Marvel Discovery Expands Uranium Footprint

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Top 10 Graphite-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

When is the Starlink IPO and Can You Invest? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Cybersecurity for SMBs an Untapped Market with Billion-dollar Potential, Integrated Cyber CEO Says

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Volt Carbon Technologies and E-Power Resources Enter in Preliminary Graphite Mineral Processing Agreement

TECPETROL ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL TAKE-OVER BID TO ACQUIRE CONTROL OF ALPHA LITHIUM CORPORATION AND MANDATORY EXTENSION OF OFFER TO OCTOBER 31, 2023

Pre-Feasibility Study Anticipates 10X Increase in Capacity for Nano One LFP Site in Québec

Klimat X Announces Receipt of Second Disbursement of Financing for Sierra Leone Rewilding Project

Australian Vanadium Seeks $500M to Build Mine, Processing Plant

RecycLiCo Battery Materials and Zenith Chemical Announce a US$25 Million Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Joint Venture in Taiwan

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Alpha Lithium

ALLI:AQL

Klimat X

KLX:CC

Falcon Gold

FG:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Copper Outlook Report

2023 Nickel Investor Report

2023 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
Badge
Marvel Discovery
Acquisition, Exploration and Development of Mineral Assets in Canada
Gold Investing

Marvel Discovery Expands Uranium Footprint

Gold Investing
Marvel Discovery Expands Uranium Footprint

“Uranium is the only option in today’s environment,” said Marvel Discovery President and CEO Karim Rayani.

Marvel Discovery (TSXV:MARV,OTCQB:MARVF,FWB:O4T1) President and CEO Karim Rayani believes the company is going to perform well in the uranium space amid an adverse global political and economic environment.

“The world really does need a different solution. What is currently out there is not going to fix the problem,” Rayani said. “Look at Europe, look at gas, look at diesel — all these energy sources are being cut off, so uranium is the only option in today's environment.”

Marvel Discovery recently acquired the Costigan Lake uranium project, which covers 5,518 hectares on the eastern side of the Athabasca Basin. With the price of uranium increasing over the last few weeks, Riyani is confident that being in the uranium space and increasing the company’s footprint will solidify its position in the energy sector.

“It's very fortunate that we're a multi-commodity play, and we're not just gold, we're uranium and battery metals. So I think Marvel's going to perform extremely well, and I'm really optimistic that we're going to get some results because we've really done our homework on this zone.”

Watch the full interview with Marvel Discovery President and CEO Karim Riyani above.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Marvel Discovery (TSXV:MARV,OTCQB:MARVF,FWB:O4T1). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Marvel Discovery in order to help investors learn more about the company. Marvel Discovery is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Marvel Discovery and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.

MARV:CC
tsxv stocksotcqb stocksgold stocksgold explorationtsxv:marvGold InvestingRare Earth Investingrare earth stocksrare earth exploration
The Conversation (0)
Marvel Discovery
Sign up to get your FREE

Marvel Discovery Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Marvel Discovery
Sign up to get your FREE

Marvel Discovery Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR

BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR

MARKETS

Markets
TSX18734.44-140.87
TSXV521.86+5.76
DOW32456.14-328.16
S&P 5004120.00-17.23
NASD12648.49+52.89
ASX6812.30-42.00

COMMODITIES

Commodities
Gold2003.97+19.64
Silver23.02+0.18
Copper3.64+0.06
Oil85.02+1.52
Heating Oil2.95-0.02
Natural Gas3.16-0.06
×