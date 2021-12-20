Livent Corporation today announced that its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held via live webcast on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. E.T. Instructions for accessing the webcast will be available on the company's Investor Relations website, located at . About Livent For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is ...

LTHM