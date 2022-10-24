Life Science NewsInvesting News

Separation of the combined Patient Monitoring and Respiratory Interventions businesses ("NewCo") expected to better position both NewCo and Medtronic for long-term success and value creation

  • Enhances both Medtronic and NewCo's strategic and operational focus on meeting the needs of their respective patients, physicians, customers, and other stakeholders
  • Advances the Medtronic portfolio management and capital allocation strategies focused on higher growth markets and revenue acceleration
  • Pursuing NewCo separation via a distribution that is expected to be tax-free to Medtronic shareholders for U.S. federal income tax purposes or other alternatives

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced its intention to pursue a separation of the company's combined Patient Monitoring and Respiratory Interventions businesses ("NewCo"), which are part of the company's Medical Surgical Portfolio.

"We are executing on our portfolio management strategy, taking action to create value for Medtronic and our shareholders. This separation will allow Medtronic to focus our company and our capital on opportunities better aligned with our long-term strategies to accelerate innovation-driven growth, and will position NewCo to unlock value. Independently, NewCo will be a leading connected care company with a compelling leadership position, attractive margins, and potential for growth acceleration with increased investment and dedicated capital allocation," said Geoff Martha , chairman and CEO of Medtronic. "Looking ahead, we remain focused on active portfolio management with an ongoing process of evaluating potential additions and subtractions to further accelerate Medtronic's growth over the long-term."

Medtronic – The leading global healthcare technology company

The decision to pursue a separation represents an important next step in ongoing portfolio assessment by Medtronic that demonstrates its commitment to creating value for all of its stakeholders. The separation will enable greater investment focus in the areas of highest strategic priority across the company, and will facilitate the execution of its leadership strategy in attractive medtech markets that leverage the company's strengths. Following the separation of NewCo, Medtronic will have:

  • A more streamlined portfolio with sharpened focus on deploying capital into opportunities most aligned with its long-term growth strategies;
  • Modestly faster organic revenue growth and an increased weighted average market growth rate (WAMGR); and
  • A strong balance sheet and continued commitment to its strategy of driving durable growth.

NewCo is uniquely positioned to offer the full suite of connected patient monitoring and respiratory care solutions

NewCo is expected to be a premier partner for connected care solutions with best-in-class brands and leading positions in patient monitoring and critical care:

  • The Patient Monitoring technology portfolio includes Nellcor™ pulse oximetry, Microstream™ capnography, BIS™ brain monitoring, INVOS™ perfusion monitoring, and HealthCast™ connected care solutions.
  • The Respiratory Interventions technology portfolio includes Puritan Bennett™ ventilators, Shiley™ airway portfolio, McGrath™ MAC video laryngoscopy, DAR™ breathing systems, as well as PAV+, NIV+ and IE Sync ventilation software solutions designed to improve workflow and care delivery.

Patient Monitoring and Respiratory Interventions reside in the Respiratory, Gastrointestinal & Renal division within the Medtronic Medical Surgical Portfolio. In fiscal year 2022, the combined business generated global revenue of approximately $2.2 billion . The combined business has a constant currency revenue growth profile and gross margin profile slightly below overall Medtronic and an operating margin profile slightly higher than overall Medtronic. The combined business has a global commercial footprint and a team of more than 8,000 employees worldwide.

NewCo is expected to be ideally positioned to deliver expanded value creation through:

  • Global scale and commercial reach to drive increased penetration in core strategic markets;
  • Connected care solutions to drive increased share within existing customer accounts globally;
  • Investments in innovation to drive technology leadership, new parameter expansion, and expand its addressable market segments; and
  • Durable growth with an attractive margin and cash flow profile.

Medtronic plans to redeploy any net proceeds consistent with its stated capital allocation priorities. Medtronic does not expect this separation to impact its dividend policy.

Medtronic expects the separation to be completed in the next 12 to 18 months subject to the satisfaction of closing conditions, including obtaining final approval from the Medtronic Board of Directors, receipt of tax opinions and receipt of other regulatory approvals. Medtronic plans to provide additional details on the potential transaction in due course. There can be no assurance regarding the ultimate timing or structure of the potential separation or that a separation will be completed at all, or if completed, what form the separation would take.

Medtronic's financial advisors on the transaction are Perella Weinberg Partners LP and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC. Its legal advisors on the transaction are Wachtell, Lipton , Rosen & Katz; Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP; and Baker McKenzie.

Presentation
Click here to access the presentation discussing this announcement.

Webcast Information
Medtronic will host a webcast today, Monday, October 24 , at 8:30 a.m. EDT ( 7:30 a.m. CDT ) to discuss this announcement. The webcast can be accessed by clicking on the Events icon at investorrelations.medtronic.com . Within 24 hours of the webcast, a replay will be available by clicking on the Events icon at investorrelations.medtronic.com .

