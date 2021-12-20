Lithium Investing News
- Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today announced that its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held via live webcast on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. E.T.

Instructions for accessing the webcast will be available on the company's Investor Relations website, located at https://ir.livent.com .

About Livent

For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent employs approximately 900 people throughout the world and operates manufacturing sites in the United States , England , India , China and Argentina . For more information, visit Livent.com .

The company's investor relations website, located at https://ir.livent.com , should be considered as a recognized channel of distribution, and the company may periodically post important information to the website for investors, including information that the company may wish to disclose publicly for purposes of complying with federal securities laws.

Media contact:
Juan Carlos Cruz +1.215.299.6725
juan.carlos.cruz@livent.com

Investor contact:
Daniel Rosen +1.215.299.6208
daniel.rosen@livent.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/livent-announces-date-of-2022-annual-meeting-of-stockholders-301448460.html

SOURCE Livent Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Alpha Lithium

Alpha Lithium

Overview

The international community is in the midst of a battery revolution. Shares of electric vehicle maker Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) surged 695 percent in 2020, making it one of the most valuable companies in the world and showcasing the promising growth narrative of the electric vehicle boom.

The revolution for electric powered cars is not only being led by Tesla but many other car companies including (NYSE:NIO), which is expected to increase production capacity from around 60,000 vehicles a year to 150,000 by the end of this year. Volkswagen (OTC Pink:VWAGY), General Motors (NYSE:GM), Nissan (OTC Pink:NSANY), Hyundai (OTC Pink:HYMTF) and BMW are also investing heavily into the boom.

With the rising movement towards a sustainable and electric-powered world, the lithium that will be needed to support this rapid transition has the potential to become one of the most valuable resources in the world.

At the forefront of this rapid growth is Argentina, the world’s third-largest lithium producer.

Located in the famous Lithium Triangle, this under-explored country is becoming a major host for investor-friendly projects ready for potentially high yielding lithium to power the future of energy.

This includes Alpha Lithium (TSXV:ALLI, OTC:APHLF, Frankfurt:2P62), which could be one of the last and big lithium greenfield project opportunities in this world-famous and highly productive region.

Alpha Lithium is a development company that is focused on highly prospective lithium production of its Tolillar Salar project in Salta province, Argentina.

The company has been able to leverage its 100 percent ownership and work towards mimicking the successes of its highly established lithium producing neighbor. There is promising potential for Alpha Lithium to thrive as the company is surrounded by notable players.

Alpha Lithium’s flagship Tolillar Solar project is located in the northwest region of Argentina near the heart of the Lithium Triangle. Its highly accessible infrastructure connects the project site to Salta and San Antonio de Los Cobres by paved road networks, natural gas resources and a local skilled workforce.

In two geophysical surveying campaigns, the company discovered structural trends that mimicked the Salar del Hombre Muerto horizon. This basin hosts one of the longest operating lithium brine producers in the world with over 25 years of active extraction.

“We consider the geological similarities between the Tolillar Salar and other nearby salars like Hombre Muerto to be very encouraging,” said Brad Nichol, President and CEO of Alpha Lithium.

Additionally, the project’s discovery and exploration plans are especially exciting for Alpha Lithium due to the high producing mining companies situated near Tolillar Salar.

Local operations include Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) with a market cap of approximately US$3.2 billion and POSCO (NYSE:PKX) with an approximate market cap of A$23.2 billion.

Alpha Lithium presents a unique entry opportunity for investors as an emerging player in the lithium production space.

Global demand for lithium is expected to rise from an estimated 47,300 tonnes in 2020 to 117,400 tonnes in 2024, according to a GlobalData report.

Vinneth Bajaj, a senior mining analyst for GlobalData, said lithium demand will be driven by a surge in EV sales, with annual production expected to go from 3.4 million vehicles in 2020 to 12.7 million in 2024.

Lithium-ion battery production is also forecast to rise from 95.3 gigawatt-hours (GWh) in 2020 to 410.5 GWh over the same period.

Alpha Lithium has recently received promising VES geophysical survey results at its Tolillar lithium project and is preparing permit applications for exploration.

