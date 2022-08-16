Life Science NewsInvesting News

Love Pharma Inc. ("LOVE" or the "Company") (CSE:LUV)(FSE:G1Q0) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") to acquire Doc Hygiene Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Doc Hygiene") for aggregate consideration of US$300,000 (the "Acquisition"). Doc Hygiene has a premium hygiene product line and brand for hygiene and sanitizing needs and a robust e-commerce platform for products and SKU's

"We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Doc Hygiene," said Zach Stadnyk, CEO of LOVE. "We are extremely excited about Doc Hygiene's growth potential in the years ahead and firmly believe it will provide a parallel revenue stream to our existing business in over-the-counter products. Through this acquisition, the company now has a strong online e-commerce platform that will strengthen its product offering and ease of operational online sales from both a B2C and B2B standpoint."

The total acquisition price of Doc Hygiene is $300,000 USD. In addition to Acquisition of Doc Hygiene, LOVE will receive Doc Hygiene's existing inventory of personal sanitizer products, which LOVE negotiated in addition to the acquisition at no cost to the Company.

Pursuant to the Agreement, at closing of the Acquisition, the Company will assume approximately US$150,000 of liabilities of Doc Hygiene and will pay the purchase price through the issuance of a convertible promissory note representing an aggregate principal amount of US$150,000 (the "Promissory Note"). All amounts represented by the Promissory Note shall be payable on the five (5) year anniversary of the date of issuance of the note and will bear interest at a rate of ten percent (10%) per annum, payable quarterly in arrears. The principal amount of the Promissory Note shall be convertible into common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a conversion price equal to the lessor of: (a) $0.05 per Common Share; and (b) the last closing price of the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange prior to the conversion of such Promissory Note. If the conversion price is less than the minimum issue price permitted under the Canadian Securities Exchange policies (or the policies of such other stock exchange on which the Common Shares are listed for trading from time to time), then the conversion price shall be adjusted to be equal to the minimum price permitted under such policies of $0.05 per share.

The Acquisition will provide LOVE with access to the Doc Hygiene associated registered trademarks, online ecommerce sales and marketing platforms and social media accounts. The Company intends to deploy the robust ecommerce technology acquired in future applications.

Management of LOVE is of the view that the Acquisition is accretive and builds value for shareholders by combining Doc Hygiene's trusted line of personal sanitizer products with LOVE's growing line of science-backed nutraceutical and psychedelic products.

AboutLove Pharma Inc.

With a focus on the global sexual Health and Wellness markets, Love Pharma Inc. (CSE: LUV) (FSE: G1Q0) was founded in 2020, with a mission to bring to market innovative productsthat enhance sexualhealth and wellnesswhile providing an improved qualityof life. Love Pharma Inc. holds exclusive licenses to produce market,package, sell, and distribute patent-protected therapeutic and pharmaceutical products throughout Europe,the United Kingdom,and North America.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Telephone: 1 (604) 343-2977
E-mail: investors@love-pharma.com

For further information, please visit LOVE's website at www.love-pharma.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (together, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements can be identified by the expressions "seeks", "expects", "believes", "estimates", "will", "target" and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but reflect the current expectations of the Company regarding future results or events and are based on information currently available to them. Certain material factors and assumptions were applied in providing these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release include, but are not limited to, the acquisition of Doc Hygiene and the timing of the Acquisition and the outcome and anticipated benefits of the Acquisition. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions; however, the Company can give no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized by certain specified dates or at all. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, a forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any such statement or to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances except as required by securities laws. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Doc Hygiene and general market conditions, including COVID-19.

Overview

Attitudes about sexual wellness are changing, and the market is directly reflecting these changes. Sexual wellness is a general term that refers to the physical, mental and social well-being of an individual. This broad market is made up of any product related to sexual wellness, such as supplements, contraceptives, lingerie, and other holistic products.

A report conducted by KBV Research estimates that the global sexual wellness market size will reach US$125.1 billion by 2026, with the potential for a 12.4 percent CAGR during this period. This steady growth has been driven by a renewed interest in sexual discovery, rising prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases, and the broader shift to ecommerce.

Love Pharma (CSE:LUV) creates innovative science-driven products to cater to the ever-evolving space of sexual health and wellness. It aims to deliver breakthrough products that enhance the everyday life of the end-user by increasing intimacy and pleasure.

The company is on a mission to offer new and trustworthy products that make use of “new age" pharmaceuticals that are backed by thorough scientific research. Love Pharma will launch with products that focus on nutraceuticals, which are pharmaceutical alternatives that have naturally occurring benefits, such as CBD and THC. It will launch with two products: Bloom and Auralief. Additional products are already under development.

