Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has acquired through staking an additional 3,422 hectares of prospective claims at the KLR-Walker Uranium Project, located on the east side of the Athabasca Basin. With the new claims, the area of the KLR-Walker Uranium Project has risen to 7,017 hectares (Figure 1). In total, the Company now controls over 17,612 hectares within the Wollaston-Mudjactic Transition Zone ("WMTZ"), which hosts the highest-grade uranium mines in the world (Figure 2). Marvel is also jointly exploring, on a 50-50 basis, the Walker Creek claims with Carmanah Minerals Corp. (CSE:CARM
Marvel Acquires Costigan Lake Uranium Property, Athabasca Basin
Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an agreement to acquire the Costigan Lake Uranium project, which covers 5,518ha located on the eastern side of the Athabasca Basin. The acquisition enhances Marvel's land portfolio of uranium holdings at Key Lake, which is adjacent to Cameco, F3 Uranium, Skyharbour, and Abasca Resources. This acquisition increases the Company's footprint to 4 distinct projects covering over 23,130ha and is in line with Marvel's aggressive approach to project generation and exploration. The company is utilizing the same innovative techniques that have led to some of the largest discoveries in the Athabasca Basin including radon surveys, ground geophysics, underwater spectrometer analysis, and airborne radiometric surveys.
Costigan Lake Highlights
- Strategically located 25km southwest of Cameco's Key Lake Mine and mill complex and is perfectly situated along the Wollaston-Mudjactic Transition Zone ("WMTZ"), which hosts the highest-grade uranium mines in the world.
- Infrastructure: proximal to or within 8kms to the Highway 914 - a primary year-round maintained road servicing the operational Key Lake Mill.
- Prospective Geological Setting: within the "WMTZ" Zone - the same basement rocks that host all of the major uranium deposits on the east side of the Athabasca Basin.
- On trend with some of the world's largest Uranium Mines: Key Lake, Cigar Lake and McArthur River.
- Adjoins F3 Uranium's (TSXV:FUU) Hobo Project who just announced a $15 million investment from Denison Mines (see press release dated Oct 6, 2023).
- Adjoins Abasca Resources (TSXV:ABA) Key Lake South Project, who just completed a 4,959 m drill program with 9 of the 11 holes intersecting anomalous uranium (see press release dated May 24, 2023)
- Several high-merit exploration targets: over 16 km of subsurface conductors lying within a magnetic low within the "WMTZ".
- Additional targets include anomalous radioactive boulder trains, first discovered in 1978 by Rainbow Oil Limited.
- The Property has limited systematic modern-day exploration, which presents blue sky potential.
Mr. Karim Rayani, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Marvel has completed an almost impossible task of acquiring key ground in the prolific Key Lake Corridor. The addition of the Costigan Lake Property is within the WMTZ and the Key Lake Shear Zone, which represents tremendous opportunity. We are active in the richest uranium belt in the Basin and on trend with world class discoveries. Marvel's approach is nothing short of Marvelous: going after multi commodity- large scale projects that mimic the success of basement-hosted uranium deposits found on the western side of the Athabasca Basin, such as NexGen Energy's Arrow Deposit. We look forward to a very busy winter season of exploration in the Basin."
Figure 1. Marvel's Costigan Lake Project location along the Key Lake Fault in the eastern Athabasca Basin.
Figure 2. Location of Marvel's Costigan Lake, Walker, KLR and Highway Uranium Projects in the "WMTZ" Zone, host to the highest-grade uranium deposits in the world.
The Transaction
As consideration, the Company has agreed to pay the vendor a total of $1,000,000 and complete $2,000,000 in exploration expenditures over a 5-year period. In addition, the Optionee will retain a 1.0% net smelter royalty, which Marvel can purchase for $1,500,000.
Qualified Person
The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mike Kilbourne, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The QP has not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the additional acquired ground particularly regarding historical exploration, neighbouring companies, and government geological work.
About Marvel Discovery Corp.
Marvel, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for over 25 years, is a Canadian based emerging resource company. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property positions in:
- Newfoundland (Slip, Gander North, Gander South, Victoria Lake, Baie Verte, and Hope Brook - Au Prospects)
- Atikokan, Ontario (BlackFly - Au Prospect)
- Elliot Lake, Ontario (East Bull - Ni-Cu-PGE Prospect)
- Quebec (Duhamel -Ni-Cu-Co prospect & Titanium, Vanadium, and Chromium Prospect)
- Prince George, British Columbia (Wicheeda North - Rare Earth Elements Prospect)
The Company's website is: https://marveldiscovery.ca/
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Marvel Discovery Corp.
"Karim Rayani"
Karim Rayani
President/Chief Executive Officer, Director
Tel: 604 716-1036 email: k@r7.capital
Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information:
Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements which reflect the expectations of management. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: completion of the proposed Arrangement. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. There is no assurance any of the conditions for closing will be met. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Marvel Discovery
Overview
Project diversity has become one of the resource industry’s best strategies for minimizing risks and maximizing exposure to exceptional discoveries in mineral exploration projects. Companies with a diversified portfolio covering battery metals, gold, energy and rare earth elements demonstrate that mining players don’t always have to put all their eggs in one basket.
Diversification across world-class mining countries, like Canada, presents even more exceptional economic upside. Investors can gain exposure from Ontario’s prolific multi-million-ounce gold camps while leveraging the country’s hottest iron and copper mines in Newfoundland and Labrador. With the right company, operating a broad portfolio can mitigate risk without foregoing the opportunity for serious growth.Marvel Discovery (TSXV:MARV) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on generating, acquiring and exploring diverse mineral opportunities across Canada. The company holds a robust project portfolio covering gold, uranium, rare earth elements (REE), lithium, nickel, platinum group elements (PGE) and battery metals.
The company’s projects host mineral richness across a wide spectrum of metals and leverage lengthy histories of mining and exploration in prolific jurisdictions, of which many are seeing an exciting revitalization.
Marvel Discovery’s outstanding gold project portfolio provides the company with even more upside potential. Leveraging advantageous positioning in two of Canada’s hottest gold mining provinces, the company has identified and acquired multiple promising gold assets. They include the Blackfly project in Ontario, and Slip, Gander, Golden Brook and Victoria Lake gold projects in Newfoundland and Labrador. Its gold portfolio poses exceptional exploration and high-grade gold mineralization opportunities.
Marvel Discovery’s Blackfly gold property is located in the historic Atikokan district in Ontario. Blackfly is strategically positioned in one of the province’s earliest gold camps and in proximity to Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef gold deposit, which has an estimated open-pit mineral reserve of 3.30 million ounces of gold (123.5 million tonnes grading 0.84 g/t gold).
The Slip Gold project is 10 kilometers west of Newfound Gold’s (TSXV:NFG) Queensway project, the largest-ever consolidation of property within the Central Newfoundland gold belt. Drill results at Queensway continue to demonstrate its potential to be a significant high-grade gold discovery. Historic work at Slip Gold indicates that both Queensway and Slip Gold are hosted in similar structural settings.
The Victoria Lake gold projects, Victoria Lake and Victoria Lake Southwest, in Newfoundland further contribute to the company’s gold portfolio. Historic work at Victoria Lake has indicated it is hosted within similar structural settings to Marathon Gold’s (TSX:MOZ) Valentine Lake gold deposit, which is only 18 kilometers away. Valentine Lake is poised to be the largest gold mine in Atlantic Canada. Preliminary grab samples from Victoria Lake ranged in value from 15.5 grams per ton (g/t) to 24.9 g/t gold and 18.6 g/t to 139.9 g/t silver.
Marvel Discovery’s Victoria Lake Southwest project is a 6,325 hectares land position contiguous to the Falcon Gold, Benton Resources and Buchans Minerals land package. Victoria Lake Southwest includes 253 new gold claims near existing prolific deposits, such as Matador Mining’s Cape Ray deposits, which host 837,000 ounces of gold. Additionally, it’s positioned 40 kilometers west of the Valentine gold deposit which hosts 6.8 million ounces (Moz) of gold.
The company Marvel has formed a strategic partnership with Falcon Gold Corp with the goal of exploring prospective claims acquired in the Hope Brook and Baie Verte Brompton Districts. The combined total of both projects covers 115,17 hectares and will be explored together on a 50-50 Joint Venture basis. This Alliance further empowers Marvel and Falcon to work together sharing in the potential upside of this impressive land package while reducing costs and capital.
Marvel Discovery’s projects also include four rare earths, nickel and uranium projects that span across the entire country. This diverse spread of assets includes the Wicheeda North, Duhamel, East Bull and Highway North properties. The projects offer the company excellent exposure to Canada’s most prospective base and battery metal mining jurisdictions, including Ontario, British Columbia, Quebec and Saskatchewan.
At the Duhamel project, time-domain electromagnetic (TDEM) surveys that were completed identified high-priority targets, which prompted Marvel to send in a field crew for follow-up.
Future plans for the company include listing Power One, a spin-off company and previous subsidiary, to take ownership of its Serpent Rivers Pecors uranium project and the Wicheeda REE property.In March 2022, Marvel acquired two large claim groups, the KLR and Walker, which provided the company with a highly advantageous position along the Key Lake fault adjoining both Cameco and Fission's property boundaries. The two claim groups collectively cover 14,190 hectares along the east, north and northwestern directions.
Company Highlights
- Marvel Discovery focuses on generating, acquiring and exploring opportunities in Canada. The company’s robust project portfolio includes 10 highly prospective properties covering lithium, uranium, gold, nickel, rare earth elements and titanium.
- The company's portfolio provides substantial exposure and mineral diversity, covering the most prolific mining jurisdictions in the country, which include Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Newfoundland and Labrador.
- Marvel Discovery holds six highly prospective gold properties. These include the high-grade Blackfly property, which is tied to Agnico Eagles' Hammond Reef deposit in Ontario. Additionally, the company is one of the largest landholders of claims in Central Newfoundland, which are tied to the deposits of New Found Gold and Marathon Gold. These projects position the company exceptionally well for significant gold discovery and development opportunities.
