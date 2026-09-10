Chris Turner on Building Interoperability for Real-World Assets

Tokenization is shifting from hype to infrastructure, but adoption is limited because platforms can't communicate seamlessly across jurisdictions, exchanges and compliance frameworks.

Without shared standards, tokenized real-world assets become isolated inside proprietary systems, restricting secondary market liquidity and institutional confidence.

Chris Turner, co-founder of KULA, argues that overcoming this fragmentation requires legally enforceable, interoperable standards that travel directly with the asset.

To address this issue, KULA has introduced six modular Ethereum Request for Comments (ERC) standards, released as open-source public goods under Creative Commons Zero.

They cover crucial layers such as asset-to-token binding, documentation flow, valuation tracking, impact metrics, compliance review and travel rule enforcement.

By breaking these requirements into modular components, institutions can adopt only what they need while preserving legal clarity across secondary markets. Building on Ethereum, where most real-world asset volume currently resides, these open standards aim to create a unified framework.

Rather than rebuilding legal and compliance structures for every transaction, open interoperability enables tokenized assets to move fluidly and securely across global markets.

Ultimately, establishing these standards is the essential bridge that will transform fragmented tokenization efforts into a cohesive, scalable global financial ecosystem.

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Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

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