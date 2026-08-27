Litecoin Targets A Potential $30 Billion Dollar Comeback

Market News Updates News Commentary - If one is looking at Litecoin beyond the next few weeks or months, the more interesting question is what happens if the broader crypto market enters another major expansion. Litecoin is currently trading around $50, with a market value of roughly $3.9 billion and about 77.5 million LTC in circulation. Its previous all-time high was nearly $413, so simply returning to that level would put Litecoin's market value at roughly $32 billion based on today's circulating supply. That's a dramatic difference from where the asset sits today—and it shows why some investors continue to watch LTC as a potential large-cap crypto rebound play. Active companies in the markets this week include: Luxxfolio Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: LUXFF) (CSE: LUXX), BitMine Immersion Technologies (NYSE: BMNR), Strategy Inc (NASDAQ: MSTR), MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA), Riot Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT).
The supply story is another reason Litecoin deserves attention. There will never be more than 84 million LTC, and the network automatically cuts mining rewards roughly every four years. The next halving is expected around July 2027, when the block reward is projected to fall from 6.25 LTC to 3.125 LTC. If demand increases while the flow of newly created coins decreases, the basic supply-and-demand equation could become much more favorable for LTC. Of course, a halving by itself doesn't guarantee a price increase, but it gives investors another potential catalyst to watch as the next crypto cycle develops.
The really aggressive scenario comes if Litecoin manages to regain a meaningful share of the crypto market during the next major bull cycle. A move back toward its previous high would already represent a huge increase in valuation, while a hypothetical $500 LTC would translate to roughly $38.8 billion using today's circulating supply. At $1,000, the implied market value would be about $77.5 billion. Those numbers are scenarios, not predictions or guarantees, and getting there would require substantially stronger demand, liquidity and adoption. But for an established cryptocurrency with a capped supply and more than a decade of network history, the long-term upside conversation becomes much more interesting when you look at market capitalization rather than just the coin price.
Key Litecoin long-term factors to watch:
- ~$3.9B current market value: LTC remains a relatively small asset compared with Bitcoin and Ethereum.
- $32B+ historical-valuation scenario: A return to LTC's previous ~$413 high would put its market value around $32B using current circulating supply.
- ~$38B 2030 bull-case scenario: CoinLore's model reaches roughly $496 per LTC, equivalent to about $38B at today's circulating supply.
- ~$86B 2035 bull-case scenario: A $1,110 LTC price would imply approximately $86B in market value at today's circulating supply.
- 2027 halving: The reduction in new LTC issuance could become an important supply-side catalyst if demand strengthens.
Luxxfolio Holdings Inc. (OTCQB:LUXFF) (CSE:LUXX) Announces 228-Miner Expansion of Litecoin Mining Operations - Deployment increases the operating fleet by 380% - Luxxfolio Holdings Inc. ("Luxxfolio" or the "Company"), announces that 228 additional Bitmain Scrypt miners have been installed and are operational at DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc.'s Christina Lake facility in British Columbia. Following commissioning, the Company's operating fleet totals 288 miners, compared with its previously announced 60-miner fleet.
Revenue guidance. Based on cryptocurrency prices, network conditions and expected fleet availability as of the date of this release, management expects the expanded fleet to generate approximately CAD$120,000 in gross mining revenue per month. The estimate includes Litecoin and merge-mined digital assets, is stated before hosting, power and other operating costs, and is not a forecast of net income or cash flow. Actual monthly results will vary with coin prices, network difficulty, block-discovery variance, fleet uptime and foreign-exchange rates.
Operational highlights:
- Fleet online: 288 operational miners, up from 60, a 380% increase in miner count.
- Added capacity: The 228 new miners contribute approximately 3.83 TH/s of aggregate nameplate Scrypt hashrate, increasing to a total of approximately 4.75 TH/s.
- Monthly revenue guidance: Approximately CAD$120,000 in gross mining revenue at current prices and network conditions, before operating costs.
- Integrated infrastructure: The fleet is solo mining through LuxxPool, the Company's in-house Scrypt mining software stack currently under active development.
All dollar amounts above are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.
From 60 to 288 operational miners - The original 60-miner fleet operated through the first half of 2026 and reached the milestone of 500 self-mined Litecoin in May. Luxxfolio subsequently closed an oversubscribed non-brokered private placement on July 20, 2026, for gross proceeds of approximately $1.55 million and allocated approximately $1.0 million toward additional Scrypt mining equipment.