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "could," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "should," "will," "expect," "objective," "projection," "forecast," "goal," "guidance," "outlook," "effort," "target," "trajectory" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terms. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by Medtronic plc (the "Company") in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors the Company believes are appropriate in the circumstances. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to a material difference include: risks and uncertainties as to the terms, timing, structure, benefits and costs of any separation transaction and whether one will be consummated at all; the impact of any separation transaction on the remaining businesses of the Company; economic conditions generally; competition and pricing pressures; difficulties and delays inherent in the development, regulatory approval, manufacturing, marketing and sale of medical products; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; fluctuations in fixed and floating interest rates; fuel price and fuel surcharge changes; risks related to the Company's intellectual property rights; governmental regulation, including trade compliance laws; governmental or political actions; and other risks and uncertainties that are described in the documents the Company files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

All forward-looking statements set forth in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments anticipated by the Company will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to or effects on the Company or its business or operations. Forward-looking statements set forth in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, changes in expectations or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Contacts:

Erika Winkels

Ryan Weispfenning

Public Relations

Investor Relations

+1-763-526-8478

+1-763-505-4626

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medtronic-announces-intention-to-separate-its-combined-patient-monitoring-and-respiratory-interventions-businesses-301657007.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/24/c5432.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

MedtronicMDTMedical Device Investing
MDT
Energy Fuels Announces Q2-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium & Rare Earth Positions

Energy Fuels Announces Q2-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium & Rare Earth Positions

Webcast on August 9, 2022

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 . The Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet, Market-Leading U.S. Uranium Position & Rare Earth Production

Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet, Market-Leading U.S. Uranium Position & Rare Earth Production

Webcast on May 18, 2022

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 . The Company's annual report on Form 10-K has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels Announces 2021 Results, Including Net Profits, Strong Cash Position, and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium, Rare Earth and Vanadium Position

Energy Fuels Announces 2021 Results, Including Net Profits, Strong Cash Position, and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium, Rare Earth and Vanadium Position

Webcast on March 17, 2022

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 . The Company's annual report on Form 10-K has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cloud DX's Post-Surgical Monitoring Wearable Validated in Peer-Reviewed Study

Cloud DX's Post-Surgical Monitoring Wearable Validated in Peer-Reviewed Study

Cloud DX's Post-Surgical Monitoring Wearable Validated in Peer-reviewed Study For the ~800,000 1 Canadian surgery patients per year, continuous monitoring with Vitaliti™ could enable earlier intervention in cases of patient decline.

  • Validation of Cloud DX's Vitaliti™ continuous monitoring device clears way for regulatory approval starting in 2022.
  • Accurate continuous data collection supports earlier detection of changes in patient condition, enabling rapid interventions to improve patient outcomes.
  • Clear opportunity to impact up to ~800,000 1 surgical patients per year in Canada, deliverable through recent partnership with medical technology leader Medtronic.

Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF), Leading Virtual Care Platform Cloud DX has announced publication of an independent peer-reviewed validation study of its unique Vitaliti™ product, a non-invasive wearable devices that provides continuous vital sign monitoring (CVSM) device. The study assessed regulatory compliance and post-surgery use in monitoring patients' vital signs in real-world conditions. The study found Vitaliti™ to be fully ISO 81060-2:2018 compliant for the continuous vital measurement, clearing the way for regulatory approval starting in 2022. The study also found that patients welcomed the comfortable, easy to use device. Instead of care teams taking vitals periodically after surgery, Cloud DX's Vitaliti™ was used for continuous monitoring, which could transform post-surgical care by enabling early detection if any deterioration occurs in patient health. On launch, Vitaliti™ will become a key component of Cloud DX's Connected Health™ ecosystem of remote monitoring technologies. Through Cloud DX's recent partnership with Medtronic Canada ULC (a subsidiary of Medtronic plc (MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology), wide deployment of Vitaliti™ is intended to initially improve post-operative care for surgical patients in Canada (up to 800,000 annually) and eventually in the United States (up to several million annually

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Cloud DX's Selection by Medtronic for Canada-Wide Remote Patient Monitoring - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Cloud DX's Selection by Medtronic for Canada-Wide Remote Patient Monitoring - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

Cloud DX Inc. (TSXV: CDX) (OTCQB: CDXFF) has been selected by Medtronic Canada ULC, to provide world-class virtual healthcare to Medtronic's patients across Canada. Medtronic Canada, (www.medtronic.ca) headquartered in Brampton, Ontario, with regional offices in Montreal and Vancouver, is the largest medical technology company in Canada, and a subsidiary of Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a multi billion-dollar, global leader in medical technology, offering medical devices and therapies to more than 72 million people across 150 countries.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news and the company, along with comments from Robert Kaul, CEO of Cloud DX, about the significance of this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Cloud DX" in the search box.

