-sponsored research and collaborations with external partners. Poster presentations will be available to all attendees with an option to query the presenters throughout the conference.

DTM™ SCS and DTM™ SCS Endurance Therapy

  • "A Prospective Multi-Center Study of a Differential Target Multiplexed™ Stimulation Derivative in Therapy-Naïve Patients: Primary Endpoint and 3-Month Outcomes" – oral presentation by Dr. Kas Amirdelfan, M.D. on Friday, January 14 .
  • "Modeling Energy Demands of a Reduced-Energy Derivative of Differential Target Multiplexed™ Stimulation on a Rechargeable and Recharge-free Systems" – poster presentation by Dr. David Provenzano , M.D. on Friday, January 14 .
  • "A RCT Comparing Traditional and DTM SCS for Chronic Back and Lega Pain : Profound Pain Relief, Functional and QoL Benefits" – oral presentation by Dr. Harold Cordner , M.D. on Saturday, January 15 .
  • "A Randomized Controlled Trial of DTM™ SCS Compared to Traditional SCS for Intractable Chronic Low Back and Leg Pain: Pain Relief, Therapy Satisfaction and Sensory Experience" – oral presentation by Dr. Michael Fishman , M.D. on Saturday, January 15 .
  • "Successful Reduction of Chronic Upper Limb and Neck Pain Using DTM SCS" – e-poster presentation by Dr. Ricardo Vallejo , M.D.

DTM™ SCS Pre-Clinical Presentations

  • "Transcriptomics of Differential Target Multiplexed SCS Using Reduced Energy in a Model of Neuropathic Pain" – oral presentation by David Cedeno , Ph.D. on Saturday, January 15 .
  • "Cell-Specific Transcriptomics of DTM SCS in a Model of Neuropathic Pain: Effect of Stimulation Intensity" oral presentation by Dr. Ricardo Vallejo , M.D. on Saturday, January 15 .
  • "SCS Alters Spinal Cord Gene Expression" – oral presentation by David Cedeno , Ph.D. on Saturday, January 15 .
  • "Differential Target Multiplexed SCS Modulated MAPK Pathway in an Animal Model of Neuropathic Pain" – oral presentation by Dana Tilley , Ph.D on Saturday, January 15 .
  • "Differential Target Multiplexed SCS Modulates mTOR Signaling in an Animal Model of Neuropathic Pain" – poster presentation by Dr. Francesco Vetri , M.D. on Friday, January 14 .

Targeted Drug Delivery

  • "Embrace TDD Primary Objective Results: Clinical Success Rate with Low Dose Intrathecal Morphine Monotherapy (LDITM)" – poster presentation by Dr. Chris Beuer , M.D. on Friday, January 14 .
  • "Low Dose Intrathecal Morphine Monotherapy (LDITM) for Chronic Nonmalignant Pain (NMP): Trialing Methods and Safety" – poster presentation by Dr. Michael Danko , M.D. on Friday, January 14 .
  • "Systemic Opioid Weaning and Low Dose Intrathecal Morphine Monotherapy (LDITM) for Chronic Nonmalignant Pain (NMP)" – poster presentation by Dr. Michael Danko , M.D. on Friday, January 14 .
  • "Patient Controlled Intrathecal Analgesia with Intrathecal Morphine for Chronic Nonmalignant Pain (NMP)" – poster presentation by Dr. Michael Saulino , M.D. on Friday, January 14 .
  • "Updated Longitudinal Data from the TDD Product Surveillance Registry: Effect of Pump Durable Design Changes" – poster presentation by Dr. Alaa Abd-Elsayed , M.D. on Friday, January 14 .
  • "Longitudinal Data from the Targeted Drug Delivery (TDD) Product Surveillance Registry (PSR): Trialing Characterization – e-poster presentation by Dr. Sam Eldabe, M.D.
  • "PSR TDD Latin America Experience" – poster presentation by Dr. Fabian Piedimonte , M.D.

Evoked Compound Action Potentials (ECAPs)

  • "Optimal Methods for Spinal Evoked Compound Action Potential Estimation" – oral presentation by Dr. Krishnan Chakravarthy , M.D., Ph.D. on Friday, January 14 .
  • "The Spinal Evoked Compound Action Potential as a Predictor for Perception" – oral presentation by Julie Pilitsis , M.D., Ph.D. on Friday, January 14 .
  • "The Effect of Electrode Selection on Optimal Spinal Evoked Compound Action Potential Sensing" – oral presentation by Dr. Michael Fishman , M.D. on Friday, January 14 .
  • "Clinical Feasibility of in Home, Closed-Loop Spinal Cord Stimulation with Differential Target Multiplexed Therapy" – oral presentation by Dr. Tristan Weaver , M.D. on Friday, January 14 .
  • "A Closed-Form Expression for the Spinal Evoked Compound Action Potential Growth Curve" – poster presentation by Leo Litvak , Ph.D.

Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS)

  • "Around-the-clock Monitoring of STN Beta-band LFPs Reveal Diurnal Variation in STN-DBS Parkinsonian Patients" –poster presentation by Dr. Genko Oyama , M.D. on Friday, January 14 .

Medtronic Sponsored Event
The following lunch symposium is open to attending healthcare professionals and will feature detailed clinical evidence and discussions with Medtronic and independent speakers.

  • "Personalizing Patient Care: How innovative therapies and technology are transforming SCS" presented by Dr. Erika Petersen , Dr. Krishnan Chakravarthy , Dr. Tammy Dann , and Jeff Kramer on January 14 at 12:00 p.m. :
    • Learn how DTM™ SCS therapy is uniquely inspired by science and proven in an RCT to provide superior pain relief on Intellis™
    • Hear how personalize care is advancing with the unveiling of the latest research results for DTM™ SCS endurance therapy
    • Discover how SCS will be transformed by future technologies

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.


Contacts:

Jeff Trauring

Ryan Weispfenning

Public Relations

Investor Relations

+1-763-760-0001

+1-763-505-4626

