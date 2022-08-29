Lithium Investing News

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today announced that Gilberto Antoniazzi chief financial officer, will speak at Cowen's 15 th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference, being conducted virtually on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 1:40 p.m. ET .  Live access will be available on the Livent Investor Relations website and via the following link: https:wsw.comwebcastcowen123LTHM2021754 .  A replay of the event will also be available via the same link for a period of 90 days.

About Livent

For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent has a combined workforce of approximately 1,100 full-time, part-time, temporary, and contract employees and operates manufacturing sites in the United States , England , India , China and Argentina . For more information, visit Livent.com .

Media contact: Juan Carlos Cruz +1.215.299.6170
juan.carlos.cruz@livent.com

Investor contact: Daniel Rosen +1.215.299.6208
daniel.rosen@livent.com

E3 Metals Announces New Addition to Technical Team and Participation in Upcoming Investment Conference

 E3 METALS CORP. (TSXV: ETMC) (FSE: OU7A) (OTC: EEMMF) (the "Company" or "E3 Metals"), an emerging lithium developer and leading lithium extraction technology innovator, today announced it has strengthened its technical team with the addition of Dr. Munish Sharma as Senior Engineer, Lithium Process.

Dr. Sharma is a chemical engineer with significant R&D and product commercialization experience. He obtained his MS and PhD in chemical engineering from State University of New York at Buffalo in 2013. He brings solid experience in material development at bench and pilot scale, including mixed metal oxides for use in adsorbent and catalyst development for oil and gas refining and lithium battery development as well as operating pilot and field demonstrations. He has driven projects from concept to commercialization at UOP Honeywell where he worked as a Senior R&D Engineer.

E3 Metals Achieves Improved Speed and Efficiency of Lithium Recovery

E3 Metals Corp. (TSXV:ETMC, FSE: OU7A, OTC:EEMMF) (The “Company” or “E3 Metals”) is pleased to provide an update on its proprietary Direct Lithium Extraction Process (“DLE Process”) that is being advanced in collaboration with Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) (“Livent”).

E3 Metals Provides Technology Update, Company to Host Live Webinar

E3 Metals Corp. (TSXV:ETMC, FSE:OU7A, OTC:EEMMF) (the “Company” or “E3 Metals”) is pleased to provide an update on its 2020 plans and ongoing activities to advance E3 Metals’ proprietary Ion-Exchange Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) process.

Figure 1: E3’s Large volume brine samples. Testing will use natural brine from the Leduc Formation in Alberta, Canada, collected in November 2019.

Following the announcement of the Joint Development Agreement between E3 Metals Corp and Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) — see news release dated September 18, 2019 — the combined technical team is actively working on the Ion Exchange (IX) Project (the “Project”). The Project aims to test the commercial readiness of the DLE ion exchange sorbent to produce a high purity lithium concentrate from the Company’s Alberta brine. The Project test work involves a comprehensive program focused on optimizing the performance of E3’s DLE process through the refinement of all process steps, operating conditions and materials. Once the objectives and milestones of the planned testing are met, our focus will shift towards the Pilot Plant Project to test the IX Process and evaluate the production of concentrate at a larger scale. All brine tested for this program is sourced directly from the Leduc Reservoir (Figure 1).

In 2020, E3 Metals is also planning to conduct well testing, which will include brine sampling reservoir pressure testing. Our testing activities will focus on improving the reservoir model, collecting information about lithium concentrations outside of oil and gas accumulations and updating the brine delivery plan in E3’s resource area.

“I’m very pleased with the progression of E3’s work to finalize the material development portion of the project in collaboration with Livent this year,” commented E3’s CEO, Chris Doornbos. “The development work on E3’s proprietary DLE process is being advanced on multiple fronts, by both Livent and our team, including GreenCentre Canada. We are very encouraged by the pace with which the project is moving.”

To provide more details on the Company’s plans for 2020, the Company is pleased to announce a live Corporate Overview Webinar with Chris Doornbos, President & CEO on Tuesday, January 21 at 2 p.m. ET. Chris  Doornbos will be going through the Company’s updated investor presentation, providing an in-depth overview of the Company’s current activities and upcoming milestones. Management will be available to answer questions following the presentation on the webinar platform via live Q&A.

Webinar Details
Date: Tuesday, January 21st
Time: 2:00pm ET (11:00am PT)
Register: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8008133915045001483

Management will be available to answer questions following the presentation. To ask a question, please login to the GoToWebinar platform or email your question(s) beforehand to investor@e3metalscorp.com.

About E3 Metals Corp.

E3 Metals is a lithium development company with 6.7 million tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) inferred mineral resources1 in Alberta.  E3 Metals is currently advancing its proprietary Ion Exchange Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) process in partnership with Livent Corporation under a Joint Development Agreement.  Livent is the world’s largest pure-play lithium producer, well-known for being one of the lowest cost producers of lithium carbonate.  With facilities across the globe, Livent holds technical expertise in the extraction and production of various lithium products. E3 Metals also continues to work with partners at the University of Alberta and at GreenCentre Canada.