This partnership advances Medtronic's commitment to improving patient outcomes and lowering overall costs along the care continuum. Medtronic Canada delivers care in a broad range of clinical areas, including spinal and cardiac surgeries, cardiology, critical care, diabetes, vascular and renal care. Most clinical areas are expected to improve patient outcomes and satisfaction with some aspect of virtual care in the future.

Cloud DX's Connected Health™ remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Its partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources.

Cloud DX's remote patient monitoring technology and services are exclusive to Medtronic and its Canada-wide client base. Initially, Medtronic seeks to integrate the Connected Health™ platform and associated services within both perioperative and complex chronic disease pathways in Canada.

Under the agreement, a typical deployment would involve the enrollment of a chronic care or surgical patient onto the Connected Health™ platform, generating recurring revenue, depending on the length of the monitoring program. Cloud DX generates revenue upfront for kits prescribed to patients for use at home, and then a monthly subscription fee per patient for software, services, and support. Additional revenues could also be generated through customizations, consulting, and special services, as needed.

Jessica Rudd, National Director of New Partnerships and Solutions at Medtronic Canada, stated: "Medtronic is committed to partnering with Canada-based SMEs to advance the Canadian life sciences ecosystem. More importantly, Medtronic Canada is dedicated to responding to the needs of our Canadian healthcare system, and we are committed to enabling equitable access to care and patient empowerment and reducing the burden on our precious health human resources. However, we can't do this alone. To that end, we are delighted to enter this exclusive partnership with Cloud DX and scale their innovative technology, thoughtful service model, and excellent track record for delivering results to patients across the country."

Among its many awards, Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of " Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers.

The shares are trading at $0.195. For more information, please visit the company's corporate website www.CloudDX.com, and the company's investor relation site ir.CloudDX.com/overview/default.aspx, contact Jay Bedard, Investor Relations, at 647-881-8418 or by email at jay.bedard@CloudDX.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:
InvestmentPitch Media
Barry Morgan, CFO
bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/106272

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Salix Will Present XIFAXAN , TRULANCE and RELISTOR Data at The American College of Gastroenterology 2022 Annual Scientific Meeting

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) ("Bausch Health") and its gastroenterology business, Salix Pharmaceuticals ("Salix"), today announced four posters and one abstract featuring data for XIFAXAN® (rifaximin), TRULANCE® (plecanatide) and RELISTOR® (methylnaltrexone bromide) that are being presented at the American College of Gastroenterology® (ACG) 2022 Annual Scientific Meeting, which is taking place October 21-26 in Charlotte, North Carolina

Bausch Health Companies Inc, Monday, October 24, 2022, Press release pictureBausch Health Companies Inc, Monday, October 24, 2022, Press release picture

The complete list of Salix research being featured at ACG 2022 includes:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ortho Dermatologics To Present New Data at the 2022 Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference

Eleven Poster Presentations Include New Analyses of ARAZLO®, DUOBRII®, and IDP-126 Gel

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) ("Bausch Health") and its dermatology business, Ortho Dermatologics, today announced the presentation of eleven posters during the Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference, which takes place Oct. 20-23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nev. The presentations will feature new data around ARAZLO® (tazarotene) Lotion, 0.045%, DUOBRII® (halobetasol propionate and tazarotene) Lotion, 0.01%0.045%, and the investigational medicine IDP-126 Gel-a combination retinoid, antibacterial and antibiotic topical. Two other presentations are adaptations featuring research on SILIQ® (brodalumab) Injection, 210 mg1.5 mL. Please see below for warning about suicidal ideation and behavior with SILIQ. There will also be five encore presentations, including a systemic review of onychomycosis dermatophytoma treatment

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Danaher Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) (the "Company") today announced results for the third quarter 2022.  All results in this release reflect only continuing operations unless otherwise noted.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022 , net earnings were $1.6 billion , or $2.10 per diluted common share which represents a 36.0% year-over-year increase from the comparable 2021 period.  Non-GAAP adjusted diluted net earnings per common share for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 were $2.56 which represents a 7.0% increase over the comparable 2021 period.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic expands global access to the benefits of robotic-assisted surgery

Hugo™ robotic-assisted surgery system regulatory approval in Japan provides access to third largest robotics market in the world while general surgery approval in the EU and Canada open fast-growing hernia specialty

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global healthcare technology leader, has announced three significant global market-entrance and indication expansion approvals for its Hugo™ robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) system.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Abbott Reports Third-Quarter 2022 Results and Raises Full-Year EPS Guidance

  • Worldwide sales of $10.4 billion in the third quarter
  • Raises full-year earnings-per-share guidance
  • Continues to strengthen portfolio with new product approvals and launches

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022 .