- The Blackfly gold property is situated near Agnico Eagle's Hammond Reef gold deposit, which is estimated to hold an open-pit mineral reserve of 3.3 million ounces of gold.
- Marvel Discovery boasts a robust management team with years of experience and a proven track record in corporate finance, project development, and resource-based operations.
- Marvel Discovery is in the process of listing its equity holding Power One Resources Corp., a spin-off company for its uranium/nickel project.
- Marvel Discovery is actively exploring the Highway North, KLR & Walker Claims, properties that lie within the Wollaston-Mudjactic Transition Zone of the eastern Athabasca Basin. The properties adjoin both Cameco's and Fission's property boundaries.
- The company signed a joint venture agreement with Carmanah Minerals Corp., to earn a 50-percent interest in the Walker Claims located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. Marvel holds a considerable share position now in Carmanah and will be the operator.
Key Projects
Highway North, KLR & Walker Claims - Athabasca Basin
Marvel Discovery’s Saskatchewan uranium property lies along the Key Lake fault adjoining both Cameco (TSX:CCO) and Fission’s (TSX:FCU) property boundaries. The company now owns a total of 16,763 hectares, following its acquisition of the KLR and Walker Claims covering 14,190 hectares along the east, north and northwestern directions.
- Diamond Drilling Program Completed: Marvel received the necessary permits to complete an inaugural diamond drilling program at the DD and Highway Zone within the KLR-Walker Uranium project. A total of 1,343 meters were completed through six diamond drill holes. Two holes were completed at the Highway Zone and four holes were completed at the DD Zone. Each drill hole has an average length of 224 meters.
- Encouraging Historical Production: Highway North Claims contain two known mineralizations. The Key Lake deposit has previously produced 4.2 million tonnes of product with an average grade of 2.1 percent U3O8. Additionally, only 21 drill holes have been drilled between 1980 and 2008, which verify the presence of uranium but left much of the asset unexplored.
- Walker Claims Indicate Additional Uranium: Collectively known as the Walker Claims, this claim group covers 10,595 hectares and is contiguous to the Fission 3.0 Hobo Lake uranium assets. This claim group hosts 10 uranium showings and several unexplored EM targets.
Newfoundland and Labrador Gold Projects
Marvel Discovery has more than 115,000 hectares of gold assets throughout Newfoundland and Labrador. Its Golden Brook assets, which include Hope Brook and Baie Verte properties, are a joint venture partnership with Falcon Gold Corp. Its additional assets in the province are systematically being explored for high-grade gold deposits.
- Golden Brook JV (Marvel – Falcon) Gold:
The Golden Brook is a large land package hosting crustal-scale structures. Falcon has formed a strategic partnership with Marvel Discovery Corp. with the goal of exploring prospective claims recently acquired in the Hope Brook and Baie Verte Brompton Districts. The combined total of both projects covers 115,170 hectares and will be explored together on a 50-50 joint venture basis.
- The Hope Brook Zone is 10 kilometers away from Sokoman-Benton’s new high-grade lithium discovery. The 35 grab and chip samples noted in the Sokoman-Benton NR (September 16th, 2021) were collected over a 2-kilometer distance. Initial permits for the first phase of exploration on the company’s Hope Brook project include high-resolution magnetic gradiometry surveys and prospecting crews to the area.
- The Baie Verte Zone is linked to more than 100 gold prospects and zones and is located near the Four Corners Project held by Triple Nine Resources. The Four Corners Project consists of iron-titanium-vanadium mineralized rock which has been outlined for 3,000 meters in strike with intercepts 200 meters wide and 600 meters vertically. The project contains sufficient tonnage and grades to warrant developing a world-class mineral resource.
- Gander Zone (South, North, East) Gold: Composed of 28,950 hectares and contiguous to New Found Gold and Sassy Resources. Marvel is a major landholder within the central Newfoundland gold belt.
- The Gander South claims lie along the highly prospective northeast trending Dog Bay-Appleton-Grub Line fault system, where Newfound Gold’s (TSXV:NFG) Queensway Gold project is located.
- Gander completed a structural interpretation of the high-resolution magnetic survey at the 6,850-hectare Gander East strategically located in the Exploits Subzone and the Gander Zone and is contiguous to New Found Gold Corp’s Queensway Project.
- The company has begun a surface reconnaissance exploration program at Gander East. Work is being completed toward further defining drill targets in preparation for Marvel's inaugural Phase 1 drill program planned for early 2023.
- Slip Gold Project: The Slip Gold project has similar structural settings to New Found Gold’s Queensway project. It is host to gold mineralization within altered intrusive rocks and quartz veins historically sampling up to 44.5 g/t gold on surface.
- The Slip Gold project spans approximately 3,700 hectares and leverages strategic positioning within the Exploits Subzone, a hotspot for a potential district-scale gold camp.
- It is tied to Marathon Gold, which is Northern Atlantic’s largest gold deposit, hovering around 4.6 million ounces.
- Victoria Lake Gold Project: The Victoria Lake Gold Project is contiguous with Marathon Gold’s Valentine Lake 4-Moz gold deposit. Sampling and prospecting in 1995 from Vein #3 reported one grab sample assaying 162.7 g/t gold and 220.8 g/t silver and exhibiting similar style gold-bearing veins within regional structural corridors.
- Victoria Lake Southwest Project: This new land position, called Victoria Southwest, consists of 253 claims (6,325 hectares) and is contiguous to Falcon Gold and Benton Resources.
- The property is positioned 40 kilometers west of the Valentine gold deposit that hosts 6.8 Moz of gold. Falcon has immediate plans to begin high-resolution magnetic surveys upon approval of exploration permits.
- Benton Resources prospected the area, identifying abundant mineralized quartz vein material containing trace- to several-percent sulfides. Analysis of these grab samples assayed between 1.65 g/t to 18.2 g/t gold and between 5.4 g/t to 87.10 g/t silver in subcrop samples.
Quebec Battery Metals - Duhamel Property
The Duhamel property is located 200 kilometers northwest of the city of Saguenay, Quebec, in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region currently containing seven occurrences of nickel-copper-cobalt sulphides and one titanium-vanadium-chromium occurrence.
- Promising Drill Results: Drill intercept highlights in the property include 1.27 percent nickel, 0.33 percent copper, and 0.12 percent cobalt over 3.0 meters by Virginia Gold Mines in 2000 that contained massive sulfides.
- Extended Holding Following TDEM Exploration: In 2022, Marvel received the heliborne magnetic and TDEM survey results over the Duhamel nickel-copper-cobalt and titanium-vanadium-chromium property, prompting the company to expand its land holding in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean Anorthosite Suite from 42 claims to 102 claims for a total of 5,300 hectares for staking costs.
- Follow-up Sampling Pending Results: The completed TDEM surveys highlighted high-priority targets, resulting in Marvel sending in a follow-up field crew. The crew used a portable XRF instrument to confirm ultramafic rocks containing nickel, cobalt and copper. Samples from the ground crew are presently awaiting lab analysis.
In 2022, the company applied for a drill program on the Duhamel nickel-copper-cobalt-platinum group property and a notice was sent to the Nitassinan de Mashteuiatsh First Nation for their review. Marvel Discovery is planning for an inaugural drill campaign of 2,000 meters with plans to test 10 to 20 target areas with hole depths ranging from 100 to 200 meters.
Ontario Properties
Marvel Discovery’s Ontario properties include a variety of mineral deposits, including gold, nickel and PGEs. Many of the assets are in close proximity to existing known deposits and producing mines, indicating the potential of the company’s Ontario properties to become world-class mines.
- Blackfly Gold Property: The Blackfly gold property comprises 64 unpatented mining claims totaling 1,296 hectares near the historical Atikokan gold camp in Ontario, Canada. The company has already completed phase 1 drilling, with assays up to 50.6 g/t gold. The property is located along and within the Marmion Lake fault zone, approximately 13.6 kilometers southwest along the strike of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef gold deposit, which has an estimated 208 million tonnes grading 0.67 g/t gold containing 4.5 Moz of gold.
- Assays from phase 1 drilling indicate high-grade gold throughout the property, with assays including:
- Black Fly Northeast Zone: Drill hole BF21-19 intersected multiple gold domains, including 50.60 g/t gold over 0.50 meters from 39.20 to 39.70 meters and together with hole BF21-18, extends the Black Fly Northeast Zone by 130 meters to the northeast.
- Black Fly Main Zone: Drill hole BF21-13 intersected 1.06 g/t gold over 9.3 meters from 14.30 to 27.70 meters. Drill hole BF21-16 intersected 0.79 g/t gold over 7.70 meters from 7.30 to 15 meters. Drill hole BF21-14 intersected a broad mineralized zone with 18.20 meters grading 0.21 g/t gold, including 1.74 g/t gold over 1 meter.
- Mosquito Zone: Drill hole BF21-15 intersected multiple gold domains, including 1.96 g/t gold over 0.30 meters from 7.70 to 8 meters, corresponding to the 2021 discovery of up to 52.50 g/t gold in a grab sample. Visible gold was noted in this drill hole at 7.70 to 8 meters depth.
- Initial work documented by D.K. Burke in 1941 reported two gold vein shoots to the north and south of the property. The southern shoot averaged 11.90 g/t gold over a thickness of 0.33 meters along a strike of 21.60 meters and the northern shoot averaged 13.44 g/t gold over 0.27 meters within a 32-meter strike length.
- The project presents exciting exploration potential as a high-grade system that has never been drilled to depth. Marvel has the option to earn 100 percent in the project subject to cash and exploration conditions
- Assays from phase 1 drilling indicate high-grade gold throughout the property, with assays including:
- East Bull Property: Marvel has100-percent interest in the East Bull Property in the East Bull Lake Intrusive Complex, contiguous to Grid Metals’ and Canadian Palladium’s East Bull Lake Palladium Projects east of Elliot Lake, Ontario.
