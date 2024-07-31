- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
June 2024 Quarterly Activities Report
Manuka Resources Limited (ASX:MKR) is pleased to provide the following report on its activities during the quarter ending 30 June 2024.
Highlights:
During the Quarter
• The Company confirmed its intention to install a fit-for-purpose processing and gold doré production facility on-site at its Mt Boppy gold project (“Mt Boppy”).
• Mt Boppy is permitted for processing and has previously had a gold processing plant on-site.
• The results of the investigations into on-site processing at Mt Boppy were released through the ASX on 9 April 2024.
• The results from the Q4 2023 sonic drilling program were modelled into a potential future mining schedule at Mt Boppy and the economic viability of the various plant feed sources for on-site processing were confirmed.
• These results were included in a Mineral Resource Update released by the Company through the ASX on 16 April 2024.
• Manuka completed an $8 million capital raising, announced through the ASX on 9 May 2024, with the majority of proceeds to finance equipment purchases and plant installation at Mt Boppy.
• Manuka mandated Proactive Mining Solutions to complete pit optimisations at Wonawinta fundamental to the Company bringing out its maiden silver reserve.
• In April 2024 the Company submitted an application for its wholly owned subsidiary, Trans-Tasman Resources Limited’s (“TTR”) world-class Taranaki VTM Iron Sands Project to be included as a Listed Project within New Zealand’s Fast Track Consenting Bill. The ‘one-stop-shop’ legislation is proposed to streamline government decision making and major project approvals process to facilitate the delivery of projects with significant regional or national benefits.
• In May 2024 the NZ Minister for Resources launched a “Draft Minerals Strategy for New Zealand”1 that identifies NZ’s minerals sector as a big opportunity to double the sector’s export value to over $2 billion over 10 years. One of the key new mineral opportunities identified in the MBIE Strategy are the offshore deposits of iron sands, containing vanadium and titanium in the South Taranaki Bight, 100% controlled by TTR.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Manuka Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Far Northern Resources Quarterly June Report 2024
Far Northern Resources (ASX:FNR) is pleased to present its quarterly June report 2024.
- Far Northern Resources listed on the ASX raising $4.165M
- FNR acquired 100% of Premier Mining and Bridge Creek Mining
- Exploration began at Bridge Creek in the NT
- Geophysical survey conducted over the Empire ML.
- Significant IP anomalies identified over Empire ML.
- Desk-top work uncovers Ios prospect at Bridge Creek in the NT.
During the June quarter 2024 Far Northern Resources Ltd (ASX:FNR) successfully raised $4.16 million and was accepted to admission to the official list of the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX). Shares in FNR started trading on the 12th of April 2024. The Initial Public Offering (IPO) raised $4,165,000 through the issue of 20,825,000 shares at an issue price of $0.20. The total undiluted shares on issue at the date of listing was 70,961,135 with FNR having a Market Capitalisation of $14,192,227 and an Enterprise Value (EV) of $10,027,227.
FNR has accumulated an exciting package of tenements in the Northern Territory and Queensland that are highly prospective for gold and copper. Exploration commenced in the Northern Territory and North Queensland at the Empire project.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Far Northern Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) – Trading Halt
The securities of Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) will be placed in trading halt at the request of BTR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 2 August 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Brightstar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities Report for the Quarter Ended 30 June 2024
Norfolk Metals (ASX:NFL) (Norfolk or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities during the 3-month period ended 30 June 2024.
ORROROO URANIUM PROJECT
• Exploration planning and stakeholder engagement continues at Orroroo
• Subsequent to period end a Site visit, Drilling Campaign Radiation Safety Report and all required Rehabilitation Works have been completed at Orroroo
ROGER RIVER PROJECT
• Evaluating tenure and packing/shipment of maiden drilling diamond drill core to Mineral Resources Tasmania storage facility
CORPORATE UPDATE
• Exclusivity deed executed for the acquisition of Los Altares uranium project in Chebut, Argentina
• Subsequent to period end Norfolk withdrew conditional non-binding offer for Los Altares due to inability to complete necessary due-diligence and negotiations
• Norfolk completes placement from strategic investors for A$415,746 via ASX Listing Rule 7.1 capacity
• Strong financial position with circa $3.1M cash at June 2024 quarter end
Commenting on Norfolk Metals, Executive Chairman, Ben Phillips, states:
“Norfolk has completed an active second quarter for the 2024 calendar year with a strong cash position. Norfolk continued to receive project offers and investment opportunities throughout the quarter and we believe our existing assets will add additional value to the Company as they are further de-risked.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Norfolk Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Antilles Gold Quarterly Report & Appendix 5B – 30 June 2024
DEVELOPMENT OPPORTUNITIES IN MINERAL RICH CUBA
Antilles Gold is participating in the development of two mines to produce gold, silver, antimony, and copper, and in the exploration of potentially large porphyry copper properties in Cuba, through a 50:50 joint venture with the Government’s mining company, GeoMinera.
