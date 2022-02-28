Lithium Investing News
Livent Corporation today announced that Gilberto Antoniazzi chief financial officer, will speak at the Raymond James 43 rd Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 8:05 a.m. ET .  Live access will be available on the Livent Investor Relations website and via the following link: .  A replay of the event will also be available via the same link. About Livent For nearly eight decades, ...

About Livent

For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent has a combined workforce of approximately 1,100 full-time, part-time, temporary, and contract employees and operates manufacturing sites in the United States , England , India , China and Argentina . For more information, visit Livent.com .

Media contact: Juan Carlos Cruz +1.215.299.6725
juan.carlos.cruz@livent.com

Investor contact: Daniel Rosen +1.215.299.6208
daniel.rosen@livent.com