- The claim group consists of 15 mining claims totaling 5,352 hectares. Total magnetic intensity of regional OGS surveys indicates a northwest extension to the EBLI onto Marvel’s ground.
- Drilling in the area by Grid Metals Corp returned intercepts of 77 meters grading 0.80 g/t palladium equivalent in April 2021, and Canadian Palladium’s project hosts a compliant resource of 11.10 million tons grading 1.50 g/t palladium equivalent.
British Columbia – Wicheeda North Project
The Wicheeda North is a rare earth element property that consists of six mineral claims, which encompass 2135.6 ha. in the Cariboo mining division in British Columbia. The property is immediately northwest of the Wicheeda Property, which hosts the Wicheeda Carbonatite, currently being explored by Defense Metals Corp.
- Close Proximity to Producing Mines: The claim block is in proximity of the Defense Metals (TSXV:DEFN) Wicheeda rare earth mineral project, which hosts 4.89 million tonnes (Mt) at 3.02% light rare earth oxide (LREO) and an inferred resource of 12.1 Mt at 2.90 LREO using a cut off 1.5% total metal.
- Assays Indicate Highly Prospective Property: Past exploration on the property includes airborne geophysical surveying from 2010, which successfully mapped Wicheeda’s magnetic and conductive geological properties across a 29.4-sq-km area. The property remains highly prospective for Marvel.
Management Team
Karim Rayani - CEO Director
For the past 15 years, Karim Rayani has focused on financing domestic and international mineral exploration and development. Most recently, Rayani was head of Bloomberry Capital, a Vancouver-based merchant bank and capital advisory firm. Prior to this, he worked independently as a management consultant and financier. Rayani is currently chair of R7 Capital Ventures, director of Fiber Crowne Manufacturing and chair of District 1 Exploration. Rayani has developed an extensive network of contacts throughout North America and Europe, focusing on corporate development and finance.
Brian Crawford - Chief Financial Officer and Director
Brian Crawford holds a B.Com. from the University of Toronto and brings extensive experience as a senior financial executive. He has held positions in both public and private companies and has served as a partner in a national firm of chartered professional accountants. Brian is a founder and/or co-founder of several companies currently listed on the TSXV (TSX Venture Exchange) or the CSE (Canadian Securities Exchange). Presently, Brian serves as a director, corporate secretary, and/or CFO of multiple TSXV or CSE listed companies, which include Colibri Resource Corporation, Searchlight Resources Inc., CBLT Inc., and Tempus Capital Inc.
Fraser Rieche - Director
Fraser Rieche has a bachelor of arts in economics and has 25 years of experience in international project management, logistics planning and corporate finance. Rieche has worked with resource-based industries and financial institutions worldwide. He has helped develop and finance mining projects in both North America and South America, along with energy, oil and gas, fisheries and forestry projects in many different areas of the world.
Diana Alvarez - Corporate Secretary, Director
Diana Alvarez is a paralegal with 15 years of experience working in corporate and securities law. Having worked for some of the leading law firms in Vancouver, she is well-versed in corporate compliance, governance and administration of publicly traded companies. Alvarez has spent her career focused on resource issuers and has a diploma in paralegal studies.
Marvel Increases Land Holdings at KLR-Walker Uranium Project, Tied to Cameco & Fission - Athabasca Basin
Mr. Karim Rayani, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Uranium presents an intrinsic value proposition now more than ever as the world looks to cleaner energy sources. The heightened supply risk caused by geopolitical developments have helped the recent surge in uranium prices. Marvel's expansion at KLR is nothing short of Marvelous. The corridor along the Key Lake Shear Zone represents a tremendous opportunity in mimicking the success of basement-hosted uranium deposits found on the western side of the Athabasca Basin like NexGen Energy's Arrow Deposit. Our newly expanded ground is perfectly situated tied to Skyharbour's Key Lake projects as well as Cameco and Fission's ground. We look forward to reporting back in the coming weeks on our next phase of exploration drilling at KLR."
Figure 1. Highway North, Walker, KLR and new claim groups along the Key Lake Fault with prominent VTEM conductor trends.
All Properties straddle the Key Lake Fault Zone within the WMTZ, an important corridor for structurally controlled Athabasca Basin type uranium deposits (Figure 2). The Arrow Deposit, owned by NexGen Energy lies along a similar structural corridor as the Marvel properties. The Arrow Deposit, which has undergone a Positive Feasibility Study with robust economics contains Probable Reserves of 239.6 million lbs. of U3O8 at an average of 2.37% U3O8 and Measured and Indicated Resources of 256.7 million lbs. at an average grade of 3.1% U3O8. The Arrow Deposit is the largest undeveloped uranium deposit in Canada.
The new claims groups are contiguous to some of the largest uranium producing mines and successful exploration companies in the eastern Athabasca Basin including Cameco Corporation, Fission 3.0, and Skyharbour Resources.
Figure 2. Location of the Walker- KLR Uranium Project in the WMTZ Zone, host to the highest-grade uranium deposits in the world.
The Company also notes that it has engaged GRA Enterprises LLC., in association with the National Inflation Association ("NIA") to enhance investor knowledge of the company's Energy (Uranium) and Battery Metals holdings.
NIA was established during the 2008/2009 global financial crisis with the objective of educating the public about the truth regarding monetary policy and how the Federal Reserve's manipulation of interest rates leads to price distortions, malinvestment, asset bubbles, and income/wealth inequality. NIA provides its members with priceless information about the global economy and financial markets that the mainstream media refuses to discuss. NIA advocates for a return to the gold standard and provides analyses of the Energy, Battery Metals, and the Precious Metals Markets, that could be positioned to thrive during an inflationary environment. Services will include the production and publication of investor bulletins, distribution of investor bulletins to the Consultant's email-lists, and posts via the Consultant's social media accounts. GRA will be paid a fee of $20,000 USD for a 30-day, one-month program. The Consultant is an arm's length party to the Company and may purchase securities from time to time for investment purposes. The Consulting agreement is subject to TSX Venture approval.
Qualified Person
The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mike Kilbourne, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The QP has not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the additional acquired ground particularly regarding historical exploration, neighbouring companies, and government geological work.
About Marvel Discovery Corp.
Marvel, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for over 25 years, is a Canadian based emerging resource company. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property positions in:
- Newfoundland (Slip, Gander North, Gander South, Victoria Lake, Baie Verte, and Hope Brook - Au Prospects)
- Atikokan, Ontario (BlackFly - Au Prospect)
- Elliot Lake, Ontario (East Bull - Ni-Cu-PGE Prospect)
- Quebec (Duhamel -Ni-Cu-Co prospect & Titanium, Vanadium, and Chromium Prospect)
- Prince George, British Columbia (Wicheeda North - Rare Earth Elements Prospect)
The Company's website is: https://marveldiscovery.ca/
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Marvel Discovery Corp.
"Karim Rayani"
Karim Rayani
President/Chief Executive Officer, Director
Tel: 604 716-1036 email: k@r7.capital
Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information:
Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements which reflect the expectations of management. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: completion of the proposed Arrangement. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. There is no assurance any of the conditions for closing will be met. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Marvel Initiates Till Sampling Program at Gander East Contiguous to New Found Gold
Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(MARVF:OTCQB); ("Marvel" or the "Company")is pleased to announce it has initiated its summer 2023 surface exploration program at the Gander East Property. The focus of the program is to complete a till sampling program over a high priority target associated with north-northeast-trending structures. The priority target is one of several targets that were identified in 2022 by high resolution, helicopter-borne magnetic surveys completed by Marvel (see March 2, 2022, and June 14, 2022, releases for further details). The project is being completed as a follow up to preliminary prospecting and ground truthing which was conducted by the company in late 2022 (see November 9, 2022, release), which identified minimal outcrop and well-developed overburden over the target areas. Further refinement of the targets was completed through review and analysis of geophysical data in preparation for the current program
Surface work will include till sampling over a Priority 1 target that is associated with north-northeast trending structures. Till sample stations will be collected at 150 meter stations along lines oriented perpendicular to the structures, at 500 meter line spacing. Till sampling will include collection of samples from the B and C horizon. The program was initiated in late August and is anticipated to complete during the month of September. The work is being completed toward exploring the potential for anomalous gold along the structures, and the results from this study will be used to define targets for follow up exploration work. The company interprets the structures at Gander East to be part of the system of faults that bound the GRUB Line, and may represent a splay from the nearby fault system at Queensway where Newfound Gold has made multiple discoveries.
Mr. Karim Rayani, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "New Found Gold Corp. continues to release impressive results from their Queensway Project and continues to show extensive mineralization over a vast area. We initially staked this ground based on the structures we had interpreted within open ground, next to NFG, and continual success within the camp is proof positive of the importance of these deep crustal scale features in the role of movement of mineralizing fluids. The structures we have interpreted from our high-resolution Airborne Magnetic surveys shows several 2nd and 3rd order splays off regional scale fault Zones and our focus is the exploration of these highly prospective structural trends. While the gold market remains stressed, there remains a bullish undertone to all precious metals as there is an increasing lack of confidence in fiat-denominated currencies. We believe that 2024 is shaping up to be a very bullish market for gold."
The Gander East Project consists of 274 claims totaling 6,850 hectares, which have been strategically positioned adjacent to New Found Gold's ("NFG") Queensway Project and along strike from both Exploits Discovery Middle Ridge Project and Sassy Resources Gander North Project (Figure 1). The Queensway Project is undergoing a 400,000 m drill campaign targeting 20 km of prospective strike along the regional scale Appleton and Dog Bay fault zones (Figure 2). A recent news release from NFG dated November 2, 2022, reported intercepting 33.8 g/t Au over 2.35m, 37.4 g/t over 2.10m, and 22.8 g/t Au over 2.20m at their Lotto North Vein situated within a brittle fault zone developed proximal to the Appleton Fault Zone (released November 2, 2022). Parallel structures to those hosting gold at the Queensway and Middle Ridge project areas intersect the Gander East Project, including a segment of the Gander River Ultrabasic Line (GRUB Line) that defines the easternmost bounding structure of the regionally prospective Exploits Subzone (Figure 3). Furthermore, the Gander East Project lies along strike to the south of a new regional gold trend defined by Sassy Resources as a part of their Gander North Project. The structure is integral to the numerous gold occurrences and drill intersections within the Exploits Subzone.