The new equipment has now been delivered, installed and brought online. As part of the commissioning process, three previously idle miners from the original fleet were also returned to service using replacement power-supply units delivered with the new order.
Vertically integrated Scrypt mining - Luxxfolio's machines are solo mining through LuxxPool rather than directing hashrate to a third-party pool. The software stack is being developed in-house and includes Stratum infrastructure, merge-mining functionality, wallet integrations and an operator dashboard. LuxxPool is not yet available to the public; its deployment across the Company's own fleet provides a live operating environment for continued development.
Scrypt mining enables the same computing work to support Litecoin while also earning rewards from compatible merge-mined networks, including Dogecoin, without diverting hashrate from Litecoin. Luxxfolio believes its hosted power arrangement, efficient ASIC fleet and avoidance of third-party pool fees provide a strong foundation for competitive mining economics.
"This is an operating milestone: the expanded fleet is installed, online and hashing," said Tomek Antoniak, CEO & Director of Luxxfolio. "Based on current prices and network conditions, we expect the fleet to generate approximately CAD$120,000 in gross monthly revenue before operating costs. Running on the LuxxPool stack we are building in-house also gives us direct production data as we continue developing the software toward a public product."
Outlook - Luxxfolio will focus on operating performance, uptime and production from the 288-miner fleet while continuing to develop LuxxPool. The Company expects to provide operating updates as reliable production data becomes available and will continue to evaluate further expansion opportunities, subject to market conditions, equipment availability, power capacity and expected returns. CONTINUED…Read this full press release and more news for Luxxfolio at: https://www.luxxfolio.com/news/
Other recent developments in the markets of note include:
Strategy Inc (NASDAQ: MSTR) recently announced that it will contribute $250 each year to a Trump Account for every eligible child under 18 of its U.S. employees, regardless of the child's birth year. For children born on or after January 1, 2025, Strategy will also make a one-time $1,000 contribution matching the U.S. government's seed contribution in the child's birth year.
Phong Le, President and Chief Executive Officer of Strategy, said: "Trump Accounts and the Invest America initiative can help build a stronger financial future for America's children. Strategy will match the government's initial $1,000 contribution and provide additional annual contributions for eligible employees' children. We are also impressed by the thoughtful technology making these accounts simple and accessible for families. These accounts can encourage financial education, long term thinking, and a culture of saving and investing from an early age. Those goals are closely aligned with Strategy's values and our optimism about the future."
MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA), a leading digital infrastructure company, this month announced its preliminary, unaudited second quarter 2026 financial results in a letter to shareholders.
Investors are invited to access the second quarter 2026 shareholder letter at MARA's website at ir.mara.com. A copy of the letter will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on a Form 8-K.
MARA deploys digital energy technologies to advance the world's energy systems. Harnessing the power of compute, MARA transforms excess energy into digital capital, balancing the grid and accelerating the deployment of critical infrastructure. Building on its expertise to redefine the future of energy, MARA develops technologies that reduce the energy demands of high-performance computing applications, from AI to the edge.
Riot Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT), a vertically-integrated industry leader in digital infrastructure, specializing in the development of large-scale data centers and bitcoin mining applications, recently reported financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2026. The accompanying presentation materials are available on Riot's website.
"Today's announcement of a landmark 20-year, 191-megawatt data center lease with a leading frontier AI lab marks a defining moment in our evolution into a leading developer of large-scale data centers," said Jason Les, CEO of Riot. "It builds directly on a strong second quarter, in which we completed delivery of the initial 25 megawatts to AMD on time and on budget. In just over six months, Riot has now executed leases totaling 241 megawatts of capacity, representing approximately $9.8 billion of long-term, contracted revenue with two of the most important companies in the AI ecosystem."
Bitmine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BMNR), a Bitcoin and Ethereum Network company with a focus on the accumulation of crypto for long term investment, recently announced Bitmine crypto + total cash & marketable securities + "moonshots" holdings totaling $14.9 billion.
As of August 23, 2026 at 2:00pm ET, the Company's crypto holdings are comprised of 5,847,611 ETH at $2,440 per ETH (per Coinbase), 210 Bitcoin (BTC), $180 million stake in Beast Industries, $89 million stake in Eightco Holdings ("moonshots") and total cash & marketable securities of $308 million. Bitmine's ETH holdings are 4.8% of the ETH supply (of 120.7 million ETH).
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