Through the successful scale up its DLE process towards commercialization, E3 Metals plans to quickly move towards the production of high purity, battery grade, lithium products.  With a significant lithium resource and innovative technology solutions, E3 Metals has the potential to deliver lithium to market from one of the best jurisdictions in the world.  The development of this lithium resource through brine production is a well-understood venture in Alberta, where this brine is currently being produced to surface through an extensive existing oil and gas infrastructure and development.  For more information about E3 Metals, visit www.e3metalscorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Chris Doornbos, President & CEO

E3 METALS CORP.

Chris Doornbos (P.Geo), CEO and Director of E3 Metals Corp., is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and has read and approved the technical information contained in this announcement.

1: E3 Metals has released information on three 43-101 Technical Reports totaling a resource of 6.7 Mt LCE. The Central Clearwater Resource Area (CCRA) Technical Report, identifying 1.9Mt LCE (inferred), is dated effective October 27, 2017, and the North Rocky Resource Area (NRRA) Technical Report was dated effective October 27, 2017, identifies 0.9Mt LCE (inferred). A third report for the Exshaw West Resource Area (EWRA), identifies 3.9Mt LCE (inferred) and was filed on June 15, 2018, effective June 4, 2018. All reports are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com)

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements concerning the potential of the Company’s projects and technology, as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as “may”, “will”, “plan”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the effectiveness and feasibility of emerging lithium extraction technologies which have not yet been tested or proven on a commercial scale or on the Company’s brine, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Click here to connect with E3 Metals Corp. (TSXV:ETMC, FWB:OU7A, OTC:EEMMF) for an Investor Presentation.

Piedmont Lithium: Low-Cost Lithium Hydroxide Project in North Carolina’s Lithium Hub

Piedmont Lithium Limited (ASX:PLL,NASDAQ:PLL) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Piedmont Lithium is a resource exploration and development company focused on developing domestic sources of lithium for the emerging US electric vehicle market. The company’s flagship lithium project is located in North Carolina, proving easy access to America’s “auto alley”. The Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt (TSB) is home to the Kings Mountain district which is regarded as one of the three largest lithium-bearing pegmatite deposits in the world, attracting major mining companies including Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) and Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB).

E3 Metals’ Joint Development Project Commences with Initial US $1.5 M Contribution from Livent Corporation

E3 Metals Corp. (TSXV:ETMC, FSE:OU7A, OTC:EEMMF) (the “Company” or “E3” or “E3 Metals”) is pleased to announce that Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) has contributed the initial US $1.5 million dollars in relation to the Joint Development Agreement (the “Agreement”). This initial contribution marks the commencement of the Joint Development Project with Livent for the technical advancement of E3 Metals’ proprietary on exchange Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) Process. The ultimate goal of the Agreement is to develop a process to produce battery quality lithium products from the lithium enriched brines located in the Leduc Formation in Alberta.

Joint Development Project Investment

Albemarle Concludes Strategic Review of Catalysts Business

ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, today announced that as a result of its strategic review of the business, ALBemarle has chosen to retain its Catalysts business under a separate, to-be-named entity and wholly owned subsidiary of ALBemarle . This structure is intended to allow the Catalysts business to respond to unique customer needs and global market dynamics more effectively while also achieving its growth ambitions.

In response to the accelerating energy transition, the Catalysts business announced in September 2021 a retooled strategy focused on new geographies in India and Southeast Asia , attractive crude-to-chemical technologies, renewable diesel to serve a larger hydrotreated vegetable oil market, and pyrolysis oil treatment for bio-oil (synthetic) fuel. Albemarle simultaneously announced a strategic review of the Catalysts business to determine the best way to support its strategy for growth.

During the review, Albemarle considered a wide range of value creation opportunities for the Catalysts business including a joint venture with a partner, a spin-off or sale, or Albemarle retaining the business. The company conducted due diligence with multiple parties, including strategic and financial sponsors, but in the end determined that the best value for Albemarle was to hold the business as a separate entity.

"We are confident that there is significant value in the Catalysts business that can address the needs of the evolving global market and create growth for customers, employees, and our shareholders," said Albemarle CEO Kent Masters . "We believe that retaining the business under this new structure is the best path to that outcome."

The process to move the Catalysts business to its new legal structure is underway and is expected to be finalized in approximately 18 months. The business will continue to be led by Raphael Crawford , current president of the Catalysts global business unit.

About Albemarle
ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine, and refining catalysts. We think beyond business as usual to power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, such as energy, electronics, and transportation. We actively pursue a sustainable approach to managing our diverse global footprint of world-class resources. In conjunction with our highly experienced and talented global teams, our deep-seated values, and our collaborative customer relationships, we create value-added and performance-based solutions that enable a safer and more sustainable future.

We regularly post information to www.albemarle.com , including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding our company, our businesses, and the markets we serve.

Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the information presented in this press release, including, without limitation, information related to the timing of restructuring the Catalysts business, the benefits and opportunities associated with the restructuring of the Catalysts business, anticipated return on opportunities, and including all information relating to matters that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from the views expressed. Factors that could cause Albemarle's actual results to differ materially from the outlook expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement include, without limitation: changes in economic and business conditions; changes in financial and operating performance of its major customers and industries and markets served by it; the timing of orders received from customers; the gain or loss of significant customers; fluctuations in lithium market pricing, which could impact our revenues and profitability particularly due to our increased exposure to index-referenced and variable-priced contracts for battery grade lithium sales; changes with respect to contract renegotiations; potential production volume shortfalls; competition from other manufacturers; changes in the demand for its products or the end-user markets in which its products are sold; limitations or prohibitions on the manufacture and sale of its products; availability of raw materials; increases in the cost of raw materials and energy, and its ability to pass through such increases to its customers; technological change and development, changes in its markets in general; fluctuations in foreign currencies; changes in laws and government regulation impacting its operations or its products; the occurrence of regulatory actions, proceedings, claims or litigation (including with respect to the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and foreign anti-corruption laws); the occurrence of cyber-security breaches, terrorist attacks, industrial accidents or natural disasters; the effect of climate change, including any regulatory changes to which it might be subject; hazards associated with chemicals manufacturing; the inability to maintain current levels of insurance, including product or premises liability insurance, or the denial of such coverage; political unrest affecting the global economy, including adverse effects from terrorism or hostilities; political instability affecting our manufacturing operations or joint ventures; changes in accounting standards; the inability to achieve results from its global manufacturing cost reduction initiatives as well as its ongoing continuous improvement and rationalization programs; changes in the jurisdictional mix of its earnings and changes in tax laws and rates or interpretation; changes in monetary policies, inflation or interest rates that may impact its ability to raise capital or increase its cost of funds, impact the performance of its pension fund investments and increase its pension expense and funding obligations; volatility and uncertainties in the debt and equity markets; technology or intellectual property infringement, including cyber-security breaches, and other innovation risks; decisions it may make in the future; future acquisition and divestiture transactions, including the ability to successfully execute, operate and integrate acquisitions and divestitures and incurring additional indebtedness; continuing uncertainties as to the duration and impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; performance of Albemarle's partners in joint ventures and other projects; changes in credit ratings; and the other factors detailed from time to time in the reports Albemarle files with the SEC, including those described under "Risk Factors" in Albemarle's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Albemarle assumes no obligation to provide any revisions to any forward-looking statements should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

Arcadia Minerals

Drilling Commenced At Karibib Copper-Gold Project

Arcadia Minerals Ltd (ASX:AM7, FRA:8OH) (Arcadia or the Company), the diversified exploration company targeting a suite of projects aimed at Tantalum, Lithium, Nickel, Copper and Gold in Namibia, is pleased to announce that it instructed Hammerstein Mining and Drilling to execute a 526m RC drilling program for 9 drill holes at the Karibib Copper-Gold Project in Namibia.
Critical Resources

Phase 3 Drilling Program Follows Continued Success at Mavis Lake

Critical Resources Limited (ASX:CRR) (“Critical Resources” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that following continued drilling success at Mavis Lake, the Company has approved an extension to its current drilling campaign at the Company’s 100 per cent-owned Mavis Lake Lithium Project (“the Project”) in Ontario, Canada.

Allkem Delivers Record Full Year Results

Allkem Delivers Record Full Year Results

Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: AKE the Company ) provides financial results for the Allkem Group ( the Group ) for the full year ended 30 June 2022 which includes results of the former Galaxy assets for the 10-month period post-merger date, between 25 August 2021 to 30 June 2022.

Record financial results have been achieved in the first year of the highly successful merger of Orocobre Limited and Galaxy Resources. The merger has generated substantial value through the combination of outstanding operating assets and development projects.

Mt Cattlin Resource, Reserve and Operations Update

Mt Cattlin Resource, Reserve and Operations Update

Allkem Limited (ASX: AKE, " Allkem " or the " Company ") provides an update for its Mt Cattlin operation in Western Australia.

KEY POINTS

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

Unlike some of its rivals, US electric vehicle pioneer Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been making moves to secure supply of the raw materials it needs to meet its production targets.

In recent years, lithium has caught the attention of CEO Elon Musk. Back in 2020, lithium had a spotlight moment at Tesla’s Battery Day, when Musk shared with investors that the company had bought some tenements in Nevada and was looking for a new way to produce lithium from clay — a process yet to be proven at commercial scale.

Since then, lithium prices have been on an uptrend, hitting all-time highs and currently holding on to gains. As a result of price spikes, not only for lithium but other key battery metals, battery costs have increased. Raw materials currently make up about 80 percent of battery costs, up from around 40 percent back in 2015, according to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence.