Qualified Person
The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Greg Robinson, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About Marvel Discovery Corp.
Marvel, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for over 25 years, is a Canadian based emerging resource company. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property positions in:
- Newfoundland (Slip, Gander North, Gander South, Victoria Lake, Baie Verte, and Hope Brook - Au Prospects)
- Atikokan, Ontario (BlackFly - Au Prospect)
- Elliot Lake, Ontario (East Bull - Ni-Cu-PGE Prospect)
- Quebec (Duhamel -Ni-Cu-Co prospect & Titanium, Vanadium, and Chromium Prospect)
- Prince George, British Columbia (Wicheeda North - Rare Earth Elements Prospect)
The Company's website is: https://marveldiscovery.ca/
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Marvel Discovery Corp.
"Karim Rayani"
Karim Rayani
President/Chief Executive Officer, Director
Tel: 604 716-1036 email: k@r7.capital
Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information:
Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements which reflect the expectations of management. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: completion of the proposed Arrangement. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. There is no assurance any of the conditions for closing will be met. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Marvel JV Partner Receives Assays at Golden Brook "Moose Mountain" Project, Identifies Lithium and Multiple Rare Earth Element Anomalies
Marvel Discovery Corp. (MARV:TSX.V), (O4T:GR), (MARVF:OTCQB); and Falcon Gold Corp. (FG: TSX.V), (3FA:GR), (FGLDF:OTCQB) together (the Alliance) are pleased to announce the companies have received assay results from the late spring, early summer 2023 exploration program conducted over the Moose Mountain project located in Southern Newfoundland. The project covers the eastern portion of the Golden Brook Property and is located approximately 140 kilometers south of Deer Lake. Samples from the first pass reconnaissance program have identified multiple anomalies from rock samples, including
- Copper-anomaly
- Anomalous Gold-Arsenic
- Multiple Tungsten and Molybdenite anomalies
- Multiple Critical and Rare Element anomalies including Antimony, Beryllium, Cerium, Lanthanum, Lithium, Niobium, Tantalum, Vanadium and Zirconium
Prospecting surveys were completed by the company in late May and early June 2023 over predetermined target locations within the largely unexplored Moose Mountain project, as part of the company's Q2 2023 Reconnaissance Program. The primary objective of the Moose Mountain program was to investigate the lithium potential of the property through initial prospecting over a number of priority target areas that were identified in 2022 on the basis of geophysical, geological and structural analysis completed by Marvel JV Partner, Falcon Gold. The comprehensive review identified multiple areas deemed prospective in the eastern part of the Golden Brook Property. A total of 149 rock samples were collected by the prospecting team and submitted to Eastern Analytical Ltd. In Springdale, Newfoundland, an ISO 17025 Certified Analytical Testing Facility, for 34 Element ICP Analysis, and 4 Element ICP-OES analysis that includes Li, Nb, Sn and Ta. Sample collection included float, chip and grab samples from locations deemed of interest by the in-field personnel. Preliminary results from the Moose Mountain project have identified anomalous results for multiple critical and rare earth metals, and the highlights from this sampling include the following:
- 22.1% of results deemed anomalous for Lithium, with highest Lithium returning 215ppm
- 20.8% of results deemed anomalous for Lanthanum, with highest Lanthanum returning 98ppm
- 34.2% of results deemed anomalous for Cerium, with highest Cerium returning 149ppm
- 10.7% of results deemed anomalous for Tantalum, with highest Tantalum returning 123ppm
- 9.4% of results deemed anomalous for Niobium, with highest Niobium returning 72ppm
- 20.1% of results deemed anomalous for Beryllium, with highest Beryllium returning 151.9ppm
- Multiple sample stations returned anomalous Zirconium (up to 392ppm Zr), Vanadium (up to 364ppm V), Barium (up to 4996ppm Ba), Tungsten (up to 680ppm W), Molybdenite (up to 129ppm Mo), Antimony (up to 440ppm Sb), and Copper (up to 1264ppm Cu)
- Multiple gold-arsenic anomalies with up to 47ppb Gold and over limit (>1000ppm) Arsenic
The Alliance interprets the multiple critical and rare earth element anomalies to be associated with undocumented pegmatites emplaced in relation to unexplored granite rocks in the project area. The potential for pegmatites in the vicinity of the Moose Mountain project was first documented during regional mapping completed in the late 1970's by Falconbridge which visually identified the presence of spodumene in association with pegmatite veins emplaced within contact zones of granite plutons east of the project. The presence of anomalous tungsten east of the project is well documented by the Mineral Occurrence Database System (MODS) operated by the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, which records several tungsten occurrences including the Middle and Western North Branch Tungsten occurrences immediately east of the project. The presence of anomalous uranium north of the project area is also well documented by MODS, which records several uranium occurrences north of the project including the White Bear, Doucette and North White Bear occurrences. The critical and rare earth element anomalies represent new information for the area in which the samples were collected, and there are no previously documented rare earth anomalies historically recorded in the public domain from the areas in which the samples were collected. The newly identified anomalies are under further review by the company to better determine their significance, and to develop an exploration program for further follow up.
Mr. Karim Rayani, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our Hope Brook, Golden Brook Project Area continues to deliver on most promising results! Our Moose Mountain Project was initially staked for its gold potential, and our reconnaissance surveys did not disappoint with numerous gold-arsenic anomalies discovered. One sample in particular has us excited as a 47ppb sample in reconnaissance survey is something we regard as extremely significant in this environment. The Rare Earth Elements (REE) and Lithium potential of this new area came as a total surprise as something which has us even more excited especially as the markets and government attitudes start to shift and recognizing the role of REEs, Critical Minerals, will have to play in the New Economy. We look forward to even more exciting results as we return to the Moose Mountain area this fall for follow-up detailed investigations."
Qualified Person
The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Greg Robinson, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About Marvel Discovery Corp.
Marvel, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for over 25 years, is a Canadian based emerging resource company. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property positions in:
Newfoundland (Slip, Gander North, Gander South, Victoria Lake, Baie Verte, and Hope Brook - Au Prospects)
- Atikokan, Ontario (BlackFly - Au Prospect)
- Elliot Lake, Ontario (East Bull - Ni-Cu-PGE Prospect)
- Quebec (Duhamel -Ni-Cu-Co prospect & Titanium, Vanadium, and Chromium Prospect)
- Prince George, British Columbia (Wicheeda North - Rare Earth Elements Prospect)
The Company's website is: https://marveldiscovery.ca/
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Karim Rayani"
Karim Rayani
President/Chief Executive Officer, Director
Tel: 604 716 1036 email: k@r7.capital
Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information:
Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements which reflect the expectations of management. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: completion of the proposed Arrangement. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. There is no assurance any of the conditions for closing will be met. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Marvel JV Partner Receives Assays at Golden Brook "Gun Flap Hill" Project, Identifies Multiple Critical Element Anomalies
Marvel Discovery Corp. (MARV:TSX.V), (O4T:GR), (MARVF:OTCQB); and Falcon Gold Corp. (FG: TSX.V), (3FA:GR), (FGLDF:OTCQB) together (the Alliance) are pleased to announce the companies have received assay results from the late spring, early summer 2023 exploration program conducted over the Gun Flap Hill project located in Southern Newfoundland. The project covers the northwestern portion of the Golden Brook Property and is located approximately 160 kilometers southwest of Deer Lake. Samples from the first pass reconnaissance program have identified multiple anomalies from rock samples, including
• Copper-Tantalum-Vanadium anomaly
• Anomalous Gold
• Nickel-Chromium anomaly
• Multiple Critical and Rare Element anomalies including Lithium, Tantalum, Cerium, Lanthanum and Strontium
Prospecting surveys were completed by the Alliance in late May and early June 2023 over predetermined target locations within the largely unexplored Gun Flap Hill project, as part of the Alliance's Q2 2023 Reconnaissance Program. The program was developed to investigate the gold potential of the property through initial prospecting along predefined traverses over a number of priority target areas that were identified in 2022 on the basis of geophysical, geological and structural analysis completed by Marvel JV Partner, Falcon Gold. The comprehensive review identified multiple areas deemed prospective in the northwestern part of the Golden Brook Property. A total of 57 rock samples were collected by the prospecting team and submitted to Eastern Analytical Ltd. In Springdale, Newfoundland, an ISO 17025 Certified Analytical Testing Facility, for 34 Element ICP Analysis. Assay results identified anomalous gold (>5ppb) in three locations in association with quartz vein within granite host. The exploration program further identified multiple anomalous critical and rare metals, and the highlights from this sampling include the following:
- Two sample stations returned anomalous Nickel-Chromium up to 410ppm Ni and 765ppm Cr.
- One sample station returned anomalous Copper-Tantalum-Vanadium reporting 280ppm Cu, 19ppm Nb, 23ppmTa, and 1180ppm V.
- Two sample stations identified anomalous Lithium (up to 71ppm Li) associated with anomalous Cerium (up to 130ppm Ce), Lanthanum (up to 63ppm La), and Lead (up to 73ppm Pb).
- Multiple sample stations returned anomalous Strontium (up to 1531ppm Sr), Zirconium (up to 281ppm Zr) and Barium (up to 3552ppm Ba) proximal to the anomalous Lithium sample stations.
