Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced that the company published its first Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report . The report documents the programs, practices and processes underway at Maxar that support the company's commitment to environmental sustainability, social responsibility and ethical governance.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220629005977/en/

Maxar's first ESG Report details the company's commitment to environmental sustainability, social responsibility and ethical governance. (Graphic: Maxar Technologies)

Maxar's ESG Report provides details on the company's efforts to build upon good governance practices, develop a more diverse workforce, invest in the communities where Maxar and its customers do business, create more sustainable offices and leverage the company's data to help customers and partners make a better world.

"I am pleased to present our inaugural ESG Report, which outlines details that have long been embedded in our company culture and business practices," said Dan Jablonsky, Maxar President and Chief Executive Officer. "I am proud of the work we do for our stakeholders, of the innovation we bring to furthering sustainability and environmental stewardship of our planet, to our high standards of ethical conduct and corporate citizenship, and to the impact our company and our people are having on Earth and space."

Maxar prepared its ESG Report using the globally recognized Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards for the Aerospace & Defense sector. The company undertook a materiality assessment process that considered stakeholder input and external ESG standards and topics addressed by regulators, the industry and its peers.

Read the full report on Maxar's website .

About Maxar

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR) is a provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence. We deliver disruptive value to government and commercial customers to help them monitor, understand and navigate our changing planet; deliver global broadband communications; and explore and advance the use of space. Our unique approach combines decades of deep mission understanding and a proven commercial and defense foundation to deploy solutions and deliver insights with unrivaled speed, scale and cost effectiveness. Maxar's 4,400 team members in over 20 global locations are inspired to harness the potential of space to help our customers create a better world. Maxar trades on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange as MAXR. For more information, visit www.maxar.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Any such forward-looking statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements, including those included in the Company's filings with U.S. securities and Canadian regulatory authorities. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as may be required under applicable securities law.

Maxar Technologies Announces Pricing of $500 Million Senior Secured Notes Offering; Expects to Complete Amendment and Extension of its Credit Facilities

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR) ("Maxar" or the "Company"), a provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced the pricing of the previously announced offering of its $500 million in aggregate principal amount of 7.75% senior secured notes due 2027 (the "notes"). The notes were offered and sold in the United States only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and to non-U.S. persons outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. The notes will have an interest rate of 7.75% per annum and will be issued at a price equal to 100% of their face value.

Maxar Technologies Announces Launch of $500 Million Senior Secured Notes Offering

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR) ("Maxar" or the "Company"), a provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced the commencement of a private offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of its senior secured notes due 2027 (the "notes"). The notes will be senior, first-priority secured obligations of the Company initially guaranteed on a senior, first-priority secured basis by the Company's subsidiaries that are guarantors under its existing syndicated credit facility. In connection with the issuance of the notes, the Company intends to amend and restate that certain credit agreement under its existing syndicated credit facility, among the Company, Royal Bank of Canada and the lenders from time to time party thereto (the "Amendment and Restatement"). The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions.

The Company also announced that a conditional notice of redemption has been issued with respect to all of its outstanding 9.750% senior secured notes due 2023 (the "Existing 2023 Notes"). The redemption date for the Existing 2023 Notes will be on the same date as the closing of the notes offering.

Maxar Technologies To Discuss EOCL Award on May 25, 2022, Tightens FY2022 Guidance Range

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR) ("the Company"), provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, will discuss at 11:30 a.m. ET on May 25, 2022, the Electro-Optical Commercial Layer (EOCL) award announced earlier today by the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office (NRO).

FY2022 Updated Guidance Range : Management has tightened the 2022 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA ranges by $30M around the same midpoint for Earth Intelligence, as well as total company results. Earth Intelligence Revenue guidance is between $1,170M and $1,220M, and Earth Intelligence Adjusted EBITDA guidance is between $520M and $555M. Total company Revenue guidance is between $1,805M and $1,855M, and total company Adjusted EBITDA guidance is between $455M and $505M.

NRO Awards Maxar a 10-Year Contract Under the Electro-Optical Commercial Layer Acquisition

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)(TSX:MAXR), a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure, announces the award of an Electro-Optical Commercial Layer (EOCL) contract by the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office (NRO). EOCL, a five-year base contract with five additional years of options through 2032, represents the largest ever commercial imagery acquisition contract awarded by the NRO. Under the award agreement, Maxar will continue to provide high-resolution commercial satellite imagery in support of the U.S. defense and intelligence community and missions carried out in partnership with U.S. allies and partners.

The EOCL contract will transition the imagery acquisition requirements currently addressed by the EnhancedView Follow-On (EVFO) and its predecessor contracts, held by Maxar for over two decades. EOCL's expanded scope and value includes Foundation, Intelligence Area and Points collection plus the additional capabilities of shortwave infrared, non-Earth imaging, nighttime imaging and theater direct downlink. EOCL's five-year base and five one-year options, as well as its flexible contract structure, allows for increased technology innovation and capability development, demonstrating an important commitment by the U.S. Government to increase its utilization of commercial imagery.

