KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF) ("KWESST" or "the Company") today provided an update and commentary for shareholders regarding media reports that police in Ottawa, Canada used the Company's ARWEN anti-riot device on aggressive protesters in Ottawa.

The ARWEN fires various kinds of anti-riot munitions including a blunt impact "baton" round intended to temporarily stun an aggressive subject without causing serious injury. KWESST acquired the ARWEN product line in December 2021.

The Company stated that the ARWEN system is used routinely throughout North America and overseas and has a tremendous safety record. Greg Sullivan, who heads KWESST'S ARWEN business unit, said, "We do not normally comment on incidents but are providing information for investors in this instance because the media has reported on the product by name and because there has been global coverage and attention to the trucker protest in Ottawa."

According to various international media reports over the past two days, law enforcement agencies on site at the Ottawa protest used the ARWEN system to stop demonstrators who were exhibiting aggressive or violent behaviour. The media also reported no serious injuries were sustained by demonstrators or police.

Media reports also state that the incident is under investigation by the Ontario Special Investigation Unit ("SIU"). The Company noted that such an investigation is mandatory under the Ontario Special Investigations Unit Act anytime police use a firearm of any kind whether or not injuries were sustained.

Greg Sullivan, himself a former police officer and trainer, added: "It is always challenging for authorities to deal in a measured way with protesters when they turn aggressive, especially in a major high-profile incident that has attracted world attention. Our goal is to protect life on both sides. We are therefore pleased to hear reports of a safe conclusion to this incident, which is precisely the intended purpose of the ARWEN system."

About ARWEN

KWESST acquired the ARWEN non-lethal product line in December 2021. KWESST has since announced an increase in orders including one order from an overseas national police agency for approximately $250,000 to be shipped this month.

ARWEN is an acronym for "Anti-Riot Weapon Enfield" and was originally developed by Royal Ordnance in the United Kingdom. ARWEN products are used by dozens of law enforcement agencies across North America and internationally. ARWEN is a 37 mm less-lethal system which is based off two firing platforms: a multi-shot launcher and a single-shot launcher, both with multiple versions. ARWEN's full line of munitions covers the range from impact to irritant rounds and has proven highly effective in any dynamic situation to bring a safe conclusion to a potentially violent incident.

About KWESST

KWESST develops and commercializes high-value ultra-miniaturized technology applications that make a critical difference to the safety and operational effectiveness of personnel in the defence and security industries. The company's current portfolio of unique proprietary offerings include: its signature TASCSTM (Tactical and Situational Control System) for real-time awareness and targeting information from any source (including drones) streamed directly to users' smart devices and weapons; the autonomous Grey GhostTM soldier-portable micro drone missile system that defends against small hostile drones including swarms using high-speed kinetic impact; a Ground Laser Defence system to counter the emerging threat of weaponized lasers against personnel; and, the PhantomTMelectronic battlefield decoy system to mask the electromagnetic signature of friendly forces with decoy signatures at false locations to deceive and confuse adversaries. All systems can operate stand-alone or integrate seamlessly with OEM products and battlefield management systems including Frontline, Edge, Killswitch and ATAK (Android Tactical Assault Kit) among others. KWESST also has developmental "smart ordnance" projects including its "Shot Counter" system, which records the number and type of rounds fired, for optimized firearms maintenance and performance. The Company is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with representative offices in Washington, DC, London, UK and Abu Dhabi, UAE. KWESST trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol KWE.

Contact: Jason Frame, Investor Relations. Email: frame@kwesst.com
For more information please visit www.kwesst.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the timing for the commencement of trading and the plans and operations of KWESST after giving effect to the Qualifying Transaction. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. KWESST disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/114406

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

KWESSTEmerging Tech Investing
KWE:CA
KWESST Completes First Phase of Contract Delivery For TASCS to U.S. Military Customer

KWESST Completes First Phase of Contract Delivery For TASCS to U.S. Military Customer

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV:KWE) (“KWESST” or “the Company”) today announced the successful completion of the first phase of three deliverables under a contract to support a U.S. military customer featuring the Company’s signature Tactical Awareness and Situational Control System” (“TASCS”).