The nickel-chromium anomalies are preliminary in nature and should not be considered conclusive evidence of a mineral occurrence. The results represent new information for the area in which the samples were collected, and there are no previously documented nickel or chromium anomalies historically recorded within the public domain from the areas in which the exploration work was conducted. The highly anomalous results are interpreted by the company to be associated with unexplored gabbroic intrusive rocks emplaced within the Gun Flap Hill project area. The newly identified base metal anomalies are under further review by the Alliance. A follow-up survey that includes detailed local geology mapping, additional prospecting and targeted sampling is being considered for a fall 2023 exploration program.
The Alliance interprets the multiple critical and rare earth element anomalies to be associated with undocumented pegmatites emplaced in relation to unexplored granite rocks in the project area. The potential for pegmatites in the vicinity of the Gun Flap Hill project was first documented during regional mapping in the early 1980's by the Mineral Development Division, of the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador Department of Mines and Energy which identified an undisclosed number of pegmatites emplaced within deformation zones of granite plutons west of the project. The critical and rare earth element anomalies represent new information for the area in which the samples were collected, and there are no previously documented rare earth anomalies historically recorded in the public domain from the areas in which the samples were collected. The newly identified anomalies are under further review by the company to better determine their significance, and to develop an exploration program for further follow up.
Mr. Karim Rayani, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our Gun Flap Hill Property was originally staked to explore its gold potential due to its close proximity to the Cape Ray Fault zone, which hosts the nearby former Hope Brook Mine. The anomalous gold values are significant in that they identify three areas of anomalous gold within the Cape Ray Fault deformation zone, and results greater than 5ppb gold in the province are considered anomalous enough to require follow up work. I must state again these were reconnaissance surveys conducted within an extensive and largely unexplored area, and to have found new areas of Nickel and Chromium and REE mineralization in previously undocumented areas serves to highlight the highly prospective nature of this land position. We feel the Hope Brook Property holds tremendous potential for new exciting discoveries, and we are very excited to see a new critical element discovery for battery elements in the camp as we prioritize projects for our fall exploration campaign."
The Cape Ray Fault Zone has historically been recognized as being fertile for gold. The property is located in proximity to several gold prospects (Wilding Lake, Cape Ray), an advanced stage gold deposit (Valentine), and a former gold mine (Hope Brook). The Company had originally acquired the Golden Brook for its gold potential. Within this immediate area, the most significant deposit is the former Hope Brook Gold Mine, which was in production from 1987 to 1997, producing 752,163 ounces of gold. The Hope Brook deposit now owned by First Mining and has since been optioned to Big Ridge Exploration Corp., which has outlined an additional 6.33 million tonnes at an average grade of 4.68 grams per tonne gold for 954,000 ounces of gold in the indicated and inferred categories. Marvel's JV Partner, Falcon Gold, has applied for financial assistance for the Hope Brook project through Newfoundland's Junior Exploration Assistance (JEA) Program.
Qualified Person
The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Greg Robinson, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About Marvel Discovery Corp.
Marvel, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for over 25 years, is a Canadian based emerging resource company. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property positions in:
- Newfoundland (Slip, Gander North, Gander South, Victoria Lake, Baie Verte, and Hope Brook - Au Prospects)
- Atikokan, Ontario (BlackFly - Au Prospect)
- Elliot Lake, Ontario (East Bull - Ni-Cu-PGE Prospect)
- Quebec (Duhamel -Ni-Cu-Co prospect & Titanium, Vanadium, and Chromium Prospect)
- Prince George, British Columbia (Wicheeda North - Rare Earth Elements Prospect)
The Company's website is: https://marveldiscovery.ca/
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Marvel Discovery Corp.
"Karim Rayani"
Karim Rayani
President/Chief Executive Officer, Director
Tel: 604 716 1036 email: k@r7.capital
Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information:
Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements which reflect the expectations of management. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: completion of the proposed Arrangement. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. There is no assurance any of the conditions for closing will be met. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Marvel Initiates AI-Geophysical Interpretation, KLR & Walker Zone Drill Program, Athabasca Basin, Uranium Project
Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF)("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a detailed regional and property specific structural geophysical interpretation of the corporation's Saskatchewan Uranium Projects, the Highway and KLR Zones. The Interpretation includes using advanced technology leveraging machine learning to transform the mineral discovery process
The claims coincide with a regional-scale NNE-trending shear zone that forms the tectonic boundary between the Mudjatik Domain and Wollaston Domain of the Hearne Province. The shear zone can be mapped from regional aeromagnetic images and has a strike length of at least 400 kilometres extending beneath cover rocks of the Athabasca Basin, approximately 60 km to the north. The highly prospective Athabasca Basin is home to numerous unconformity-type uranium deposits whose locations are controlled by the positions of major faults in the underlying crystalline basement rocks.
The pattern of structures within the claims, indicate that the two major rock groups are intensely polydeformed with complex fold interference patterns suggesting a regional east-dipping, sinistral transpressional belt that is now preserved as the Wollaston-Mudjatik Transition Zone (WMTZ), a prospective zone, along which the majority of known Uranium and REE occurrences are documented.
Marvel is preparing for its next phase of drilling, and is currently in preparation with drill contractors.
To date, the Company has completed 6 holes totaling 1343 meters with an average hole depth of 224 meters. On the Highway and KLR Zones where the corporation holds 10,000 hectares of contiguous claims straddling the highly prospective Key Lake Fault zone. This first phase was designed to test the surface mineralization along the DD and Highway Zone and this program was successful in that every hole interested radiation. Drilling during the phase II program will target uranium mineralization down dip within the fault zones.
Like its neighbor to the west, the Arrow deposit, owned by NexGen Energy, lies along a similar structural corridor as the Marvel properties. The Arrow deposit, which has undergone a positive feasibility study with robust economics, contains probable reserves of 239.6 million pounds of U3O8 at an average of 2.37 per cent U3O8, and measured and indicated resources of 256.7 million pounds at an average grade of 3.1 per cent U3O8. The Arrow deposit is the largest undeveloped uranium deposit in Canada of 256.7 million lb at an average grade of 3.1 per cent U3O8. The Arrow deposit is the largest undeveloped uranium deposit in Canada.
Mr. Karim Rayani, Chief Executive Officer, commented,"We are most pleased to enter an advanced drill-targeting stage on our Uranium projects. Many of the deposits in the area occur because of structural traps and an understanding of the role these traps play on both a regional and property specific scale will be fundamental to our process of refining our drill-target selection. Utilizing state of the art technology and employing some of the best structural geologists and geophysicists in conjunction with advanced machine learning processes is something we regard as critical to help drive the discovery process as we prepare for our winter drilling campaign. We believe that Uranium is the ultimate game-changer for the green transition in North America. It is the ultimate solution to achieve eco-friendly cities, low-carbon economies, and fossil-fuel independence. We are passionate about promoting Uranium as the future of clean energy and we are confident that Nuclear is the key to this vision and that Uranium exploration is on the verge of a breakthrough".
Qualified Person
Mike Kilbourne, P. Geo, an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.
About Marvel Discovery Corp.
Marvel, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for over 25 years, is a Canadian based emerging resource company. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property positions in:
- Newfoundland (Slip, Gander North, Gander South, Victoria Lake, Baie Verte, and Hope Brook - Au Prospects)
- Atikokan, Ontario (BlackFly - Au Prospect)
- Elliot Lake, Ontario (East Bull - Ni-Cu-PGE Prospect)
- Quebec (Duhamel -Ni-Cu-Co prospect & Titanium, Vanadium, and Chromium Prospect)
- Prince George, British Columbia (Wicheeda North - Rare Earth Elements Prospect)
The Company's website is: https://marveldiscovery.ca/
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Marvel Discovery Corp.
"Karim Rayani"
Karim Rayani
President/Chief Executive Officer, Director
Tel: 604 716 0551 email: k@r7.capital
Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information:
Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements which reflect the expectations of management. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: completion of the proposed Arrangement. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. There is no assurance any of the conditions for closing will be met. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Barrick Set for Strong Finish to the Year
All amounts expressed in US dollars
Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) today reported preliminary Q3 sales of 1.03 million ounces of gold and 101 million pounds of copper, as well as preliminary Q3 production of 1.04 million ounces of gold and 112 million pounds of copper. Q3 production was higher than Q2, although lower than previous plans for the quarter, especially at Pueblo Viejo where equipment design deficiencies contributed to the delayed ramp up of the expansion project. We continue to expect a significant increase in fourth quarter production volume.
The average market price for gold in Q3 was $1,928 per ounce while the average market price for copper in Q3 was $3.79 per pound.
Preliminary Q3 gold production was higher than Q2 primarily as a result of higher production at Cortez driven by higher oxide production from the Crossroads open pit and Cortez Hills underground. In addition, production was higher at Turquoise Ridge due to planned autoclave maintenance in the previous quarter and at Kibali driven by improved grades. This was offset by lower production at Carlin due to lower grades resulting from an increase in stockpiled ore processed. Compared to Q2, Q3 gold cost of sales per ounce 2 is expected to be 2% to 4% lower, total cash costs per ounce 3 are expected to be 4% to 6% lower and all-in sustaining costs per ounce 5 are expected to be up to 6% to 8% lower.
Preliminary Q3 copper production was higher than Q2, driven primarily by Lumwana. Compared to Q2, Q3 copper cost of sales per pound 2 is expected to be 5% to 7% lower, C1 cash costs per pound 3 are expected to be 9% to 11% lower, while all-in sustaining costs per pound 5 are expected to be 2% to 4% higher, primarily due to an increase in capitalized stripping at Lumwana.
Barrick will provide additional discussion and analysis regarding its third quarter 2023 production and sales when the Company reports its quarterly results before North American markets open on November 2, 2023.