These achievements put Alpha Lithium on track for project expansion and execution of the company’s well-engineered six-phase approach for developing its major emerging lithium asset.

Timeline – A Six Phased Approach

Alpha Lithium’s Company Highlights

  • Alpha Lithium is an emerging lithium development company focused on exploring its highly prospective under-developed lithium assets in Salta province, Argentina.
  • The company currently owns 100 percent of its salar with over US$10 million in funding.
  • The flagship Tolillar Salar project is located near the heart of the Lithium Triangle and is surrounded by multi-billion dollar lithium producers with decades of active lithium production.
  • The project site’s infrastructure strategically positions the project nearby accessible electricity lines, paved road networks, natural gas resources and a local skilled workforce.
  • Two geophysical surveys have supported theories that the Tolillar Salar property mimicked structural trends of the Salar del Hombres Muerto, one of the world’s longest producing lithium brine basins.
  • Alpha Lithium is primed for project expansion and permit acquisition as drilling campaigns are presently underway.

Alpha Lithium’s Key Projects

The Tolillar Salar Project

The Tolillar Salar property covers 27,500 hectares and consists of 10 exploration concessions registered in the Salar de Tolillar basin in Argentina’s Salta province. With a limited exploration history and a strategic location nearby several lithium producing heavyweights, the Tolillar Salar project puts Alpha Lithium in a unique first-mover position for significant mining success.

The Tolillar Salar occupies an internally drained basin with much of the property’s rock formation dating back to the Ordovician period. This geological makeup has created a sediment profile that includes younger continental sediments, salt crusts and evaporite deposits. Due to the property’s close proximity to the Hombre de Muerto Salar, a premier lithium brine basin, the project site is expected to yield high-grade lithium discoveries with low impurities.

Early stage investigations have already revealed lithium concentrations up to 504 mg/L in a sampling campaign from 2015. With drilling licenses approved, Alpha Lithium is ready to commence an advanced drill program.

As of 2020, the company has conducted two substantial geophysics surveying programs and accomplished development goals under budget and ahead of schedule. This trend in lithium exploration shows promise for the future of the project.

Location

Alpha Lithium is located less than 10 miles away from Livent, which has a market cap of over $3 billion and over 20 years of production from the nearby property. The company is strategically located about 10 kilometers from Livent’s high-quality/low impurity Fenix Project.

Immediately adjacent to Livent is South Korean company Posco, with a staggering market cap of around $20 billion. Posco has been very busy in the area, expanding on their lithium project that they bought from Australian lithium miner Galaxy Resources for $280 million in 2018.

Galaxy Resources is nearby as well, and its Sal de Vida project is one of the world’s largest and highest quality undeveloped lithium brine deposits with significant expansion potential.

The Tolillar project area has never been extensively explored yet is uniquely located close to a concentration of major players representing some of the largest producers of lithium who collectively service a large percentage of the growing global demand.

The world is going to need more lithium mines as there is an unprecedented lithium-ion battery demand to fuel electric vehicles and energy-hungry devices.

With a project located in the treasure of the Lithium Triangle in South America, Alpha Lithium could be sitting on what could potentially be a very big lithium discovery.

The management team at Alpha Lithium comprises industry professionals and experienced stakeholders with years of expertise in mining, exploration and capital markets. This well-connected team employs a de-risked proven approach to global lithium mining that primes the company for significant growth.

Alpha Lithium’s Management Team

Brad Nichol, P. Eng., MBA — President & CEO

Brad Nichol is an international entrepreneur who has served and advised corporations on strategy and finance for over 25 years. He has served as both senior executive and director of several public and private enterprises across the finance and resource sectors throughout his career. Through multiple rounds of private and public project financing, he has led successive organizations, initiated and executed dual listings, and established key international and domestic financial relations. Nichols also has significant experience in various business functions including financial, operational, HR, investor relations and legal and regulatory processes.

Previously, Nichol worked at Schlumberger, the world’s largest oil and gas services firm, in various technical, managerial, marketing and sales roles in North America, South America and Europe. Nichol left Schlumberger to pursue his MBA at one of the world’s top-ranked business schools, the London Business School in the UK, and he graduated with honors in 2003. Nichol also holds a BSc. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Alberta and has been a registered Professional Engineer since 1994.

