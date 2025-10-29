The Conversation (0)
October 29, 2025
Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Kerrie Matthews Appointed Managing Director & CEO
29 September
Locksley Resources
High-grade antimony and rare earths prospects for a strategic, US critical minerals play Keep Reading...
3h
Locksley Resources Limited Kerrie Matthews Appointed Managing Director and CEO
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) announced the appointment of Ms. Kerrie Matthews as Managing Director and CEO, effective 29 October 2025. The Board views the appointment as a natural progression given Ms. Matthews' successful execution of the Company's U.S. mine-to-metal strategy, including the demonstration of the... Keep Reading...
27 October
Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B
Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5BDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
27 October
Locksley Resources Limited Quarterly Activities Report
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) provided the following Quarterly Activities Report for the period ended 30 September 2025 (the "Quarter" or "Reporting Period"). HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE QUARTER: - Multiple partnerships advanced with: o Rice University (DeepSolv(TM) DES extraction & Sb-based energy materials) o GreenMet (US... Keep Reading...
21 October
Locksley Resources Limited Diamond Drill Rig Secured for REE Drilling at El Campo
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) announced that it has executed a drilling services contract for the upcoming diamond core drilling campaign at the El Campo Prospect, part of the Mojave Rare Earth Element (REE) Project, located in San Bernardino County, California. HIGHLIGHTS - Drilling and earthworks contracts executed for... Keep Reading...
21 October
Critical Mineral Antimony Stocks - Reshaping the Future of Defense
Investorideas.com (www.investorideas.com), a go-to platform for big investing ideas for traders, including mining and defense stocks, reports on how critical mineral antimony is gaining government and investor attention as its role in defense heats up, featuring Locksley Resources Ltd. (ASX: LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (OTCQX: LKYRF) (FSE: X5L), a company that specializes in critical minerals development... Keep Reading...
6m
Nasdaq Listing & Further Tribeca Strategic Investment
Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced Nasdaq Listing & Further Tribeca Strategic InvestmentDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
1h
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
1h
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
6h
FORTUNE BAY FILES NI 43-101 UPDATED PEA TECHNICAL REPORT FOR THE GOLDFIELDS PROJECT, SASKATCHEWAN
Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR,OTC:FTBYF) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQB: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce filing of an independent NI 43-101 Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment ("Updated PEA") technical report for its 100% owned Goldfields Project ("Goldfields" or the... Keep Reading...
15h
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Zeus Resources Limited (ZEU:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
28 October
Rio Silver Receives Conditional Approval for $2.2M Private Placement
Rio Silver Inc. ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") (TSX.V: RYO,OTC:RYOOD) (OTC: RYOOF), announces it has received "Conditional Approval" from the TSX Venture Exchange to close its upsized non-brokered private placement, as described in the company's press release dated Sept. 25, 2025, for aggregate... Keep Reading...
