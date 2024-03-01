Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Labyrinth Resources

Labyrinth Gold Project Sale

Labyrinth Resources Limited (ASX: LRL) (‘Labyrinth’ or ‘the Company’) refers to the ASX announcement dated February 16, 2024 regarding the sale of the Labyrinth and Denain Projects for USD$3.5M cash (also see ASX releases dated February 2, 2024 and January 8, 2024 for details of agreement).

Under the terms of the Sale and Purchase Agreement (‘SPA’) with Gold Projects WA Pty Ltd (‘GPWA’), the rescheduled settlement date was February 29, 2024.

Labyrinth advises that the parties to the Agreement are still completing the final elements of the key conditions of the SPA and the associated legal documentation. This documentation is almost complete, and the parties have agreed to further extend the settlement date to March 29, 2024 to allow this process to be finalised.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Labyrinth Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Antilles Gold

Antilles Gold Arranges up to $3.0 Million of Convertible Loan Notes

Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) advises that the Company has entered into an Agreement with Patras Capital Pte Ltd to provide up to three A$1.0 million Convertible Loan Notes to Antilles Gold Limited over the next three months.

Keep reading...Show less
Norfolk Metals

Norfolk Projects Updates

Norfolk Metals Ltd (ASX:NFL) (Norfolk or the Company) initiated a soil program at the Roger River Project (Tasmania) to obtain a better understanding of the copper and gold mineralisation to guide the next exploration phase and potential drilling.

Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar Resources

Mining Completed at Selkirk, Toll-Treatment of Ore Processing at Gwalia Gold Mine Imminent

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) is pleased to announce that open pit mining activities have safely and successfully concluded at the Selkirk Mining JV located near Menzies, conducted by Brightstar’s joint venture partner, BML Ventures Pty Ltd (BML Ventures).

Keep reading...Show less
Magnetic Resources

Deep Intersections Continue Over the Length of the Lady Julie North 4 Deposit

Magnetic Resources NL (Magnetic or the Company) is pleased to announce, after a significant intersection of 16m at 4.51g/t from 411m, which was a very large 200m step out below the current resource (Figure 4) six deeper holes were drilled to ascertain the depth continuity in other parts of the LJN4 Deposit. Some compelling intersections are outlined below.

Keep reading...Show less
The Gold Standard: Facts and History (Updated 2024)

The Gold Standard: Facts and History (Updated 2024)

The gold standard. Today the term denotes something that is the highest level of quality in its category.

Gold, with all its luster, has been sought after, fought over and prized for thousands of years. It’s been used as a sacred adornment and has projected the wealth and status of monarchs and nobility. And ever since the ancient Lydians minted the first gold coins around 550 BCE, the yellow metal has played an important role in the monetary system.

Over the millennia, gold has never lost its appeal, and by the end of the 19th century it had become a crucial component of how nations interacted with each other economically.

Keep reading...Show less

AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES PURCHASE OF COMMON SHARES OF PRISM RESOURCES INC.

Stock Symbol: AEM (NYSE and TSX)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") announced today that it has acquired 5,750,000 common shares ("Common Shares") of Prism Resources Inc. ("Prism") from Trevali Mining Corporation at a price of approximately C$0.0174 per Common Share for total consideration of C$100,000 (the "Transaction"), pursuant to a share purchase agreement dated February 13, 2024 (the "Share Purchase Agreement") between Agnico Eagle and FTI Consulting Canada Inc., in its capacity as court-appointed monitor of Prism.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Labyrinth Resources
European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Critical Metals Corp. Completes Business Combination

Antilles Gold Arranges up to $3.0 Million of Convertible Loan Notes

Black Mountain Project Land Position Expanded

×