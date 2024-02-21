- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Lithium Universe Brings Australian Expertise to Canadian Lithium Development Strategy
“This is a company that has the experts and experience to make anything happen, and that’s what’s really exciting," said Alex Hanly, CEO of Lithium Universe.
Lithium Universe (ASX:LU7) is leveraging its team’s expertise in Australian lithium development to develop a lithium-processing hub in North America, according to the company’s CEO, Alex Hanly.
He said the company is simultaneously progressing exploration work and project generation within its Québec and Ontario assets. “That’s looking at developing and getting access to a resource, and the second item is building out a concentrator … similar to how the Western Australian lithium market first got off the ground," Hanly explained.
The company plans to establish a multipurpose battery-grade lithium carbonate refinery in Québec as it continues to explore and develop its lithium projects in Canada.
Hanly said Lithium Universe is adopting a “hub-and-spoke" strategy with a centralised concentrator and a series of mines within a radius feeding that centralised, high-variability concentrator. The company has engaged consulting firm Hatch to undertake an engineering study for the design of its lithium carbonate refinery in Québec.
In January 2023, Lithium Universe finalised an option agreement to acquire a property within the Bécancour Waterfront Industrial Park in Québec, the preferred site for the company’s 16,000 tonne per year lithium carbonate plant, validated through the study conducted by Hatch.
“It’s a great area. We’ve got port facilities, we’ve got highway access, we’ve got rail access and we’ve got all the required utilities — from natural gas to the very cheap hydroelectricity, which Québec is known for,” Hanly said.
Watch the full interview with Lithium Universe CEO Alex Hanly above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Lithium Universe (ASX:LU7). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Lithium Universe in order to help investors learn more about the company. Lithium Universe is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Lithium Universe and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
