Lac Carheil MRE to Benefit from Exceptional Assay Results

Lac Carheil MRE to Benefit from Exceptional Assay Results

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Lac Carheil MRE to Benefit from Exceptional Assay Results

Download the PDF here.

metals australiamls:auasx:mlsbattery metals investingBattery Metals Investing
MLS:AU
Metals Australia
Sign up to get your FREE

Metals Australia Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Metals Australia (ASX:MLS)

Metals Australia


Keep reading...Show less

High-quality graphite project with accelerated development pathway and outstanding portfolio of exploration properties, highly prospective for gold and copper in the Northern Territory, vanadium, titanium, iron, zinc, copper and silver in WA – and gold, silver and base metals in addition to graphite in Quebec, Canada.

Drilling of N.T. Copper-Gold Targets Set to Begin

Drilling of N.T. Copper-Gold Targets Set to Begin

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Drilling of N.T. Copper-Gold Targets Set to Begin

Download the PDF here.

Thick High-Grade Graphite Drilling Results In New Zone

Thick High-Grade Graphite Drilling Results In New Zone

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Thick High-Grade Graphite Drilling Results In New Zone

Download the PDF here.

Manindi Ti-V-Fe Discovery Delivers High-Grade Concentrates

Manindi Ti-V-Fe Discovery Delivers High-Grade Concentrates

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Manindi Ti-V-Fe Discovery Delivers High-Grade Concentrates

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Successful completion of Lac Carheil drilling program

Successful completion of Lac Carheil drilling program

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Successful completion of Lac Carheil drilling program

Download the PDF here.

Completion of PV Solar Cell Recycling Acquisition

Completion of PV Solar Cell Recycling Acquisition

Lithium Universe (LU7:AU) has announced Completion of PV Solar Cell Recycling Acquisition

Download the PDF here.

Lithium Universe Ltd Completes PV Solar Cell Recycling Acquisition

Lithium Universe Ltd Completes PV Solar Cell Recycling Acquisition

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7,OTC:LUVSF) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) is pleased to announce that further to its announcements dated 18 June 2025 and 2 July 2025, it has successfully completed the acquisition of 100% of the issued capital New Age Minerals Pty Ltd (NAM) which is party to an exclusive licensing agreement with Macquarie University in respect to patented photovoltaic (PV) solar panel recycling technology known as Microwave Joule Heating Technology (the Acquisition).

Highlights

- Completion of the acquisition of 100% of the issued capital of New Age Minerals Pty Ltd

- Acquisition gives Lithium Universe exclusive rights to patented photovoltaic (PV) solar panel recycling technology known as Microwave Joule Heating Technology

Further details regarding the Microwave Joule Heating Technology are set out in the Company's announcement dated 18 June 2025.

Commenting on the Acquisition, Lithium Universe's Executive Chairman, Iggy Tan said:

"We are pleased to have completed this important milestone, which now allows us to begin working more closely with the Macquarie University team. This next phase will focus on developing a robust research program to enhance the Microwave Joule Heating Technology and unlock its full commercial potential. We believe this collaboration will play a pivotal role in advancing sustainable recycling solutions and position Lithium Universe as a leader in critical metal recovery from end-of-life solar panels."

 

About Lithium Universe Ltd:  

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7,OTC:LUVSF) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) is a forward-thinking company on a mission to close the "Lithium Conversion Gap" in North America and revolutionize the photovoltaic (PV) solar panel recycling sector. The company is dedicated to securing the future of green energy by addressing two major strategic initiatives: the development of a green, battery-grade lithium carbonate refinery in Quebec, Canada, and pioneering the recycling of valuable metals, including silver, from discarded solar panels.

 

 

Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIDEO: Lithium Universe Ltd Interview with Executive Chairman Iggy Tan

VIDEO: Lithium Universe Ltd Interview with Executive Chairman Iggy Tan

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - In an interview with ABN Newswire, Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7,OTC:LUVSF) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) Executive Chairman Iggy Tan outlines the current activities of the company including the vision of closing the "Lithium Conversion Gap".

Additionally, the company has recently licensed to acquire technology from Macquarie University for the extraction of silver from solar cells. The technique involves a specialised process to delaminate the components in the PV cell and avoid the crushing of the cell for recycling.

This method provides a cleaner disaggregation of the materials in the cell and enables the liberation of critical materials and a significant amount of silver. Silver is a component in the manufacture of PV cells, and with an estimated amount of 80 million tonnes of solar cell waste globally, typically dumped, the process facilitates easy recovery of these valuable materials.

To Watch the Interview with Mr. Iggy Tan, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/2HQJB3QO

 

About Lithium Universe Ltd:  

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7,OTC:LUVSF) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) is a forward-thinking company on a mission to close the "Lithium Conversion Gap" in North America and revolutionize the photovoltaic (PV) solar panel recycling sector. The company is dedicated to securing the future of green energy by addressing two major strategic initiatives: the development of a green, battery-grade lithium carbonate refinery in Quebec, Canada, and pioneering the recycling of valuable metals, including silver, from discarded solar panels.

 

 

Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SAGA Metals Showcases Radar Project as Potentially Comparable to China's Panzhihua VTM Deposit

SAGA Metals Showcases Radar Project as Potentially Comparable to China's Panzhihua VTM Deposit

 

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to report a significant breakthrough in its 2025 exploration campaign at the wholly-owned Radar Project in Labrador, Canada. Emerging technical results suggest that the project bears geological similarities to Panzhihua, the world's leading vanadiferous titanomagnetite (VTM) operation, located in China, which contributes over 40% of global vanadium (V 2 O 5 ) production 1 .

 

With a large oxide layering thickness, a near-monomineralic VTM composition, and extensive mineral tenures, the Radar Project shows the potential to become a globally meaningful VTM project. We use Panzhihua as our deposit model target, however, note that comparable Labradorite-type AMCG deposits are not necessarily indicative of the grades and tonnes of the mineralization within the Dykes River intrusion.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Phase 1 of Solar Panel Recycling to Focus on Silver Recovery

Phase 1 of Solar Panel Recycling to Focus on Silver Recovery

Lithium Universe (LU7:AU) has announced Phase 1 of Solar Panel Recycling to Focus on Silver Recovery

Download the PDF here.

Kandia Emerging As Multi-Deposit Gold Corridor

Kandia Emerging As Multi-Deposit Gold Corridor

Castle Minerals (CDT:AU) has announced Kandia Emerging As Multi-Deposit Gold Corridor

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Metals Australia
Sign up to get your FREE

Metals Australia Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Early Warning Report Issued Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - PRIZ

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Upsized Private Placement Silver King Exploration to Begin in July

Stallion Uranium Completes Shares for Debt

Related News

oil and gas investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Altima is Energetic with 98 Percent Gain

Silver Investing

Editor's Picks: Silver Price Breaks US$39 Again, Rare Earths Stock Soars

Precious Metals Investing

Early Warning Report Issued Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103

Base Metals Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - PRIZ

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Upsized Private Placement Silver King Exploration to Begin in July

Gold Investing

Jeff Clark: Gold Bull Market Running, These Stocks Getting Rewarded Now

Gold Investing

OPINION — Goldenomics 101: Follow the Money

×