The joint venture intends to fund the copper exploration from surplus cash flow expected to be generated by the near-term development of the proposed Nueva Sabana gold-copper mine.
JOINT VENTURE
Minera La Victoria SA (“MLV”) was registered as a Cuban foreign joint venture mining company in August 2020 to develop the Country’s largest known gold deposit at La Demajagua on the Isle of Youth off the south-west coast.
MLV has since committed to progressively establishing itself as a broadly based mining company to develop previously explored mineral deposits controlled by GeoMinera. To date, the Nueva Sabana project and four concessions hosting porphyry copper prospects have been added to its portfolio.
Features of the Joint Venture include:
- A foreign Bank account will hold all proceeds from loans, and product sales, with the only funds remitted to Cuba being for local expenses, which will minimise Country credit risk.
- Antilles Gold nominates all senior management for the operations and exploration activities.
- Income tax rate of 15% waived for 8 years.
- No import duties on plant & equipment.
- Low entry cost for near term development of previously explored properties.
- Low operating costs.
- Association with GeoMinera ensures rapid permitting.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Antilles Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities Report 30 June 2024
Flynn Gold Limited (ASX:FG1, “Flynn” or “theCompany”) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ending 30 June 2024.
Exploration – Golden Ridge Project, NE Tasmania
- 1,500m drill program (Phase 3) at the Trafalgar prospect commenced during the quarter, comprising infill and extension drilling targeting down-dip and along-strike extensions to previous high-grade gold intercepts, includes multiple intersections grading >100g/t Au.
- 3 drill holes (TFDD016-TFDD018) were completed for 927 metres by the end of the quarter.
- Multiple high-grade gold veins intersected in drill hole TFDD016, including:
- 0.4m @ 10.8g/t Au from 135.2m;
- 0.5m @ 35.1g/t Au within 1.4m @ 12.7g/t Au from 164.6m (Trafalgar Main Vein);
- 0.3m @ 19.0g/t Au within 0.65m @ 10.5g/t Au from 187.55m (Magazine Vein);
- 0.3m @ 12.3g/t Au within 1.2m @ 3.5g/t Au from 233.0m;
- 0.3m @ 39.2g/t Au from 243.2m;
- 0.4m @ 67.6g/t Au within 1.3m @ 21.9g/t Au from 248.7m, and
- 0.4m @ 6.0g/t Au within 1.3m @ 2.1g/t Au from 315.1m (Trafalgar South Vein).
- Mapping and vein sampling within historic Golden Ridge adit has identified a significant new zone of high-grade gold mineralisation in the Link Zone prospect.
- Underground grab sampling of mineralised veins in the Golden Ridge adit recorded high-grade gold assays including 64.4g/t Au, 37.6g/t Au and 15.9g/t Au.
- New high-grade gold vein zone discovered in trenching 250m north of the Trafalgar mine where 17 out of 36 grab rock chip samples assayed over 10g/t Au, including 99.4g/t Au, 76.6g/t Au and 67.1g/t Au.
Exploration – Western Australia
- Maiden soil sampling program at Forrestania Project outlined four high priority lithium anomalies up to 4,200m in length and 500m width.
- Infill and extensional soil sampling at Parker Dome Project confirmed and extended multiple, large-scale, high priority lithium anomalies.
Corporate
- Rights Issue successfully raised $2.5 million with strong support from existing shareholders and new investors introduced by Mahe Capital.
- The Company’s cash position at 30 June 2024 was $2.96 million.
For further information or to post questions go to the Flynn Gold Investor Hub athttps://investorhub.flynngold.com.au/link/GyVGje
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Flynn Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
TEM | Quarterly Report - Period Ending 30 June 2024
Tempest Minerals (ASX:TEM) is pleased to release its quarterly report for the period ending on June 30, 2024.
- Corporate
- Partial sale of Tolu investment and Entitlement Issue raises funds to progress exploration
- Projects
- Yalgoo
- Expanded drill program (5,000m RC) at Remorse fully permitted
- Extensional geochemistry sampling at Remorse completed
- FiveWheels
- Heritage and collaborative exploration plan completed
- EIS grant to contribute 50% of geophysical survey
- Yalgoo
Projects
Figure 01: TEM Projects and Commercial Interests
Yalgoo
Tempest’s flagship project is the Company’s holding in the Yalgoo region of Western Australia. Totalling more
than 1,000km2 and located near high profile neighbours including: 29 Metals Ltd (ASX:29M) - Golden Grove
Copper, Zinc, Gold, Silver Mine; Spartan Resources Ltd (ASX:SPR) - Yalgoo Gold Project; Silverlake (ASX:SLK) -
Deflector and Rothsay Gold Mines, Capricorn Metals Ltd (ASX:CMM) Gold, EMU NL (ASX:EMU) - Gnows Nest
Gold Project; Tungsten Mining (ASX:TGN) - Mt Mulgine Project; Fenix (ASX:FEX) - Iron Ore Operations, and
Karara and Sino Iron ore operations and more.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Tempest Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
