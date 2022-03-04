The board of directors of Medtronic plc on Thursday, March 3, 2022 approved the fiscal year 2022 fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.63 per ordinary share, representing an 8.6 percent increase over the prior year. This quarterly declaration is consistent with the dividend announcement made by the company in May 2021 . Medtronic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index, having increased its annual ...

