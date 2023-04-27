Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Orphan Drug Development an Exciting Opportunity to Provide Superior Therapeutics, Lobe Sciences CEO Says
“It's an exciting opportunity for us to go after patients that have also been neglected by Big Pharma, and it gives us the opportunity to take advantage of an opening where we think we can provide superior therapeutics,” said Lobe Sciences Chairman and CEO Philip J. Young.
Lobe Sciences (CSE:LOBE,OTCQB:LOBEF) has significantly expanded its portfolio following its acquisition of Altemia & Company. The purchase also sets Lobe Sciences up for revenue generation in the short term, helping secure funds for orphan drug research and development, according to Philip Young, chairman and CEO.
The acquisition gives Lobe Sciences access to the intellectual property and commercial inventory for Altemia, a medical food for the management of sickle cell disease.
“Our team, via the medical food, are putting the plans in place right now, and we've identified potential partners for distribution, which is very important in this marketplace,” Young said. “And we've done the initial clinical research demonstrating that it's better at reducing a biomarker of inflammation, which is a core component of sickle cell. So we have the data necessary and the product necessary to begin selling it into the marketplace.”
Sickle cell disease is a rare blood disorder affecting approximately 100,000 patients in the US, and millions more across the globe, according to Young.
Watch the full interview with Lobe Sciences chairman and CEO Philip J. Young above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Lobe Sciences (CSE:LOBE,OTCQB:LOBEF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Lobe Sciences in order to help investors learn more about the company. Lobe Sciences is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Lobe Sciences and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1988.21
|-3.31
|Silver
|24.93
|+0.01
|Copper
|3.89
|+0.03
|Palladium
|1713.17
|0.00
|Platinum
|1087.26
|0.00
|Oil
|74.83
|+0.53
|Heating Oil
|2.36
|-0.01
|Natural Gas
|2.36
|+0.05
DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS
BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR
- Agriculture Investing
- Phosphate Investing
- Potash Investing
- Base Metals Investing
- Copper Investing
- Iron Investing
- Lead Investing
- Nickel Investing
- Zinc Investing
- Battery Metals Investing
- Cobalt Investing
- Graphite Investing
- Lithium Investing
- Manganese Investing
- Vanadium Investing
- Critical Metals Investing
- Magnesium Investing
- Rare Earth Investing
- Scandium Investing
- Tantalum Investing
- Tellurium Investing
- Tungsten Investing
- Energy Investing
- Oil and Gas Investing
- Uranium Investing
- Gem Investing
- Diamond Investing
- Industrial Metals Investing
- Aluminum Investing
- Chromium Investing
- Coal Investing
- Molybdenum Investing
- Tin Investing
- Precious Metals Investing
- Gold Investing
- Palladium Investing
- Platinum Investing
- Silver Investing
- 3D Printing Investing
- Bitcoin Investing
- Blockchain Investing
- Cleantech Investing
- Cloud Investing
- Cryptocurrencies
- Data Investing
- Emerging Tech Investing
- Artificial Intelligence Investing
- Mobile Investing
- Robotics Investing
- Fintech Investing
- Gaming Investing
- Esports Investing
- Nanoscience Investing
- Graphene Investing
- Nanotech Investing
- Security Investing
Featured Psychedelics Investing Stocks
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.