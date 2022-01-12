Base Metals Investing News
Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR)(OTCQB:NLRCF) is pleased to announce the assay results from a jasperoid rock sampling program completed at the Medicine Springs Silver project that NLR is exploring in joint venture with Reyna Silver Corp

Result Highlights

Medicine Springs hosts Carbonate Replacement Deposit (CRD) mineralization exposed at a very high level marked by well-developed multi-stage NE-SW trending jasperoid-barite veins within an area of approximately 6 km x 6 km. These veins extend well beyond the areas of historic small-scale mining and very shallow drilling, so Reyna sampled them systematically to determine if a mineralization center or centers could be defined.

Systematic sampling (657 samples) of these veins throughout a 6 by 6 km area returned very strong results for Silver with 37 samples returning over 66 g/t Ag, 2 samples returned assays of over 1,000 g/t Ag. Assays for lead, zinc and copper showed anomalous results along a prominent NE-S trending structural network.

Dr Peter Megaw, Reyna Silver Corp. Chief Exploration advisor, commented "Jasperoids typically mark a geochemically-zoned shell around many CRDs worldwide. This sampling program appears to have narrowed us down to an area with consistently high metals values where we will focus some additional fieldwork leading up to an aggressive drilling program, which we hope to permit and drill in 2022. The results of this selective sampling program are some of the best I've ever seen from CRD jasperoids. They appear to support our thesis that what we see at Medicine Springs is high-level leakage from a multi-stage mineralization center at depth."

Please refer to Reyna Silver Corp. announcement dated January 10, 2022 for further detail.

QA/QC STATEMENT

Reyna Silver follows industry standard procedures for rock-chip sampling for exploratory geochemical analyses. Rock chip samples generally weigh between 1 and 3 kg. Samples were submitted to the certified ALS Global facility in Elko, Nevada where the entire sample was crushed to 70% passing less than 2mm, then 250g were rotary split and pulverized to better than 85% passing 75 microns. The pulps were shipped to ALS Global in Vancouver, British Columbia for analysis. Geochemical analyses were done by ALS Global in Canada under an ISO 1702 Quality management system. Pulps were analyzed for precious, base-metals, and multi-elements using method code ME-MS41 following an aqua regia digestion. Overlimit values for Ag, Pb, and Zn were analyzed using method codes Ag-OG46, Pb-OG46, and Zn-OG46. Multi-element certified standards, blanks, and duplicates were systematically inserted into the sample stream to monitor lab performance.

Competent Persons Statement

Information in this report relating to Exploration Results is based on information reviewed by Mr. Lee R. Beasley, a Certified Professional Geologist who is a Member of the American Institute of Professional Geologists, and a consultant to Northern Lights Resources. Mr. Beasley has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Beasley consents to the inclusion of the data in the form and context in which it appears.

For further information, please contact:

Albert Timcke, Executive Chairman and President
Email: rtimcke@northernlightsresources.com
Tel: +1 604 608 6163

Jason Bahnsen, Chief Executive Officer
Email: Jason@northernlightsresources.com
Tel: +1 604 608 6163

Shawn Balaghi, Investor Relations
Email: shawn@northernlightsresources.com
Tel: +1 604 773 0242

About Northern Lights Resources Corp.

Northern Lights Resources Corp is a growth-oriented exploration and development company that is advancing two projects: The 100% owned, Secret Pass Gold Project located in Arizona; and the Medicine Springs silver-zinc-lead Project located in Elko County Nevada where Northern Lights, in joint venture with Reyna Silver are earning 100% ownership.

Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE and "NLRCF" on the OTCQB. This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.northernlightsresources.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the terms and conditions of the proposed private placement; use of funds; the business and operations of the Company after the proposed closing of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the uncertainties surrounding the mineral exploration industry. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Northern Lights Resources Corp.



