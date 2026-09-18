Cascadia To Participate in the Gentile Mining Investor Forum and Michael Gentile Mining & Metals European Roadshow

Cascadia joins five other companies from Michael Gentile's portfolio across a five-city program running October 19 through 23, 2026.
Cascadia Minerals Ltd. ("Cascadia") (TSXV: CAM,OTC:CAMNF) (OTCQB: CAMNF) is pleased to announce its participation in the inaugural Gentile Mining Investor Forum, a full-day investor conference in London on Monday, October 19, and the Michael Gentile Mining & Metals European Roadshow, continuing to Paris, Frankfurt, Zurich, and Munich from October 20 through 23. The program is presented by strategic junior mining investor Michael Gentile in partnership with Amvest Capital Inc. ("Amvest Capital") and made possible by the generous support of Flagship Sponsors ATB Cormark Capital Markets, Beacon Securities Limited, and STIFEL. Full program details and registration are available at gentileminingroadshow.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">gentileminingroadshow.com.
"I created this program to give serious investors direct, in-person access to a select group of companies I've backed with conviction. Each one represents what I believe to be a high-potential opportunity in the mining sector. These are names I have researched deeply, invested in personally, and believe have the potential to deliver meaningful value. Amvest Capital has been an outstanding partner in building a week of events that meets the standards these investors and companies deserve," said Michael Gentile.
Cascadia is one of six companies from Gentile's portfolio participating in the full five-city program. The program opens with the Forum on Monday, October 19 at 116 Pall Mall in Mayfair, London, bringing together up to 150 investors, family offices, wealth managers, and sector-focused high-net-worth individuals for a full day of structured one-on-one meetings and dedicated issuer showcases alongside over 20 companies from Gentile's portfolio.
The day opens with a keynote breakfast featuring Michael Gentile, presented by session sponsor Canaccord Genuity, followed by issuer showcases presented by TSX and TSX Venture Exchange, an executive lunch and speaker panel, and an all-day investor lounge and networking reception hosted by session sponsor Investor.Events. Crux Investor serves as the Forum's media sponsor.
The Roadshow then continues to Paris (October 20), Frankfurt (October 21), Zurich (October 22), and Munich (October 23), where Cascadia will take part in structured one-on-one investor meetings and a hosted lunch presentation in each city, including a keynote by Gentile.
"Our team has spent years building relationships with resource investors across North and South America, Europe, and Asia. This program puts that network to work, giving these companies direct access to a global base of qualified investors in a single room," said Gabriel Alonso-Mendoza, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Amvest Capital. "Michael's conviction and hands-on approach to these companies fit perfectly with our firm's philosophy. We are thrilled to once again partner with Michael and his portfolio companies."
"We are very excited to be participating in Michael's inaugural London Forum and European Roadshow," said Graham Downs, Cascadia's President and CEO. "Michael has been a supporter of Cascadia since its inception, and we look forward to sharing our story with a broader audience. We have a phenomenal opportunity to advance our flagship Carmacks Project, which hosts a high-grade road-accessible copper-gold deposit located in a top jurisdiction. This year's ongoing drill program has been transformational, with recent step-out results providing some of the best intersections ever drilled on the project."
Register Now
Investor registration is now open for events in all five cities. Investor attendance is free of charge; registrations are reviewed prior to confirmation. Space is limited, and meetings are allocated on a first-confirmed basis. Full program details and registration are available at gentileminingroadshow.com.
About Cascadia
Cascadia's flagship asset is the 180 km2 Carmacks Project in the high-grade Minto Copper Belt in Yukon Territory, Canada, 35 km southeast of the past producing Minto Mine. The road-accessible project has a Measured and Indicated Resource containing 651 Mlbs of copper and 302 koz of gold (36.3 million tonnes grading 0.81% copper, 0.26 g/t gold, 3.23 g/t silver and 0.01% molybdenum) or 1.07% copper equivalent. A 2023 preliminary economic assessment demonstrated positive economic potential, with a $330.1 M post-tax NPV(5%) and 38% after-tax IRR at US$4.25/lb copper and US$2,000/oz gold.
Cascadia is also exploring the Stikine Terrane in Yukon for new gold-copper discoveries through its Strategic Alliance with Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. The Stikine Terrane extends into Yukon from British Columbia's Golden Triangle and is a highly prospective target area for gold-copper porphyry mineralization. While the expression of the Stikine Terrane in British Columbia has been explored in detail – resulting in numerous discoveries – its expression in Yukon is comparatively underexplored and not well understood.
About Michael Gentile
Michael Gentile is widely recognized as a leading strategic investor in the junior mining sector. He began his investing career in 2002 at Formula Growth Limited, where he spent 17 years, and from 2012 to 2018 co-managed one of Canada's largest market-neutral hedge funds alongside his partner, Charles Haggar. In 2022 he co-founded Bastion Asset Management, a Montreal-based investment firm that manages more than CAD $900 million in small and mid-cap equities across the United States and Canada. Since 2018 he has applied a disciplined, portfolio-based approach to junior mining, and today holds top shareholder positions in 35 companies in the sector and serves on six boards.
About Amvest Capital
Amvest Capital is a New York-based investment bank and funds management firm focused solely on natural resources. The firm partners with companies and management teams to develop and finance high-quality natural resource assets worldwide, combining disciplined capital allocation with strategic advisory expertise to advance responsible and sustainable resource development. As part of its business, Amvest Capital conducts investor roadshows across North America, Europe, Australia, and beyond for NYSE, TSX, TSX-V, ASX, and LSE-listed clients, with deep relationships across the institutional investor community in global markets. Learn more at amvestcapital.com.
Clarification of Investor Awareness Services
Further to Cascadia's news release dated August 10, 2026, regarding its engagement of Global One Media Group Pte. Ltd. ("Global One Media"), Cascadia wishes to clarify that Global One Media has been engaged for an initial six-month term at a monthly fee of US$6,500, representing anticipated base fees of US$39,000 over the initial term. Following the initial term, the agreement will continue on a month-to-month basis unless otherwise agreed by the parties. Additional advertising spend and other costs approved by Cascadia, if any, are separate from the monthly retainer.
The technical information in this news release has been approved by Andrew Carne, P.Eng., VP Corporate Development for Cascadia and a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.
On behalf of Cascadia Minerals Ltd.
Graham Downs, President and CEO
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.
Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements:
This press release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Cascadia undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information, except as required by securities laws.
SOURCE Cascadia Minerals Ltd.
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