The following table includes preliminary gold and copper production and sales results from Barrick's operations:
| Three months ended
September 30, 2023
| Nine months ended
September 30, 2023
|Production
|Sales
|Production
|Sales
|Gold (attributable ounces (000))
|Carlin (61.5%)
|230
|238
|644
|645
|Cortez (61.5%)
|137
|135
|387
|384
|Turquoise Ridge (61.5%)
|83
|78
|232
|232
|Phoenix (61.5%)
|26
|27
|82
|81
|Long Canyon (61.5%)
|2
|2
|7
|7
|Nevada Gold Mines (61.5%)
|478
|480
|1,352
|1,349
|Loulo-Gounkoto (80%)
|142
|145
|420
|419
|Kibali (45%)
|99
|97
|250
|251
|Pueblo Viejo (60%)
|79
|77
|245
|246
|North Mara (84%)
|62
|59
|194
|193
|Veladero (50%)
|55
|47
|152
|136
|Tongon (89.7%)
|47
|46
|141
|143
|Bulyanhulu (84%)
|46
|45
|139
|139
|Hemlo
|31
|31
|107
|106
|Total Gold
|1,039
|1,027
|3,000
|2,982
|Copper (attributable pounds (millions))
|Lumwana
|72
|67
|187
|179
|Zaldívar (50%)
|22
|21
|66
|66
|Jabal Sayid (50%)
|18
|13
|54
|46
|Total Copper
|112
|101
|307
|291
Third Quarter 2023 Results
Barrick will release its Q3 2023 results before market open on November 2, 2023. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a live presentation of the results that day in London at 11:00 EDT / 15:00 GMT, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.
Go to the webinar
US and Canada (toll-free), 1 800 319 4610
UK (toll-free), 0808 101 2791
International (toll), +1 416 915 3239
The Q3 2023 presentation materials will be available on Barrick's website at www.barrick.com .
The webinar will remain on the website for later viewing, and the conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1 855 669 9658 (US and Canada toll-free) and +1 604 674 8052 (international toll), access code 0392.
Enquiries:
Kathy du Plessis
Investor and Media Relations
+44 20 7557 7738
barrick@dpapr.com
Website: www.barrick.com
Technical Information
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by: Craig Fiddes, SME-RM, Lead, Resource Modeling, Nevada Gold Mines; Chad Yuhasz, P.Geo, Mineral Resource Manager, Latin America & Asia Pacific; and Richard Peattie, MPhil, FAusIMM, Mineral Resources Manager, Africa and Middle East—each a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .
Endnote 1
Porgera has been on temporary care and maintenance since April 2020 and is not currently included in our full year 2023 guidance. On April 9, 2021, the Government of Papua New Guinea ("PNG") and Barrick Niugini Limited ("BNL"), the operator of the Porgera joint venture, signed a Framework Agreement in which they agreed on a partnership for Porgera's future ownership and operation. On February 3, 2022, the Framework Agreement was replaced by the more detailed Porgera Project Commencement Agreement (the "Commencement Agreement"). On March 31, 2023, PNG, BNL, and New Porgera Limited, the new Porgera joint venture company, entered into the New Porgera Progress Agreement, which confirmed that all parties are committed to reopening the mine, in line with the terms of the Commencement Agreement and the Shareholders' Agreement for the new Porgera joint venture company, both concluded in 2022. We expect to update our guidance to include Porgera following the execution of all of the definitive agreements to implement the binding Commencement Agreement, the satisfaction of all other conditions precedent, and the finalization of a timeline for the resumption of full mine operations.
Endnote 2
Gold cost of sales per ounce is calculated as cost of sales across our gold operations (excluding sites in care and maintenance) divided by ounces sold (both on an attributable basis based on Barrick's ownership share). Copper cost of sales per pound is calculated as cost of sales across our copper operations divided by pounds sold (both on an attributable basis based on Barrick's ownership share).
References to attributable basis means our 100% share of Hemlo and Lumwana, our 89.7% share of Tongon, our 84% share of North Mara and Bulyanhulu, our 80% share of Loulo-Gounkoto, our 61.5% share of Nevada Gold Mines, our 60% share of Pueblo Viejo, our 50% share of Veladero, Zaldívar and Jabal Sayid and our 45% share of Kibali.
Endnote 3
Total cash costs per ounce and all-in sustaining costs per ounce are non-GAAP financial measures which are calculated based on the definition published by the World Gold Council ("WGC") (a market development organization for the gold industry comprised of and funded by gold mining companies from around the world, including Barrick). The WGC is not a regulatory organization. Management uses these measures to monitor the performance of our gold mining operations and its ability to generate positive cash flow, both on an individual site basis and an overall company basis.
Total cash costs start with our cost of sales related to gold production and removes depreciation, the non-controlling interest of cost of sales and includes by-product credits. All-in sustaining costs start with total cash costs and include sustaining capital expenditures, sustaining leases, general and administrative costs, minesite exploration and evaluation costs and reclamation cost accretion and amortization. These additional costs reflect the expenditures made to maintain current production levels.
We believe that our use of total cash costs and all-in sustaining costs will assist analysts, investors and other stakeholders of Barrick in understanding the costs associated with producing gold, understanding the economics of gold mining, assessing our operating performance and also our ability to generate free cash flow from current operations and to generate free cash flow on an overall company basis. Due to the capital-intensive nature of the industry and the long useful lives over which these items are depreciated, there can be a significant timing difference between net earnings calculated in accordance with IFRS and the amount of free cash flow that is being generated by a mine and therefore we believe these measures are useful non-GAAP operating metrics and supplement our IFRS disclosures. These measures are not representative of all of our cash expenditures as they do not include income tax payments, interest costs or dividend payments. These measures do not include depreciation or amortization.
Total cash costs per ounce and all-in sustaining costs per ounce are intended to provide additional information only and do not have standardized definitions under IFRS and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures are not equivalent to net income or cash flow from operations as determined under IFRS. Although the WGC has published a standardized definition, other companies may calculate these measures differently.
C1 cash costs per pound and all-in sustaining costs per pound are non-GAAP financial measures related to our copper mine operations. We believe that C1 cash costs per pound enables investors to better understand the performance of our copper operations in comparison to other copper producers who present results on a similar basis. C1 cash costs per pound excludes royalties and production taxes and non-routine charges as they are not direct production costs. All-in sustaining costs per pound is similar to the gold all-in sustaining costs metric and management uses this to better evaluate the costs of copper production. We believe this measure enables investors to better understand the operating performance of our copper mines as this measure reflects all of the sustaining expenditures incurred in order to produce copper. All-in sustaining costs per pound includes C1 cash costs, sustaining capital expenditures, sustaining leases, general and administrative costs, minesite exploration and evaluation costs, royalties and production taxes, reclamation cost accretion and amortization and write-downs taken on inventory to net realizable value.
Barrick will provide a full reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures when the Company reports its quarterly results on November 2, 2023.
Cautionary Statements Regarding Preliminary Third Quarter Production, Sales and Costs for 2023, and Forward-Looking Information
Barrick cautions that, whether or not expressly stated, all third quarter figures contained in this press release including, without limitation, production levels, sales and associated costs are preliminary, and reflect our expected third quarter results as of the date of this press release. Actual reported third quarter production levels, sales and associated costs are subject to management's final review, as well as review by the Company's independent accounting firm, and may vary significantly from those expectations because of a number of factors, including, without limitation, additional or revised information, and changes in accounting standards or policies, or in how those standards are applied. Barrick will provide additional discussion and analysis and other important information about its third quarter production levels, sales and associated costs when it reports actual results on November 2, 2023. For a complete picture of the Company's financial performance, it will be necessary to review all of the information in the Company's third quarter financial report and related MD&A. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to rely solely on the information contained herein.
Finally, Barrick cautions that this press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to: (i) Barrick's production and full year gold and copper guidance; (ii) costs per ounce for gold and per pound for copper; and (iii) Barrick's second quarter realized copper price.
Such factors include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in the spot and forward price of gold, copper, or certain other commodities (such as silver, diesel fuel, natural gas, and electricity); the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; changes in mineral production performance, exploitation, and exploration successes; the duration of the temporary suspension of operations at Porgera and the timeline for the execution of definitive agreements to implement the Commencement Agreement, and recommence operations at Porgera; risks associated with projects in the early stages of evaluation, and for which additional engineering and other analysis is required; disruption of supply routes which may cause delays in construction and mining activities; whether benefits expected from recent transactions are realized; quantities or grades of reserves will be diminished, and that resources may not be converted to reserves; increased costs, delays, suspensions and technical challenges associated with the construction of capital projects; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities, including geotechnical challenges, tailings dam and storage facilities failures, and disruptions in the maintenance or provision of required infrastructure and information technology systems; risks that exploration data may be incomplete and considerable additional work may be required to complete further evaluation, including but not limited to drilling, engineering and socioeconomic studies and investment; failure to comply with environmental and health and safety laws and regulations; increased costs and physical risks, including extreme weather events and resource shortages, related to climate change; timing of, receipt of, or failure to comply with, necessary permits and approvals; non-renewal of key licenses by governmental authorities; uncertainty whether some or all of targeted investments and projects will meet the Company's capital allocation objectives and internal hurdle rate; the impact of inflation, including global inflationary pressures driven by supply chain disruptions caused by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and global energy cost increases following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia; the impact of global liquidity and credit availability on the timing of cash flows and the values of assets and liabilities based on projected future cash flows; fluctuations in the currency markets; changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and/or changes in the administration of laws, policies and practices; expropriation or nationalization of property and political or economic developments in Canada, the United States, and other jurisdictions in which the Company or its affiliates do or may carry on business in the future; lack of certainty with respect to foreign legal systems, corruption and other factors that are inconsistent with the rule of law; damage to the Company's reputation due to the actual or perceived occurrence of any number of events, including negative publicity with respect to the Company's handling of environmental matters or dealings with community groups, whether true or not; the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risk of loss due to acts of war, terrorism, sabotage and civil disturbances; risks associated with artisanal and illegal mining; risks associated with diseases, epidemics and pandemics, including the effects and potential effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; litigation and legal and administrative proceedings; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties, or over access to water, power and other required infrastructure; business opportunities that may be presented to, or pursued by, the Company; our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions or complete divestitures; risks associated with working with partners in jointly controlled assets; employee relations including loss of key employees; and availability and increased costs associated with mining inputs and labor. Barrick also cautions that its 2023 guidance may be impacted by the ongoing business and social disruption caused by the spread of Covid-19. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining, including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding and gold bullion, copper cathode or gold or copper concentrate losses (and the risk of inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks).
Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Specific reference is made to the most recent Form 40-F/Annual Information Form on file with the SEC and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a more detailed discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements and the risks that may affect Barrick's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.
Barrick disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Newmont Shareholders Vote Overwhelmingly to Approve Acquisition of Newcrest
Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) announced that more than 96 percent of votes cast on the proposal for the issuance of Newmont common stock in connection with the proposed acquisition of Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX, TSX, PNGX: NCM) were voted in favor of approval at today's special shareholder meeting.
"Recognizing the strategic rationale to create the industry's strongest portfolio of world class gold and copper assets, Newmont's shareholders overwhelmingly voted in favor of this transformational transaction," said Tom Palmer, Newmont's President and Chief Executive Officer. "This unrivalled platform, featuring the industry's best talent running the highest concentration of Tier One assets in the most favorable jurisdictions, uniquely positions Newmont to generate superior returns for decades."
Newcrest's shareholder vote will be held this Friday, October 13, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. Australian Eastern Daylight Time.
All government regulatory approvals necessary for the transaction to proceed have been secured. Newmont and Newcrest anticipate the transaction closing in early November, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
On May 14, 2023, Newmont announced its definitive agreement to acquire Newcrest. The combination would create a world-class portfolio of assets with the highest concentration of Tier 1 operations, primarily in favorable, low-risk mining jurisdictions. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined Company would deliver a multi-decade production profile from 10 large, long-life, low cost Tier 1 operations, and increased annual copper production, primarily from Australia and Canada. The combined business is anticipated to generate annual pre-tax synergies of $500 million, expected to be achieved within the first 24 months, while also targeting at least $2 billion in cash improvements through portfolio optimization in the first two years after closing. 1
1 See cautionary statement for additional information.
About Newmont
Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.
At Newmont, our purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Newmont's sustainability strategy and initiatives, go to www.newmont.com .
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Australian securities laws. Where a forward-looking statement expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition; and often contain words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "will," "would," "estimate," "expect," "pending," "proposed" or "potential." Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to (i) the pending transaction to acquire the share capital of Newcrest Mining Limited, timing and implementation of the pending transaction, including receipt of required approvals and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions; (ii) estimates of expected synergies; (iii) estimates of expected incremental cash flow generation and portfolio optimization opportunities; and (iv) other expectations regarding the combined business.
Estimates or expectations of future events or results are based upon certain assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Risks relating to forward looking statements in regard to the combined business and future performance may include, but are not limited to, gold and other metals price volatility, currency fluctuations, operational risks, increased production costs and variances in ore grade or recovery rates from those assumed in mining plans, political risk, community relations, conflict resolution, governmental regulation and judicial outcomes and other risks. In addition, material risks that could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements include: the inherent uncertainty associated with financial or other projections; the prompt and effective integration of Newmont Corporation's (Newmont) and Newcrest's businesses and the ability to achieve the anticipated synergies and value-creation contemplated by the pending transaction; the risk associated with Newcrest's ability to obtain the approval of the pending transaction by their shareholders required to implement the pending transaction and the timing of the implementation of the pending transaction, including the risk that the conditions to the pending transaction are not satisfied on a timely basis or at all and the failure of the pending transaction to be implemented for any other reason; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the parties and others related to a scheme implementation deed dated May 15, 2023, as amended by a letter dated September 4, 2023; unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to the pending transaction, the response of business partners and retention as a result of the announcement and pendency of the transaction; risks relating to the value of the scheme consideration to be issued in connection with the pending transaction; the anticipated size of the markets and continued demand for Newmont's and Newcrest's resources and the impact of competitive responses to the announcement of the transaction; and the diversion of management time on pending transaction-related issues. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors, see Newmont's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 23, 2023, as updated by the current report on Form 8-K, filed with the SEC on July 20, 2023, as well as Newmont's other SEC filings, including the definitive proxy statement, filed with the SEC on September 5, 2023, under the heading "Risk Factors", and other factors identified in Newmont's reports filed with the SEC, available on the SEC website or www.newmont.com . Newcrest's most recent annual financial report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 as well as Newcrest's other filings made with Australian securities regulatory authorities are available on the ASX website ( www.asx.com.au ) or www.newcrest.com . Newmont and Newcrest do not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any "forward-looking statement," including, without limitation, outlook, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this communication, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued "forward-looking statement" constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on "forward-looking statements" is at investors' own risk.
Synergies and value creation as used herein are management estimates provided for illustrative purposes and should not be considered a GAAP or non-GAAP financial measure. Synergies represent management's combined estimate of pre-tax synergies, supply chain efficiencies and Full Potential improvements, as a result of the integration of Newmont's and Newcrest's businesses that have been monetized for the purposes of the estimation. Because synergies estimates reflect differences between certain actual costs incurred and management estimates of costs that would have been incurred in the absence of the integration of Newmont's and Newcrest's businesses, such estimates are necessarily imprecise and are based on numerous judgments and assumptions. Synergies are "forward-looking statements" subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual value creation to differ from expected or past synergies.
Portfolio optimization as used in this press release is a management estimate provided for illustrative purposes and should not be considered a GAAP or non-GAAP financial measure. Because the enhancement to cash flow estimates the differences between certain actual cash flows and management estimates of cash flows in the absence of the integration of Newmont's and Newcrest's businesses, such estimates are necessarily imprecise and are based on numerous judgments and assumptions. Portfolio optimization to enhance cash flows is a "forward-looking statement" subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause enhanced cash flows to differ from expectations.
"Tier 1 assets" is defined as having, on average over such asset's mine life: (1) production of over 500,000 gold equivalent ounces per year on a consolidated basis, (2) average All-In Sustaining Cost ("AISC") per ounce in the lower half of the industry cost curve, (3) an expected mine life of over 10 years, and (4) operations in countries that are classified in the A and B rating ranges for Moody's, S&P and Fitch. For the definitions of such terms and metrics with respect to Newmont, see Newmont's annual report on Form 10-K on file with the SEC. Such terms and metrics with respect to Newcrest's assets are as calculated by Newcrest and disclosed in public filings lodged with the Australian Stock Exchange. With respect to other assets in the industry, such terms and metrics are as published in public filings of the third party entities reporting with respect to those assets. Our methods of calculating operating metrics, such as AISC, and those of third parties may differ for similarly titled metrics published by other parties due to differences in methodology.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231011740889/en/
Media Contact
Omar Jabara
720.212.9651
omar.jabara@newmont.com
Investor Contact
Daniel Horton
303.837.5468
daniel.horton@newmont.com
Brian Leni: Big Opportunities in Gold and Oil, I'm Looking to Deploy Cash
With the gold price below US$1,900 per ounce, sentiment in the sector has taken a hit. But Brian Leni, founder of Junior Stock Review, sees major opportunities in precious metals as well as energy — and he's looking to deploy cash.
"To me, it's just kind of a blip on the map," he told the Investing News Network. "Really, what I see is gold and precious metals are real money, and they will end up being the backbone of, I think, a lot of investors' portfolios moving forward."
He sees developers as the sweet spot in the precious metals industry and has been cleaning up his portfolio as he prepares to deploy cash. "I think it's one of the best opportunities I've seen since I've been an investor in the sector," he said.
Looking over to energy, Leni emphasized that it's the basis for everyday life — that means all types will be needed, especially oil. He sees prices perhaps going back down to US$65 or US$75 per barrel, but in his view that's likely the bottom.
"I've put some money into oil — it's probably the bigger portion of my portfolio at the moment, and I've been right," he said. "And I think ... that probably goes a little bit further and creates a cost of living that could go up for everybody."
When asked about special considerations when investing in oil stocks compared to mining stocks, Leni said the big difference is that an oil explorer can go from discovery to production on basically the same day. That's in contrast to miners, which may take 10 to 15 years to bring an asset online. That of course doesn't mean there's no risk involved with oil stocks, but he sees "extraordinary opportunities" in oil companies with a good production base and prospects for expansion.
Watch the interview above for more from Leni on precious metals and energy. He also speaks about Field Notes, a new YouTube series that follows him as he makes company site visits around the world.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
How to Invest in Gold
When thinking about gold, it’s easy to get caught up in its use as jewelry — and why not? Nearly half of all the gold mined is used to make chains, rings and other adornments.
However, gold can also be an important tool for investors, offering a kind of stability that many other assets cannot. Up until the early 20th century, the metal underpinned the global economy. While that has changed, gold remains a valuable, tangible asset that many investors view as a safe haven. It can provide portfolio protection in times of trouble, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, economic recessions and uncertainty brought on by inflation.
Investing in gold might seem as straightforward as simply buying the physical metal, but that's not the only way to get exposure. And with each method of investing, there are different points to consider before jumping into the market. Here are four ways to add gold to your investment portfolio.
How to invest in physical gold?
Buying physical gold is probably the most straightforward way to invest in the precious metal.
Some of the most common options for purchasing physical gold are mints and bullion exchanges. Official coins like the American Gold Eagle, the Canadian Gold Maple and the South African Krugerrand are common choices. They are guaranteed to hold 1 ounce of gold, but they may be alloyed with small amounts of other metals like silver and copper to make them more durable for use as legal tender. The Gold Eagle, for example, is 91.67 percent gold, 3 percent silver and 5.33 percent copper. These official gold coins are safe investments as they originate from a trusted source that guarantees their purity.