This first deliverable under a $500,000 (CAD) contract demonstrated the TASCS Integrated Fires Module (“IFM”) on mortars and the Augmented Weapon Sight (“AWS”), a system developed by AeroVironment Inc. (“AeroVironment”) and KWESST to provide real-time situational awareness and targeting information. AWS streams Full Motion Video (“FMV”) from an overhead Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (“UAV” or “drone”) manufactured by AeroVironment into the TASCS architecture for the purpose of target identification, accurate first-shot hits and real-time Battle Damage Assessment (“BDA”). The AWS system has been an ongoing collaboration between KWESST and AeroVironment.

New to the Investing News Network

New to the Investing News Network – August 2021

JustKitchen to Create Fresh Meals for 7-Eleven Convenience Stores in Taiwan

JustKitchen to Create Fresh Meals for 7-Eleven Convenience Stores in Taiwan

The Company has Signed a Commercial Agreement with President Chain Store Corporation, which is a large Asian Food Production Company that Manages and Operates all 7-Eleven Locations in Taiwan

Just Kitchen Holdings Corp. ("JustKitchen" or the "Company") (TSXV: JK) (OTCQB: JKHCF) (FRA: 68Z) an operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development of delivery-only food brands, is pleased to announce that is has entered into a commercial arrangement (the " Agreement ") with President Chain Store Corporation (" 7-Eleven Taiwan "), which is a large food production company with operations across Asia that manages and operates all 7-Eleven convenience stores in Taiwan Republic of China ("Taiwan"). 1 Subject to the terms and conditions of the Agreement, JustKitchen will work to create fresh meal collaborations with 7-Eleven Taiwan. The Company will also be adding Foodomo, a food delivery business acquired by 7-Eleven Taiwan in 2021, to its roster of third-party service providers.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nanalysis Provides Corporate Update

Nanalysis Provides Corporate Update

Holding Call at 5pm ET Today

Nanalysis Logo (CNW Group/Nanalysis Scientific Corp.)

CALGARY, AB , Feb. 17, 2022 /CNW/ Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company", TSXV: NSCI , OTCQX: NSCIF , FRA: 1N1 ), a leader in portable NMR and MRI machines for healthcare and industrial applications, provides a corporate update and will be holding at call at 5:00pm ET today.

"Our growth trajectory continued though the end of 2021 and continues today," said Sean Krakiwksy, Chief Executive Office of Nanalysis. "After a solid fourth quarter we closed a banner year in 2021 for Nanalysis. Over a month ago we closed our acquisition of K'Prime and subsequently announced the acquisition of Quad Systems. We couldn't have been more pleased with the interest in our recent equity offering, resulting in an upsizing to satisfy demand. As I look into 2022, we will not be entering into any other acquisitions, we will focus on the integration of K'Prime and Quad Systems and focus on growing our sales with our current and future products. We truly believe we have set the stage to continue our growth trajectory into 2022, 2023 and beyond."

Financial Highlights (unaudited):

  • Annual gross revenues for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 of approximately $16 million , representing an increase of up to 103% year over year.
  • Gross margins anticipated in the range of 63% to 65% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 .

Recent strategic and operational highlights include:

  • Closed Marketed public offering and private placement for combined gross proceeds of $15,224,700 : These funds will be used to complete the acquisition of QUAD systems, provide working capital and accelerate organic growth.
  • Announced Acquisition of Quad Systems: As part of the agreement, Nanalysis has provided Quad Systems with a CHF 1,000,000 loan (Loan) which is convertible into shares in the capital of Quad Systems, Nanalysis will the subscribe for 260,000 Quad Systems shares for cash consideration of CHF 6,500,000 (Equity Investment). On completion of the Equity Investment a second representative of Nanalysis will be appointed to Quad Systems' Board of Directors. At this stage, Nanalysis will own 43% of Quad Systems. Until July 1, 2023 (Option Period), Nanalysis has an option (Option) to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Quad Systems at a pre-set valuation formula in a combination of cash and majority Nanalysis shares. During the Option Period, Nanalysis has a right of first refusal on all debt and equity offerings of Quad Systems.
  • Announced closing of the acquisition of K'(Prime) Technologies ("Kprime"): Kprime a North American sales and service company, with a particular focus on scientific instrumentation for pharma, food, chemical and oil & gas customers, as well as imaging systems for security applications. Over the past four fiscal years KPrime's unaudited revenue has been between C$8 million and C$10 million with positive EBIDTA (1) of roughly $1.0 to $1.5 million per year.
  • The Company delivered 13 100 MHz units in the Fourth Quarter and as at February 17, 2022 has 31 on back order . The expansion of the manufacturing facility has been completed and the newly trained manufacturing personnel are ramping up production.

