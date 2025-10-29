Kerrie Matthews Appointed Managing Director & CEO

Kerrie Matthews Appointed Managing Director & CEO

Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Kerrie Matthews Appointed Managing Director & CEO

Download the PDF here.

locksley resourceslky:auasx:lkyprecious metals investingPrecious Metals Investing
LKY:AU
Locksley Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Locksley Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Locksley Resources

Locksley Resources

High-grade antimony and rare earths prospects for a strategic, US critical minerals play Keep Reading...
Locksley Resources Limited Kerrie Matthews Appointed Managing Director and CEO

Locksley Resources Limited Kerrie Matthews Appointed Managing Director and CEO

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) announced the appointment of Ms. Kerrie Matthews as Managing Director and CEO, effective 29 October 2025. The Board views the appointment as a natural progression given Ms. Matthews' successful execution of the Company's U.S. mine-to-metal strategy, including the demonstration of the... Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5BDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Locksley Resources Limited Quarterly Activities Report

Locksley Resources Limited Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) provided the following Quarterly Activities Report for the period ended 30 September 2025 (the "Quarter" or "Reporting Period"). HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE QUARTER: - Multiple partnerships advanced with: o Rice University (DeepSolv(TM) DES extraction & Sb-based energy materials) o GreenMet (US... Keep Reading...
Locksley Resources Limited Diamond Drill Rig Secured for REE Drilling at El Campo

Locksley Resources Limited Diamond Drill Rig Secured for REE Drilling at El Campo

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) announced that it has executed a drilling services contract for the upcoming diamond core drilling campaign at the El Campo Prospect, part of the Mojave Rare Earth Element (REE) Project, located in San Bernardino County, California. HIGHLIGHTS - Drilling and earthworks contracts executed for... Keep Reading...
Critical Mineral Antimony Stocks - Reshaping the Future of Defense

Critical Mineral Antimony Stocks - Reshaping the Future of Defense

Investorideas.com (www.investorideas.com), a go-to platform for big investing ideas for traders, including mining and defense stocks, reports on how critical mineral antimony is gaining government and investor attention as its role in defense heats up, featuring Locksley Resources Ltd. (ASX: LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (OTCQX: LKYRF) (FSE: X5L), a company that specializes in critical minerals development... Keep Reading...
Nasdaq Listing & Further Tribeca Strategic Investment

Nasdaq Listing & Further Tribeca Strategic Investment

Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced Nasdaq Listing & Further Tribeca Strategic InvestmentDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
FORTUNE BAY FILES NI 43-101 UPDATED PEA TECHNICAL REPORT FOR THE GOLDFIELDS PROJECT, SASKATCHEWAN

FORTUNE BAY FILES NI 43-101 UPDATED PEA TECHNICAL REPORT FOR THE GOLDFIELDS PROJECT, SASKATCHEWAN

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR,OTC:FTBYF) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQB: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce filing of an independent NI 43-101 Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment ("Updated PEA") technical report for its 100% owned Goldfields Project ("Goldfields" or the... Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Zeus Resources Limited (ZEU:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Rio Silver Receives Conditional Approval for $2.2M Private Placement

Rio Silver Receives Conditional Approval for $2.2M Private Placement

Rio Silver Inc. ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") (TSX.V: RYO,OTC:RYOOD) (OTC: RYOOF), announces it has received "Conditional Approval" from the TSX Venture Exchange to close its upsized non-brokered private placement, as described in the company's press release dated Sept. 25, 2025, for aggregate... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Locksley Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Locksley Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Nasdaq Listing & Further Tribeca Strategic Investment

Trading Halt

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Related News

Energy Investing

Trading Halt

Base Metals Investing

September 2025 Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Reports

Battery Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Uranium Investing

Top 3 ASX Uranium Stocks of 2025

Oil and Gas Investing

Coelacanth Energy Inc. Engages ICP Securities Inc. for Automated Market Making Services

energy investing

Energy Outlook: World Edition

uranium investing

US, Brookfield and Cameco Strike US$80 Billion Nuclear Reactor Deal