  • Third-quarter sales of $10.4 billion decreased 4.7 percent on a reported basis and increased 1.3 percent on an organic basis, which excludes the impact of foreign exchange.
  • GAAP diluted EPS 1 was $0.81 in the third quarter. Excluding specified items, adjusted diluted EPS was $1.15 .
  • Abbott is raising its full-year 2022 EPS guidance. Abbott projects full-year diluted EPS on a GAAP basis of $3.75 to $3.81 and projects adjusted diluted EPS of $5.17 to $5.23 .
  • Full-year 2022 guidance assumes COVID-19 testing-related sales of $7.8 billion , which includes sales of $7.3 billion through September 2022 and projected sales of $0.5 billion in the fourth quarter.
  • U.S. Medical Devices sales grew 11.3 percent in the third quarter, led by strong double-digit growth in Electrophysiology, Structural Heart and Diabetes Care.
  • In September, Abbott presented new data showing its FreeStyle Libre ® continuous glucose monitoring system helped reduce acute diabetes-related events, leading to a 67 percent decrease in hospitalizations in people with Type 2 diabetes on once-daily (basal) insulin therapy. 2
  • During the quarter, Abbott launched its latest-generation FreeStyle Libre 3 system in the U.S., which automatically delivers up-to-the-minute glucose readings and unsurpassed 14-day accuracy 3 in the world's smallest and thinnest 3 wearable sensor.
  • During the quarter, following a manufacturing stoppage earlier this year, Abbott restarted production of Similac ® as well as EleCare ® and metabolic infant formulas at its Sturgis, Michigan , facility.

"Our results and increased guidance in the current macroeconomic environment reflect the strength of our diversified business model and execution," said Robert B. Ford , chairman and chief executive officer, Abbott. "We're particularly pleased with improving sales growth rates in U.S. Medical Devices, which is being fueled by several recent product launches, as well as continued strong performance in Established Pharmaceuticals."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic leverages data science to launch first-of-its-kind personalized insights program for people living with diabetes

Medtronic plc the global leader in medical technology, is introducing a new program called My Insights exclusively made for individuals using the MiniMed™ 770G system. Using an individual's data, My Insights relies on the power of data science to provide personalized tips, trends, and reminders that customers can use to help with their diabetes management goals. The My Insights personalized recommendations are shared via a monthly email with educational content that is most relevant based on what an individual may currently be experiencing.

My Insights exclusively made for individuals using the MiniMed™ 770G system

This is the first program in diabetes management that goes beyond generalized tips and instead shares personalized suggestions using data from an integrated pump system.

The launch of this program adds to a list of first-of-its-kind innovations and programs that Medtronic has brought to its patients to augment their diabetes management. This includes the first system to integrate insulin pumps and continuous glucose monitors (CGM), the first technology to suspend insulin delivery and reduce severe lows, the first Smart Insulin Pen, the first system to automatically adjust background insulin, the first stand-alone CGM with predictive alerts, and the first extended infusion set for up to seven days of wear.

"With diabetes, I have a lot to keep track of to stay healthy. My Insights provides me with personalized tips on how to improve the experience of my MiniMed 770G pump system," said Melanie Licnerski who has been using Medtronic technology for over two decades. "I did not expect the emotion I got from the encouragement that My Insights provides. I didn't realize that was something I was missing and really appreciated."

By proactively identifying challenges and helping to celebrate successes, My Insights adds to the experience MiniMed 770G system provides to customers. The MiniMed 770G pump system, which is available to people living with diabetes who are ages two and above, uses self-adjusting technology to help prevent highs and lows in blood glucose levels by automatically adjusting insulin delivery every 5 minutes to adapt to an individual's unique needs.* It also uses smart phone connectivity to view, share, and automatically upload insulin and CGM data, and provides access to future innovations via software upgrades.

"Our goal is to make life easier for individuals living with diabetes," said Que Dallara, executive vice president & president, Medtronic Diabetes. "As we continue our journey towards a fully automated insulin delivery system, we want to surround our customers with holistic support and empower them with tools to help them achieve their goals. Diabetes is deeply personal and unique for every individual, and we're pleased to offer this level of personalization."

My Insights is available in the U.S. to those who use the MiniMed 770G system. Users can opt-in to receive My Insights emails at Diabetes.shop.

*Refers to SmartGuard™ Auto Mode. Some user interaction required. Individual results may vary.

About the Diabetes Business at Medtronic ( www.medtronicdiabetes.com )
Medtronic is working together with the global community to change the way people manage diabetes. The company aims to transform diabetes care by expanding access, integrating care and improving outcomes, so people living with diabetes can enjoy greater freedom and better health.

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Contacts:




Janet Cho

Ryan Weispfenning

Global Communications

Investor Relations

+1-818-403-2078

+1-763-505-4626

(PRNewsfoto/Medtronic plc)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medtronic-leverages-data-science-to-launch-first-of-its-kind-personalized-insights-program-for-people-living-with-diabetes-301651436.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×