Outlook
Sean Krakiwsky states, "Our current business for our flagship products, the 100MHz and 60MHz, remains very strong and we see this continuing. We are now able to continue to expand with a full sales and service organization in multiple additional channels with the addition of K'Prime. Conversely, K'Prime can now pursue RFP's and contracts that they were previously unable to as a stand-alone company. Quad Systems allows us to enter the high-end part of the market, expand our product line offerings and to leverage the capabilities of both Company's technology suites. We are confident these acquisitions will both help fuel our growth for the years to come."

Conference Call
Chief Executive Officer Sean Krakiwsky and Chief Financial Officer Luke Caplette will host a conference call to discuss these results at 5:00 P.M. Eastern time today. All interested parties are invited to join this call.

Investors interested in participating on the live call can dial 1-877-451-6152 or 1-201-389-0879 from abroad. Investors can also access the call online through a listen-only webcast https://themediaframe.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=jAnyFUII , or on the investor relations section of the Company's website HERE .

The webcast will be archived on the Company's investor relations webpage for at least 90 days and a telephonic playback of the conference call will be available by calling 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 from abroad. The conference ID is 13727085. Telephonic playback will be available for 14 days after the conference call.

Financial Disclaimer
The preliminary estimated financial results and other data for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 set forth above are subject to the completion of the Company's financial closing procedures. This data has been prepared by, and is the responsibility of, the Company's management. Ernst & Young, Nanalysis' independent firm of Chartered Professional Accountants, does not express an opinion or any other form of assurance with respect thereto. The Company currently expects that its final results of operations and other data for the year ended December 31, 2021 will be consistent with the estimates set forth above, but such estimates are preliminary and Nanalysis actual results of operations and other data could differ materially from these estimates due to the completion of its annual audit procedures, final adjustments, and other developments that may arise between now and the time such audited consolidated financials statements for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 are released.

(1) Use of Non-GAAP Measures‎
Nanalysis reports on certain financial performance measures that are described and presented in order to provide shareholders and potential investors with additional measures to evaluate Nanalysis ability to fund its operations and information regarding its liquidity. In addition, these measures are used by management in its evaluation of performance. These financial performance measures ("Non-GAAP Terms") are not recognized financial terms under Canadian generally accepted accounting principles ("Canadian GAAP"). For publicly accountable enterprises, such as Nanalysis, Canadian GAAP is governed by principles based on IFRS and interpretations of IFRIC. Management believes these Non-GAAP Terms are useful supplemental measures. These Non-GAAP Terms do not have standardized meanings and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. Specifically, Working capital and EBITDA are not recognized terms under IFRS and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS.

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA:1N1)
Nanalysis trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) in Canada with ticker symbol 'NSCI', Over the Counter (OTC) in the United States under the ticker symbol 'NSCIF', and on the Frankfurt Exchange (FRA) under the symbol '1N1'.

Nanalysis is an international business focused on capitalizing its proprietary technologies in nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) that go into NMR spectrometers and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Nanalysis operates out of two subsidiaries, Nanalysis Corp. and RS2D S.A.S. (RS2D).

Nanalysis Corp. is an industry leader in developing and manufacturing compact NMR spectrometers for laboratory and industrial markets. Its advanced 60 and 100 MHz spectrometers require no liquid helium or other cryogens. These devices are used by chemical professionals spanning a wide variety of industries, including oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology.

Through its European subsidiary RS2D, the Company's electronic boards and software are used in conventional NMR and MRI equipment and are being incorporated into next-gen MRI systems as well as miniaturized MRI devices.

To sign up for updates relating to Nanalysis, please complete the online form found HERE .