Bloom is a CBD and/or THC-infused arousal gel that is intended for female pleasure. According to the KBV report, women are the fastest-growing segment of the sexual wellness market. They attribute this trend to the increase in working women along with more availability of sex education. While female contraceptives will make up a large part of this growing segment, other products for women may perform well. The Bloom arousal gel does not have any psychoactive effects and is designed to enhance blood flow, creating physical stimulation with the ultimate goal of increasing pleasure.

In May 2021, Love Pharma partnered with Potent Ventures (OTCMKTS: POTVF) to help launch Love Pharma's flagship projects in the United States. The United States sexual wellness market is expected to reach US$15.9 billion by 2027, making this a key partnership for the success of Love Pharma's initial product launch.

Company Highlights

  • Love Pharma specializes in sexual health and wellness by distributing products infused with CBD and THC directly to consumers. It holds exclusive licenses to produce, market, package, sell and distribute these patent-protected products throughout North America, the United Kingdom and Europe.
  • The company is investing in creating sustainable long-term sales through strategic distributor partnerships
  • The launch products, Bloom and Auralief, are licensed for retail sales, creating an immediate opportunity for revenue
  • Love Pharma has already planned domestic and international expansion
  • The management team has an established history of success with cannabis and pharmaceutical products
  • The company plans to create research-backed products that make use of psychedelics and nutraceuticals
  • Once the company is publicly listed, plans are already in place to rapidly distribute products and quickly generate revenue
  • Love Pharma completed the acquisition of MicroDoz Theraphy Inc.

Key Projects

Bloom

This topical gel is infused with CBD and/or THC with the purpose of increasing blood flow and sensitivity. The product is applied to the vaginal area and quickly generates blood flow, which is followed by physical stimulation. The company reports having clinical success with increasing the speed to orgasm and the number of orgasms, both of which are important when discussing physical intimacy.

The initial version of this product that launches will only contain CBD. Love Pharma has a medical advisor on the product creation side of the company who indicates that CBD enhances the nerve receptor interaction and blood flow, both of which create more pleasure. Future versions of this product will contain THC.

Auralief

Auralief is designed to provide relaxation and pain relief. This product is a mucoadhesive strip that is applied under the tongue, similar to popular breath-freshening strips. This creates constant contact with this soft membrane that will allow for maximum absorption of the CBD within the product. Auralief is backed by a recent human trial that showed a 30% increase in efficacy and speed to performance of CBD and THC.

Management Team

Zachary Stadnyk – Director and Chief Executive Office

Zachary Stadnyk is a corporate finance and advisory professional specializing in taking companies public in emerging markets. Stadnyk served as the head of corporate finance for The Supreme Cannabis Company from 2014-1018 which raised over $300,000,000 and was later acquired by Canopy growth in 2021 for $435M. Stadnyk was the founder, director and chief executive officer of DC Acquisition Corp, a Capital Pool Company (“CPC") that raised an initial $3,000,000 on its IPO and listed on the TSX.V. The issuer completed its qualifying transaction with Kiaro Brands, a leading cannabis retailer, in October 2020, which is targeting doing $50,000,000 in revenue in fiscal 2022. Stadnyk also serves on the board of Health Logic Interactive (CHIP – TSXV) an early-stage medical device company.

Tatiana Kovaleva – Chief Financial Officer

Tatiana Kovaleva is a Vancouver-based finance executive with international and trans-border expertise and credentials as a CPA. Kovaleva has extensive experience in capital markets, where for over twenty years she served in multiple capacities, including chief financial officer for publicly traded companies such as M Pharmaceutical Inc. and 360 Blockchain Inc

Kovaleva utilized her specialized executive management experience in public company financial planning and demonstrated a successful track record with timely and accurate financial forecasting, budgeting, reporting and consolidations, IFRS and GAAP accounting.

Joshua Maurice – Chief Operating Officer

Following four years at Callitas Therapeutics-during which time he quickly rose through the ranks from Director of Sales & Marketing to VP of Sales & Business Development and then to President-Mr. Maurice comes to Love Pharma with 20 years of experience in consumer goods with a focus on the development of over-the-counter drug and nutraceuticals, including efficacy, clinical research, branding, marketing, advertising, and global retail distribution.

Douglas Taylor – Director

Douglas Taylor has over 30 years of extensive experience in managing projects, services and facilities in the public sector. His previous work included community engagement, strategic planning, business planning and implementation for a wide range of recreational facilities and services. Implementation encompassed budgeting, financial planning, auditing and managing human resources. Taylor's degree includes two levels of managerial accounting. He has served on the Glenbriar Board as CEO for three years and as president for the past two and a half years.

Mark Tommasi – Director

Mark Tommasi has worked as a senior officer, director, financier and consultant with over 25 years of experience in corporate development, equity, private equity and venture capital financing, IPO's and private placements, marketing, investor relations and board and committee activities for numerous public and private companies (agriculture, technology, junior exploration, and oil and gas) in both the United States and Canada. Tommasi has been noted for his ability to help young companies get to the next level.

