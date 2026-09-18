Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
0
Loading...
|
Edited by Georgia Williams
Sep. 18, 2026 08:57AM PST
With attacks damaging a key export pipeline and traffic through the Strait of Hormuz nearing a standstill, crude markets are facing a fresh supply squeeze that is now spilling into gasoline and diesel prices.
DiBook design / Adobe Stock
Global crude oil reached US$104 per barrel on Friday (September 18) as physical pipeline damage and collapsing shipping traffic through the Persian Gulf accelerated a fresh wave of fuel price spikes.
The global benchmark Brent crude rose US$0.35 from Thursday's US$103 level, extending a month-long 12 percent gain and standing almost 55 percent higher than its US$67.68 price one year ago.
The rise in crude costs is feeding directly into consumer fuel markets, pushing the US national average for regular gasoline to US$4.44 per gallon and diesel to a record US$6.40 per gallon.
The cost acceleration follows physical strikes on Saudi Arabia's 745-mile East-West pipeline, the kingdom's primary overland bypass around the Strait of Hormuz linking eastern oil fields to Red Sea export terminals.
Satellite imagery confirmed heavy damage to at least two pumping stations along the route, alongside a strike on an Aramco bulk plant in Abha. Iran-backed Houthi rebels also claimed responsibility for launching dozens of ballistic missiles and drones at an Aramco facility in Yanbu.
At the same time, transit through the Strait of Hormuz remains severely restricted. Only four commodity vessels moved through the chokepoint on Thursday, down from a 10-day daily average of 16 ships.
Deprived of its primary export pipeline to the Red Sea, Saudi Arabia has resorted to selling spot crude cargoes for ship-to-ship transfers off the coast of Oman to bypass the Persian Gulf entirely.
The infrastructure failures have undone mechanisms that previously cushioned global supply shocks following the launch of US military operations against Iran on February 28.
Rapidan Energy Group founder Bob McNally told the Washington Post that the safety net previously relying on China's reduced imports, strategic oil releases, and the Saudi pipeline has broken down as the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve runs dry and Chinese crude demand rebounds.
In response to skyrocketing domestic fuel costs, US lawmakers are weighing market interventions. Senate Majority Leader John Thune previously said he is open to exploring a federal ban on diesel exports to protect domestic supplies.
However, economists warn that restricting exports would fail to resolve the underlying shortage of domestic refining capacity and risks worsening the global energy crunch.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
https://x.com/giannliguid
https://www.linkedin.com/in/giannliguid/
The Conversation (0)
Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
INN Article Notification
Latest News
Outlook Reports
Featured Oil and Gas Investing Stocks
Browse Companies
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
CURRENCIES
Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
Full Bio
Follow
Learn about our editorial policies.