David Guerrero — Country Manager

David Guerrero brings almost 20 years of international experience in the mining industry, 10 of which are specifically related to lithium as a specialty product. He has held various roles with mining major Rio Tinto as well as senior management positions with Canadian Lithium 1 and with Australia-based Galaxy Resources, at which he undertook a critical functional role in a recent US$280 million M&A transaction with giant Korean steelmaker POSCO for mineral resources at the Salar del Hombre Muerto, the best quality brine producing district in Argentina. He was also the former president of the Salta Mining Providers Chamber and the AUSCHAM Argentina chapter’s vice president. Guerrero brings indispensable local knowledge and communal leadership in Argentina’s Northern Region.

Nathan Steinke— CFO

Nathan Steinke is a highly respected financial professional with over 15 years of experience for public and private companies in the international resource sector. Since 2003, Steinke’s responsibilities have included all financial aspects of the companies, including debt and equity financing, corporate structure design and management, cash flow management and forecasting, legal and regulatory compliance, stakeholder engagement and reporting, dual listing execution and management, and risk management.

Foster Wilson — Director

Foster Wilson has over 30 years of experience in explo­ration and development, including reserve drilling and estimation, feasibility studies, mine permitting and development. He has worked in various capaci­ties for Placer Dome, Echo Bay, American Bonanza Gold and different junior exploration companies. Foster also currently serves as President of Mesa Exploration.

Sean Charland — Director & Corporate Secretary

Sean Charland is a seasoned communications professional with experience in raising capital and marketing resource exploration companies. His network of contacts within the financial community extends across North America and Europe. Charland also serves as a Director of Maple Gold Mines Ltd., Arctic Star Exploration Corp., Eyecarrot Innovations Corp. and Voltaic Minerals Corp.

Andrew Hallett — Director

Andrew Hallett is a commodity transaction specialist with over 10 years of cross-commodity investment experience within investment banking, trading, and asset management. Hallett is currently a Partner within Rice Capital Partners, an investment advisor specialized in alternative investments, focusing on upstream metals and mining investments in critical raw materials. Hallett received a BA in Economics from the Augustana Faculty of the University of Alberta and an MSc in Finance from the London School of Economics. He was previously a director within the Commodities Investments group at BTG Pactual Commodities, responsible for all principal investments and structured finance transactions in metals and mining and energy. His prior experience includes commodity investment roles within Global Markets at Deutsche Bank as a senior structured originator and as a director at Natsource Asset Management.

Chris Cooper — Director

Chris Cooper has over 20 years of management and finance experience in the oil and gas, mining and technology industries. Cooper received his B.A. from Hofstra University and his M.B.A. from Dowling College, both in New York State. He has been involved in the creation and funding of several oil and gas issuers, including Choice Resources Corp., an intermediate oil and gas producer, before it was taken over in August 2007 by Buffalo Resources Corp. Cooper also sits on the board of other junior public companies, including Counterpath Corporation, Westridge Resources Inc, Bullion Gold Resources Corp. and Planet Mining Exploration Inc. He has sat on the audit committee of many public companies in several different industry sectors and has a broad, comprehensive knowledge of financial reports.

Darryl Jones — Director

Darryl Jones has over 15 years of capital market experience and an estab­lished financial network. Jones was an investment advisor with PI Financial Corp Canada and Raymond James Ltd Canada. He was responsible for raising significant risk capital for growth companies in all sectors, focusing on natural resources.

Pedro Mauricio Torres — Technical Advisor

Pedro Mauricio Torres is a metallurgical Engineer with 17 years of experience in Operation, Process and Projects of Chemical Plants. He has 10 years of experience in SQM SALAR, where he participated in developing the new Lithium Hydroxide Plant, Expansion of Lithium Carbonate Plant to 70,000 tonnes per year. In recent years, Torres has also worked as Process Advisor for Galaxy Lithium, Tianqi Lithium and Eramet Chilean Lithium Salars.

