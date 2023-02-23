Osisko Metals Signs C$100 Million Investment Agreement With Appian Natural Resources Fund for a Joint Venture on Pine Point

Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

Maxar Launches High-Performance SYNTH3D Digital Twin for Metaverse, Simulation and Virtual Reality Applications

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announces the availability of SYNTH3D , a high-performance, geotypical 3D representation of the entire planet for gaming, simulation, entertainment, virtual reality (VR), smart cities and metaverse.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230223005359/en/

A digital twin of Barcelona, Spain, as seen in SYNTH3D. Image credit: Maxar and blackshark.ai

A digital twin of Barcelona, Spain, as seen in SYNTH3D. Image credit: Maxar and blackshark.ai

Developed through a partnership between Maxar and blackshark.ai , SYNTH3D allows developers and creators to simulate and visualize 3D environments representative of real-world locations where aesthetics and performance are key to commercial applications. This 3D digital twin is available in a visually pleasing and highly compatible format that is representative of the geographic and building features for a given area.

"SYNTH3D, created from Maxar's Vivid basemap and blackshark.ai's patented technology, will revolutionize how various industries build and interact with VR environments," said Dan Nord, Maxar SVP and GM of Enterprise Earth Intelligence. "This digital twin will be useful in scenarios such as developers creating the next-generation video games, producers working on upcoming films, and businesses assembling simulation environments; the opportunities are limited only by the imagination."

Blackshark.ai creates SYNTH3D by applying its patented generative artificial intelligence (AI) to Maxar's Vivid imagery basemap , a global, cloud-free, virtually seamless view of Earth, with rich natural color and visual clarity. The AI extracts more than 1.4 billion buildings and procedurally generates them as 3D buildings. The buildings then have geotypical textures applied, meaning specific buildings may look different in the real world, but the overall appearance of the building height and façade reflect regional archetypes, creating a lifelike model. Delivered as a static export or rendered on the fly through numerous plug-ins and software development kits, SYNTH3D combines the global scalability, crisp aesthetics and high-performance rendering that next-generation simulations demand.

"Maxar's Vivid imagery basemap supercharged our development of SYNTH3D by providing a global 2D view that we could transform into a beautiful 3D digital twin," said Michael Putz, blackshark.ai CEO. "I'm looking forward to seeing customers and developers unleash the power of SYNTH3D across innovative use cases."

SYNTH3D complements Precision3D in Maxar's broader product portfolio, which provides a 3D digital twin for use cases in a variety of sectors. Precision3D offers highly accurate visualization with precise details and geospecific building heights and facades.

Maxar will demonstrate SYNTH3D and Precision3D at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, from February 27-March 3. Sign up for a SYNTH3D demo ahead of time, visit the booth (Hall 4 Stand 4B16), or download a product sample .

About Maxar

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR) is a provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence. We deliver disruptive value to government and commercial customers to help them monitor, understand and navigate our changing planet; deliver global broadband communications; and explore and advance the use of space. Our unique approach combines decades of deep mission understanding and a proven commercial and defense foundation to deploy solutions and deliver insights with unrivaled speed, scale and cost effectiveness. Maxar's 4,400 team members in over 20 global locations are inspired to harness the potential of space to help our customers create a better world. Maxar trades on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange as MAXR. For more information, visit www.maxar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Any such forward-looking statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements, including those included in the Company's filings with U.S. securities and Canadian regulatory authorities. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as may be required under applicable securities law.

Investor Relations Contact:
Jonny Bell
Maxar Investor Relations
1-303-684-5543
jonny.bell@maxar.com

Media Contact:
Kristin Carringer
Maxar Media Relations
1-303-684-4352
kristin.carringer@maxar.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Maxar TechnologiesMAXR:CAMAXRRobotics Investing
MAXR:CA,MAXR
The Conversation (0)

Maxar Technologies Reports Full-Year 2022 Results

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR) ("Maxar" or the "Company"), a provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced that it has filed its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, including the annual audited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian securities regulators. A copy of Maxar's Form 10-K, including the annual audited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, is available at http://investor.maxar.com/ .

Conference Call Details for Note Holders

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
5 Biggest Robotics ETFs in 2023

5 Biggest Robotics ETFs in 2023

With widespread adoption expected to continue across various industries, the robotics sector is projected to see major growth in the years to come.

To give an idea of the investment opportunities in robotics, data from Markets and Markets shows that the industrial robotics market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3 percent from 2022 to reach US$30.87 billion by 2027. The global service robot sector is also slated to experience significant growth in the coming decade, states Future Market Insights, growing at a CAGR of 21 percent to reach US$267 billion by 2033.

With the robotics market poised to thrive in the coming years, the industry is certainly garnering attention from investors. Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are a popular way for interested individuals to get exposure to an overarching market, and there are a number of robotics ETFs available for those interested in the space.

Keep reading...Show less

Maxar to Provide Environmental Monitoring for Government of Guyana

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced that the Guyana Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) has entered into a three-year contractual agreement with Maxar to provide the nation with environmental monitoring services for both offshore and terrestrial applications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230221005183/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

HEAVY.AI Teams with Bain, Maxar, and NVIDIA to Provide High-Fidelity Digital Twins for Telecom Networks

Together, the companies provide communication service providers and telco planners with a new, cutting-edge network digital twin to access accurate and detailed information on a global scale

HEAVY.AI , an innovator in advanced analytics, today announced it is expanding its collaboration with NVIDIA to include global management consulting firm Bain & Company and Maxar , a provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence. This collaboration will provide communication service providers (CSPs) with faster and more accurate tools for determining antenna placements, assuring optimal signal coverage and enabling greater efficiencies in network deployments.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Maxar Technologies Announces Completion of "Go-Shop" Period

Acquisition by Advent International Remains on Track to Close in Mid-2023

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR) ("Maxar" or the "Company"), provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced the expiration of the 60-day "go-shop" period pursuant to the terms of the previously announced definitive merger agreement to be acquired by Advent International ("Advent"), one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors. As previously announced and under the definitive terms of the merger agreement, Advent has agreed to acquire all outstanding shares of Maxar common stock for $53.00 per share in cash. The "go-shop" period expired at 11:59pm ET on February 14, 2023.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Maxar Secures Dedicated Access to Umbra's SAR Constellation, Creating the Geospatial Industry's Most Advanced Multisource Intelligence Solution

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, and Umbra, a technology company, today announced an agreement to provide Maxar with dedicated capacity from satellites in Umbra's synthetic aperture radar (SAR) imagery constellation, making that data available in Maxar's portfolio of Earth Intelligence products and services.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230214005274/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Building The Pre-Eminent Vertically Integrated Lithium Business In Ontario, Canada

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX: CYM) – Suspension from Quotation

Related News

Copper Investing

Hot Chili Confirms Fourth Porphyry At Cortadera

Copper Investing

Nifty Copper Project Restart Financing Update

Copper Investing

American West Metals Limited (ASX: AW1) – Trading Halt

Resource Investing

Mt Monger To Acquire Advanced Carbonatite REE-Nb Project In Canada

Copper Investing

What Was the Highest Price for Copper? (Updated 2023)

Rare Earth Investing

What are Rare Earths Used For? (Updated 2023)

Tech Investing

Lake Resources NL to Present at the 32nd BMO Critical Minerals Conference

×