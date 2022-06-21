Lahontan Gold CEO Kimberly Ann: Fast Tracking the Santa Fe Project to Production
Lahontan Gold CEO Kimberly Ann said, “We believe this is going to be a two-prong story. Open pit first and then also underground in the future.”
Lahontan Gold Corp. Founder & CEO Kimberly Annyoutu.be
Lahontan Gold (TSXV:LG) CEO Kimberly Ann provided an update on the company’s Santa Fe project, which has the potential to become a multimillion ounce gold resource.
“Santa Fe is a fantastic asset," she said. "We've drilled 10,000 meters. We have a drill rig coming in the middle of July to start up a program again. We do believe this is a very large system, and it's not just about the open-pit story — we're getting super excited about the deep high grade we're finding, which is one of our zones called the BH zone, and a huge high-grade feeder to the system. I just couldn't be happier to have this asset."
Lahontan Gold staked 22 unpatented lode-mining claims covering potential extensions to the high-grade BH zone and surface geochemical and hydrothermal alteration anomalies. The company drilled thick, continuous gold at Santa Fe and discovered a new high-grade zone showing the highest gold assays in the project's history of up to 26.2 grams per metric ton (g/t) gold and 61 g/t silver.
“Once we finish this last 15,000 meters of drilling at Santa Fe, our goal for this program is to put out the main resource, which we want to go public by the third quarter.”
She explained that the company wants all the data first, and then it will start looking at making a decision on whether to go to the preliminary economic assessment study stage and start getting permits back in place. “We'll focus on getting permits because it's a brownfield. We have two wells on the property that power this substation. We think we can fast track it back to production," she said.
“We're going to be very aggressive with that approach, but in parallel have a drill focused on our high-grade zones, because we do believe this is going to be a two-prong story. Open pit first and then also underground in the future.”
Watch the full interview of Lahontan Gold CEO Kimberly Ann above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Lahontan Gold (TSXV:LG). This interview provides information that was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Lahontan Gold in order to help investors learn more about the company. Lahontan Gold is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Lahontan Goldand seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