Adrian Sergio Arias — Technical Advisor

Adrian Sergio Arias has over 22 years of experience in the operation of various chemical plants. Arias has dedicated the last seven years to developing technologies and process improvements for the processing of lithium brines. He has also worked in EXAR with the Canadian Lithium American Company to develop the project of Lithium Cauchari and recently took on the position of process manager of Galaxy Lithium SA in the Sal de Vida Project in the Salar del Hombre Muerto.

Dr. Ron Molnar — Advisor, Project Leader – South America

Dr. Molnar has also been selected as the project leader and qualified person (“QP”) to oversee the development of a proposed lithium processing program as part of the Company’s strategic commercialization plans for its growing South American assets. He has been a valued member of the technical team developing and commissioning a first-of-a-kind industrial-scale direct lithium extraction demonstration plant in North America.

Dr. Molnar’s career as a professional metallurgical engineer (Ontario P.E.# 100111288) specializing in solvent-extraction and ion-exchange processes has spanned over 35 years’ experience in hydrometallurgical bench and pilot plant testing. He has built and operated more than 60 pilot plant circuits extracting a wide range of metallic elements and has also designed and built over 20 custom solvent extraction pilot plant circuits for use in specific projects and general testing. His efforts include test program design, management and supervision, pilot plant design, management, and operation (including operator training), as well as data analysis for bench-scale and pilot plant programs.

E3 Metals Announces New Addition to Technical Team and Participation in Upcoming Investment Conference

 E3 METALS CORP. (TSXV: ETMC) (FSE: OU7A) (OTC: EEMMF) (the "Company" or "E3 Metals"), an emerging lithium developer and leading lithium extraction technology innovator, today announced it has strengthened its technical team with the addition of Dr. Munish Sharma as Senior Engineer, Lithium Process.

Dr. Sharma is a chemical engineer with significant R&D and product commercialization experience. He obtained his MS and PhD in chemical engineering from State University of New York at Buffalo in 2013. He brings solid experience in material development at bench and pilot scale, including mixed metal oxides for use in adsorbent and catalyst development for oil and gas refining and lithium battery development as well as operating pilot and field demonstrations. He has driven projects from concept to commercialization at UOP Honeywell where he worked as a Senior R&D Engineer.

E3 Metals Achieves Improved Speed and Efficiency of Lithium Recovery

E3 Metals Achieves Improved Speed and Efficiency of Lithium Recovery

E3 Metals Corp. (TSXV:ETMC, FSE: OU7A, OTC:EEMMF) (The “Company” or “E3 Metals”) is pleased to provide an update on its proprietary Direct Lithium Extraction Process (“DLE Process”) that is being advanced in collaboration with Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) (“Livent”).

e3 metals figure 1

E3 Metals Provides Technology Update, Company to Host Live Webinar

E3 Metals Provides Technology Update, Company to Host Live Webinar

E3 Metals Corp. (TSXV:ETMC, FSE:OU7A, OTC:EEMMF) (the “Company” or “E3 Metals”) is pleased to provide an update on its 2020 plans and ongoing activities to advance E3 Metals’ proprietary Ion-Exchange Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) process.

e3 metals figure 1
Figure 1: E3’s Large volume brine samples. Testing will use natural brine from the Leduc Formation in Alberta, Canada, collected in November 2019.

Following the announcement of the Joint Development Agreement between E3 Metals Corp and Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) — see news release dated September 18, 2019 — the combined technical team is actively working on the Ion Exchange (IX) Project (the “Project”). The Project aims to test the commercial readiness of the DLE ion exchange sorbent to produce a high purity lithium concentrate from the Company’s Alberta brine. The Project test work involves a comprehensive program focused on optimizing the performance of E3’s DLE process through the refinement of all process steps, operating conditions and materials. Once the objectives and milestones of the planned testing are met, our focus will shift towards the Pilot Plant Project to test the IX Process and evaluate the production of concentrate at a larger scale. All brine tested for this program is sourced directly from the Leduc Reservoir (Figure 1).