Investors looking to buy gold can also choose to purchase bars. Ranging in size from 1 gram to 400 ounces, bars offer a lot of flexibility. In particular, those looking to make a larger gold purchase could find bars to be an attractive option compared to multiple single ounce coins. The drawback to buying in bigger bar formats is they can’t be broken down into smaller units when it comes time to sell — investors will instead need to dispose of the whole thing.
One thing to note is that when purchasing physical gold, the sale price will be higher than the metal's spot price. The difference between the two is called a premium, and these can vary between sellers. Premiums can also fluctuate due to market conditions — this happened during COVID-19, when demand for physical gold was high and dealers had a more difficult time sourcing the metal. In general, premiums tend to be higher on smaller amounts of gold and lower on larger amounts.
Numismatic coins, or collectible coins, are also a popular way of owning gold; however, they are typically for people who are interested in collecting as a hobby rather than investing. These coins derive some value from the metal they are made from, but they have additional value to collectors who understand the collectible market and are seeking rare and noteworthy coins. Numismatics can include coins used as modern currency, as well as older coins, war medallions and even sporting medals. Without certification, their provenance and metallurgical makeup may be undetermined.
One downside to buying physical metal is storage. Investors with a small amount of gold may choose to store it at home, which comes with the obvious risk of theft. Those who store metal at home may want to keep it in a safe or find creative ways to hide it, like under floorboards, inside door jambs or mixed in with pantry items. Investors with larger amounts of physical gold may instead opt for a secure storage facility. These can range from a safe deposit box — though some banks may not allow this — to dedicated storage vaults. While this type of storage offers a high degree of safety, the associated costs can impact long-term profit goals. Pricing typically varies by the value or weight of the gold being stored.
For those looking to mitigate risk and keep costs low, gold certificates can be purchased from banks and other institutions. These notes allow you to buy a certain amount of gold on paper without having to worry about storage. They are transferable and can be exchanged for the physical amount stated at any time. Their risk is dependent on the financial strength of the issuer, as if the company that is selling them goes bankrupt, the certificate would be rendered worthless.
Click here to learn more about investing in physical gold.
How to invest in gold ETFs?
Investors looking to add a position in gold may also want to consider exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
Gold ETFs are largely designed to track the metal's spot price, but can also track gold futures or a combination of the two. Still others are centered around gold companies. While gold is seen as a largely stable commodity, differing strategies offer greater exposure to volatility, meaning the amount of risk between funds can vary.
Price-focused funds like Blackrock’s iShares Gold Trust (ARCA:IAU) and State Street Global Advisors' SPDR Gold Shares (ARCA:GLD) have gained prominence in recent years as they offer a relatively simple and cost-effective way for investors to diversify their portfolios and reap the stability that comes with owning gold.
ETFs that track gold stocks are also appealing to some investors, with two popular options including the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (ARCA:GDX), which is largely made up of large mining companies, and the VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (ARCA:GDXJ), which has a focus on junior companies in exploration and development stages.
Since ETFs trade like stocks on exchanges, they offer a higher degree of liquidity than physical bullion. However, it's important to note that even ETFs that follow the price of gold are generally a contract with the issuer and cannot be exchanged for the gold itself; those looking to own physical metal should do so via other avenues.
Investors should also understand that ETFs are a managed investment with fees that can vary from 0.5 percent to over 2 percent — due diligence is key for uncovering the best options. Additionally, because ETFs work more like stocks, if the company managing the fund defaults, some or all of the investment could be lost.
Click here for a list of the five biggest gold ETFs.
How to invest in gold stocks?
Getting gold into an investment portfolio doesn’t just mean chasing the physical metal. Investors can buy shares of companies that are involved in gold exploration, development and production as well.
The gold-mining sector has a broad range of companies that can appeal to different types of investors depending on how much risk they are willing to take on. Stalwarts like Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD), Newmont (NYSE:NEM,TSX:NGT) and Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM,NYSE:AEM) have decades of experience in the mining industry, making them relatively safe options. These companies have large market capitalizations and offer dividends in the range of approximately 2 to 4 percent. They also have diversified global operations, which provides greater stability.
Outside of established companies, investors willing to take on more risk can look to gold juniors. Juniors are focused on the exploration and development of claims rather than on extraction. They have lower market caps than the major mining companies, and can be found on exchanges like the TSXV in Canada and the ASX in Australia.
Companies like Canadian Gold (TSXV:CGC,OTCQB:STRRF) and Dynasty Gold (TSXV:DYG,OTC Pink:DGDCF) have seen strong share price performances year-to-date based on promising results from drilling.
As their share prices are often under $1 — sometimes well under — juniors can be attractive to investors, especially those with smaller portfolios or those new to investing. However, juniors are high risk. Because their mineral claims are unproven and news can be sparse, they can be quite volatile. Additionally, for every success, there are a dozen more failures.
This means those looking to invest in juniors must do their due diligence. There are many factors to consider when investing in junior gold stocks, such as a company's team, the jurisdictions it operates in, its finances and its news flow.
Of course, due diligence is important even for larger-scale gold companies. For majors, elements to research include the age of the company's mining operations, its experience at finding and developing new claims, relevant geopolitical instabilities, the availability of stable labor and how all these things impact the company's bottom line.
As a final point, many gold companies have exposure to other metals. And while prices for precious metals tend to move in similar ways, that's often not the case for base metals like copper, aluminum and iron — that means understanding other commodities markets may be important for gold investors. For instance, even though a company may be reaping the rewards of a strong gold market, its profits may be offset because of copper price declines. Still, this isn’t necessarily a bad thing — a pure-play gold miner may suffer more in a bad gold market than a firm that is diversified.
Click here for a list of the 10 biggest gold-mining companies.
How to invest in gold futures?
Futures trading is another popular way to invest in gold, but it's typically the realm of more experienced traders.
There are two kinds of traders in the gold futures market. The first type is those who are looking to hedge a position — this group includes banks that want to offset monetary fluctuations, miners that are looking to sell higher at a later date and artisans and manufacturers who use gold in their products and are looking to buy the metal cheaper down the road.
Speculators make up the second group of futures traders. Gold isn't part of their business, but these entities and individuals try to use gold futures to profit from market fluctuations.
Importantly, gold doesn't actually change hands for the vast majority of futures trades. So how do gold futures work? Essentially, contracts based on the gold spot price are created to resolve on a future date. Traders enter a contract at the current spot price in the hopes that gold will go up before the contract resolves, or may choose to bet on gold falling and short the yellow metal. The difference between what the buyer pays and what they sell for is the profit.
Gold futures contract dates are fixed and occur at the end of every second month, starting in February. Standardized contracts can be purchased in 100, 50 and 10 troy ounce sizes.
When buying a gold futures contract, an investor will engage with a broker who can provide them with leverage to make the trade. To do this, the investor provides the broker with funds equal to a small percentage of the contract they wish to buy, typically between 3 and 12 percent of the total value. The broker then lends the seller the remaining funds to make the trade. For example, say an investor wants to purchase a $100,000 contract on the futures market — in that case, they might provide the brokerage with $5,000 and the broker would provide the remaining sum, $95,000, to complete the transaction.
The buyer can choose to sell at any point up to the closing date of the contract. For this example, we'll say the buyer has a goal of gaining 10 percent on the total price, meaning $110,000. When their goal is met, the investor would work with the broker again to sell the contract for that price. The seller would walk away with a $10,000 profit minus a fee from the broker, and the broker would recoup its capital. For the trader, the benefit is that for an investment of $5,000, they are able to gain far more profit than if they had simply purchased $5,000 worth of gold.
It may seem attractive to get huge returns through a limited investment, but leveraged trading is also highly risky, and many people who invest in gold futures lose money in the process. Gold fluctuates as a commodity, and where an investor has the potential to earn a profit, they also have the potential for significant losses — potentially many times greater than their original investment. In the example above, a buyer who held a losing contract to a 10 percent loss would have to pay the broker the $5,000 for the loss on the contract, in addition to losing the initial $5,000 investment.
Even though the profits from futures trading may seem great, it is not an advisable starting point for beginners.
Click here to learn more about investing in gold futures.
Why invest in gold?
Gold should be considered an important part of any investment portfolio, as it can provide long-term stability and help ensure steady strength over time. From physical gold to gold ETFs to gold stocks and gold futures, there is an option for every type of investor, whether they are experienced or just getting started in the market.
When it comes time to decide which method to use, it’s important to understand these different strategies and their pros and cons. For example, buying physical gold requires different considerations than buying on paper or investing in company shares. As with any investment, it’s important for investors to know the risks.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, currently hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Wheaton Precious Metals to Release 2023 Third Quarter Results on November 9, 2023
Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. will release its 2023 Third quarter results on Thursday, November 9, 2023 after market close.
A conference call will be held on Friday, November 10, 2023 , starting at 11:00 am ET ( 8:00 am PT ) to discuss these results. To participate in the live call, please use one of the following methods:
Dial toll free from Canada or the US:
1-888-664-6383
Dial from outside Canada or the US:
1-416-764-8650
Pass code:
35621453
Live webcast:
The accompanying slideshow will also be available in PDF format on the 'Presentations' page of the Wheaton Precious Metals website before the conference call. The conference call will be recorded and available until November 17, 2023 at 11:59 pm ET . The webcast will be available for one year. You can listen to an archive of the call by one of the following methods:
Dial toll free from Canada or the US:
1-888-390-0541
Dial from outside Canada or the US:
1-416-764-8677
Pass code:
621453 #
Archived webcast
Wheaton Precious Metals is the world's premier precious metals streaming company with the highest-quality portfolio of long-life, low-cost assets. Its business model offers investors leverage to commodity prices and exploration upside but with a much lower risk profile than a traditional mining company. Wheaton delivers amongst the highest cash operating margins in the mining industry, allowing it to pay a competitive dividend and continue to grow through accretive acquisitions. As a result, Wheaton has consistently outperformed gold and silver, as well as other mining investments. Wheaton is committed to strong ESG practices and giving back to the communities where Wheaton and its mining partners operate. Wheaton creates sustainable value through streaming.
