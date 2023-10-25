Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
Marvel Discovery Expands Uranium Footprint
“Uranium is the only option in today’s environment,” said Marvel Discovery President and CEO Karim Rayani.
Marvel Discovery (TSXV:MARV,OTCQB:MARVF,FWB:O4T1) President and CEO Karim Rayani believes the company is going to perform well in the uranium space amid an adverse global political and economic environment.
“The world really does need a different solution. What is currently out there is not going to fix the problem,” Rayani said. “Look at Europe, look at gas, look at diesel — all these energy sources are being cut off, so uranium is the only option in today's environment.”
Marvel Discovery recently acquired the Costigan Lake uranium project, which covers 5,518 hectares on the eastern side of the Athabasca Basin. With the price of uranium increasing over the last few weeks, Riyani is confident that being in the uranium space and increasing the company’s footprint will solidify its position in the energy sector.
“It's very fortunate that we're a multi-commodity play, and we're not just gold, we're uranium and battery metals. So I think Marvel's going to perform extremely well, and I'm really optimistic that we're going to get some results because we've really done our homework on this zone.”
Watch the full interview with Marvel Discovery President and CEO Karim Riyani above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Marvel Discovery (TSXV:MARV,OTCQB:MARVF,FWB:O4T1). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Marvel Discovery in order to help investors learn more about the company. Marvel Discovery is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Marvel Discovery and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
Featured Gold Investing Stocks