Piedmont Lithium: Low-Cost Lithium Hydroxide Project in North Carolina’s Lithium Hub

Piedmont Lithium: Low-Cost Lithium Hydroxide Project in North Carolina’s Lithium Hub

Piedmont Lithium Limited (ASX:PLL,NASDAQ:PLL) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Piedmont Lithium is a resource exploration and development company focused on developing domestic sources of lithium for the emerging US electric vehicle market. The company’s flagship lithium project is located in North Carolina, proving easy access to America’s “auto alley”. The Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt (TSB) is home to the Kings Mountain district which is regarded as one of the three largest lithium-bearing pegmatite deposits in the world, attracting major mining companies including Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) and Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB).

E3 Metals’ Joint Development Project Commences with Initial US $1.5 M Contribution from Livent Corporation

E3 Metals’ Joint Development Project Commences with Initial US $1.5 M Contribution from Livent Corporation

E3 Metals Corp. (TSXV:ETMC, FSE:OU7A, OTC:EEMMF) (the “Company” or “E3” or “E3 Metals”) is pleased to announce that Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) has contributed the initial US $1.5 million dollars in relation to the Joint Development Agreement (the “Agreement”). This initial contribution marks the commencement of the Joint Development Project with Livent for the technical advancement of E3 Metals’ proprietary on exchange Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) Process. The ultimate goal of the Agreement is to develop a process to produce battery quality lithium products from the lithium enriched brines located in the Leduc Formation in Alberta.

Joint Development Project Investment

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

TSXV: CYP | OTCQ X : CYDVF

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV : CYP) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) ( " Cypress" or " the Company") reports that since the closing of the purchase of Nevada water Permit 44411 (Certificate 13631) (the "Permit") from Intor Resources Corp., a subsidiary of Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise"), (see news release dated December 8, 2021 news release) the Company has learned that a petition was filed by a junior exploration company in the Nevada District Court for review of the Nevada State Engineer's approval of Intor's Application for Extension of Time to Prevent  Forfeiture of the Permit (the "Application").

Jourdan Announces Elevated Li2O Grades From Its Drillhole Campaign

Jourdan Announces Elevated Li2O Grades From Its Drillhole Campaign

Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR; OTCQB: JORFF) (" Jourdan " or the " Company ") is pleased to publish the next partial assay results of its SeptemberOctober 2021 drilling campaign on its flagship Vallée project, which is located 35km north of Val-d'Or in Quebec, Canada. The results are from the first five drill holes and show multiple distinct zones of pegmatite intersections.

Highlights of Line 2*:

Latin Resources Logo

High-Grade Halloysite Intersected At The Cloud Nine Deposit

Latin Resources Limited (ASX: LRS) (“Latin” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that further outstanding halloysite results have been returned from ongoing XRD analysis of the close spaced drilling conducted at the Company’s 100% owned Noombenberry Kaolin-Halloysite Project near Merredin, Western Australia (Appendix 1).

Arcadia Minerals

​​Operational Update: Bitterwasser Lithium Clays

Arcadia Minerals Limited (ASX:AM7, FRA:8OH) (Arcadia), is pleased to provide an update on the Lithium-in-Clays potential of its Bitterwasser Lithium Project, and reports that all the planned geostatistical drill holes (12-drill holes) and six of the 52 geological exploration drill holes of the follow-up auger drilling programi that commenced on the 1st of December 2021 have been completed. Additionally, the Company has dispatched a 153.7 kg clay sample for mineralogical and metallurgical test work.

International Lithium Corp. Discovers over 20 New Pegmatites, Further Expands Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project in Ontario, Canada

International Lithium Corp. Discovers over 20 New Pegmatites, Further Expands Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project in Ontario, Canada

The board of International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce the further expansion of its Raleigh Lake lithium and rubidium project in Ontario, Canada where it now has claims totalling over 47,000 hectares (470 square kilometres), an increase of more than 20,000 hectares from the previously announced 27,000 hectares (October 25, 2021). At the same time the Company announces the completion of an exploration program at Raleigh Lake and the discovery of several new pegmatite occurrences within the expanded claim holdings.

Highlights

Arcadia Minerals

Drill Results Continue To Impress At Swanson Tantalum Project

Arcadia Minerals Ltd (ASX:AM7) (Arcadia), the diversified exploration company targeting a suite of projects aimed at Tantalum, Lithium, Nickel, Copper and Gold in Namibia, is pleased to announce initial drilling results from follow-up drilling at the Swanson Tantalum Project.