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements and Legal Disclaimer

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanalysis-provides-corporate-update-301485263.html

SOURCE Nanalysis Scientific Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/17/c6812.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Cloud DX Reports High Satisfaction Amongst Post-Surgical Remote Monitoring Patients at Kingston Health Sciences Centre

Cloud DX Reports High Satisfaction Amongst Post-Surgical Remote Monitoring Patients at Kingston Health Sciences Centre

96% of patients express satisfaction and advocate for expansion of the Connected Health™ remote monitoring program

News in Summary

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Cloud DX Grants Stock Options

Cloud DX Grants Stock Options

Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF), Cloud DX, ("the Company" or "Cloud DX) a leading North American Virtual Care platform provider, announces that an aggregate of 565,363 stock options were granted to consultants to, and employees of the Company as part of an overall compensation and staff retention program. 44,632 of these stock options were granted to officers of the Company. Each stock option entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") at an exercise price of $0.35 per Common Share and expires on February 15, 2027. Under the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan (the "Plan"), 515,363 stock options will vest in equal installments on an annual basis over three years and 50,000 stock options granted to a consultant will vest in equal installments every 3 months over 1 year. Following these grants, the Company has a total of 4,538,490 stock options outstanding and 431,730 Common Shares remain available for future issuance under the Plan

About Cloud DX

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Equitable Life Signs Cloud DX to Deliver New Remote Monitoring Benefits for Critical Illness Clients

Equitable Life Signs Cloud DX to Deliver New Remote Monitoring Benefits for Critical Illness Clients

Insurer is the first in Canada to offer health and medical monitoring through Cloud DX to its individual life critical illness clients

News in Summary

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Closes Upsized Public Offering and Non-Brokered Private Placement For Gross Proceeds of $15,224,700

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Closes Upsized Public Offering and Non-Brokered Private Placement For Gross Proceeds of $15,224,700

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FRA: 1N1) ("Nanalysis" or the "Company") announces that it has closed the previously announced best efforts marketed public offering (the "Public Offering") of common shares (the "Common Shares") of the Company, including the full exercise of the over-allotment option and the non-brokered private placement of Common Shares (the "Private Placement") for combined gross proceeds of $15,224,700.70 .

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. logo (CNW Group/Nanalysis Scientific Corp.)

Pursuant to the terms of the Public Offering, the Company issued 11,212,500 Common Shares, including 1,462,500 Common Shares issued pursuant to the exercise of the over-allotment option, at a price per Common Share of $1.10 for aggregate gross proceeds of $12,333,750.00 .

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., as lead agent and sole bookrunner, along with Research Capital Corp., acted as the agents for the Public Offering.

A total of 2,628,137 Common Shares were issued pursuant to the Private Placement at a price of $1.10 per Common Shares for gross proceeds to the Company of $2,890,950.70 .

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Public Offering for sales, marketing, research and development, acquisitions, general administrative and working capital purposes. The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for general corporate and other working capital purposes, as well as additional potential acquisitions.

The Common Shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a hold period of four months plus one ‎day from the date of closing of the Private Placement. Final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") of the Public Offering and the Private Placement is subject to the completion of customary post-closing filings.

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FRA: 1N1)

Nanalysis trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) in Canada with ticker symbol 'NSCI', OTC and the Frankfurt exchange under the ticker symbol '1N1'. The company's business is what we term "MRI and NMR for industry". The company develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers or analyzers for laboratory and industrial markets. The NMReady-60™ was the first full-feature portable NMR spectrometer in a single compact enclosure requiring no liquid helium or any other cryogens. The company has followed-up that initial offering with new products and continues to have a strong innovation pipeline. Nanalysis recently announced that it has begun selling a 100MHz device in 2020. The Company's new device will be the most powerful and most advanced compact NMR device ever brought to market.

Nanalysis devices are used in many industries (oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharma, biotech, flavor and fragrances, agrochemicals, law enforcement, and more) as well as numerous government and university research labs around the world. The company continues to exploit new global market opportunities independently and with partners.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements and Legal Disclaimer

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws pertaining to the following: the use of proceeds of the Public Offering and the Private Placement, the final acceptance of the Public Offering and Private Placement by the TSXV and other matters ancillary or incidental to the foregoing. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, may be forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", and similar expressions. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company's management which may prove to be incorrect, including but not limited to: general market conditions, the availability and cost of financing, and the Company's ability to access capital on satisfactory terms. The Company believes the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in the Company's disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com . These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks and uncertainties relating to the completion of the financings as described herein, and management's ability to anticipate and manage the factors and risks referred to herein. Forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and such information should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any date subsequent to the date of this news release. The Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to vary from those current expectations or estimates expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. However, there may be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as expected or estimated and that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from current expectations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanalysis-scientific-corp-closes-upsized-public-offering-and-non-brokered-private-placement-for-gross-proceeds-of-15-224-700--301480380.html

SOURCE Nanalysis Scientific Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/11/c8760.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

